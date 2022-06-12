News
Sunday Bulletin Board: What does the Weimaraner know, and how does she know it?
Our pets, ourselves
THE ASTRONOMER of Nininger: “Subject: Do Dogs Read Your Mind?
“They say that the Twin Cities has more people who leave during the winter than any other departure point in the United States. When winter gets long and cold, you want warmth and comforting relaxation, and going south, even for a short duration, makes sense.
“The Good Wife and I are no different from the throngs of people who went somewhere this past winter to escape the grip of winter. We flew to the Bahamas to visit the Good Wife’s brother John and his wife, Leo.
“We were going for only a week, so packing was not a big thing: shorts, swimsuits and other warm-weather clothing which would not be required here in the land of the frozen north for another four months or so. As usual, we packed at the last minute.
“You know how sometimes your pets can sense, based on clues presented to them in various ways, the fact that you will be leaving them, even for a short time? Our Weimaraner, Harper, is a master at suggesting that she can read your mind and understand whatever you might plan to do. She rides with us locally on many of our errands run in our automobiles. She has her own seat cover for the back of the Good Wife’s car and for my pickup as well. Often she comes to the mud room, which is connected to the garage, and will physically perch herself on our shoes so we cannot leave without her.
“This time, while we were packing to go to the Bahamas, the suitcases and travel bags must have indicated our absence for a more extended time. She started hanging around the Good Wife and acted almost like the proverbial shadow, seemingly attached to every movement. The Good Wife said kiddingly to Harper that she could not come with us unless she could fit in a suitcase. When the Good Wife turned around, here is what she saw.”
Gee, our old La Salle ran great!
JOHN IN HIGHLAND writes: “Subject: Tommy Beanie?
“I found this beanie in the bottom of an odds and ends (junk) drawer. I assume that it was from my alma mater, the College of St. Thomas, although the school color today is purple, not green.
“When I started at CST in the late ’60s, an onerous task given to incoming freshmen was that they had to wear a purple beanie while on the campus. The purpose was to identify them for harassment from the upperclassmen.
“Luckily, within a week or so, most of us realized that without the beanie, we were not identifiable as freshmen, and the hazing stopped.”
In memoriam
ORGANIZATIONALLY CHALLENGED of Highland Park: “Subject: Flag over Highland.
“This flag was suspended over the Highland Bridge development during the Memorial Day weekend.
“It was beautiful on a sunny morning.”
Our times
KATHY S. of St. Paul writes: “A bookcase should be a bookcase.
“Instead of a blank screen, people seem to use bookshelves as backgrounds for videos and online zoom calls. However, they don’t seem to actually use them for books; interior decorators have precise formulae for the placement of various objects — and occasionally books — on them. Which means people might not feel they can read the books, because ambiances would be messed with. The books are to be seen and not heard.
“Bah, humbug! I cram my bookshelves full and read my books. So there! Let’s liberate the books!
“They have nothing to lose but their pages — and dust.”
Websites of the Day (responsorial)
THE DAUGHTER OF THE GRAM WITH A THOUSAND RULES: “I enjoyed reading KATHY S.’s [BBonward.com] entry on May 21. One of the videos she shared was about why dandelions are good for your lawn.
“I wish my mother and father had heard of this amazing theory back in my childhood. I ain’t pollen your leg, and I ain’t dande-lyin’, be-leaf me; this entry sprouted a lot of punny memories from my budding youth.
“My dad and my mom, THE GRAM WITH A THOUSAND RULES, would make me and my five siblings dig out the emerging dandelions from our large suburban lawn every spring. This task had to be accomplished when the first of the tiny yellow buds would appear. It would not do to have the dandelions go to seed and propagate any further. Heaven forbid you would dare to blow on a white puffball anywhere in the vicinity of our entire block. Down at the park, way down the street, fine, send the seeds flying. But there must never be any chance of seeds scattering and growing into a white puffball on OUR lush, green lawn.
“The yearly ritual would begin with my mom handing each of us an old, reused ice-cream bucket. There were always multiple, tall stacks of these plastic buckets in our basement laundry room. Those golden gems were used in oh so many ways, and for totally diverse tasks: washing cars, holding bulbs buried in dirt to winter-over in the cool damp basement, filling with strawberries in summer, mixing papier-mâché or cement for projects, picking rocks (that’s a whole other lawn-related story) and, of course, the worst task a plastic pail can be relegated to: the dreaded sick-bed bucket”. I always wished that those barf-bucket pails wouldn’t end up back in the rotation and get reused. But when your parents grew up in the Depression era, well, ‘it’s too good of a pail to throw out.’
“So, when D-Day arrived (Dandelion Destruction Day) and you were handed the cold, thin, metal, finger-circulation-cutting pail handle (these were the days before wide plastic comfort handles), you always knew better than to sniff the inside of that bucket. Because there was no way it was going to still smell good like vanilla or strawberry ice cream. Next, you would either get handed a small hand trowel, or, if you were very lucky, one of the highly coveted fork-type digging tools that looked like it had a hammer claw on the end of it. Now, the number one eradication rule was that you had to dig out the dandelion deep into the root for it to count to your total. No snapped-off heads or partial leaf material would be considered. The best result was to get out ALL of the root. Any true Minnesotan can attest to the fact that dandelion roots are very stubborn and go very far down, many, many inches down, down, into the soil. The quest for the longest root often ended in a fast and abrupt fall backwards onto one’s bum, when the dandelion would finally release and pop out completely from your efforts. I often looked around at these moments wondering how many of the neighborhood noseys were laughing at us, watching in amusement as one after the other of our tribe of half a dozen kids would fall onto our butts again and again while digging away. My brother Benj, being very bright, would just work from the sitting-down position, but I never could get the leverage right and didn’t want to risk the dreaded snap off of the dandelion at the base of the grass.
“When you finally filled your bucket to the very top with weeds, you could go show it to mom and get ‘paid.’ I use the term ‘paid’ only in the broadest sense, because as we soon discovered, the payment was actually two or three wildlife stamps that mom may have received inside a magazine or mailer. While stickers were a novelty in our house and the animals depicted on the stamps were pretty, they were still of no monetary value at all (even in our sibling barter system of trade-ups). So the older siblings caught on faster than us younger kids, and soon made themselves scarce and unavailable on the dreaded Dandelion Day.
“One spring before the first weedy yellow buds even appeared, and some stubborn snow was still piled in shadowy corners of the yard, my mom gave me a copy of one of her favorite books, ‘Dandelion Cottage.’
“I still treasure it and have it on my bookshelf all the way out here in Hawaii. The story is delightful, chronicling the adventures of four young girls tasked with digging all the dandelions out from the lawn of an abandoned cottage on their block, in exchange for getting to use the house as a playhouse for the summer. The story is set in a northern Michigan neighborhood on Lake Superior, but it could have been our suburban Twin Cities setting in my mind. I’m sure Mom wanted to share this fun book with me knowing how I loved to read and knowing that I needed to branch out from rereading ‘Little House on the Prairie’ or ‘The Boxcar Children’ for the hundredth time. But I also have a sneaking suspicion that it was supposed to get me excited to dig out the dandelions once again. Since it was now down to just Benj and me digging, she might have hoped the book would inspire good results. Alas, after finishing the book, instead of motivating me to work on our own lawn, I actually spent weeks out in the neighborhood on scouting missions, scouring the blocks around our home for abandoned cottages ready for a young girl such as myself to rehab and play house in. Sadly, there was not one empty run-down place to be found and claimed — only lots of occupied ramblers with lawns now full of white puff balls tempting us to blow on them and make wishes . . . but of course, that activity did not occur anywhere near OUR yard.
“Aloha, and thank you for the delight BB brings to my parents, my ohana and so many others who get to enjoy it!”
Radio Days (cont).
THE GRAM WITH A THOUSAND RULES concludes her series of Radio Days memoirs: “When I came to work that June day on my 21st birthday, wearing a diamond ring, we were prepared for whatever repercussions might follow our workplace romance. Before we could formally inform our boss of our impending marriage, he came into my office and handed me a book, titled ‘Household Hints,’ saying with a smile: ‘I think you may find this useful in the near future.’ Whew!
“We planned to get married in August, since both of our vacations were scheduled for that month. I had two weeks coming, while he had three, so I requested a third week of absence with no pay, and it was granted. My co-workers gave me a wedding shower, and our boss and his wife and all but the engineer and the announcer on duty attended our wedding. I had a moment of panic on the morning of my wedding when I woke up to hear, on my bedside radio, the announcement that our entire audience was invited to our wedding that afternoon. The announcer even gave the time of day and the location of the church, thinking it would be a hilarious joke to have great numbers of our listening audience showing up at the church door. No worries; as I have mentioned before, we worked for a very small radio station with a correspondingly very small audience.
“When we returned from our honeymoon and picked up our paychecks, I found that my requested leave of absence had turned into a paid week — with a retroactive raise, to boot. That was the good news. The bad news for us was that the station was being automated, and my husband, as the engineer with the shortest tenure, was going to be working overtime during the conversion, working himself out of a job. Our Radio Days story was coming to a close, and television was in our future.
“By our first anniversary, my husband was celebrating his sixth month of employment at a television station, and I was awaiting the birth of the oldest of our eventual family of six children. We were living in our cottage at the lake and saving to buy ourselves a telescope. Love of kids and astronomy had brought us together. It was in the stars.”
Band Name of the Day: The Green Beanies
News
Post Office Scheme: Big news! Your money will Double by investing in Post Office Kisan Vikas Patra Scheme, know interest & details here
Post Office Scheme: Big news! Your money will Double by investing in Post Office Kisan Vikas Patra Scheme, know interest & details here
Post Office Scheme: By investing in the small saving scheme Kisan Vikas Patra of the post office, your money becomes double. Investment in the scheme can be started with just Rs 1000
.Post Office Scheme: If you are one of those investors who do not want to take the risk of the stock market and want to double the money, then there is such a scheme for you too. The security of your money deposited in this special scheme is also guaranteed. Yes, we are talking about the Small Saving Scheme of the Post Office, Kisan Vikas Patra. This scheme will absolutely live up to your expectations, provided you keep investing.Who can invest in
In the Kisan Vikas Patra Scheme of the Post Office, investment can be made personally, in the name of a minor. Two adults can also open a joint account together. Investment in Kisan Vikas Patra has to be started with at least Rs 1000. There is no maximum limit for investment in this.
The post Post Office Scheme: Big news! Your money will Double by investing in Post Office Kisan Vikas Patra Scheme, know interest & details here appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
‘I’ve been working’: Yoán Moncada is searching for consistency at the plate for the Chicago White Sox
The Chicago White Sox and Texas Rangers were tied in the eighth inning Friday.
Jake Burger reached first with two outs on an infield hit.
Yoán Moncada followed with a sharp single to center.
Up stepped Yasmani Grandal, who hit a ball over the outstretched glove of right fielder Steele Walker for a two-run double.
The hits sparked a five-run rally as the Sox beat the Rangers 8-3 at Guaranteed Rate Field.
“It was a big comeback for us in the eighth,” Moncada said through an interpreter before Saturday’s game against the Rangers. “It definitely lifted our morale.
“It always feels good when you’re able to get a hit. In that moment, it was a big one.”
Moncada is a key member of the Sox lineup, and he’s seeking consistency at the plate. Manager Tony La Russa saw Friday as a positive sign for Moncada and Grandal.
“Can’t exaggerate how big it is to get them going,” La Russa said after the game. “That’s where it starts. Have some success, and they’re pros and they’ll build on it.”
Grandal is slashing .185/.294/.237 with two homers and 15 RBIs in 50 games. He had two hits Saturday but left in the third inning with left hamstring tightness after a single to right field. He is being evaluated, the Sox said.
Moncada is slashing .133/.179/.211 with two home runs and six RBIs in 24 games.
“I’ve been working,” Moncada said. “The results haven’t been there. But I’ve been working. The only way to get out of this is to be patient and keep working.”
He went 0-for-5 in Saturday’s 11-9, 10-inning loss to the Rangers.
Moncada began the season on the injured list with a right oblique strain and played his first game May 9.
“I definitely wasn’t expecting to suffer what happened with my oblique,” Moncada said. “I was feeling good at the time (the end of spring training). Things happen and I’ve been just working very hard to get to my best physical condition, and I still know I need to keep working harder now.”
He experienced quad discomfort, limiting his playing time in late May.
“Trying to find your rhythm and keep your rhythm is very complicated,” Moncada said. “Because you’re trying to do your best but trying to be cautious with your effort. You don’t want the injury to get worse.”
He returned to the lineup in early June. Moncada said Saturday he’s “feeling good.”
“No soreness or anything,” Moncada said. “Nothing is bothering me right now.”
Burger has been the top option at third base when Moncada’s not in the lineup. Burger has shifted to designated hitter in recent games and has continued to be a productive player. He hit a two-run homer Saturday.
“That’s the kind of challenge that’s good for us, right?” La Russa said before Saturday’s game of working both players into the mix. “Moncada’s got the talent to be a difference-maker. I think he’s going to be. I think he’s feeling good physically. There are ways to get Burger into the lineup. DH him is one way. But I hope we continue to have that problem. We’ll figure out the playing time.”
The Sox have only two scheduled days off before the start of the All-Star break on July 18, so contributions will be needed across the board.
“First and foremost, we just have to keep our focus on what we want to accomplish and win every single game every day,” Moncada said. “If we take care of that and have that mindset, we’ll be able to pass that stretch and hopefully play better baseball for the second half.
“That’s the key for us. We don’t have to get a (break). Just try to play and win every day.”
()
News
3 thoughts on the Chicago Cubs, including Seiya Suzuki’s slow recovery and the Jason Heyward roster conundrum
The Chicago Cubs’ path forward does not get any easier.
That can broadly be applied to the direction of a rebuilding organization as team President Jed Hoyer tries to build another contender. But in the short term, this stretch of the Cubs’ schedule will test how they stack up against some of the best teams in baseball.
The Cubs have only two more off days between now and the All-Star break. And for a banged-up group that too often is losing close games, the next five weeks could be a grind. The Cubs are trying to avoid a series sweep Sunday after losing 8-0 to the New York Yankees on Saturday.
Here are three thoughts on the team entering the series finale Sunday at Yankee Stadium.
1. Seiya Suzuki’s slow recovery from strained finger raises doubts on an imminent return.
The Cubs appeared close to getting Suzuki back in the lineup.
Earlier in the week, manager David Ross declared Suzuki was in play to return for the Cubs’ weekend series against the New York Yankees. But Suzuki, who again took batting practice before the game, is still dealing with swelling in his strained left ring finger. His situation remains status quo.
“We’ve got one day left in the weekend, if not I’ll eat my words,” Ross said Saturday. “He’s working really hard. And we’re working on getting him back. It’s just going really slowly. So, I was hoping for the weekend.”
Suzuki’s type of finger injury essentially requires rest to get better. The Cubs’ understanding from doctors is that his finger does not need surgery to resolve the pain and swelling. That is good news at least. However, Hoyer said Saturday that “it’s going to take a while” for Suzuki to get back on the field.
“Candidly, I’m OK with that because this year it’s really important for him to assimilate, to face big-league pitching and figure out what he needs to do going forward in his career,” Hoyer said. “And coming back and and sort of having this nagging injury and not really be able to do it well, it doesn’t make a lot of sense. He needs to come back when he can really compete at this level, and it’s hard to do that when you have a finger swelling up all the time.”
It’s a discouraging development for Suzuki and the Cubs. He hasn’t played since May 26 in Cincinnati. The flukiness of the injury adds a level of frustration. An errant throw on a stolen base forced Suzuki to adjust his slide, and his hand awkwardly hit the second-base bag, jamming the finger.
Hoyer said Suzuki has seen “a number of doctors,” including getting checked out while the team has been in New York. Hoyer planned to sit down with Suzuki before Saturday’s game to figure out the next steps.
“He really wants to play and I think that’s part of the challenge that we’re dealing with,” Hoyer said. “I think he feel like he needs to be playing. Our sense is to try to be prudent about it, but I know we’re fighting a competitive guy. I do understand it’s quite frustrating, it’s a finger injury, right? That can be frustrating. You feel like it’s just a finger, but it matters.”
As the Cubs’ marquee offseason signing, Suzuki’s absence has been felt with the offense too often coming up short in close games. Although Suzuki was in an offensive rut before his injury, his presence in the lineup makes the Cubs better even though he isn’t in the same groove as when he was named National League Rookie of the Month for April.
The Cubs don’t want the strained finger to linger through Suzuki’s rookie season. That could force Suzuki to be sidelined longer than anticipated.
2. Jason Heyward survives roster decisions — for now
The decision to designate outfielder Clint Frazier for assignment Friday elicited a strong reaction from Cubs fans on social media.
A vocal portion of fans expressed frustration that the 27-year-old Frazier, whose remaining arbitration years gives a team control through 2024, should have been retained over veteran outfielder Jason Heyward. Those sentiments should, in theory, align with the Cubs’ big-picture vision as the organization has stressed the importance of weighing the future.
“Of course, there’s room to second guess all these decisions, but I promise you it’s unbelievably complicated trying to get it figured out,” Hoyer said. “There’s definitely decisions that we have made or will make over the course the next month or so that people have every right to sort of second guess or question. And believe me, there’s not unanimity when we’re making these decisions. It is really, really challenging.”
When it comes to Heyward, at some point his offensive inconsistency will become too much to ignore. Hoyer said Heyward “hasn’t performed this year or last year” to the level he has wanted. But Hoyer believes Heyward provides a lot of value fans don’t see, specifically mentioning how he mentors young players and his work ethic.
“I don’t think his struggles are different than any anyone else’s struggles in some ways,” Hoyer said. “So obviously, we made the decision we made regarding Clint and when it comes to Jason, we do see real value he provides on daily basis.”
The Cubs continue to say the right things about Heyward and how he still positively affects the team. Injuries will help him stay on the roster. But at some point, Heyward’s behind-the-scenes impact might not be enough for the Cubs to overlook his other deficiencies, regardless of how much money he is still owed through 2023, the final year of his contract.
The Cubs could have shifted outfielder Michael Hermosillo (left quad strain) to the 60-day IL to open the 40-man spot they needed Friday for Chris Martin’s return from the restricted list. Instead, the front office opted to DFA Frazier.
“The roster part of this has been easily the most challenging I’ve ever experienced,” Hoyer said. “Trying to figure out our 40-man on a daily basis, trying to figure out the IL on a daily basis. My text threads are literally nothing but trying to figure this out.”
The next tests of Heyward’s roster security could arrive when Suzuki and/or David Bote are ready to come off the IL.
The Cubs don’t have a lot of choices to option out among their position players. Christopher Morel has been playing too well, serving as a spark plug at the top of the lineup while providing defensive versatility. P.J. Higgins is the only other position player with minor-league options remaining who realistically is an option unless they send out Nick Madrigal to try to get him going at Triple A. Otherwise, the Cubs would need to DFA someone.
3. Christopher Morel’s rise could give the Cubs the young star they need.
A standout 106 plate appearances into his big-league career is enough to think big about Morel’s potential.
Morel doesn’t turn 23 until June 24 yet he has established himself as one of the Cubs’ most exciting players. After going 0-for-3 in Saturday’s 8-0 loss, Morel’s streak of reaching base safely ended at 22 games to begin his MLB career, which set a franchise record. His defensive work in center field and up the middle has provided a boost for Cubs pitchers while stabilizing the leadoff spot in the lineup over the last three weeks.
Morel’s plate discipline has most surprised and impressed Hoyer.
“We need as many good young players as we can possibly put together to really put together the kind of core that can go forward and win,” Hoyer said. “It’d be wonderful if he emerges and can be part of that.”
Morel is an example of how player development and the rise of standout players don’t always come from an organization’s top-rated prospects. Morel reminds Hoyer of Willson Contreras and how he, too, wasn’t a heralded prospect to the point where the Cubs left Contreras unprotected for the Rule 5 draft before the 2015 season.
There are no guarantees Morel will stay with the Cubs for the rest of the season, let alone beyond 2022. Kyle Schwarber, in 2017, and Ian Happ, in 2019, are examples of young players from the previous core that the Cubs sent to the minors when they struggled. For now, that’s not a concern with Morel. Their confidence and belief in him is evident by putting him at the top of the order every game.
“His tools play in the big leagues, for sure,” Hoyer said. “You see his arm, that’s the part that I think we always knew could play. It was the bat-to-ball skills and the plate discipline. And I don’t know if this is a different level of focus he has up in the big leagues, but certainly that stuff has been unbelievably impressive.
“He’s having a massive impact on the team.”
()
