Things Besides Not Having Auto Insurance That Are Illegal When Driving
Most folks understand that it is against the law to drive without having car insurance. They also are aware of the fact that you are prohibited from driving while talking or texting on a hand-held device. Moreover, it is common knowledge that operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs is a serious offense. The list of course goes on.
Yet, there are certain types of driving conducts that is not as well-known.
The insurance people bring you 13 facts that drivers should be mindful of. Many of these can result in a costly ticket, potentially followed by a significant rise in your auto insurance bill.
Drivers Beware…
Did you know?
• In states like New Jersey, Arkansas as well as others, it is unlawful to drive while you are tired.
• Many US states do not allow drivers to go slow while in the right passing lane.
• A number of American states do not allow drivers to use headphones while operating a vehicle.
• Unless you equip your golf cart with headlights, tuning signals along with the other required add-ons that state law requires for city driving, you cannot drive it anywhere but the golf course or your private property.
• Though it may point to sheer talent, it is unlawful to simultaneously drive your car and watch a DVD movie.
• Don’t try to get out of your vehicle if you have been pulled over by a traffic law enforcer unless you are instructed to do so. This illegal act may get the cop to slap handcuffs on you.
• Most American states do not allow driving a car without a bumper -(and the excuse about the collision that caused it does not help matters even if you claim you are just driving to the auto mechanic – body shop!
• Anyone who has a dog, cat or other type of pet inside a moving vehicle without a restraint faces a traffic penalty.
• Many American states have passed the widely acclaimed ‘Move Over’ law that outlaws passing an emergency vehicle while requiring drivers to move out of its path.
• In many states, it is illegal to keep the turn signal on if you are not making a turn – quite problematic for forgetful folks who don’t remember that it still may be on after the turn!
• High beams are meant as a vision aid for cars driving on unpopulated country roads. If you have them on when there’s traffic, not only will you impair other drivers’ vision, you will be liable for a ticket!
• Applying cosmetics or doing any other act of personal grooming while driving your vehicle is considered distracted driving and is illegal.
• Drivers that play very loud noisy music from inside their cars are subject to a fine.
Benefits of Aerial Advertising
Although business owners might not think of aerial advertising when planning their annual advertising budget, they should.
There are many distinct advantages to using airplane advertising. In many cases, the advantage of using plane advertising over more “traditional” advertising mediums is quite significant.
When planning an advertising budget, business owners should consider the distinct advantages of using aerial advertising as a medium to get a message across. The return on the initial investment could be significant.
Some of the benefits include:
Cost savings
First, aerial advertising is cost effective. You can easily reach thousands of people in a small period of time. You don’t have to assume they’ll watch the commercial and not flip the channel. You can be assured that when airplane messages appear, they will look skyward and pay attention to the advertisement that’s passing over.
That means there is no money wasted on advertising that won’t be read or paid attention to. In fact, it’s estimated that plane advertising costs about 50 cents per thousand people. No matter the deal offered by a radio station or a newspaper, it’s hard to beat the return on the aerial advertising dollar. Cost effective it is.
Novelty
It’s unusual and provides a break from the usual. People pay attention to aerial advertising, likely because it’s not something you see often. When they are laying in the sun on the beach on a lazy July day, they look skyward when airplane messages appear.
In addition, that novelty leads to memory. That is, people remember the aerial adds they see more than they remember other types of advertising. This is partly due to the novelty – they stop and say “hey, look at that plane and the banner!” – But it’s also the attention the banners garner. Studies show that people will generally watch the aerial advertising as is passes over and will continue to watch it until it disappears from sight. That’s a solid block of time where the intended audience is focusing on the advertiser’s message.
Non intrusive
To get the message across, advertisers who use banner towing aren’t intruding on people’s homes, their living room tables or their cars. They are simply providing a message that’s flown over the beach, or an event or other gathering.
People don’t feel as if their privacy, opinions or personal reading has been invaded. This advertising actually does something that most advertising can’t do – provide a welcome distraction, entertainment and a novel thing to talk about.
Increase ad recall
People remember aerial advertising more than any other advertising medium. Studies have shown that when questioned, 77% of the people who had just seen airplane advertising remembered what was being advertised on the banner. Another 67% could remember what was being advertised.
These numbers are far greater than the response to other kinds of advertising like radio and print ads.
All of these benefits add up to one great benefit – better use of your advertising dollar and a better return on that dollar.
Aerial Advertising services are available from companies that specialize in this type of advertising. The Internet is a good source of information when it comes to choosing aerial advertising services. Arnold Aerial Advertising is one of the companies that provide such services. Located in New York, Arnold Aerial Advertising provides nationwide service with affordable rates.
Hiring Asbestos Removal Companies – Better Safe Than Sorry
If you are thinking of buying buildings and other properties, you might want to make sure that the place is safe first by having asbestos removal companies evaluate the place for asbestos contamination. Having asbestos in the workplace and causing health problems in the future will just result to asbestos law suits in the future, so better do the right thing now. In doing so, hiring any of the reputable asbestos removal companies in your area must provide you with complete services including pre and post demolition asbestos surveys, sampling of air, testing and monitoring, and quality control of asbestos abatement projects.
However, in order to minimize costs, you may try hiring an independent contractor for the inspection part and another one for the removal of the asbestos. Having both jobs done by one of the asbestos removal companies in your area might just offer conflict of interest, so it’s better to have a separate inspector do the inspection before and after the removal work is done by another company. This will help provide quality control as well.
Asbestos removal companies nowadays also offer other unique services such as training courses that focus on asbestos awareness and asbestos management as well. These courses are usually about NOA or naturally occurring asbestos sites. Since asbestos is a product of nature, it naturally doesn’t pose any threat to humankind. The problem arises when asbestos gets disturbed and microscopic fibers and asbestos particles get released into the air. This can get inhaled and that is when it can pose as a hazardous threat to human health because it can cause lung cancer, asbestosis, mesothelioma and other forms of cancer. This becomes a basis for expensive asbestos law suits which a lot of companies are involved with right now.
Asbestos removal companies are experts at eliminating this health threat by safely removing asbestos in the property. If the property being bought will be turned into a business office in the future, or a place where people will converge, having asbestos removal companies do their job will also eliminate the possibility of asbestos law suits in the future by making sure that the location will not pose as a health threat to the people that it will house in the future.
When hiring any of the asbestos removal companies, what happens is that someone from their team will survey the premises of the building or structure. He will take samples to a special asbestos testing laboratory. These samples include drywall, water, flooring, soil, and house siding. Most structures built before 1980 stand a good chance of having asbestos in it. So better get any of the licensed asbestos removal companies in your area to make sure that asbestos is safely removed from the premises. Otherwise, if future health problems arise, this can be a basis for complicated asbestos law suits which you do not want to have. So make sure that whichever of the asbestos removal companies you hire to do the job, will do it safely and well. It’s always better to be safe now than sorry later.
Auto Insurance Reviews – Where to Get the Cheapest Auto Insurance Online
There are hundreds of companies offering affordable insurance for your car. When you start with your online search you are bound to meet with information overload. You may not know which company to select from. Here are some tips that you can follow to get the best deal online.
o Online Comparison tools
One way of obtaining the information about auto information from various companies is to call them up. This will be quite a time consuming activity. You may spend a few hours to get the information. Nevertheless, online comparison tools offer you a comparison of various options at the click of a mouse. You need to provide basic information by filling out a simple questionnaire online. Some companies offer online chat services to help you out with your questions regarding insurance. The articles section will carry the answers to most of your queries.
o Check Ratings
It is necessary to check the rating of a company before you finalize your deal. Ambest.com and jdpower.com offer ratings of various companies, Also, check if the company has got a good customer service.
o Increase Your Deductible
Deductible is a sum that you agree to pay before your company processes your claim. Based on the deductible you will get a discount on your premium. Higher the deductible larger will be the discount. So it makes sense to increase the deductible to save on to premium. Suppose you agree on a deductible of $250 to get a discount of 30 percent. Increasing the deductible to $1000 could save you 50 percent of the premium.
Therefore do your homework properly before selecting your auto insurance company. You will save a lot of money for this small bit of diligence.
Hiring Asbestos Removal Companies – Better Safe Than Sorry
Auto Insurance Reviews – Where to Get the Cheapest Auto Insurance Online
