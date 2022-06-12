News
Skywatch: Stellar circle of life, part two: A star lives
Last week in Skywatch, I described how stars are born in gigantic groups, in part one of the trilogy of a star’s birth, life and death. Every phase is controlled by gravity. All stars are essentially big balls of hydrogen gas that gravitationally coalesce out of loose clouds of hydrogen called nebulae. As these giant balls of hydrogen gas born out of nebulae become massive enough, their nuclear fusion furnaces fire up, producing incredible amounts of light and radiation. Once that happens, a protostar becomes a star and lives out its celestial life.
What nuclear fusion is and how it operates inside a star’s core is the subject of this column. Again gravity plays a key role. Gravitational compression builds up the pressure and temperature to incredible levels inside a star. In the case of our sun, an average-sized star in our Milky Way, it has a mass of 2 with 30 zeros after it in kilograms, with one kilogram equaling just over 2.2 pounds. That kind of mass results in a tremendous gravitational force that pushes in on the sun’s core to the tune of over 500 billion pounds per square inch. With that kind of pressure, the temperature at the core exceeds 27 million degrees. There’s even more gravitational pressure and higher temperatures in more massive stars.
Because of this tremendous heat, hydrogen atoms in the inner core of stars are zipping along at incredible speeds and slamming into each other with astonishing violence. By their very nature, hydrogen atoms tend to be electrically repulsive to each other. They don’t even like to be close. But because the force of these collisions totally overwhelms their atomic independence, they not only bash into each other, they actually fuse together. That’s nuclear fusion in a nutshell. It’s like slamming your hands together with such force that they merge or fuse into one big hand.
Inside the cores of stars, hydrogen atoms fuse to form heavier helium atoms. It takes slightly less than four hydrogen atoms to form one helium atom. The tiny extra amount of hydrogen gets converted into a tremendous amount of energy. That’s the tricky and highly complicated part of nuclear fusion that has to do with Albert Einstein’s famous assertion that energy and mass can be interchanged if you have the right conditions. Those conditions are met in the violent cores of stars. The collective radiation from these hydrogen atom collisions, in the form of light, heat, gamma rays, and X-rays, slowly makes its way to the outer layer of a star. From that outer layer, the radiation travels away in all directions at the speed of light, over 186,000 miles per second. A balance is struck between gravitational energy pushing in a star and nuclear fusion energy pushing out.
Another way to look at is that hydrogen is a star’s fuel, helium is the ash, and energy is a byproduct. In just one second, our sun converts almost 700 million tons of hydrogen to helium and energy. Despite that incredible consumption rate, our sun won’t run out of hydrogen for another 5 billion years! Since our sun is an average star in terms of its size and mass, the supply of hydrogen atoms in its core will hold out a lot longer than more massive stars. The huge stellar guys can run through their hydrogen supply in just a few billion years, while a smaller star has an active life of well over 10 billion years.
Eventually, all stars, including our beloved sun, will run out of hydrogen atoms in their collective cores, and the death process will kick in. Stellar death is the subject of next week’s Skywatch, and believe me when I tell you that stars don’t die quietly, and some really go out with a bang!
Mike Lynch is an amateur astronomer and retired broadcast meteorologist for WCCO Radio in Minneapolis/St. Paul. He is the author of “Stars: a Month by Month Tour of the Constellations,” published by Adventure Publications and available at bookstores and adventurepublications.net. Mike is available for private star parties. You can contact him at [email protected]
News
ASK IRA: Are Heat individual defensive weaknesses overstated?
Q: Ira, I think we can all agree that Tyler Herro is not going to ever be a lockdown defender. Yes, he needs to improve, but for Herro to really break into elite level he needs to be unstoppable on most nights. He was not especially in the last third of the season this year as he faced multiple defenders. I’d rather talk about Herro averaging 24 points, six assists and seven rebounds next year than, “Hey, did you see how Herro shut down X or Y player?” For the Heat to get to the next level, Herro’s offensive game has to be wow and his defense simply adequate. – Brian, Fort Lauderdale.
A: Agree. There are oodles of offensively elite players in the league who are subpar defenders (with Stephen Curry currently front and center in that regard). This is an era when good offense can trump good defense. It is why when Duncan Robinson was a great 3-point shooter, he was a starter. So, yes, Tyler Herro needs to be close to an elite level with his offense in order to compensate for what is unlikely to emerge as defensive excellence. It doesn’t have to be Curry-level offense, but it has to be consistent and at high productivity.
Q: Hey Ira, I thought the Warriors would be invincible, but seeing how they are looking fairly vulnerable this time around, how much of a chance did we miss for this 2021-2022 Heat group to get a ring? I think playoff Jimmy Butler and assertive Bam Adebayo plus whomever can hit a few threes would be enough to challenge a Warriors team that isn’t looking nearly as dominant as they did in 2015-2017 (let’s not count the Keven Durant years). So it feels like a real missed chance. I hope they can stay healthier and make better use of these opportunities next season. – Phillip, San Francisco.
A: As I watch these NBA Finals, I agree. The NBA this season did not have a mega-team. There was thought it might be the Suns, but then they fizzled. So, yes, if Jimmy Butler hit that Game 7 shot two weeks ago, the Heat certainly could have competed in these Finals against the Warriors. Perhaps that is fueling them at this very moment for another charge next season. There is no worse feeling in sports than falling just short.
Q: So you say Omer Yurtseven needs to work on his defense for the system Erik Spoelstra has, but isn’t it Erik’s job to have a system in place to get the most out of everyone’s talent, and not just the players he vouches for? Plus, when Omer started while Bam Adebayo was gone, his defense was good enough to help keep Miami afloat and in many ways his play on both ends was key in Miami being in position to get the number-one seed. The kid should’ve played more than what he was allowed to, and needs to be utilized next season. He’s too skilled to sit on the bench as a spectator. – Darryl, Fitzgerald, Ga.
A: Which is why, at minimum, I believe he gets the Dewayne Dedmon role next season. Again, it doesn’t have to happen immediately, a rush into playing time and a rotation role. Even with Bam Adebayo, there was somewhat of a slow play. The goal is to get a player to a level where he can be trusted at a playoff level. But (as the theme has been today), I agree. There needs to be and should be more Omer Yurtseven for the Heat going forward. An argument could be made that what he provided on offense and on the boards was what the initial version of Hassan Whiteside provided for the Heat on defense and on the boards.
()
News
Jonathan Bernstein: Jan. 6 panel made the case against Trump
At long last, the House Jan. 6 committee held its first hearing, and made it a pretty good one. Right at the top, Chairman Bennie Thompson gave us the right wording: Former President Donald Trump’s actions and those of his associates were an effort to “overthrow the government.” That’s what this is all about. That’s why the investigation is so important; it’s why the public side of the committee’s responsibilities are so critical. If the committee is correct, then this was among the most heinous and disloyal actions by a president in the history of the U.S.
In the two-hour, prime-time session, the committee members only outlined the case that they’re making — what Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two Republicans on the panel, called a “sophisticated seven-part plan” by Trump to overturn the election. Thompson and Cheney were clear: While the violence of Jan. 6 was part of the plan, no one should think that the attack by itself was the central story line.
The committee emphasized two further points.
One was that everyone inside Trump’s White House and his campaign knew that he had lost; that there was nothing to any of the wild stories of fraud; and that they all told Trump exactly that.
This may be important for any legal case against the former president or his allies, since it shows that they knew what they were peddling was false. It’s also useful in understanding the bigger picture. The truth is, there was nothing extraordinary about the 2020 election. It was close, but not especially so. If anything, it was unusually clean. The professionals on the campaign and Trump’s legal team knew it, and told him so. Claims to the contrary not only amounted to a lie, but a lie in service of overturning the government.
The second point was that Jan. 6 wasn’t just the spontaneous action of a mob.
It was an organized attack by extremist groups that had been egged on by Trump. It’s still not clear whether Trump and his allies actively coordinated the mayhem, or just recklessly invited it. But Trump in particular certainly did invite it, and once the violence began he refused multiple entreaties to use either his official position or his influence with the mob to put an end to it.
As for the presentation:
Video of the attacks, live testimony from a Capitol police officer who had been brutally injured, and snippets from the depositions the committee has conducted made for compelling television. Of course, most voters weren’t watching. But it was never a realistic goal to entice a large audience to watch gavel-to-gavel coverage. What the committee members needed to do was to convince key elites — the non-aligned media, high-visibility Republicans who aren’t entirely comfortable defending Trump, and any skittish Democrats — that this is all extremely important.
The more successful they are in doing so, the more the hearings will become a continuing event, with people being exposed to it in news coverage and social media and everywhere else. It’s likely that the committee took a big step toward achieving that on Thursday.
These hearings are unusual in that the minority party is represented only by two members (out of nine) who are defying their own party’s boycott. That means the whole thing can be as scripted as the committee chooses, without interruptions from the minority or attempts to debunk or reframe what’s happening. In that sense, the boycott has been a tremendous gift to the committee. There was no squabbling over rules or procedures, no objections, no complaints about etiquette — nothing that would make it easy to bash the whole thing as partisanship. Helping things further? Seven committee members, everyone but Thompson and Cheney, were willing to sit quietly throughout the session. Presumably everyone will get a turn to shine over the five remaining hearings, but very few politicians are willing to sacrifice an opportunity to be seen by a prime-time audience. And that in turn helped to emphasize the seriousness of the occasion.
I hope that the committee plans quite a bit of live testimony in the daytime sessions; the clips from taped depositions can be effective, but they’re not nearly as gripping as watching full answers, especially by people who once appeared to be loyal to the former president but now are telling the truth about him. We’ll see what they have soon, with three daytime sessions this week beginning on Monday morning. And yes, I do think this would all have been more effective months ago, and with more time. We had several short clips Thursday night from rioters; I could easily imagine two weeks of testimony walking them through the entire thing.
Perhaps the most effective moment of the hearing came from Cheney, who talked about the portrait in the Capitol rotunda of George Washington resigning his commission at the end of the revolution.
Washington’s action made him world famous; he could have been king of the new nation, but he rushed, as the painting shows, to give up power as soon as it was safe to do so. Even more astonishingly, he managed to repeat the act by retiring from the presidency after two terms, setting an example that lasted for more than a century and was so powerful that when Franklin Roosevelt shattered the precedent the response was eventually to put the two-term limit into the Constitution.
The contrast with Trump, who refused — still refuses — to accept the verdict of the people in a free and fair election, could not be stronger.
Jonathan Bernstein is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering politics and policy. A former professor of political science at the University of Texas at San Antonio and DePauw University, he wrote A Plain Blog About Politics.
News
Emmys 2022: The comedy acting power rankings
There are so many great comedies on TV right now that I want to break out in song — something from “Schmigadoon!” perhaps, maybe “Corn Puddin’” if I’m in the mood to annoy my neighbors. (To be clear, it’s my singing that’s bothersome, more so than the song.)
And as you’ll see in our annual Emmys Comedy Actor Power Rankings, there’s absolutely every reason for Emmy voters to spread around the love this year and not just focus on that show about the aggressively nice, pun-loving soccer coach with the traumatic origin story. Do your homework, voters! For these categories, it’s actually fun.
15. Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”: A good third of this list could have focused on the excellent “Abbott Elementary” ensemble … but let’s limit it to 20% and leave some room for other shows. Funny and poignant and miraculous in its ability to restore faith in the broadcast network sitcom, “Abbott” has been a treasure and a showcase for its ensemble. James, a gifted stand-up comedian, nails her first regular TV gig as the opportunistic and thoroughly incompetent school principal. She’s the bad boss you can laugh at, probably with some degree of knowing recognition.
14. Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”: And then there’s Ralph, a Tony nominee for the original production of “Dreamgirls” and an actor with 45 years of credits on her resume. Ralph brings such a beautiful understanding to the character of a veteran teacher helping her younger colleagues deal with the frustrations of working at an underfunded school. Show creator Quinta Brunson told Ralph: “I need a queen to play her and that is you.” That says it all, doesn’t it?
13. Henry Winkler, “Barry”: Winkler won an Emmy for the first season of “Barry,” playing self-styled master acting teacher Gene Cousineau, a good-natured (for the most part) narcissist who becomes smitten with a police detective. It was a joy watching him. And now in Season 3, Gene has been transformed by grief and rage, and good God, Winkler is even better playing in this particular register. The pure hatred on his face when Hader’s Barry demands Gene’s love and loyalty might be all Winkler needs to merit another Emmy.
12. David Hyde Pierce and Bebe Neuwirth, “Julia”: Kelsey Grammer has been talking about a “Frasier” reboot for years, but “Julia” beat him to it, casting the great Neuwirth and Pierce in primary roles and making them terrific, affectionate sparring partners. Bon appetit!
11. Ben Schwartz, “The Afterparty”: He sings! He dances! He [redacted]! Plus Schwartz imbued his character with a relatable anguish that gave this series a smidgen of poignancy.
10. Issa Rae, “Insecure”: The series finale, written by Rae, was supremely satisfying, making the point that a woman can have a satisfying relationship and a fulfilling work life and not suffer for wanting it all. “No one was doubting me except for me,” Issa says. That’s the truth. She will be missed.
9. Devery Jacobs, “Reservation Dogs”: The kooky, engaging “Reservation Dogs” won acclaim when it premiered in August and it’d be hard to believe that it hasn’t lingered in voters’ minds, particularly for newcomer Jacobs’ uncompromising, soulful turn as the leader of a quartet of Indigenous Oklahoma teens looking to leave the reservation for the dream of California.
8. Ariana DeBose, “Schmigadoon!”: To anyone who thought DeBose’s Oscar win for “West Side Story” was a one-off, “Schmigadoon!” offers a rejoinder. She is a star, and she’s here to stay. If every old-timey town had a schoolmarm as enchanting and electric as DeBose’s Miss Emma, we might not be wallowing in the ignorance we find ourselves in today.
7. Sarah Lancashire, “Julia”: Meryl Streep is a hard act to follow (Dan Aykroyd too, for that matter), but Lancashire’s affectionate portrayal of cooking icon Julia Child has been one of the year’s absolute pleasures — boisterous, bright and, in quiet moments, unguarded. The sly skill she employs when Child enthuses over making coq au vin is worthy of a nomination all by itself.
6. Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”: Waddingham won last year and was again a standout as her character renounced the dark side and became a “Ted Lasso”-brand softie. I’m partial to Temple this time around for no other reason than the fact that her presence made the 10-episode run of “The Godfather” limited series “The Offer” almost endurable.
5. Brian Tyree Henry, “Atlanta”: The long-awaited third season of “Atlanta” revolved around Paper Boi’s tour of Europe, where he grapples with the opportunities that fame has presented him. It was a weird ride, at times feeling like the show’s writing team might have been partaking a bit too much in that Nepalese space cake that Paper Boi trips on in Amsterdam. My FX-sanctioned DVR summary of one episode read something like: “Season 1 was better.” (Nah. It’s just different. Bizarre. Experimental.) Through all the varying narrative approaches, Henry continued to shine, revealing the fragility and isolation beneath Paper Boi’s tough exterior. Thankfully, we won’t have to wait four years for the show’s fourth and final season, which will premiere this fall.
4. Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”: Eternal optimism isn’t the easiest note to play — and, like comedy itself, it’s a skill often taken for granted — but Brunson captures the idealism of her second-grade teacher without turning her into a caricature. That makes the character — and Brunson, who created her and the show — something of a hero.
3. Bill Hader, “Barry”: Hader won lead actor Emmys for the first two seasons of “Barry,” and as the show continues to explore the costs of his hitman character’s sins — and his attempts to atone for them and somehow become a better person — it would appear a third win may be within reach.
2. Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”: This season’s comedy dream team. Add Amy Ryan — not an afterthought, her character would despise being considered that way — and there’s no mystery about how deserving this show is of recognition.
1. Jean Smart, “Hacks”: Yes, Smart won last year. But she’s more than earning an encore with this second season on “Hacks.”
Skywatch: Stellar circle of life, part two: A star lives
Global Crypto Market Value Falls to $1.11T Following Extreme Fear
ASK IRA: Are Heat individual defensive weaknesses overstated?
Choosing The Best Drug Rehabilitation Center
Illinois DUI Attorneys and the Laws They Deal With
Ethereum (ETH) Price Plummets to $1,462, Its Lowest Since January 2021
Personal Injury Accidents
State Farm Home Owner Insurance Quote
Understanding Wrongful Death and Survival Claims
Jonathan Bernstein: Jan. 6 panel made the case against Trump
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News6 days ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Finance4 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
News4 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line