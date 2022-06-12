Sunday Bulletin Board: What does the Weimaraner know, and how does she know it?

Our pets, ourselves

THE ASTRONOMER of Nininger: “Subject: Do Dogs Read Your Mind?

“They say that the Twin Cities has more people who leave during the winter than any other departure point in the United States. When winter gets long and cold, you want warmth and comforting relaxation, and going south, even for a short duration, makes sense.

“The Good Wife and I are no different from the throngs of people who went somewhere this past winter to escape the grip of winter. We flew to the Bahamas to visit the Good Wife’s brother John and his wife, Leo.

“We were going for only a week, so packing was not a big thing: shorts, swimsuits and other warm-weather clothing which would not be required here in the land of the frozen north for another four months or so. As usual, we packed at the last minute.

“You know how sometimes your pets can sense, based on clues presented to them in various ways, the fact that you will be leaving them, even for a short time? Our Weimaraner, Harper, is a master at suggesting that she can read your mind and understand whatever you might plan to do. She rides with us locally on many of our errands run in our automobiles. She has her own seat cover for the back of the Good Wife’s car and for my pickup as well. Often she comes to the mud room, which is connected to the garage, and will physically perch herself on our shoes so we cannot leave without her.

“This time, while we were packing to go to the Bahamas, the suitcases and travel bags must have indicated our absence for a more extended time. She started hanging around the Good Wife and acted almost like the proverbial shadow, seemingly attached to every movement. The Good Wife said kiddingly to Harper that she could not come with us unless she could fit in a suitcase. When the Good Wife turned around, here is what she saw.”

Gee, our old La Salle ran great!

JOHN IN HIGHLAND writes: “Subject: Tommy Beanie?

“I found this beanie in the bottom of an odds and ends (junk) drawer. I assume that it was from my alma mater, the College of St. Thomas, although the school color today is purple, not green.

“When I started at CST in the late ’60s, an onerous task given to incoming freshmen was that they had to wear a purple beanie while on the campus. The purpose was to identify them for harassment from the upperclassmen.

“Luckily, within a week or so, most of us realized that without the beanie, we were not identifiable as freshmen, and the hazing stopped.”

In memoriam

ORGANIZATIONALLY CHALLENGED of Highland Park: “Subject: Flag over Highland.

“This flag was suspended over the Highland Bridge development during the Memorial Day weekend.

“It was beautiful on a sunny morning.”

Our times

KATHY S. of St. Paul writes: “A bookcase should be a bookcase.

“Instead of a blank screen, people seem to use bookshelves as backgrounds for videos and online zoom calls. However, they don’t seem to actually use them for books; interior decorators have precise formulae for the placement of various objects — and occasionally books — on them. Which means people might not feel they can read the books, because ambiances would be messed with. The books are to be seen and not heard.

“Bah, humbug! I cram my bookshelves full and read my books. So there! Let’s liberate the books!

“They have nothing to lose but their pages — and dust.”

Websites of the Day (responsorial)

THE DAUGHTER OF THE GRAM WITH A THOUSAND RULES: “I enjoyed reading KATHY S.’s [BBonward.com] entry on May 21. One of the videos she shared was about why dandelions are good for your lawn.

“I wish my mother and father had heard of this amazing theory back in my childhood. I ain’t pollen your leg, and I ain’t dande-lyin’, be-leaf me; this entry sprouted a lot of punny memories from my budding youth.

“My dad and my mom, THE GRAM WITH A THOUSAND RULES, would make me and my five siblings dig out the emerging dandelions from our large suburban lawn every spring. This task had to be accomplished when the first of the tiny yellow buds would appear. It would not do to have the dandelions go to seed and propagate any further. Heaven forbid you would dare to blow on a white puffball anywhere in the vicinity of our entire block. Down at the park, way down the street, fine, send the seeds flying. But there must never be any chance of seeds scattering and growing into a white puffball on OUR lush, green lawn.

“The yearly ritual would begin with my mom handing each of us an old, reused ice-cream bucket. There were always multiple, tall stacks of these plastic buckets in our basement laundry room. Those golden gems were used in oh so many ways, and for totally diverse tasks: washing cars, holding bulbs buried in dirt to winter-over in the cool damp basement, filling with strawberries in summer, mixing papier-mâché or cement for projects, picking rocks (that’s a whole other lawn-related story) and, of course, the worst task a plastic pail can be relegated to: the dreaded sick-bed bucket”. I always wished that those barf-bucket pails wouldn’t end up back in the rotation and get reused. But when your parents grew up in the Depression era, well, ‘it’s too good of a pail to throw out.’

“So, when D-Day arrived (Dandelion Destruction Day) and you were handed the cold, thin, metal, finger-circulation-cutting pail handle (these were the days before wide plastic comfort handles), you always knew better than to sniff the inside of that bucket. Because there was no way it was going to still smell good like vanilla or strawberry ice cream. Next, you would either get handed a small hand trowel, or, if you were very lucky, one of the highly coveted fork-type digging tools that looked like it had a hammer claw on the end of it. Now, the number one eradication rule was that you had to dig out the dandelion deep into the root for it to count to your total. No snapped-off heads or partial leaf material would be considered. The best result was to get out ALL of the root. Any true Minnesotan can attest to the fact that dandelion roots are very stubborn and go very far down, many, many inches down, down, into the soil. The quest for the longest root often ended in a fast and abrupt fall backwards onto one’s bum, when the dandelion would finally release and pop out completely from your efforts. I often looked around at these moments wondering how many of the neighborhood noseys were laughing at us, watching in amusement as one after the other of our tribe of half a dozen kids would fall onto our butts again and again while digging away. My brother Benj, being very bright, would just work from the sitting-down position, but I never could get the leverage right and didn’t want to risk the dreaded snap off of the dandelion at the base of the grass.

“When you finally filled your bucket to the very top with weeds, you could go show it to mom and get ‘paid.’ I use the term ‘paid’ only in the broadest sense, because as we soon discovered, the payment was actually two or three wildlife stamps that mom may have received inside a magazine or mailer. While stickers were a novelty in our house and the animals depicted on the stamps were pretty, they were still of no monetary value at all (even in our sibling barter system of trade-ups). So the older siblings caught on faster than us younger kids, and soon made themselves scarce and unavailable on the dreaded Dandelion Day.

“One spring before the first weedy yellow buds even appeared, and some stubborn snow was still piled in shadowy corners of the yard, my mom gave me a copy of one of her favorite books, ‘Dandelion Cottage.’

“I still treasure it and have it on my bookshelf all the way out here in Hawaii. The story is delightful, chronicling the adventures of four young girls tasked with digging all the dandelions out from the lawn of an abandoned cottage on their block, in exchange for getting to use the house as a playhouse for the summer. The story is set in a northern Michigan neighborhood on Lake Superior, but it could have been our suburban Twin Cities setting in my mind. I’m sure Mom wanted to share this fun book with me knowing how I loved to read and knowing that I needed to branch out from rereading ‘Little House on the Prairie’ or ‘The Boxcar Children’ for the hundredth time. But I also have a sneaking suspicion that it was supposed to get me excited to dig out the dandelions once again. Since it was now down to just Benj and me digging, she might have hoped the book would inspire good results. Alas, after finishing the book, instead of motivating me to work on our own lawn, I actually spent weeks out in the neighborhood on scouting missions, scouring the blocks around our home for abandoned cottages ready for a young girl such as myself to rehab and play house in. Sadly, there was not one empty run-down place to be found and claimed — only lots of occupied ramblers with lawns now full of white puff balls tempting us to blow on them and make wishes . . . but of course, that activity did not occur anywhere near OUR yard.

“Aloha, and thank you for the delight BB brings to my parents, my ohana and so many others who get to enjoy it!”

Radio Days (cont).

THE GRAM WITH A THOUSAND RULES concludes her series of Radio Days memoirs: “When I came to work that June day on my 21st birthday, wearing a diamond ring, we were prepared for whatever repercussions might follow our workplace romance. Before we could formally inform our boss of our impending marriage, he came into my office and handed me a book, titled ‘Household Hints,’ saying with a smile: ‘I think you may find this useful in the near future.’ Whew!

“We planned to get married in August, since both of our vacations were scheduled for that month. I had two weeks coming, while he had three, so I requested a third week of absence with no pay, and it was granted. My co-workers gave me a wedding shower, and our boss and his wife and all but the engineer and the announcer on duty attended our wedding. I had a moment of panic on the morning of my wedding when I woke up to hear, on my bedside radio, the announcement that our entire audience was invited to our wedding that afternoon. The announcer even gave the time of day and the location of the church, thinking it would be a hilarious joke to have great numbers of our listening audience showing up at the church door. No worries; as I have mentioned before, we worked for a very small radio station with a correspondingly very small audience.

“When we returned from our honeymoon and picked up our paychecks, I found that my requested leave of absence had turned into a paid week — with a retroactive raise, to boot. That was the good news. The bad news for us was that the station was being automated, and my husband, as the engineer with the shortest tenure, was going to be working overtime during the conversion, working himself out of a job. Our Radio Days story was coming to a close, and television was in our future.

“By our first anniversary, my husband was celebrating his sixth month of employment at a television station, and I was awaiting the birth of the oldest of our eventual family of six children. We were living in our cottage at the lake and saving to buy ourselves a telescope. Love of kids and astronomy had brought us together. It was in the stars.”

