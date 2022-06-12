News
State track and field: Roseville’s Fitzgerald sets hurdles record
Ava Fitzgerald sported a smile as she crossed the 100-meter hurdle final in first place Saturday at St. Michael-Albertville to capture the Class 3A state crown.
But the far bigger reaction came moments later, when the Roseville senior’s time flashed up on the scoreboard – 13.81 seconds.
It was a new state record, besting the previous mark of 13.94 seconds, set by East Ridge’s Karina Joiner in 2016.
“I jumped right up. I was like ‘Oh my god,’” Fitzgerald said. “That’s the thing about track. For me, at this point in my life, I’d be happy to win whenever, but I’m kind of more time focused.”
That was Fitzgerald’s lone hurdle race of the day. She loves the 300-meter hurdles, but an “injury fluke” in the 4×200-meter prelims Thursday caused her to pull out of those heats.
So she had one shot to win a hurdle title Saturday, and she delivered.
“My goal this meet was just to have fun. Because after six years of high school track, this is my last day ever of doing it,” she said. “Of course my goal was to break the state record, and I kept getting down, down, down, but I was running that race, and I hadn’t had a clean hurdle race all season. Today was the first when I didn’t whack any. As I was running I was like, ‘Hey, I haven’t hit any.’”
Usually, Fitzgerald checks her time right as she crosses the line. She didn’t do so Saturday, for fear of it slowing her down.
“So I closed and waited for the results,” Fitzgerald said, “and saw what I wanted to see.”
It’s fitting it was Fitzgerald, who will run for Sacramento State next season, who broke Joiner’s record. Fitzgerald’s hurdles coach once coached Joiner at East Ridge. The two hurdlers met this season.
“She was like ‘I’d love for you to break my record,’ ” Fitzgerald recalled. “And I was like, ‘I’d really love to break your record.’ Really exciting day.”
TITLE TWO-STEP
Forest Lake’s Daniel VanAcker is heading to the Gophers to run this fall.
That confused some people around him. VanAcker won a state title in wrestling – capturing the Class 3A, 152-pound crown this winter. Why wouldn’t he wrestle in college instead of run? He’d never won a distance state title.
Not until Saturday, anyway. VanAcker’s newly developed kick pushed him past Mounds View’s William Skelly in the backstretch of the 1600 meters to give VanAcker a track and field title.
In his senior year, VanAcker finished third at the cross country meet, first in wrestling and first in track.
CINNAMO SHINES
Rosemount’s Ava Cinnamo pulled in two individual titles Saturday, defending her 300-meter state title, while also winning the triple jump – an event in which she owns the state record. That all came on top of her second-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles.
THROWING TITLE
Hayden Bills had the discus title wrapped up heading into his final throw Saturday. So he decided to go at max speed and see how far it could fly. The answer: Far. His winning distance of 196 feet, 2 inches marked a new state meet record.
It was vindication for Bills, who fouled out of the shot put on Thursday.
RELAY CROWN
Eagan kicked off Saturday’s Class 3A meet with a dominant victory in the 4×800-meter relay. The Wildcats – featuring Kyra Kusnierek, Ava Ligtenberg, Norah Sjerven and Rina Aschemann – won with a time of 9 minutes, 14.93 seconds, eight and a half seconds ahead of second-place Wayzata.
Column: Mood turns ugly for the Chicago White Sox as ‘Fire Tony’ chants ring out in a loss to the Texas Rangers
In a 1980s flashback, the first “Fire Tony” chants of the new era rang out Saturday in the 10th inning of the Chicago White Sox’s 11-9 loss to the Texas Rangers.
Manager Tony La Russa also was loudly booed by the remnants of the crowd of 30,221 when he came to the mound remove reliever Matt Foster in the four-run 10th, reminiscent of the times he came out to remove Ken Kravec or another struggling Sox pitcher at old Comiskey Park in the 1980s.
The voices of discontent were impossible to ignore and a sign La Russa’s approval rating continues to plummet on the South Side.
“Well, I hear it with one ear and I see it with one eye,” La Russa said. “I just know, I appreciate they want us to win, and when we don’t win they’re unhappy. I’m pleased that they are, you know? We have the team to win, and we’re losing games. Nobody in that clubhouse, including the manager and coaches, is happy. I like it when they care enough to be upset.”
While there was no smoking gun pointing to La Russa for Saturday’s loss, like the infamous intentional walk issued with a 1-2 count Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the 77-year-old manager has a target on his back.
“I’ve said before: I learned you’re accountable for everything, right?” he said. “Anything that is happening with this team, in the end, I’m responsible for, so. … And you figure that out.
“If you don’t like the record, (it’s my) responsibility. If you don’t like the moves? Whatever is it. Never have dodged accountability, and I won’t start now.”
For four innings Saturday the crowd was upbeat and enjoying the ugly polyester shirt giveaway. But the game turned into a virtual rerun of Thursday’s 11-9 loss, a game in which the Sox also blew an early four-run lead. Only the names changed. After being staked to a 5-0 lead, Lucas Giolito was hit hard during a four-run fourth, a rerun of Dylan Cease’s fifth inning surrender against the Dodgers.
And the crowd began reacting to the carnage in much the same manner as Thursday. Sitting in Section 117 during the fifth, I heard multiple suggestions from fans loudly pleading with La Russa to start warming someone up, along with the inevitable wisecracks such as “Better walk this guy, Tony.”
It’s apparent the intentional walk La Russa ordered to Trea Turner with a 1-2 count Thursday won’t be forgotten anytime soon, even if NBC Sports Chicago decided to edit the fateful inning out of the replay of its telecast because of alleged “time constraints.”
Move on. Nothing to see here.
La Russa was limited Saturday by a tired bullpen. He said the five relievers he used were the only ones available out of his nine-man bullpen without risking injury. Trailing 5-0 and 7-4, the Rangers eventually tied the game 7-7 in the seventh off Bennett Sousa. By the bottom of the inning, aggravated Sox fans began doing the wave.
Foster gave up four runs while facing only four batters in the 10th before the Sox rallied for two runs in the bottom of the inning to fall short, just like Thursday’s last-gasp rally. The loss left the Sox at 27-30, six games behind the division-leading Minnesota Twins.
Giolito blamed himself for failing to get stronger as the game went on, forcing La Russa to go to the pen too early. The players know La Russa is taking the heat for their performance and heard the “Fire Tony” chants.
“Fans are going to have their own opinions,” Giolito said. “A lot of colorful opinions at times. For us, we focus on (putting) a little bubble around it, focus on the game, trying to keep it close in extra innings and mount that comeback. Just fell short. Again, responsibility falls on me, even letting the door open in the fifth inning. It could have gone way differently.”
But it didn’t, and now it’s up to Michael Kopech on Sunday to try to win the series before the start of a trip to Detroit and Houston.
La Russa has been booed before and no doubt will be booed again. But Sox fans also vented on some of the players, particularly Yoan Moncada, who went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts and watched his average fall to .133. He was one of three sub-.200 hitters in Saturday’s lineup along with Yasmani Grandal (.175) and Leury Garcia (.185). Grandal had two hits before leaving with a left hamstring injury that is certain to sideline him.
Waiting for a turnaround has been a maddening process for Sox fans, whose patience has worn thin one-third of the way through the season. La Russa has kept the faith, hoping he’ll be rewarded down the line with the kind of performances his underachieving hitters have shown in the past.
“It’s clear to me that during the long season, guys are going to play somewhere near what they do in their career as long as they are healthy,” La Russa said before the game.
“That’s part of what is optimistic is what Yaz has done the last few days, he’s swinging better. Starting adding some of those guys to our lineup and it gets deeper and deeper and we can score more than a couple, three runs.”
Truth be told, La Russa has few options. Catcher Reese McGuire was the only left-handed bat of the 12 position players. The three switch-hitters — Grandal, Moncada and Garcia — haven’t performed. The Sox optioned left-handed-hitting Gavin Sheets to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday and have no reliable lefty hitter to call up.
The lack of left-handed bats was a predicament everyone knew about in the offseason but one Sox general manager Rick Hahn failed to adequately address. That’s on Hahn, not La Russa.
But when things started going south Saturday, the mood at Sox Park quickly turned from festive to ugly, and La Russa was the one taking the heat.
You could hear it with both ears, and you could see it with both eyes.
Adley Rutschman records first three-hit game, Tyler Nevin crushes 3-run homer to lift Orioles over Royals, 6-4
Putting hyperfocus on any individual swing can lead to the type of pressure the Orioles have tried to avoid placing on Adley Rutschman, but there’s no avoiding it — not when all of Baltimore searches for a sign that Rutschman can find his footing at this level.
The top prospect in all of baseball has been in the majors for three weeks. He entered Saturday afternoon’s game against the Kansas City Royals with a .153 batting average and an OPS+ of just 32, with 100 being average. And yet, in his three games in Kansas City, the swings have deserved the hyperfocus for how good they’ve looked.
Rutschman’s performance Saturday was the best of his three-week-old career, as he finished with three hits in the Orioles’ bounce-back 6-4 victory.
There was right-hander Tyler Wells, who delivered Baltimore’s (25-35) first quality start in 10 games. Tyler Nevin blasted the go-ahead three-run home run in the sixth. But Rutschman was the main attraction.
He’s now shown in three straight days what he can do with a bat in his hands, no matter how small the sample size might be. The 24-year-old displayed it frequently in the minors — he hit .295 in 55 Triple-A games across two seasons — but it hadn’t translated in such an observable way before Saturday.
First was a lineout, leaving his bat at 106.2 mph before finding a glove. Then came a double into the right-center field gap, his second straight game with a two-bagger. In the sixth inning, Rutschman lashed a single to left at 110 mph, his hardest-hit ball yet. The latter knock set up Nevin’s three-run blast for a lead Austin Hays added onto one inning later with an RBI single.
And then in his final at-bat, Rutschman turned on a 98.6 mph four-seam fastball for his third double in two days, with the ball leaving his bat at 108 mph. Rutschman later scored on a wild pitch, sliding beneath right-hander Dylan Coleman’s tag.
But beyond Saturday, there was a pinch-hit appearance Thursday that ended with a flyout to the warning track and his double into the right-field corner in the eighth inning Friday. With each swing, a flutter of hope crested, and manager Brandon Hyde would be asked to analyze the intricacies of each. That’s the nature of the beast for Rutschman, with intense focus placed on each contribution.
Those contributions lately, however, have been more worthy of that attention. And they were part of a revitalized offensive effort that featured the first real signs of what could become a vintage Rutschman display.
At last, a quality start
Hyde called it a “funk,” but it was more than that. It was a string of nine straight games without a quality start from an Orioles pitcher, with Wells last doing so May 30 against Boston.
It took two times through Baltimore’s rotation, but Wells ended that slump Saturday.
It wasn’t Wells’ best outing. He labored through the first, third and fourth innings, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks. Yet Wells lasted six innings, rebounding from a 62-pitch outing last week — purposely shortened after Wells lasted a career-high 88 pitches against the Red Sox.
Around the horn
>> Right-hander Grayson Rodriguez is scheduled to report to Sarasota, Florida, on Thursday to begin his rehab work after suffering a right lat strain that could end his 2022 season, a source with direct knowledge of Rodriguez’s plans told The Baltimore Sun.
>> Infielder Ramón Urías was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain, a similar injury to what he felt last month in St. Louis and Detroit, although in a slightly different spot. Hyde said he hoped Urías wouldn’t miss more than the 10-day designation.
>> To replace Urías, the Orioles selected Richie Martin from Triple-A Norfolk, and he slotted in at second base Saturday. Martin hasn’t made much of an impact at the major league level yet in his career, hitting .235 in 37 games last season before he was outrighted back to the minors. But Martin has played well for the Tides in 2022, batting .294 with 17 stolen bases.
This story will be updated.
Today, 2:10 p.m.
TV: MASN2
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Review: Chaos reigns in ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’
The enduring, collective love for “Jurassic Park” is immensely hard to explain. Steven Spielberg’s 1993 film implanted itself into our cultural consciousness as a kind of platonic ideal of a blockbuster. And it wasn’t just the 10-year-olds having a formative experience at the movie theater. Most everyone, it seems, including those who were adults at the time and those who wouldn’t be born for another decade or more, has a story about just how much that movie means to them. It doesn’t even matter how many times you watch it, or how much better special effects get: “Jurassic Park” never tarnishes, it just remains perfectly preserved in amber.
It’s hard to fault anyone for trying to recapture that magic — a filmmaker, a studio, or an audience looking for a fun time at the movies. Even Spielberg himself had trouble. But now, somehow, we’re six movies and three decades in and about as far as one could get from the spark that made that first one so special as we supposedly bid farewell to the “Jurassic World” era with “ Jurassic World: Dominion.”
I can’t say I didn’t have some real fun with “Dominion.” There is an exceedingly well-done motorcycle chase through the streets of Taos, immense pleasure in watching Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum together again and the fun addition of a hotshot pilot played by DeWanda Wise. And there is wall-to-wall action that makes the almost two and a half hour runtime go by swiftly. But I also can’t say that I didn’t burst out laughing several times at parts that were not designed to be funny.
“Jurassic World: Dominion” is a chaotic mishmash on an epic scale and, believe it or not, the dinosaurs (who look great) are almost beside the point. After the events of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” dinosaurs are just…around. There’s even a black-market operation in Taos that is so elaborate, you’d think we were 30 years into a post-dino dystopia and not just several years after dinos escaped into the wild. But, again, “Dominion” isn’t really about the dinosaurs. It’s about locusts and tech giants.
A company called Biosin is the big bad here and it’s run by a man named Lewis Dodgson (now played by Campbell Scott) who, you might recall, was the guy looking to buy the embryos in the first film.
Dodgson has morphed from a sweaty Gordon Gekko-type on vacation into a Steve Jobs-ian visionary who is still up to no good and after profits. Dern’s Ellie Sattler suspects that they’re behind a locust epidemic that’s destroying all the food that isn’t grown with Biosin seed and decides to use it as an excuse to team up with Neill’s Alan Grant again for the first time in years. Conveniently, Biosin is also where Goldblum’s Ian Malcolm is an in-house public intellectual. And they’re also looking for the clone girl, Maisie (Isabella Sermon), from the last film. She’s been in hiding with Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) for the past few years.
There is a lot of elaborate wheel-spinning and globetrotting to get everyone to the Biosin headquarters in the Dolomites, a Bond villian complex that’s surrounded by a dino sanctuary.
It’s a lot of people too. At some points, there are eight running from dinosaurs together. Oddly, this doesn’t have the effect of upping the stakes. It’s more like watching a tour group at an experiential amusement park exhibit, which might have something to do with the lingering problem that it may not be fun to watch the dinosaurs run amok anymore, no matter how big they’ve gotten.
Colin Trevorrow is back in the director’s chair and shares a writing credit with Emily Carmichael, who adds value and wit to the proceedings, but it’s hard to say what it all adds up to. It’s fun at times and silly at others. But it doesn’t course correct enough to redeem this franchise or bring it back to Earth. “Jurassic World” started too big. There was nowhere to grow, except at the box office.
It was a Hail Mary to bring back the “Jurassic Park” originals. But their big meeting with the “Jurassic World” cast has the unintended effect of reminding how little we have come to care about the new cast. It’s not really their fault. Pratt and Howard have some good moments here too, but their characters got flattened somewhere along the way. And there is just no competition when the originals are there being charming.
At one point, Goldbum’s chaotician Ian Malcolm quips “Jurassic World? Not a fan.” He’s talking about the failed amusement park that kickstarted the new trilogy, but it’s also so on-the-nose you have to applaud everyone behind it, from the filmmakers to the studio. They’re waving goodbye with a laugh.
“Jurassic World: Dominion”
Universal Pictures
Rated PG-13 for “language, intense sequences of action, some violence.”
Running time, 146 minutes.
★★ (out of four)
