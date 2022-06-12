Finance
Wearing a Helmet Will Increase Your Injury Claim
Well, it will save your life too, but wearing a helmet can also significantly effect your ability to claim damages in a motorcycle accident. Colorado motorcycle law requires the use of a helmet. Abiding by the law can be a key factor in deciding a Colorado motorcycle injury lawsuit. Using protective headgear increases your chances of recovering from motorcycle neck and head injuries.
Almost half of motorcycle riders killed in accidents may have been saved if they just used a helmet. Helmets also significantly reduce nonfatal motorcycle injuries.
Colorado motorcycle law cares whether or not you were wearing a helmet when determining a claim. If you did not sustain head or neck injuries, the helmet is irrelevant. Your Colorado personal injury lawyer may use this information to help establish that you are a safe rider. If you weren’t using a helmet and were lucky enough to get away without a head or neck injury, the helmet factor is once again irrelevant in Colorado motorcycle injury law.
If you were wearing a helmet and sustained head or neck injuries, your motorcycle accident attorney will want to use the helmet as proof you did not get injured through your own negligence. Your motorcycle attorney will use this to show your injuries could have been much worse and you did everything to protect yourself.
If you were not using head protection, and still sustained an injury from a motorcycle in Colorado, it may be hard to recover damages. Even though Colorado does not require motorcycle riders over 17 to use a certified helmet, if your lack of helmet contributed to your injuries you may be comparatively negligent. This will reduce your claim based on how much the Colorado court deems you were at fault. In Denver traffic injuries occur at a much higher rate than normal because of driver errors. If the insurance adjuster believes that a helmet would have reduced your injuries, then your payment will be reduced accordingly. A Denver personal injury lawyer will have to fight to stop this reduction.
In states with a requirement to put on a helmet, it will be very difficult to recover damages because your negligence in not using Colorado certified protective headgear is already established. A car accident attorney might not be able to do much beyond a modest settlement.
Writing Science Poetry
Science poetry or scientific poetry is a specialized poetic genre that makes use of science as its subject. Written by scientists and nonscientists, science poets are generally avid readers and appreciators of science and “science matters.” Science poetry may be found in anthologies, in collections, in science fiction magazines that sometimes include poetry, in other magazines and journals. Many science fiction magazines, including online magazines, such as Strange Horizons, often publish science fiction poetry, another form of science poetry. Of course science fiction poetry is a somewhat different genre. Online there is the Science Poetry Center for those interested in science poetry, and for those interested in science fiction poetry The Science Fiction Poetry Association. In addition, there’s Science Fiction Poetry Handbook and Ultimate Science Fiction Poetry Guide, all found online. Strange Horizons has published the science fiction poetry of Joanne Merriam, Gary Lehmann and Mike Allen.
As for science poetry, science or scientific poets like science fiction poets may also publish collections of poetry in almost any stylistic format. Science or scientific poets, like other poets, must know the “art and craft” of poetry, and science or scientific poetry appears in all the poetic forms: free verse, blank verse, metrical, rhymed, unrhymed, abstract and concrete, ballad, dramatic monologue, narrative, lyrical, etc. All the poetic devices are in use also, from alliteration to apostrophe to pun to irony and understatement, to every poetic diction, figures of speech and rhythm, etc. Even metaphysical scientific poetry is possible. In his anthology, The World Treasury of Physics, Astronomy, and Mathematics, editor Timothy Ferris aptly includes a section entitled “The Poetry of Science.” Says Ferris in the introduction to this section, “Science (or the ‘natural philosophy’ from which science evolved) has long provided poets with raw material, inspiring some to praise scientific ideas and others to react against them.”
Such greats as Milton, Blake, Wordsworth, Goethe either praised or “excoriated” science and/or a combination of both. This continued into the twentieth century with such poets as Marianne Moore, T. S. Eliot, Robinson Jeffers, Robert Frost and Robert Hayden (e.g. “Full Moon”–“the brilliant challenger of rocket experts”) not to mention many of the lesser known poets, who nevertheless maintain a poetic response to scientific matters. Says Ferris, “This is not to say that scientists should try to emulate poets, or that poets should turn proselytes for science….But they need each other, and the world needs both.” Included in his anthology along with the best scientific prose/essays are the poets Walt Whitman (“When I Heard the Learn’d Astronomer”), Gerard Manley Hopkins “(“I am Like a Slip of Comet…”), Emily Dickinson (“Arcturus”), Robinson Jeffers (“Star-Swirls”), Richard Ryan (“Galaxy”), James Clerk Maxwell (“Molecular Evolution”), John Updike (“Cosmic Gall”), Diane Ackerman (“Space Shuttle”) and others.
Certainly those writing scientific poetry like those writing science fiction need not praise all of science, but science nevertheless the subject matter, and there is often a greater relationship between poetry and science than either poets and/or scientists admit. Creativity and romance can be in both, as can the intellectual and the mathematical. Both can be aesthetic and logical. Or both can be nonaesthetic and nonlogical, depending on the type of science and the type of poetry.
Science poetry takes it subject from scientific measurements to scientific symbols to time & space to biology to chemistry to physics to astronomy to earth science/geology to meteorology to environmental science to computer science to engineering/technical science. It may also take its subject from scientists themselves, from Brahmagypta to Einstein, from Galileo to Annie Cannon. It may speak to specific types of scientists in general as Goethe “True Enough: To the Physicist” in the Ferris anthology. (Subsequent poets mentioned are also from this anthology.)
Science poetry may make use of many forms or any form from lyrical to narrative to sonnet to dramatic monologue to free verse to light verse to haiku to villanelle, from poetry for children or adults or both, for the scientist for the nonscientist or both. John Frederick Nims has written for example, “The Observatory Ode.” (“The Universe: We’d like to understand.”) There are poems that rhyme, poems that don’t rhythme. There’s “concrete poetry” such as Annie Dillard’s “The Windy Planet” in which the poem in in the shape of a planet, from “pole” to “pole,” an inventive poem. “Chaos Theory” even becomes the subject of poetry as in Wallace Stevens’ “The Connoisseur of Chaos.”
And what of your science and/or scientific poem? Think of all the techniques of poetry and all the techniques of science. What point of view should you use? Third person? First person, a dramatic monologue? Does a star speak? Or the universe itself? Does a sound wave speak? Or a micrometer? Can you personify radio astronomy?
What are the main themes, the rhythms? What figures of speech, metaphors, similes, metaphor, can be derived from science. What is your attitude toward science and these scientific matters?
Read. Revise. Think. Proofread. Revise again. Shall you write of evolution, of the atom, of magnetism? Of quanta, of the galaxies, of the speed of sound, of the speed of light? Of Kepler’s laws? Shall you write of the history of science? Of scientific news?
Read all the science you can.
Read all the poetry you can.
You are a poet.
You are a scientist.
What have you to say of the astronomer, the comet, of arcturus, of star-sirls, of galaxies, of molecular evolution, of atomic architecture, of “planck time” to allude to other poetic titles.
What does poetry say to science?
What does science say to poetry?
Reverse Cell Lookups Claiming To Be Free Are Giving You The Runaround
I apologize for sounding a little bit harsh, but if you’ve tried to do a search for ‘reverse cell lookup’ you’ll know what I mean.
Despite the search results you get presented with offering ‘free reverse cell phone look ups’ or ‘free phone searches’ you end up being taken through several pages only to find yourself after much run-around, ending up on a sales page requiring payment for the information you need.
All the ‘free this’ and ‘free that’ are just lures to get you in, hoping that you’ll end up either paying for the search out of frustration, or at least clicking on an advertisement somewhere on the website which gives the website owner some sort of monetary compensation.
It’s the same for the organic (natural) search results and the ‘sponsored’ (paid) search results which run down the right hand side column of the search result pages.
Is a reverse cell lookup really free?
Well, click on any of the results I’ve mentioned above and you’ll see. Not one of them will provide you with the information you require without sending you through hoops, and without you needing to get your credit card out eventually.
The only exception to this is if the cell phone owner puts their cell phone number on a web page somewhere which gets indexed by the search engines. A simple exact phrase search (i.e. search for the number using quotation marks around it like “123-456-7890”) using variations of the phone number format may give a result.
The chances of finding the information you need however is minuscule.
What about reverse phone lookups for landlines?
Yes, admittedly there are some services which do provide free reverse landline phone searches, however trying to find them is like looking for a very small needle in a very large haystack. Even when you do manage to find one the coverage is very small, meaning that only a small fraction of reverse landline phone numbers are available.
What type of reverse phone lookup is available?
For example, businesses such as retail outlets and restaurants which may want their identity to be made available through a reverse number lookup would be listed and that’s provided the carrier offers such an option in the first place. There lies the crunch, very few carriers offer it, and even then not many businesses are prepared to pay.
So, for a free reverse landline lookup to work, the carrier must firstly offer the service, and secondly the customer must pay for the service as an additional optional payment package. You can see why the result for landlines would be very small, and for cell phones practically non-existent.
How is a reverse cell lookup made available?
Fortunately there are companies which consolidate the data from both the landline phone carriers and cell phone carriers and make that information available to the masses. However, for each and every search through them they must pay the carriers a fee.
That fee, plus their own costs, plus an administration fee (read profit margin) is tallied up and passed onto the final customer, which is no different to any service offered in any industry.
Like any company in any industry, those companies which are able to negotiate the lowest prices from the carriers and reduce their own operating costs to the minimum (without compromising quality) are the ones which can offer the lowest price to the end user, and so grab the largest market share.
Why aren’t free reverse cell lookups also available?
We’ve already established that only a handful of landline carriers offer their customers a paid option to have their phone numbers made available for reverse phone lookup. For cell phone carriers this option is not yet available, and even if it was, would you as an individual pay an additional fee to your provider to have your cell number available for reverse lookup? I certainly wouldn’t.
Until such time that cell phone carriers provide their customers’ numbers freely to the data consolidators, which in turn pass access to that data freely to the searchers, then free cell lookups will not be available. Furthermore the law of economics would prohibit this ever happening as no company in this process would be able to profit from the transaction.
Paid reverse cell lookups are the only genuine option.
If you need to do a reverse cell lookup then save yourself a lot of time and frustration by using one of the few legitimate reverse number search providers. Those are the companies which have negotiated deals with all the cellular phone carriers, invested in the hardware and software necessary to compile and consolidate the data from all the various sources and present it to you quickly and efficiently.
Be prepared to pay a fee for it though. The best option is to use one of the membership sites where you pay a fee for a one year membership. The fees are more like credits which you use against searches that you make. Once you’ve used up your ‘free’ credits you need to pay for further searches.
Other benefits of genuine reverse cell lookup services.
The benefits are that the credits which you get with your membership, or the additional credits you purchase can be used any many kinds of searches, not just reverse phone look ups. This includes comprehensive background reports, criminal records checks, public records searches (like birth and death records), reverse address and email lookups and many many more.
If you’ve ever wondered what kind of information is out there on you, then these are the places to look. Expecting a promotion? Going for an interview? Make sure you know what records there are on you so if you get queried on it you’ll have a response ready.
Sliding Mirrored Closet Doors Can Easily Fit Your Budget
Sliding mirrored closet doors will enlarge and brighten your room. You can also widen and brighten your entry hall by using them for your entry hall closets.
Mirrors create the illusion of bigger space so your room or your entry hall appears bigger or wider when you install these type of doors.
Sliding or bypass closet doors are also now offered in do-it-yourself kits so you do not have to hire someone to install them for you if you have been doing some projects in your home.
Sliding doors are even easier to install than bi-fold doors. When installing sliding doors, you just need to install a bottom and top track. When installing the bi-fold version, you need to have precise matching of the door opening, the drywall jambs and the bi-fold doors.
Sliding closet doors are also now affordable. They range from as low as $70 to $500. You can even consider the 8-foot tall mirrored version that span your floor to ceiling space. Buying them as part of your home improvement project will not break your budget.
Here are some mirrored doors that you can choose from.
Ramtrack Mirrored Sliding Closet Doors
Ramtrack mirrored doors have seamless edges that make the closet appears like a mirrored wall and not a closet. Their frames are also designed so that the edges of the mirrors are protected against cracking. These frames or profiles are available in 19 kinds of finishes that include ivory, gold, chrome, brass and white. They also have anti-jump mechanisms.
Sliding Door Company Mirrored Closet Doors
Doors from this manufacturer can be customized or can be ordered from their selection of products. The mirrors can be in ceiling to floor designs or can be in several panels and framed with wood or steel with various finishes.
Kestrel Mirror Closet Doors
Most Kestrel mirrored doors incorporate LEED features that maximize the green benefits of combining wood and mirror or glass. The mirrors are framed with premium solid hardwood and with accurate tenon joinery. There are also removeable trim models that allow switching between glass or mirror inserts. Kestrel can customize any door that matches the architectural style of your house, whether French, wooden, louvered or other louver combinations.
When choosing sliding mirrored doors, make sure they feature jump proof rolling mechanisms to ensure smooth rolling and prevent them from jumping off the tracks.
