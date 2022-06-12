News
Real World Economics: Can fruits of war be obtained peacefully?
Wars are always tragic and destructive, but they can foster technological progress that boosts productivity and improves lives.
That was especially true during World War II and in the ensuing Cold War. Much of the prosperity that baby boomers have known is based on government-funded research aimed at helping us kill our enemies faster. The question is, can governments take the actions that spur technology development in peacetime and get similar results? If not, why not?
Military spending fostering innovation appears in a number of ways. The simplest is that it can create a large market for some problem-solving new technology that would never take off among a fragmented set of small private-sector buyers.
French-émigré Marc Brunel’s inventions mechanizing manufacture of pulley blocks is an early case. The French Revolution and Napoleonic wars kept Europe in conflict for 25 years. By 1800, the British Royal Navy needed 100,000 blocks a year. Handmade ones from small shops lacked uniformity and varied in quality.
Brunel, who with his equally brilliant son, played a huge role in all areas of engineering in the 19th century, installing steam-powered machinery at the massive Portsmouth dockyard that soon turned out 130,000 uniform blocks a year in a genuine assembly line.
The fruits of World War II, Cold War and space race America were similar. The WWII government-funded Radiation Laboratory at MIT, focused on radio and radar waves, not nuclear radiation, had developed solid versions of vacuum tubes. These went into pop-can-sized proximity fuses for anti-aircraft shells, badly needed in the Pacific. The fuse was a tiny radar set that detonated the shell when it passed near an airplane. It had to withstand being accelerated from zero to 3,000 feet per second in the 16-foot length of a Navy 5-inch gun. This perfection of such “solid-state” devices would replace vacuum tubes and become a major breakthrough for consumer and business electronics.
Simultaneously, privately owned Bell Labs had ample funds from a 1 percent internal “tax” on all AT&T telecommunications revenue. With government-granted absolute monopoly power, it simply passed the cost to customers. Among many things, Bell researchers developed the transistor, taking solid-state technology one step further.
The Cold War and space race meant that the Defense Department bought large quantities of new electronic devices and paid almost any price. New companies like Fairchild and Intel formed. With high revenues from a willing captive customer, they made transistors commonplace and developed the integrated circuit and the printed circuit board.
There are similar cases where underlying science already was solved, but no industrial process existed because of lack of demand for a final product. World War I created enormous needs for explosives, but existing raw materials were cut off.
In his lab at Britain’s University of Manchester, Belarus-born, German-educated Chaim Weizmann had discovered ways to produce chemicals by fermentation of organic matter like starch. Cordite, a peculiar British “gunpowder” used as propellant in ammunition from rifles to battleship cannons, needed acetone for production. Weizmann scaled up his process to produce thousands of tons of acetone instead of a few liters and directed all Royal Navy research labs through the war. His work, a foundation of modern industrial chemistry, is still in use for myriad products.
In Germany, hard-hit by the cutoff of Chilean nitrates, Fritz Haber, born in what is now Poland, educated in Germany and a researcher at a large government-funded research institute near Berlin, perfected a method using a catalyst at high heat and pressure, to produce ammonia from hydrogen and atmospheric nitrogen gasses. Ammonia was a feedstock for high explosives such as TNT, used during wartime to fill shells and bombs, but also ammonium nitrate, a fertilizer, 100 million tons of which is now used on some 70 percent of crops grown worldwide. Going beyond fixing nitrogen from the air, Haber’s use of catalysts became important in many areas including petroleum refining. All his work is fundamental to modern chemistry.
Despite also being the father of “poison gas warfare,” Haber got the Nobel Chemistry prize in 1918.
However horrible the end product, the Manhattan Project that produced the fission atomic bomb and the Rad Lab at MIT represent the most concentrated advances in theoretical and applied physics and chemistry in any four years in human history. These are long stories in themselves. The results were not just enriched uranium, plutonium and bombs, but also advanced hydrodynamics, precise relay switches, high speed cameras, scientific instrumentation and other technologies. MIT’s work included microwaves and other elements still in use in virtually all modern communication and navigation plus a way to heat leftovers in just about every modern kitchen.
1950s research included basic materials science, which took off in the Cold War. Titanium was a light, strong metal primarily used as a paint pigment because it was expensive and, “hard as the hinges of hell” — not shapeable with existing casting, forging and machining techniques.
U.S. intelligence agencies wanted an airplane capable of flying at three times the speed of sound 18 miles above earth. Lockheed’s “Skunkworks” design team thus needed titanium for what became the SR-71. Many millions of dollars poured into research at universities and in metalworking companies to learn how to work this amazing substance. The SR-71 flew, and titanium is now used for key parts in all commercial aircraft plus the knees that millions of people walk around on.
The metal still is in the news. From 1918 to the present, the U.S. has had four 155 mm artillery pieces. All did the same thing — hurl 80 pounds of steel and 15 pounds of TNT some 15 miles. The difference is that the first two used in respective world wars weighed 30,000 pounds and the M198 introduced 45 years ago is 16,000 pounds. The newest, the M777, deliveries of which to Ukraine are much ballyhooed, weights 6,900 pounds because it is nearly all titanium.
These cases are only the tip of the iceberg. We have poured billions into national laboratories, universities and private companies through what is now ARPA, the Advanced Projects Research Agency. From the GPS on our cellphones, to the internet, to drones, to iris and facial recognition software, there is defense spending somewhere in its development.
The economic lesson here is that research and development is an important “public good” — something that would not occur spontaneously in a pure free market. The challenge is to continue to invest in it while dialing down our own and everyone else’s propensity to try to kill each other en masse.
St. Paul economist and writer Edward Lotterman can be reached at [email protected]
MN guv candidate Scott Jensen — a practicing doc — is not COVID-vaccinated
More than a year and a half after coronavirus vaccines became available, questions remain over Scott Jensen’s refusal to get a shot.
Jensen, the presumptive Republican nominee for Minnesota governor, remains unvaccinated. That puts him in the company of about 25 percent of eligible Minnesotans, but Jensen’s refusal is noteworthy because he’s a practicing physician who continues to see patients most days of the week. The nation’s public health apparatus has tried to reach universal vaccination status for medical workers to help protect vulnerable patients, including with a federal mandate targeting doctors and nurses.
Jensen appears to have passed through gaps in the federal vaccine mandate, and in interviews with the Pioneer Press, he acknowledged that mandate might have played a role in his decision to alter his longtime medical practice — relinquishing hospital admitting privileges — which allowed him to avoid the mandate while still being able to accept federal Medicare payments for work with his patients.
He has also left a faculty position at the University of Minnesota — a post that could have subjected him to the U’s vaccine mandate — although he said that decision was unrelated to any mandate.
As for why he himself hasn’t been vaccinated, Jensen has offered a varying narrative.
Since Jensen, 67, became eligible for vaccination, he has consistently dismissed it as unnecessary, calling himself immune following his own COVID-19 infection in August 2020. Jensen’s position that his infection can be a substitute for a vaccine is not an opinion supported by the vast majority of health experts, from the CDC and WHO to the Mayo Clinic and every other hospital network in Minnesota, who recommend getting vaccinated and boosted even if you’ve been infected.
But that wasn’t the only element of Jensen’s explanation. He repeatedly touted the donation of his blood — plasma enriched with antibodies — that can help treat patients with COVID-19. However, as time has passed and the likelihood of his blood still being suitable for that purpose has shrunk, mentions of his plasma donations have shifted into past tense and he now describes his own antibodies not as life-saving for others, but as protective for himself.
In a recent interview with the Pioneer Press, Jensen acknowledged that he hasn’t donated any plasma in 2022. He declined to discuss when he last donated or how many times he has in total.
COVID CONTROVERSY NOT NEW
Scrutiny over COVID-related stances isn’t new for Jensen, a former state senator who early in the pandemic began sowing doubt about COVID-19’s death toll. He gained internet prominence among followers of those fomenting skepticism around the vaccines. Facebook has flagged some of his posts in their effort to combat misinformation, and he said TikTok banned him.
He’s become a prominent member of a loose international movement of doctors espousing views about the pandemic that are at the fringes of the scientific and medical community. He’s said he’s “quietly” been a member of America’s Frontline Doctors, a group that, among other efforts, has pushed to halt vaccinations for 12- to 16-year-olds. The group has been accused of pushing false and misleading information about the pandemic.
Jensen isn’t the only health care professional opposed to getting the COVID vaccine. According to an analysis by the Kaiser Family Foundation, 12 percent of nursing home workers remained unvaccinated as of March.
There was enough opposition among the ranks of unionized nurses that the Minnesota Nurses Association stopped short of supporting mandates put forward by the state’s hospitals, although its official position stated “all those who can be vaccinated should be.” In September 2021, 188 anonymous health care workers from Minnesota and Wisconsin sued in federal court to block mandates for them, with some making the argument of natural immunity similar to Jensen. The plaintiffs withdrew their lawsuit weeks later.
The U.S. Supreme Court’s opinion allowing the federal mandate to take effect noted that “health care workers and public health organizations overwhelmingly support” the requirement.
Jensen, in addition to eschewing the vaccine for himself, has said he doesn’t make a recommendation for about a third of his patients at his family practices in Watertown and Chaska. He has also said he recommends against vaccinating anyone who’s pregnant; the CDC says vaccines are safe during pregnancy and COVID-19 is more dangerous during that time, for both parent and baby.
‘DONATE BLOOD EVERY WEEK’
When asked by the Pioneer Press to provide details of his history of blood donation for convalescent plasma, Jensen declined.
“That’s private information,” he said. “That’s not for public consumption.” He later added: “I don’t even remember when I last gave plasma.”
In a subsequent statement, he said he didn’t think the topic was relevant. “It’s time to focus on issues impacting Minnesotans right now, like inflation, rising gas prices, and out-of-control crime, not the personal health choices of candidates,” he said.
But he’s touted his donations publicly for much of his campaign.
In January 2021, he posted a video of himself on Facebook donating blood. “Due to my antibody levels, I can donate every week,” he wrote in the post.
In another video posted the next month, when vaccine demand was at its height, he explained his vaccine refusal in altruistic terms. “There’s no reason for me — someone who has had the natural disease and has the antibodies that the blood banks want — to take any vaccine away from someone who wants it.” As of last week, the video had 1.2 million views.
In a March interview with Minnesota Public Radio, he said, “And in terms of the vaccination, you’re asking me to get a vaccine so that I could get antibodies, which I already have, and have been donating so that people who are struggling to get over COVID could get over COVID. I don’t know what scientific sense that makes.”
LIFESAVING TREATMENT?
The goal of convalescent plasma is to use a high concentration of antibodies from someone who has recovered from the actual virus and then infuse them into the bloodstream of someone currently battling the virus, taking advantage of the wonders of the human body’s immune system. Support for the treatment has risen and fallen over the course of the pandemic as researchers have debated its effectiveness. It never took a strong hold in Minnesota.
Jensen was an early adopter of convalescent plasma, and it’s possible his donations saved lives.
“I am a strong believer in convalescent plasma, and I think we could have kept a lot of people from dying and out of the (intensive care unit) if we had more of it,” said Dr. Claudia Cohn, director of the Blood Bank Laboratory at the University of Minnesota and a professor of laboratory medicine and pathology at the U’s Medical School.
In 2020, some 100,000 patients are estimated to have received the treatment, according to the National Institutes of Health — a fraction of the millions sickened in the first year of the pandemic.
BLOOD NOT SUITABLE?
Antibody levels, whether from being vaccinated or from encountering the virus, wane over time at varying rates among individuals. As far as Jensen’s blood containing sufficient concentrations of the right kinds of antibodies to continually donate plasma, that same phenomenon is in play.
“There isn’t a strict upper time limit,” said Dr. Kamille Aisha West-Mitchell, chief of the Blood Services Section at the National Institutes of Health Clinical Center, which has maintained one of the longest-running studies and convalescent plasma donation centers in the nation.
In an interview, West-Mitchell said that if you were infected in August 2020, then by December 2021, “The vast majority of people would not have high enough antibody tests” to be able to donate convalescent plasma. She was speaking of her study subjects in general and not of Jensen specifically.
When the Pioneer Press began raising questions early this spring about the suitability of his blood for donation and whether he remained unvaccinated, campaign manager Angela Cooperman wrote in an email: “Scott has not been vaccinated against COVID-19. He has donated his plasma for convalescent use for people suffering from COVID. He has antibodies to both the spike protein and the nucleocapsid portion of the COVID virus.”
Indeed, if Jensen were still able to donate his plasma, that argument for avoiding the vaccine would carry weight: Taking the vaccine will render someone ineligible to donate plasma within six months, according to the authorization of its use by the federal Food and Drug Administration.
In an interview Thursday, Jensen said he wasn’t aware of that, and he downplayed the connection between his decision not to get the vaccine and his plasma donations.
“If you reported that my reasons for not getting vaccinated have shifted, I would cry foul,” he said. “I would say, ‘That’s not right.’ I was clear. I did not get vaccinated because I was naturally immune … and that hasn’t changed.”
Jensen said he tests his blood every few months to check his antibody levels, which he said continue to be high enough to consider himself immune. He offered his most recent results, from April 18, to the Pioneer Press, which showed he is still producing antibodies. Scientists don’t actually know what level of antibodies is protective enough. The FDA has cautioned that “antibody tests should not be used to evaluate a person’s level of immunity or protection from COVID-19.”
VACCINE MANDATE
In September 2021, as the delta variant was surging, the Biden administration announced that everyone who works in “Medicare- or Medicaid-certified facilities” must be vaccinated if the facilities and doctors wanted to continue to receive reimbursement from the federal Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services. This requirement remains in place today. (A different mandate for non-medical employers was struck down in court.)
Between 2013 and 2019 — the most recent years for which data is available — Jensen steadily billed CMS for medical work. He received roughly $590,000 in Medicare payments during this time, according to publicly available federal payment records.
At the time the mandate was announced, Jensen was affiliated with Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia, where his ties dated back to at least 1986 when he became a staff physician.
Ridgeview was subject to the mandate.
A month after the mandate was announced, Jensen voluntarily relinquished his affiliation with the hospital.
“Scott Jensen is not on the Ridgeview Medical Staff and his reasons for relinquishing his privileges are his own,” the hospital said in a statement to the Pioneer Press, declining to provide further information.
Over several interviews, Jensen said it’s possible the vaccine mandate entered into his decision, but “I don’t remember all those conversations.” He downplayed the prominence the vaccine mandate would have had, characterizing his relationship with Ridgeview as having faded over the years. He rarely treated patients at the hospital, and the annual cost of about “a thousand dollars” to retain his affiliation wasn’t worth it, he said.
“We were not generating any dollars having an affiliate relationship with any hospital,” he said.
Even though the mandate covers “nursing homes, hospitals, dialysis facilities, ambulatory surgical settings, and home health agencies, among others,” Jensen’s activities at his private practice — Catalyst Medical Clinic — do not appear to be subject to the mandate. The two facilities his practice operates in Chaska and Watertown are not listed as “CMS-certified.”
This is how Jensen is able to continue to practice medicine and bill the federal government for eligible costs without having to be vaccinated. Speaking generally and not of Jensen specifically, a CMS spokesman said in an email: “A private-practice physician not affiliated with a CMS-certified provider or supplier (for example, someone who does not have admitting privileges at a certified hospital) could bill Medicare/Medicaid but not be subject to the vaccine requirement.”
This wasn’t by design; the Biden administration wanted to cover as many people who interact with patients as possible. However, the agency determined its legal authority over workers is limited to their activities in the bureaucratic universe of “CMS-certified facilities,” the spokesman said.
INACCURATE WEBSITE
As of Friday, Jensen’s public bio on his practice’s website incorrectly stated he was still on staff at Ridgeview, listing him as “Staff Physician … 1986 – present.”
The website also lists among his “present positions”: “Clinical Associate Professor – University of MN Family Practice Dept. 1984-present.” That’s also inaccurate.
According to the Department of Family Medicine and Community Health at the University of Minnesota’s Medical School, he’s not on faculty there and hasn’t held the title of professor since 2020.
The Pioneer Press first asked Jensen and his campaign about these inaccuracies in a mid-April email, never receiving a response.
On Thursday, Jensen said he was unaware the website was inaccurate and said, “I’ll get that clarified.”
His campaign website and materials do not appear to repeat the inaccuracies.
LEAVING THE U
Jensen said he left the U of M voluntarily at the end of 2020, a decision that predated any vaccine mandates. By then, he had been serving in the Minnesota Senate for nearly four years, and he said he was able to devote little time to what had become a volunteer gig instructing med students.
“I was just leaving the Senate, and my wife and I had just made the decision that we were 99 percent we were gonna run for governor,” he said. “I said, ‘Well, if I’m gonna run for governor, I’m not gonna be serving the University.’ ”
Jensen and running mate Matt Birk are heavy favorites in the Aug. 9 Republican primary against Bob “Again” Carney Jr. and Joyce Lynne Lacey. Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan are heavy favorites in the Democratic-Farmer-Labor primary. The general election is Nov. 8.
Heat’s Max Strus knows more will be expected, ‘I’ve just got to be more complete’
Max Strus made himself matter this season. That made his play a net gain for the Miami Heat.
But, as with so many of the Heat’s developmental projects, the question next becomes how long he can continue to matter.
For all of the Heat’s developmental projects over the years, many have come with expiration dates, with Duncan Robinson the latest concern in that regard.
Previously, the Heat appeared on the verge of something special with Derrick Jones Jr., Chris Silva, even Tyler Johnson, among others.
So for all the gains made by Strus, from two-way player a year ago to reserve for most of this past regular season to playoff starter, what ultimately will matter most is backing it up going forward.
What could loom is the type of payoff received last summer by Duncan Robinson . . . or a pivot by coach Erik Spoelstra to the next man up (or even back to Robinson).
All of which has Strus aware that there has to be more.
“I’ve just got to be more complete,” said Strus, aware that the shelf life of Heat 3-point specialists can be limited, as exemplified by the Heat tenures of Jason Kapono, James Jones, even Wayne Ellington. “Obviously teams are going to force me to make plays inside the arc. So I’ve got to get better there. And I think I’ve taken leaps and bounds as a player in this league.
“Our team didn’t have the outcome that we wanted, but looking through the full year, I think I’ve had a pretty successful season personally. So I’ve grown a lot, learned a lot. There’s definitely areas for improvement. And that’s exciting about this game, that’s what wants you to keep flourishing, is the challenges that come with it and the ways you can get better.”
That part, of course, is non-negotiable.
“You have to develop yourself as a complete player,” Heat President Pat Riley said. “You’ve got to be able to go downhill. Max has to be able to go downhill and finish now. You can’t be going downhill and putting up layups and missing. He’s got to be able to go downhill and make a little pull-up jumper and he’s got to make layups.
“And, so, his game has to change a little bit and he knows this. And he’ll develop this.”
Where Strus, 26, believes strides have been made is in the aspect that likely vaulted him over Robinson in the rotation.
“I mean, I always thought I was solid on the defensive end,” he said. “But I think this year proved that to other people. I think I’ve gotten more respect and am gaining more respect around the league as a better defender. And that’s not something that’s just going to go away.
“People are still going to try me and attack. And I hope they do, because I think it takes them out of their rhythm and takes them out of their offense. And I just keep proving over and over again that I can guard in this league and be a guy that can stop people.”
While much was made of Kyle Lowy’s hamstring strain and Jimmy Butler’s soreness, Strus also was a fixture on the postseason injury report, because of a hamstring strain. Through it all, he started all 18 playoff games.
So a one-year Heat wonder?
Or something more substantial?
“I mean when you look at it, the starting lineup, they put one of their better defenders on me,” he said of where he stood at season’s end in the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics. “So personally that should be an achievement in itself, that coming from where I came from this season and for us to be in the playoffs and to start the series, I mean Marcus Smart was guarding and he was the Defensive Player of the Year. So that’s got to say something in itself that I did somewhat of a good job this year.
“But I’ve to go figure out other ways to be more helpful. And we’ve all got to figure out ways to do that and be better next year.”
Sunday Bulletin Board: What does the Weimaraner know, and how does she know it?
Our pets, ourselves
THE ASTRONOMER of Nininger: “Subject: Do Dogs Read Your Mind?
“They say that the Twin Cities has more people who leave during the winter than any other departure point in the United States. When winter gets long and cold, you want warmth and comforting relaxation, and going south, even for a short duration, makes sense.
“The Good Wife and I are no different from the throngs of people who went somewhere this past winter to escape the grip of winter. We flew to the Bahamas to visit the Good Wife’s brother John and his wife, Leo.
“We were going for only a week, so packing was not a big thing: shorts, swimsuits and other warm-weather clothing which would not be required here in the land of the frozen north for another four months or so. As usual, we packed at the last minute.
“You know how sometimes your pets can sense, based on clues presented to them in various ways, the fact that you will be leaving them, even for a short time? Our Weimaraner, Harper, is a master at suggesting that she can read your mind and understand whatever you might plan to do. She rides with us locally on many of our errands run in our automobiles. She has her own seat cover for the back of the Good Wife’s car and for my pickup as well. Often she comes to the mud room, which is connected to the garage, and will physically perch herself on our shoes so we cannot leave without her.
“This time, while we were packing to go to the Bahamas, the suitcases and travel bags must have indicated our absence for a more extended time. She started hanging around the Good Wife and acted almost like the proverbial shadow, seemingly attached to every movement. The Good Wife said kiddingly to Harper that she could not come with us unless she could fit in a suitcase. When the Good Wife turned around, here is what she saw.”
Gee, our old La Salle ran great!
JOHN IN HIGHLAND writes: “Subject: Tommy Beanie?
“I found this beanie in the bottom of an odds and ends (junk) drawer. I assume that it was from my alma mater, the College of St. Thomas, although the school color today is purple, not green.
“When I started at CST in the late ’60s, an onerous task given to incoming freshmen was that they had to wear a purple beanie while on the campus. The purpose was to identify them for harassment from the upperclassmen.
“Luckily, within a week or so, most of us realized that without the beanie, we were not identifiable as freshmen, and the hazing stopped.”
In memoriam
ORGANIZATIONALLY CHALLENGED of Highland Park: “Subject: Flag over Highland.
“This flag was suspended over the Highland Bridge development during the Memorial Day weekend.
“It was beautiful on a sunny morning.”
Our times
KATHY S. of St. Paul writes: “A bookcase should be a bookcase.
“Instead of a blank screen, people seem to use bookshelves as backgrounds for videos and online zoom calls. However, they don’t seem to actually use them for books; interior decorators have precise formulae for the placement of various objects — and occasionally books — on them. Which means people might not feel they can read the books, because ambiances would be messed with. The books are to be seen and not heard.
“Bah, humbug! I cram my bookshelves full and read my books. So there! Let’s liberate the books!
“They have nothing to lose but their pages — and dust.”
Websites of the Day (responsorial)
THE DAUGHTER OF THE GRAM WITH A THOUSAND RULES: “I enjoyed reading KATHY S.’s [BBonward.com] entry on May 21. One of the videos she shared was about why dandelions are good for your lawn.
“I wish my mother and father had heard of this amazing theory back in my childhood. I ain’t pollen your leg, and I ain’t dande-lyin’, be-leaf me; this entry sprouted a lot of punny memories from my budding youth.
“My dad and my mom, THE GRAM WITH A THOUSAND RULES, would make me and my five siblings dig out the emerging dandelions from our large suburban lawn every spring. This task had to be accomplished when the first of the tiny yellow buds would appear. It would not do to have the dandelions go to seed and propagate any further. Heaven forbid you would dare to blow on a white puffball anywhere in the vicinity of our entire block. Down at the park, way down the street, fine, send the seeds flying. But there must never be any chance of seeds scattering and growing into a white puffball on OUR lush, green lawn.
“The yearly ritual would begin with my mom handing each of us an old, reused ice-cream bucket. There were always multiple, tall stacks of these plastic buckets in our basement laundry room. Those golden gems were used in oh so many ways, and for totally diverse tasks: washing cars, holding bulbs buried in dirt to winter-over in the cool damp basement, filling with strawberries in summer, mixing papier-mâché or cement for projects, picking rocks (that’s a whole other lawn-related story) and, of course, the worst task a plastic pail can be relegated to: the dreaded sick-bed bucket”. I always wished that those barf-bucket pails wouldn’t end up back in the rotation and get reused. But when your parents grew up in the Depression era, well, ‘it’s too good of a pail to throw out.’
“So, when D-Day arrived (Dandelion Destruction Day) and you were handed the cold, thin, metal, finger-circulation-cutting pail handle (these were the days before wide plastic comfort handles), you always knew better than to sniff the inside of that bucket. Because there was no way it was going to still smell good like vanilla or strawberry ice cream. Next, you would either get handed a small hand trowel, or, if you were very lucky, one of the highly coveted fork-type digging tools that looked like it had a hammer claw on the end of it. Now, the number one eradication rule was that you had to dig out the dandelion deep into the root for it to count to your total. No snapped-off heads or partial leaf material would be considered. The best result was to get out ALL of the root. Any true Minnesotan can attest to the fact that dandelion roots are very stubborn and go very far down, many, many inches down, down, into the soil. The quest for the longest root often ended in a fast and abrupt fall backwards onto one’s bum, when the dandelion would finally release and pop out completely from your efforts. I often looked around at these moments wondering how many of the neighborhood noseys were laughing at us, watching in amusement as one after the other of our tribe of half a dozen kids would fall onto our butts again and again while digging away. My brother Benj, being very bright, would just work from the sitting-down position, but I never could get the leverage right and didn’t want to risk the dreaded snap off of the dandelion at the base of the grass.
“When you finally filled your bucket to the very top with weeds, you could go show it to mom and get ‘paid.’ I use the term ‘paid’ only in the broadest sense, because as we soon discovered, the payment was actually two or three wildlife stamps that mom may have received inside a magazine or mailer. While stickers were a novelty in our house and the animals depicted on the stamps were pretty, they were still of no monetary value at all (even in our sibling barter system of trade-ups). So the older siblings caught on faster than us younger kids, and soon made themselves scarce and unavailable on the dreaded Dandelion Day.
“One spring before the first weedy yellow buds even appeared, and some stubborn snow was still piled in shadowy corners of the yard, my mom gave me a copy of one of her favorite books, ‘Dandelion Cottage.’
“I still treasure it and have it on my bookshelf all the way out here in Hawaii. The story is delightful, chronicling the adventures of four young girls tasked with digging all the dandelions out from the lawn of an abandoned cottage on their block, in exchange for getting to use the house as a playhouse for the summer. The story is set in a northern Michigan neighborhood on Lake Superior, but it could have been our suburban Twin Cities setting in my mind. I’m sure Mom wanted to share this fun book with me knowing how I loved to read and knowing that I needed to branch out from rereading ‘Little House on the Prairie’ or ‘The Boxcar Children’ for the hundredth time. But I also have a sneaking suspicion that it was supposed to get me excited to dig out the dandelions once again. Since it was now down to just Benj and me digging, she might have hoped the book would inspire good results. Alas, after finishing the book, instead of motivating me to work on our own lawn, I actually spent weeks out in the neighborhood on scouting missions, scouring the blocks around our home for abandoned cottages ready for a young girl such as myself to rehab and play house in. Sadly, there was not one empty run-down place to be found and claimed — only lots of occupied ramblers with lawns now full of white puff balls tempting us to blow on them and make wishes . . . but of course, that activity did not occur anywhere near OUR yard.
“Aloha, and thank you for the delight BB brings to my parents, my ohana and so many others who get to enjoy it!”
Radio Days (cont).
THE GRAM WITH A THOUSAND RULES concludes her series of Radio Days memoirs: “When I came to work that June day on my 21st birthday, wearing a diamond ring, we were prepared for whatever repercussions might follow our workplace romance. Before we could formally inform our boss of our impending marriage, he came into my office and handed me a book, titled ‘Household Hints,’ saying with a smile: ‘I think you may find this useful in the near future.’ Whew!
“We planned to get married in August, since both of our vacations were scheduled for that month. I had two weeks coming, while he had three, so I requested a third week of absence with no pay, and it was granted. My co-workers gave me a wedding shower, and our boss and his wife and all but the engineer and the announcer on duty attended our wedding. I had a moment of panic on the morning of my wedding when I woke up to hear, on my bedside radio, the announcement that our entire audience was invited to our wedding that afternoon. The announcer even gave the time of day and the location of the church, thinking it would be a hilarious joke to have great numbers of our listening audience showing up at the church door. No worries; as I have mentioned before, we worked for a very small radio station with a correspondingly very small audience.
“When we returned from our honeymoon and picked up our paychecks, I found that my requested leave of absence had turned into a paid week — with a retroactive raise, to boot. That was the good news. The bad news for us was that the station was being automated, and my husband, as the engineer with the shortest tenure, was going to be working overtime during the conversion, working himself out of a job. Our Radio Days story was coming to a close, and television was in our future.
“By our first anniversary, my husband was celebrating his sixth month of employment at a television station, and I was awaiting the birth of the oldest of our eventual family of six children. We were living in our cottage at the lake and saving to buy ourselves a telescope. Love of kids and astronomy had brought us together. It was in the stars.”
Band Name of the Day: The Green Beanies
