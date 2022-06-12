Twins appear to have found the right 1-2 punch for top of the lineup

A micro-neighborhood featuring six portable rental homes near St. Paul’s Lake Phalen is expected to open this summer — the efforts of a University of Minnesota research fellow who set out to explore homelessness issues.

Six years ago Gabrielle Clowdus looked into the costs of homelessness on healthcare systems in terms of emergency admissions. Her findings alarmed her, and stirred her to action.

She’s now on the verge of opening her first “Sacred Settlement.” The six homes each span less than 300 square feet and cost roughly $60,000 apiece to construct and install.

“It’s the least expensive affordable housing in our entire state,” Clowdus said Wednesday.

Clowdus, who spent time in a community of more than 300 tiny homes in Austin, Texas, for her doctoral research, set out to recreate the same experience in miniature, so to speak, in Minnesota’s capital city.

On Wednesday, after four years of frequently frustrating to-and-fro with the city on the particulars, and with tears in her eyes, Clowdus and her nonprofit — Settled — received a key zoning approval from the St. Paul City Council.

WORK TO BE DONE

There’s still work to be done with the city’s Department of Safety and Inspections, but the goal is to install six homes on wheels, each measuring 200 to 300 square feet, on wooded hillside owned by the Mosaic Christian Community in the 500 block of East Wheelock Parkway. Clowdus is hopeful that the six tiny homes will be occupied this summer.

Her tenants — three working professionals and five individuals experiencing long-term homelessness, including a homeless couple — are signed up and waiting. And at a time of record housing prices and increasingly visible homelessness, organizers are calling the “Mosaic Sacred Settlement” of tiny homes overdue.

“Who better than the church to say … we will love you just as you are?” said Clowdus, her face flushed with emotion. “Church land is already tax free. It’s land that is really underutilized.”

Mosaic Christian Community on Wheelock Parkway, by Lake Phalen, wins approval to install six tiny homes for the homeless and a church congregant as a demonstration project. They’re literally singing “Hallelujah.” pic.twitter.com/wDLfBJSExF — Frederick Melo, Reporter (@FrederickMelo) June 8, 2022

Clowdus said Settled found stable professionals willing to move into the new micro-neighborhood alongside the chronic homeless. Her research found that many homeless individuals have “experienced a profound and catastrophic loss of family, and a loss of community. … (Our) model is distinct from any other in the nation, because we have ‘intentional neighbors.’ That makes all the difference. That’s the secret sauce that makes people feel wanted, loved.”

Among the future “intentional neighbors” are a husband-and-wife couple — he’s a civil engineer, she’s a hospital nurse — and, in another unit, Rose Larson, the pastor of the Church of the Open Door in Maple Grove. Little more than a year ago, Larson moved out of her North Minneapolis rental unit and in with her sister in preparation for her move to a tiny home among the previously-homeless.

It’s a cause that Larson — who used to hand out sandwiches to the homeless on the streets of South Minneapolis — has long held dear. She’s completed training offered by the Community First! tiny home village in Austin, Texas, which is home to some 500 residents.

“God said what you’ve done for the least of these brothers of mine, you’ve done for me,” said Larson on Wednesday, standing in front of the St. Paul City Hall chambers with a beaming smile. ”My life is better and more full being in relationships with people experiencing homelessness. People need to be known, they need to belong and they need to have purpose.”

‘ADVOCATE BEFRIENDER’

Pastor Jeff O’Rourke, who founded Mosaic Christian Community a decade ago with his wife, said other housing efforts fail because they leave individuals suffering chronic hardships to fend for themselves. Each resident of the Mosaic Sacred Settlement will be paired with an “advocate befriender,” or church member who can help guide them or just lend an ear in difficult times.

That includes advocates like Fred Ogimachi, a member of Woodland Hills Church in Maple Grove, who has worked with a 27-year-old future resident named Allen who has been homeless since he was 18.

Ogimachi has helped Allen — an avid flute-player — obtain an email address, sign up for public assistance he didn’t realize he qualified for and seek out flute-playing opportunities such as church open houses.

Rather than seek to hide the homeless, the Mosaic model hopes to integrate them into the neighborhood. Tenants must sign a compact demonstrating they understand the expectations of living in a community. Rents, which will range from $200 to $300 monthly, can be offset in part by doing work for the church or nearby homeowners, such as raking and mowing.

“I love the ‘community first’ approach,” O’Rourke said. “There’s an incredible support network around each resident, with access to all sorts of different relationships, some through the church community, some through other agencies. There’s lots of things out there that could provide housing. But surrounding them with friendships, relationships, just brothers and sisters that can do life with them, is one of the missing pieces.”

ZONING APPROVALS, BUILDING CODES PROVE TRICKY

Winning city permitting, zoning and building code approvals to install the tiny homes hasn’t been easy, Clowdus acknowledged, and several steps remain.

The group Settled had once proposed a cluster of up to 18 tiny homes, including 12 for the homeless and six for “missionals,” or intentional neighbors, in Forest Lake. That project has been on hold since the start of the pandemic.

The zoning approvals granted Wednesday by the St. Paul City Council were presented under a temporary, or “interim” ordinance, ordering a Planning Commission zoning study of “non-conventional residential housing unit products” based on the “demonstration” housing project.

The goal is to someday adopt permanent amendments to the zoning code pertaining to “pocket neighborhoods” or “cottage communities,” ideas laid out in the city’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan and the 1-4 Unit Infill Housing Zoning Study.

In previous discussions with the city, Settled organizers were informed that the city’s existing zoning code would not allow a tiny home village, and the proposed construction methods don’t meet the standards for permanent single-family occupancy under the state’s 2020 residential codes. After some digging, the city found that the units could potentially meet the standards for temporary living quarters, much like recreational park trailers used for camping or seasonal use.

“We’re not yet clear what certification or standard the Mosaic camper trailers are built under,” said Suzanne Donovan, a spokesperson for St. Paul Parks and Recreation, in an email. “(It’s) not state building code since they have wheels. There is a building permit application for a change in use from a ‘picnic/playground area’ to a ‘campground.’ We’re looking forward to working with them to obtain more information as they move through the permitting process to approval.”

Among other conditions, the camping area must be licensed by the Minnesota Department of Health, and receive site plan approval from the Department of Safety and Inspections for a recreational camping area. Occupants must have access to potable water and electric utilities at all times, and the site must be insured independently of Mosaic’s church property. Other requirements speak to adequate parking, lighting and emergency vehicle access.

Excluding loft space, no housing unit can exceed 400 gross square feet.

The interim ordinance received approval from all six council members in attendance. Council Member Nelsie Yang was absent on maternity leave. The site sits within Council President Amy Brendmoen’s district, which is Ward 5.

“We’re very excited we’ve reached this point, and we thank you for this work and your commitment to it,” said Brendmoen on Wednesday, addressing Clowdus just prior to the 6-0 vote.