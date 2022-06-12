Registration Open For StreamCoin Launched NFT ‘STRMNFT’ Marketplace

Until July 2022, one may create and utilize their own NFTs at no cost.

TNC Group, a partner of StreamCoin, has already produced its Lady Apes NFT collection.

StreamCoin, a Web3 live streaming company, has opened its user registration page after the successful launch of the STRMNFT marketplace. Until July 2022, anybody who signs up for the service may create and utilize their own NFTs at no cost. A “user-friendly interface” is part of the company’s mission to demonstrate to platform users, particularly influencers and live streamers, who have not yet embraced blockchain technology.

StreamCoin CEO Michael Ein Chaybeh said:

“As per our approach towards developing an ecosystem from user to tech, we designed STRMNFT to be an easy-to-use marketplace and an open space for all types of users. With our platforms and services, we aim to draw the line between the crypto enthusiasts and the modern Web 2.0 users who have not experienced blockchain or crypto before.”

Several New Features Anticipated

STRMT will operate on the first generation of the company’s proprietary blockchain network, Stream Chain. To be clear, at the World Live Streamers Conference (WLSC) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, StreamCoin began the soft launch of STRMNFT. Only after a successful NFT marketplace test did registration begin on May 31.

Several new features are expected to be added to the STRMNFT marketplace, including the ability to follow users, video NFT playlists, and more complex NFT categories. TNC Group, a partner of StreamCoin, has already produced its Lady Apes NFT collection. A token airdrop in addition to special offers for individuals who participated in StreamCoin’s public sale and staking event has been announced by TNC Group.

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are distinct from fungible cryptocurrencies. NFTs are cryptographic assets on a blockchain that cannot be exchanged because they are distinct from one another. NFTs, on the other hand, are not convertible with any other cryptocurrency avenues.