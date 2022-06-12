Finance
Seven Dry Penis Skin Hacks to Try
Lifestyle hacks have become ubiquitous in our modern world, and often they focus on penis health issues. And why not? Men need good advice and strategies on keeping this very important body part in good operating condition. One of the issues many men face concerns dry penis skin, which can be both itchy and unattractive. With that in mind, this article offers a few hacks designed to address this too-common condition.
It happens
That men sometimes get dry penis skin is not really surprising. Dry skin can occur on any part of the body, after all. And since penis skin is especially delicate, it’s more susceptible to those factors which can cause dry skin. For example, excess sweat can often cause skin to dry out. This may seem paradoxical or counterintuitive, but when a person sweats, oils which help keep the skin moisturized are depleted.
So what are some simple hacks to remember to fight dry penis skin?
– Stay out of hot water. A nice hot shower is supposed to be really good for a person, especially when their muscles are sore and achy. But when shower water is too hot, it can damage the skin. So if a guy takes a long shower with water that is too hot, those oils that the penis skin need can be decreased. This can also happen when spending too much time in a hot tub. Be sure to moisturize the penis after either of these situations.
– Also avoid hard water. Hard water is water that contains a high concentration of minerals like zinc and magnesium. Minerals are good, but often they are in such high quantities in hard water that they can plug glands and pores, contributing to dry penis skin. Using cremes with vitamins A and C can help remove the excess minerals and help prevent dry skin damage.
– Keep the soap mild. Many soaps contain extra chemicals or fragrances which sound good on paper but which can actively dry out penis skin. If a guy needs to use a strong deodorant soap for his pits, he should still keep on hand a milder soap for his penis.
– Find a good humidity level. Too much humidity creates excess seat, which can deplete the body of oils. But air that is too dry can evaporate moisture from the skin. Often in summer, air conditioning can dry the air out a little too much – so be aware of this possibility and watch the temperature settings.
– Swim in moderation. Swimming is great exercise, but prolonged time in either a chlorinated swimming pool or the salty ocean water can lead to substantial dry penis skin issues. Try to spend only a moderate amount of time in the water. Those who prefer to extend their time should be prepared to moisturize afterward.
– Control blood sugar. People with diabetes are prone to dry skin, including on the penis, due to high blood sugar levels. Working to control and maintain blood sugar levels is important – and not just for the sake of one’s penis skin.
– Use a penis health creme. One of the best hacks for battling dry penis skin is the daily application of a top notch penis health creme (health professionals recommend Man 1 Man Oil, which is clinically proven mild and safe for skin). All cremes are not created equal, so definitely look for a crème that lists both a high end emollient (such as shea butter) and a natural hydrating agent (such as vitamin E). As mentioned above, vitamins A and C can be useful in combatting problems caused by hard water, and a good penis health crème should incorporate both of these vitamins. Finally, one with alpha lipoic acid helps protect against oxidative stress that can contribute to dry penis skin.
Driving Traffic to Your Website, Eight Proven & Effective Methods to Get You Going
In order for any Internet Marketer or any type of online business to succeed, it is important to have a constant flow of traffic to your site. Without traffic, a website will not make any sales and the online business will fail. It is therefore important that you know how to drive traffic to your website. There is a way to drive traffic to your website on any budget, and this article outlines all those essential ways through which you can succeed.
Method 1. Fresh Unique Content- People go online to look for information and also buy what they need. It is therefore important for you to have high quality and unique content on your website so that visitors to your website will spend more time on your website, bookmark your website and also buy from you. In addition, if you have lots of useful information on your website, you will be considered as an expert in your niche, and you will therefore easily get customers.
Method 2. Search Engine Optimization- In order for your site to be found on the search engines when people are looking for information, make sure that your niche keywords and phrases are in your headlines and in the rest of the content on your website. This means that your website will show up and will rank high when people look for those keywords on your website, and this will drive more traffic to your website.
Method 3. PPC (Pay per Click) Advertising- If you have the money to pay for the advertising, you can run an advertisement with Google AdWords, Bing, or Yahoo Overture, to drive traffic to your website. Do not forget about the Social Media Site such as Face Book. Be sure to be fully prepared when paying for advertising. Study a book that teaches how to advertise on the internet or even Google will teach you about different strategies and techniques. Always be sure to split test your campaigns. Use your tracking to hone in on your demographics. Otherwise you will just be throwing water in the wind and you will end up broke.
Method 4. Article Marketing- This is a very powerful tool for driving traffic to your website. In all your articles, make sure you have a resources box or authors biography which will contain your website URL. After reading your article, people will want to visit your website, so the more articles you write the more traffic you will drive to your website.
Method 5. Specialized Niche Forums- This is one of the most effective ways of driving traffic to your website. Participate in targeted forums by writing useful posts in the forums that are related to your niche, and have your website link in your signature. If you participate in forums that are not of your niche, you will be essentially wasting your time and you will get a lot of people upset. Upset people on the internet are capable of anything. There is no need to rile up anyone. You are liable to get some folks that will spam you to death. You have better things to do with your time.
Method 6. Viral Marketing- Write free e-books or short reports with a link to your website. Have a link to your website on your blog and on any press release that you write. These will drive traffic to your website for an undetermined amount of time. Same as with Article Marketing , as these items get passed around people will be wanting to see your site.
Method 7. Video Marketing- You can create a video about your product or service that you offer on your website and post that on You Tube. Add your website link on that video, and this will make sure that people who view your video will also visit your website as well if they have need for your products and/or services and they may even share it with someone they know that is looking for what you have offered in the video.
Method 8. Although countdown lists are best with an odd amount, I could not help but putting in this last method. The Method is simple and basic. A lot of times we like to confuse things with all these different New ideas and we forget about the simple things. My mentor, Zig Ziglar, taught me the acronym K.I.S.S. (Keep It Short & Simple). So generally after I use all the newfangled ways, I go back and do the basic short and simple way, sometimes it is just a matter of persistence. That is the 8th method, Be Persistent. Do not give up without putting up your best fight. Always give it your all. OORAH!
In using these 8 methods outlined above, you can drive a lot of traffic to your website, boost your sales and grow your online business profits. These Methods listed above have been proven time and time again. I encourage you to put these methods not only in place but additionally put them into action. The only time they do not work is when they are not applied. It is like having an alarm system and not turning it on or having air-conditioning but sweating, or best yet, getting in your car and not starting it, you will be going nowhere fast. I hope this has been of some help for you.
That concludes this article, however, for additional information on this topic and many others, please go to my Internet Marketing Website listed below.
Copyright ©2009 TheSalesGeekOnline Internet Marketing, Usage/RePrint Permission Granted By TheSalesGeek of TheSalesGeekOnline.com This article may be reprinted, broadcasted and distributed in any manner providing the above copyright line and this paragraph appears intact at the bottom of your post, broadcast, or email or whatever type of distribution is used and they must be in the same font size and type as the body and be no further than 2 single-spaced lines from the last paragraph.TheSalesGeek (no spaces) must be a tag and/or keyword.
Contingency Fees in Europe
Contingency fees have long been a staple of American laws firms and have helped drive mass tort and class action litigation forward in the United States. In payment terms, it has proven itself to be an excellent marketing tool to use in drawing in new clients. Accepting payments only if you win your client’s case allows people more affordable options when seeking to file a lawsuit. However, in Europe the rules for contingency fees vary greatly from American laws.
In the UK for example, “Conditional Fees” are accepted, however they are governed by a different set of rules. A CFA (Conditional Fee Agreement) allows the lawyer to get paid only when he/she wins the case, however if the case is won the lawyer will receive their general hourly wage plus an uplift-also called a success fee. This fee can be as high as 100% of the regular hourly fee, which will depend on the complexity of the case and the risk involved.
On 29 March of this year, Justice Secretary Kenneth Clarke announced that he was planning on adding reforms to conditional fee arrangements on the basis that the costs of civil litigation had increased significantly (140 times higher in libel defense cases) and so had the number of ambulance-chasing advertisements and claim farmers. Also, there was a fear that the percentage that the lawyers charged as a success fee was charged without any regard to how much money the claimant had actually won, which may drastically reduce the amount the claimant would actually receive in the event of a win.
Other European countries do not allow these kinds of fee arrangements to be made…at least in principle. According to the 2004 book “Risks, Reputations, and Rewards: Contingency Fee Legal Practice in the United States,” written by Herbet Kritzer, that is about to change for many European countries. Right now; Australia, Brazil, Canada, the Dominican Republic, France, Greece, Ireland, Japan, New Zealand, Lithuania and Belgium are using contingency fees as a payment option for their clients. Actually, the German and Spanish courts have ruled that prohibiting contingency fees is unconstitutional. This could mean that there may be a significant increase of mass tor and class action litigation in Europe.
So far, commercializing litigation funding is still a new concept in Europe. It is likely the idea of law firms paying all legal costs and accepting the risks involved if the case loses, doesn’t sit well with European regulators. This method can be particularly costly for the firms that are involved in Mass torts and Class actions. While it has been argued that, although litigators have the ability to opt out of a class action suit, finding new ways for financing these litigations is likely going to change the overall European liability landscape drastically.
Even though many countries have fully embraced America’s contingency fee agreements, with their own addendums added-it can be argued by the regulators that the use of contingency fees has increased the number of liability lawsuits significantly, causing many court systems to become congested with legal filings. Either way, it should prove to be interesting to see how the European regulators will prevent various law firms from offering potential clients legal services with contingency fee agreements through back door channels.
As I said before, even though contingent fees may be prohibited in many European countries in principle– preventing litigators from commercially advertising such practices-there is a large potential for money to be made in allowing potential clients more affordable ways of financing their lawsuits. This fact alone is likely to make litigators push regulators harder to allow litigators to incorporate contingent fee agreements into a commercially viable payment option.
Living Dangerously? There’s Life Insurance For That
Suppose you’re a generally healthy person with a weekend habit of jumping out of helicopters to ski down mountains in the middle of the French Alps? What if you like to ascend ice formations in a sport called ice climbing, or barrel down a twisting paved road while lying on wheeled board? How about if you work a dangerous job? If you find that your adrenaline rush or risky occupation is getting in the way of obtaining life insurance coverage, here’s two ways to prevent being denied coverage or finding reasonable rates: don’t lie, and get trained.
Although hazardous avocations typically come with increased premiums, high-risk insurance specialists can advise you on how to keep your personal premiums from soaring.
Dangerous avocations, as defined by the United States Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA), are categorized as “impaired risk,” meaning most underwriters will rule out the most favorable rates, but according to Carol Casey-Odekirk, spokesperson for State. Farm Insurance, people who work dangerous jobs are generally compensated for job risk by their companies, which can offset any increase in premiums.
“Insurers are obviously involved in aggressive underwriting for people with impaired risk, but to do the best job we need to know all the facts pertaining to the risk,” says Gary Dworkin, Immediate Past Chair for the National Association of Independent Life Brokerage Agencies.
While premiums vary based on specific circumstances, taking safety courses and showing expertise in your hobby or occupation can help reduce your rates. The life insurance market is very competitive and rates are often reasonable, so chances are fairly good a risk specialist can find you the best coverage for the right price. Lying or omitting information, however, will not help you.
“Insurers are pretty good about their research, so it’s not a matter of if you lie-it’s a matter of when they catch you. Within the first two years the life insurance policy is issued, insurers have the right to reject claims, refund premiums or nullify the contract if it’s found that they misrepresented information. There’s also a chance of having a claim rejected for fraud,” said Dworkin.
If you are caught lying before a life insurance policy is issued, it goes on your record, which can keep you from finding reasonable rates or being insured altogether, so simply don’t do it.
When it comes to living dangerously, some people don’t just do it for kicks-it’s their day job. Preliminary data from the United States Department of Labor’s 2008 “Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries” listed the following five jobs as the most hazardous, by fatality rate (otherwise known as the chances of surviving, if you are injured on the job). We included an additional five jobs with surprising mortality rates.
1. Fishermen- Sure, they get plenty of fresh air and exercise, but they also have the highest relative risk of death by drowning. Although the DOL listed 38 fatalities in 2008, fishermen have the highest fatality rates of any profession- 111.8 (per 100,000).
2. Lumberjack- With a mortality rate of 86.4/100,000 and 76 fatalities with the reason listed as “contact with objects and equipment,” sometimes being a lumberjack is not OK.
3. Airplane pilots- People who work in the airline industry, particularly pilots, hold the dubious honor of third-most dangerous job in America. With 87 deaths in 2008, they face a grim 70.7/100,000 chance of death every day they go to work. The majority of their deaths are crash-related. Just remember to thank your pilot on your next flight (instead of complaining about the delay).
4. Structural metal workers- Someone has to make sure the buildings go up. Unfortunately, structural metal workers face a huge risk of falling down on the job from an average height of 500 feet or more. Unlike the top 3, metal workers had 40 fatalities listed for 2007, and a mortality rate of 45.5.
5. Farmers and ranchers- Sure, a job in the open country, working with the land may sound ideal, but it loses appeal when you consider how sharp farm implements are, and how a herd of stampeding animals won’t stop because the light went red. With 293 deaths in 2008, farmers and ranchers have a mortality rate of 39.5.
Five surprisingly Dangerous Jobs
1. Driver/sales workers and truck drivers- It’s a life on the open road, which is both a problem and a solution for many people in the transportation industry. Although they have a relatively low fatality rate, 28.2, the DOL also listed a shocking 976 fatalities in 2007.
2. Construction workers- Like structural metal workers, construction workers are integral to maintaining the infrastructure of our society. Although their mortality rate is a relatively low 19.5, their job requires working in a variety of dangerous conditions. As a result construction workers average a staggering 345 deaths per year from falls and traffic accidents.
3. Grounds maintenance workers- It’s a dirty job, but somebody has to keep the grounds looking nice at golf courses, parks and resorts across the nation. Unfortunately, with 160 fatalities listed in 2007, it might not be the hottest job on the market. On a plus note, grounds workers enjoy the lowest mortality rates on this list, 12.0.
4. Policemen and Sheriffs- Despite upholding the law, policemen and sheriffs are subject to the same general rules as ordinary folks with hazardous jobs. Their fatality rates were listed as 21.8, and they only suffered 146 fatalities, with the most common cause listed as “transportation incidents.”
5. Taxicab Drivers- Ever wonder why your cabby is so surly? With an average of 50 deaths per year from violent assaults and a mortality rate about the same as police officers (21.3), they might have earned the right to be a little standoffish. Just remember to make eye contact and smile before your cabby whips out the mace.
