News
Review: How ‘Ms. Marvel’ breathes new life into the Marvel Universe
Kamala Khan is unlike any other hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She’s a Pakistani American, Muslim teenager. She’s an Avengers fangirl. The uncoordinated New Jersey native can barely sneak out her bedroom window without falling. The protagonist of Disney+’s “Ms. Marvel” is different in every way, and that’s why she, and the series, are such a joy to watch.
While the majority of the streamer’s franchise TV series have had difficulty working Marvel’s mythology and tangled narratives into compelling stories that actually make sense, “Ms. Marvel” doesn’t struggle with that issue in the two episodes provided for review. Kamala’s fandom adds just enough context to connect her with the Avenger timeline, even as the series marches to the beat of its own tabla.
The six-episode show, from head writer Bisha K. Ali, is a young-adult, second-generation immigrant comedy, a la Netflix’s “Never Have I Ever,” and a superhero drama in which coming of age means stumbling into one’s powers, a la Miles Morales of “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” It’s full of American pop culture references and Bollywood nods and witty commentary about the connections and chasms between East and West. Kamala (played with verve by newcomer Iman Vellani) moves between cosplay conventions and the mosque with ease. From its charming lead to its playful execution, “Ms. Marvel” turns superhero formulas on their heads while honoring the MCU pantheon.
When we meet Kamala, her sole mission is to win the costume contest at New Jersey’s first ever “AvengerCon.” She and her bestie Bruno (Matt Lintz) meticulously plan for the big day, concocting hilariously amateur outfits that would have bombed on stage if not for the surprising power of a bracelet that once belonged to her estranged grandmother. When she slips it on her arm, her body emits purple cosmic energy that solidifies into any number of lifesaving objects: a shield, stairs, a weapon (of course). It also appears that she can stretch her frame, though it’s yet to be seen if she’ll assume the ability to morph like the comic book character that serves as the basis for the series. And of course no one but Bruno knows it’s Kamala behind the homemade mask.
Later, the two debrief on a rooftop. Her ultimate wish is fulfilled, it seems, but she’s still not convinced of what just happened. “It’s not really the brown girls from Jersey City who save the world,” says Kamala. And so begins her unlikely journey.
The show makes a point of weaving Kamala’s ethnicity and faith into her character’s origin story. She has a strong relationship with her protective parents (Zenobia Shroff and Mohan Kapur), who have imbued her with pride about her heritage. Her power dates back to the grandmother no one in the family will talk about, and it’s somehow rooted in her family’s trauma during the 1947 partition of India.
Kamala is also part of the region’s Muslim, South Asian community, where she knows the halal food cart vendors and attends Friday prayers at the neighborhood masjid. In a rare TV moment, viewers get to witness Friday prayer from a woman’s perspective. She and friend Nakia (Yasmeen Fletcher) perform a lightning-fast wudu (washing of hands, face, arms and feet) to make it to prayer on time. The wash basin is crumbling. Then they try to listen to the sheik’s lecture but the speakers in their partitioned back area are busted, so they complain to each other about the pristine state of the men’s section compared with theirs, where there’s “mold under the carpets and the walls are literally crumbling.” They are asked politely by the sheik to refrain from talking during his lesson.
“Sorry, Sheik Abdullah. It’s just really hard to concentrate when we can barely see you,” Kamala replies. Her small act of defiance is one of many moments here where the characters and the series challenge gender norms within the community — and the misinformed ideas about who they are from those outside. In world history class, for one, Nakia drops this anti-colonialist nugget: “We spent six weeks on ancient Rome and ancient Greece, but six minutes on ancient Persia and Byzantium. History, written by the oppressors. That’s all I’m gonna say,” she huffs.
The series may alienate fans of the MCU who are used to svelte Avengers battling evil in billion-dollar productions. “Ms. Marvel” is a fast-and-loose adaptation of the comic book character, and it’s loaded with creative flourishes that are anything but slick. Kamala’s goofy doodles come to life around her and the other characters. Their texts and emojis end up on billboards around them as they walk through the city. And her crush on the hot new boy at school, Kamran (Rish Shah), turns into a wonderfully sappy dream sequence where she dances to the Ronettes’ “Be My Baby.”
“Ms. Marvel’s” soundtrack has a power all its own. It’s a mixture that reflects its heroine’s background as an East Coast kid with Pakistani roots: Mase, Krewella and Raja Kumari, M.I.A., Riz Ahmed’s Swet Shop Boys and a special shout-out to Bollywood’s Shah Rukh Khan.
Marvel TV’s first South Asian Muslim superhero expands its universe in this bold yet lighthearted series. Now if only she could pass her driver’s test.
‘MS. MARVEL’
Rating: TV-14 (may be unsuitable for children under the age of 14)
How to watch: Premiered Wednesday on Disney+
News
Is Netflix’s Hustle Based On a True Story?
Well, unfortunately, the answer is no. Hustle is a wonderful and fantastic piece of fiction brought together by Taylor Materne and Will Fetters. Hustle is the perfect film to binge watch on the weekend if you are into sports drama. The film has made quite an impact on the audience, and it has just made us want more.
What is the film Hustle about?
The film follows the journey of Stanley Sugerman, an NBA scout, who becomes ferociously determined to bring another talent, Bo Cruz, into light.
Stanley has been traveling overseas for a long time which creates a rift between his family. When he is finally offered a job where he can be near home, the employer, Rex, dies. Unfortunately, his son, Vince, takes his place and sends Stanley back overseas. After being back to square one and having no luck finding any players in Spain, he wanders about while coming across a local game, where he is struck by the incredible talent of a player, Bo Cruz.
After going through the hustle of contacting Bo, he finds that Bo was previously selected for going to America, but he had to back off for his unborn child. Stanley, realizing that he can now live his dreams through Bo, becomes determined to bring Bo to the limelight.
He tries everything to make sure that Bo’s talent gets utilized where it needs to be used; he even brings Bo to America with his own money knowing that due to Bo’ previous charges, he could be deported back if he is arrested in America.
The film shows us all the hurdles Stanley and Bo have to face to get Bo accepted in the first place. Bo has to face his under-confidence head-on, but will he succeed? Will the 76ers ever accept?
After all this hustle, do they finally succeed?
Is Hustle based on a true story? As much as we would like it to be, Hustle is a mind-blowing story penned up by the writers Taylor Materne and Will Fetters. The movie was directed by Jeremiah Zagar.
When and where was Hustle released?
The film Hustle released on June 3, 2022 in the theaters and was made available for streaming on June 8, 2022.
Who is there in the movie?
The film stars Adam Sandler as the main protagonist in the movie. He plays the role of Stanley Sugerman, the NBA scout who promotes the new talent Bo Cruz, played by Juancho Hernangomez. Additionally, Queen Latifah acts as Stanley’s wife, Teresa, and Ben Foster plays the role of Vince Merrick, the co-owner of 76ers. Robert Duvall makes an appearance as Rex Merrick, the actual owner of the 76ers, who dies early in the movie.
The post Is Netflix’s Hustle Based On a True Story? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
East Metro baseball player of the year: Mounds View’s Blake Guerin
For Blake Guerin, home runs are mistakes. It’s never the Mounds View senior’s plan to launch the ball out of the park.
Like all of us, he’s an imperfect being. Which is why he made a program-record nine “mistakes” this season via long balls, to help produce 37 RBIs — also a new Mounds View high.
That’s the type of power the 2022 Pioneer Press East Metro high school baseball player of the year possesses.
Mounds View coach Nik Anderson recalled a game this season in which Guerin launched two “no doubters” … in the same inning.
“He’s got power unlike many kids his age,” Anderson said. “And honestly, unlike a lot of guys at the next level, as well.”
The key for the 6-foot-7 corner infielder, who is heading to Iowa this fall, was learning how to harness that power. As a little leaguer, it was a blast belting bombs over 200-foot fences.
But when he was playing up on traveling teams when he was 12 and 13 years old, it was current Mustangs assistant coach Travis Rogers who taught him the value of stinging liners on the button.
“It was line drive, line drive,” Guerin said, “then, ‘Crap, I missed it,’ and it’s going out.”
That understanding helped develop Guerin into an all-around hitter. His understanding of the game as a whole has helped develop him into an all-around player.
Anderson would often tell players just to watch Guerin to grasp his feel for the game and knowledge of what would happen next.
Guerin has no intention of pitching in college; he throws mid-80s and straight. But his stuff was good enough on the mound to help the Mustangs win games. He attacked the zone ad nauseum and finished the season, which ended this week with a section final loss to Maple Grove, with a 4-1 pitching record and a 1.4 earned-run average.
“I get hit hard, even in this. But my fielders take care of me,” Guerin said. “We have guys diving for every single baseball.”
Guerin noted that, in baseball, guys often get themselves out. He certainly does. It’s hard to hit a round ball with a round bat. So you may as well go at hitters.
“He’s got great stuff, attacks the zone and trusts it. He doesn’t walk many batters, he challenges them, and it’s really a treat to watch,” Anderson said. “Our whole entire team elevated behind that.”
That’s what it’s always been about for Guerin — the team aspect. The camaraderie you develop with the same group of guys you go to the park with every day is why he loves the sport. No one can win a game on his or her own. It takes everyone.
It’s why he’ll gladly bunt if asked to, the same way he’ll walk around the field while his coach is conducting an interview to drag the cover back onto the mound, pick up and put away buckets and use a broom to sweep away puddles.
In his first season at the helm, Anderson described coaching Guerin as “an absolute joy.”
“It’s been a treat. When you get great leaders that just get it and are teammates first, lead by example, when you get that out of one of your captains, and especially a guy like Blake, it transforms the way a program feels,” he said. “And you don’t just feel that for one year, you feel that for four. We’ve loved having Blake, and for my first year, I feel incredibly fortunate to have a guy like him leading the guys and buying into a little bit of a new start for our program.”
Anderson said the power hitter is “a hard-nosed competitor” you don’t want to line up against. But at the same time, he’s friends with everyone on the field. Anderson said Guerin is “others-oriented.”
“So you get the bulldog there, but then you get the big softie on the other side,” he said, “which is why he will succeed in whatever avenue of life” he takes.
The next step is the University of Iowa. Guerin takes so much pride that he was able to wear the Mounds View jersey, but is equally excited for his next chapter. His ultimate goal is to get drafted and play professionally, and he plans to play with the same joy for the game throughout his journey.
“Keep my goal going as long as I can,” he said. “Not many people get to do it. I’m in that 2 or 3 percent, whatever it is, that gets to play Division-I baseball, and that’s something special.”
FINALISTS
Pierce Gritzmaker, senior infielder/pitcher, Woodbury: Winona State commit has a smooth swing at the plate and pitching wins over the likes of Stillwater, Mounds View and Park.
Brayden Hellum, senior outfielder/pitcher, Stillwater: Hitting .570 this year, setting a number of Ponies batting records. Also dominant on the mound.
Sam Kennedy, senior pitcher/infielder, North St. Paul: Gophers commit is the Gatorade Player of the Year. Finished with 0.48 earned-run average while hitting five home runs at the plate.
Weber Neels, senior catcher, East Ridge: Gophers commit hit .373 with five homers while serving as the Raptors’ backstop.
Cole Spitzer, junior pitcher/outfielder, Central: Lefty sported a 0.69 earned-run average in 40⅔ innings. Led the Minutemen to another conference championship.
News
Liam Neeson’s Best Taken Movie Quotes
Taken (2008)
In,“Taken” (2008), he was cast for the role of a retired CIA operative from the elite Special Division. This film is based on the storyline composed by Luc Besson and Robert Mark Kamen. It’s a story of a father in a struggle of tracking his teenage daughter who got kidnapped. The movie gained so much appreciation. It was like a kick-start to Neeson’s career.
Taken was a franchise and it touches heights that till today its dialogue is famous as quotes.
The film has three parts but the sequels of the first part never manage to gain popularity as the first part. It fails to recapture the Visceral magic of the first parts.
The role and character of Liam Neeson are the same in the films but the dialogue is franchise just like the film.
The famous dialogues as quotes:
“You Don’t Have To Worry.” / “That’s Like Telling Water Not To Be Wet, Sweetie.”
Bryan’s daughter Kim is all set to tour abroad with a friend for the first time. Gradually, Bryan as a father is worried about her. Kim makes him understand that there is no need to worry about her, that everything will be fine and that she’s a grown-up. He tells her that there is no way of not worrying about it.
It’s a memorable line because, as every fan knows, as the title indicates, he has his reason to worry as Kim is taken on the trip.
” I would sacrifice anything for her”.
It’s clear from the heart of the franchise that in every sense this quote is true and Bryan Hills proved his every word. Bryan wants to keep his daughter Kim safe at any cost. He could do anything to keep his daughter safe.
“I Push One Button And 38 Agents Are Here Before You Have Time To Scratch Your Worthless Balls.”
In the scene where Bryan is tormenting a man to get information about his daughter and where he can find her, he lets out these dialogues as well. It is one of Bryan’s most extraordinary action hero qualities is that he’s able to be at ease in tense situations and says that he can have 38 agents in the room just by pushing one button, but only Bryan and the audience know that it’s not possible
Bryan continues to torture till the man utters the truth about what Bryan was there and needs to hear to continue looking for his daughter. At last, he doesn’t have any option left, he ends up killing the man by leaving the electrocution switch on anyway.
There are many more dialogues that set the cinema hall on fire.
The post Liam Neeson’s Best Taken Movie Quotes appeared first on Gizmo Story.
Review: How ‘Ms. Marvel’ breathes new life into the Marvel Universe
Is Netflix’s Hustle Based On a True Story?
Dubai-based ‘FIVE’ Hotels and Resorts To Accept Crypto Payments
East Metro baseball player of the year: Mounds View’s Blake Guerin
Liam Neeson’s Best Taken Movie Quotes
Huobi Global Announces $1B New Investment Arm For DeFi and Web3 Initiatives
List of Peaky Blinders 6 Episodes
$5 gas is here: AAA says nationwide average hits new high
Ethereum (ETH) Perpetual Contract Price Analysis: June 12
Class 2A track and field: Hill-Murray overcomes pulled hamstring to win 4×100 relay
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News5 days ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Finance4 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
News4 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line