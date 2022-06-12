Finance
Why Do You Need A Creative Ad Agency For Building Your Brand?
The need to bring the spotlight upon oneself is highly important in today’s competitive world. Brands survive nowadays because of customer loyalty shown towards them. A good combination of quality products and targeted advertising goes a long way towards retaining customers. Advertising one’s brand usually requires the use of mass media such as print, electronic and digital media. Irrespective of the size of your brand, you need to employ a media agency to make waves in the market.
Companies earmark almost 30 percent of their total capital outlay for operations for advertising. An advertising agency draws inspiration from the smallest of things to come up with a unique campaign for you. Think of the Titan or Cadbury ads- they have instant recall value which has given them a band of loyal followers. For any brand to survive in the market, the help of a creative ad agency is required.
A good media agency has a battalion of creative professionals who dabble in newspaper, radio, billboards, television and other sources of mass media. They come up with crisp campaigns within 30 seconds and these are highly impactful upon the masses. The impact may be created through a catchphrase or visual (in case of print media or television). They interact with clients extensively to understand the kind of image an owner wants to project for his or her brand. Accordingly, the team of copywriters and consultants come up with suitable ideas and motifs for the same.
The importance of brand marketing cannot be denied. An electronics giant like Samsung, which is known throughout the world and respected, spends around $1 billion on advertising every year to stay ahead of the competition. With so many options being made available to consumers, getting yourself noticed can be difficult. An advertising agency also handles your social media network profile by trying to boost “likes” on your Facebook page and getting “followers” for you on Twitter. To observe the effectiveness of the promotional campaigns on social media sites, a decent creative ad agency also uses analytics tools. Using these tools, any media agency can also predict the popularity of your brand in the coming future along with the likely campaigns that would boost its popularity manifold.
A seasoned advertising agency makes use of minimal possible resources to give you maximum exposure for your brand. No wonder then, that companies nowadays hire ad agencies for building their brand’s value.
Finance
How Advertising and Marketing Got Started
Advertising, as we know it, probably started to prosper in 1904 when John E. Kennedy gave the world that definition: Advertising is Salesmanship-in-Print. A definition that has not been bettered since and many have tried.
But modern day advertising started a few years earlier than Kennedy when Richard Sears produced the very first mail order catalog (around 1892). This catalog contained hundreds of pages of articles for sale and each with their own sales copy. And Sears Roebuck is still going strong today, in marketing and sales.
Around this time, advertising agencies sprang up everywhere. And the people they employed and trained, left us with such treasures that all top marketers today display in their resource libraries and use to their advantage.
Shortly after Kennedy arrived on the scene, Claude Hopkins came along. He left us with a legacy we should all thank him for. He pioneered market testing, sampling, vouchers, and a whole lot more.
At the turn of the last century there were many others: Walter Dill Scott, Maxwell Sackheim, Haldeman Julius, John Caples, to name just four.
Then around the middle of the century such geniuses as Elmer Wheeler, Robert Collier and other contemporaries appeared.
Post war, advertising greats David Ogilvy, Joe Karbo, and Gary Halbert also made their mark.
And living legends Jay Abraham, John Carlton, Dan Kennedy, and Ted Nicholas, have all made many millions both for themselves and their clients.
Towards the end of the last century, the greatest marketing tool of all time was unleashed on the world – the Internet. Early pioneer of the Internet, Ken McCarthy, is still around and his “System” seminars are an absolute must attend.
The Internet has opened a whole new world for advertising and marketing. And a new breed of entrepreneur has been born. Guys like the late, great Corey Rudl, Marlon Sanders, Robert Imbriale, Yanik Silver, Jim Edwards and many others have shown what can be done and in such a short space of time.
But one thing all these “gurus” have in common is that they have studied the markets. They have studied the psychology of what makes people buy. They have learned these principles from the great masters of the past the John Kennedy’s, the Claude Hopkins, the Walter Dill Scott’s, the Elmer Wheeler’s.
And that’s what my articles are all about.
You will be taken from the very beginnings of advertising and get an insight into the writings, the ideas and the philosophies of most of the greatest marketers that ever lived.
For sure, you will recognise much of the material that is mentioned as we take the “tour” but it’s doubtful that you will have come across all of it.
All top marketers recommend that you continually add to your education and you will not do better than picking up any (or all) of the material that you will be exposed to on your “tour.”
Each manuscript mentioned in this “tour” is a desirable addition for your resource library.
Pick them up, maybe one at a time. And you will profit from them just like all the great masters have done past and present.
This article is a brief history of events leading up to the appearance of John E. Kennedy in 1904.
But it also highlights a few milestones in advertising.
1704 The first newspaper ad appeared. It was in a Boston Newsletter and sought a buyer for an estate in Oyster Bay, Long Island.
1729 Benjamin Franklin starts to publish the Pennsylvania Gazette in Philadelphia which included ads.
1742 America’s first magazine ads published by Benjamin Franklin in General Magazine.
1784 America’s first successful daily newspaper, the Pennsylvania Packet and Daily Advertiser, starts in Philadelphia.
1833 Benjamin Day publishes the first successful “penny” newspaper, The Sun. Circulation reached 30,000 by 1837 which made it the largest in the world.
1843 Volney Palow opens the first ad agency in Philadelphia.
1868 Francis Wayland Ayer opens N. W. Ayer and Sons in Philadelphia with just $250.
His first clients include Montgomery Ward, John Wannamaker Dept. Stores, Singer Sewing machines, and Pond’s beauty cream.
1873 The first convention for ad agencies held in New York.
1877 J.W. Thompson buys Culter and Smith from William J. Carlton and pays $500 for the business and $800 for the office furniture.
1880 Department Store founder John Wanamaker becomes first retailer to employ a full-time advertising copywriter John E. Powers.
Wannamaker makes famous statement: half my advertising is waste, I just don’t know which half.
1881 Daniel M. Lord and Ambrose L. Thomas form Lord and Thomas in Chicago.
1881 Procter and Gamble advertise Ivory Soap with an enormous budget of $11,000.
1886 N.W. Ayer promotes advertising with the slogan: Keeping everlastingly at it brings success.
1886 Richard Warren Sears became the world’s first direct marketer.
1891 George Batten and Co. opens.
1892 NW Ayer hires first full-time copywriter.
1892 Sears Roebuck formed.
1893 Printer’s Ink founded by George P. Rowell. A magazine that serves as the little schoolmaster in the art of advertising.
1898 N.W Ayer helps National Biscuit Co. launch the first pre-packaged biscuit Uneeda.
1899 Campbell Soup makes its first advertising.
1899 JWT becomes the first agency to open an office in London. 1900 N .W. Ayer establishes a business-getting department to plan ad campaigns.
1904 John E. Kennedy bursts onto the scene to change the face of advertising forever.
My next article will continue with the evolution of advertising as we know it.
Mail order guru Ted Nicholas said that the old marketers were the best and that they, and the works they produced, should be studied – he did!
Finance
CAQH Credentialing – The Why and How of CAQH Credentialing for Medical Providers
Many insurance carriers are requesting or requiring CAQH credentialing as a way to join or recredential with their provider network. What is a CAQH application, what information is needed to complete the application, how long does it take and how do I apply are a few of the questions that arise.
In the past in order for a provider to participate with an insurance carrier he or she would ask for and be sent a provider application packet. Each application was different than the next. If you wanted to participate with 12 insurance companies, you might have to complete 12 credentialing applications.
The CAQH credentialing process was designed to provide a universal credentialing system for medical service providers who wish to join an insurance company’s network. CAQH is a non profit organization formed to simplify healthcare administration. By completing the CAQH application, a provider now has his or her information available for an insurance company to check online for credentialing purposes.
The CAQH application is quite lengthy and involved but it will in time become necessary as we saw with the NPI numbers. Many companies are now requiring a completed CAQH application for both credentialing and re-credentialing and no longer offer an application of their own. We offer a service of actually doing the CAQH application for providers. You can get more information on help with your CAQH application at our website link below.
The CAQH credentialing process works well for new providers just starting in practice. They can apply to many insurance companies by completing only one application. They then would contact the insurance companies they were interested in and the insurance company can access the provider’s information online at a secure site.
The information required to complete the application consists of name, address, practice location, tax id#, npi #, schooling, malpractice insurance, references, hospital affiliations, and much more.
The application can be completed online or you can request a hard copy be mailed to you. A printed copy would be completed and returned to CAQH. When working on an online application it is not necessary to complete it in one setting. You create a login name and password so you can return later.
Upon completion the applications undergo an audit to make sure all the necessary information is complete. Supporting documentation must then be faxed to a secure database. You are then notified by email or fax that your application is complete.
Once your application is complete, participating health plans and hospitals that you designated during the application will be automatically notified that your application is available for them to view.
For help with the CAQH credentialing process, check out our website Solutions Medical Billing
Coryright 2007 – Alice Scott
Finance
The Future of Music Royalty Rights – Performance Rights Organizations and the Internet
Introduction
The face of music copyright law is quickly changing. Through the internet, users have access to literally billions of songs and playlists from all around the world and from every time period. Similarly, musicians and singers can post their latest works on social network websites such as MySpace or YouTube. Many popular artists today got their start by being discovered on MySpace rather than through the traditional record company route.
So, in light of all this, how do we keep track of ownership rights in original works? How does royalty collection work on the internet? Traditionally, musicians and artists have had their works protected by becoming members of organizations that perform mediating functions between the artist and broadcasters such as radio or television stations.
These organizations are known as Performance Rights Organizations or PRO’s for short. In America there are three main PRO’s that have been responsible for collecting and distributing royalties for musicians. These are: The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP), Broadcast Music Incorporated (BMI), and the Society of European Stage Authors and Composers (SESAC).
ASCAP, BMI, and SESAC are the big three when it comes to royalty collection for public performances. A newcomer to the scene is SoundExchange, which governs royalty collection specifically through the medium of internet digital transmission. This article explores the interaction between traditional PRO’s and SoundExchange, and how royalties are now being collected for internet broadcasts.
Traditional Royalties: Performance Rights Organization
As you can tell from the name, Performance Rights Organizations deal with performances, especially those being done publicly. What they do is collect royalties from the parties that use copyrighted works, and distribute them to the copyright holder (usually the songwriter). Royalties are small fees charged every time a copyrighted song is played or performed. For example, if a television station wishes to use a song in one of their advertisements, the PRO will collect the royalty fee from the station and distribute it to the copyright holder.
Artists who wish to collect royalty fees can register with a PRO, and they can only register with one of the main three. This is a separate arrangement than one made with a record label company. The difference between a PRO and record company is that PRO’s deal with public use of songs, while record companies deal with private performance rights (i.e., the sale of CD’s, etc.).
Thus, PRO’s only focus on performances such as live shows, broadcasts, uses in restaurants- anything where the copyrighted work is presented to the public for commercial use. Also note that PRO’s do not provide the copyright for the composition; the copyright is obtained from the U.S. Copyright Office.
There are differences between ASCAP, BMI, and SESAC, and artists can register with one according to their musical needs. For example, BMI tends to focus on popular and commercial artists. SESAC is a newer PRO, has fewer artists in its registry and tends to focus on artists who are new to the scene such as indie artists. The basic concept for all the PRO’s is the same though, which is the protection of copyrights and distribution of royalties.
How PRO’s Collect and Distribute Royalties: Use Tracking
In the past, PRO’s understandably had difficulty keeping track of every instance in which a song was used commercially for profit. Currently this has become easier due to digital technology. PRO’s keep track of royalties through what is called “use tracking”. Some PRO’s now assign every song a “digital fingerprint” that registers every instance of commercial public use of a song with their database. This is crucial especially with transmissions over the internet.
PRO’s and Internet Broadcasts
One of the major ways in which music copyright laws is changing has to due with digital transmissions. Two Acts passed in the 1990’s grant a performance right for sound recordings (not just live performances). These two acts are the “Digital Performance in Sound Recordings Act of 1995” and the “Millennium Copyright Act of 1998”. Together these laws now require that users of copyrighted sound recordings pay the copyright owner for digital transmissions over the internet. Digital transmissions include such mediums as internet radio and satellite radio.
There has been much controversy over these acts, mainly because of the rates for digital transmission fees that they set. These royalty fee rates differ drastically from medium to medium. For example, Internet radio users would be charged 2.9 cents/hour per listener, while satellite radio users would be charged only 1.6 cents/hour. Traditional radio station users, also known as “terrestrial radio”, would be charged no fees, since there is no digital transmission involved.
The important thing to remember with regards to these two laws is this- they now categorize sound recordings which are digitally recorded and transmitted as performances in themselves. That is, once a sound recording is transmitted digitally, this is considered to be a performance, and royalties must be paid for the transmission.
In effect, this creates two licenses: one for the musical composition itself and another for the recording which is digitally transmitted.
The Future of Royalties: Digital Transmissions Royalties and SoundExchange
In response to the new category created by the two laws, a new form of PRO has been created which specifically collects and distributes royalties for digital transmissions. This PRO is called SoundExchange.
SoundExchange was created in 2000 and operates as a non-profit PRO. Its activity is designated by the U.S. Copyright office itself. In its beginning stages SoundExchange was also subject to much criticism, again for the differing rates between fees over the internet versus regular radio.
SoundExchange operates in the same format as a traditional PRO, but is different in several ways. First, the company collects and distributes royalties for all artists under the statutory laws, even if the artists are not members (“featured artists”) of the company. That is, they monitor and collect royalties via internet transmission first, and then contact the artist in order to distribute the royalties to them, whether featured or non-featured artists.
SoundExchange’s form of “use tracking” consists of a log which is basically a list of the times that a song is transmitted via the internet. Musicians can look up the list of “plays” on the company’s website in order to find out if they are owed royalties. Note also, once the musician is contacted by SoundExchange, they must register with them in order to collect the royalties
Secondly, as mentioned above, SoundExchange deals with a different copyright license than the three PRO’s (ASCAP, BMI, and SESAC). The three PRO’s cover the composition of the song- this mainly affects the songwriters and composers. SoundExchange covers the recording itself, and this affects mainly the performers and artists.
So for example, when Mariah Carey’s version of the Journey Song “Open Arms” is played on regular terrestrial radio, songwriter Steve Perry receives royalties from his PRO while performer Mariah Carey gets nothing. However, when “Open Arms” is played via webcast or satellite radio, Perry still gets his royalty, but Mariah Carey will also receive royalties from SoundExchange, because it is her recording being played on the internet.
As you can see, in theory this is supposed to benefit both the songwriter and the artist. In fact, artists are encouraged to join both a traditional PRO and SoundExchange, in order to have full royalty coverage for their songs. However, one can see how this setup might potentially lead to confusion and dispute over royalties in the future.
Copyright Law: What Constitutes Infringement?
Traditionally, copyright infringement consisted of unauthorized use or reproduction of a protected work, especially for commercial purposes. Usually this meant the unauthorized reproduction and sale of CD’s, unauthorized sampling of music in a different song, or an unauthorized public performance of a copyrighted work.
However, since the digital transmissions laws now protect the recording itself, infringement also includes unauthorized downloading, sharing, and transmission of protected music over the internet. This includes mp3’s and holds true even after the demise of Napster and other music file sharing websites.
Other Internet Transmissions: SoundExchange Partnership with MySpace
The next logical question in this discussion is whether other types of internet transmissions are covered by the digital transmissions laws. Most music being uploaded today is done on a social network site such as MySpace or YouTube. In particular, the largest social network-type website for musicians is MySpace, which maintains a “MySpace Music” feature specifically for musicians who post their music online.
In January of 2010, SoundExchange is partnering with MySpace. Specifically, the partnership’s main goal is to collect “lost” royalty fees for some 25,000 major, independent and unsigned artists who posted their music on MySpace. In fact, SoundExchange has placed over $14 million in escrow for royalties, to be held while the company searches for and contacts the artists who are owed royalties.
Previously MySpace did not work with SoundExchange, and the new partnership represents a challenging and unprecedented project in the field of music copyright law. The partnership was announced at the MIDEM festival held in January 2010 in Cannes, France. MIDEM (Marché International du Disque et de l’Edition Musicale) is the largest music industry trade fair and is held annually.
Conclusion: How Do I Get My Works Protected?
If you are a songwriter or artist, or both, it is good to double check what your rights are under each type of PRO. Also, you need to understand what the various types of internet transmissions are and how they affect your royalty rights. More information on registering with one the three main PRO’s or with SoundExchange can be found on their individual websites. Finally, if you have registered your musical compositions on MySpace Music, be sure to check if you have back royalties owed to you through SoundExchange.
If you are in doubt as to your copyright and royalty rights, contact a lawyer who can explain to you your options. Using LegalMatch.com can help you find an attorney free of charge.
Why Do You Need A Creative Ad Agency For Building Your Brand?
‘I’ve been working’: Yoán Moncada is searching for consistency at the plate for the Chicago White Sox
How Advertising and Marketing Got Started
CAQH Credentialing – The Why and How of CAQH Credentialing for Medical Providers
3 thoughts on the Chicago Cubs, including Seiya Suzuki’s slow recovery and the Jason Heyward roster conundrum
Bitcoin Takes A Beating At $27K As Crypto Economy Settles Just Above $1 Trillion
The Future of Music Royalty Rights – Performance Rights Organizations and the Internet
7 Steps to Stress Relief and Moving Forward
10 Major Benefits Of Using A Virtual PBX Phone System
Literary pick of the week: Book set on remote Kodiak Archipelago is highly anticipated
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News6 days ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Finance4 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
News4 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line