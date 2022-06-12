News
With injury woes behind, Aaron Sanchez is ready to help the Saints, and eventually, the Twins
Aaron Sanchez believes the Saints — and eventually the Twins — are about to reap the benefits that eluded the Toronto Blue Jays, Houston Astros and San Francisco Giants the past five years: those that come with a healthy Aaron Sanchez.
The 29-year-old right-handed starter, who signed a minor league deal with the Twins on June 6, said the injuries he has battled since his all-star season in 2016, when he finished 15-2 with a 3.00 ERA over 30 starts for the Blue Jays, are finally behind him.
“My velo is back and my stuff is there,” Sanchez said. “I’m able to do the things I’m trying to do with no pain, which makes adjustments easier to come by.”
Sanchez began this season pitching for the Washington Nationals’ Triple-A team, the Rochester Red Wings, who the Saints beat 11-7 Saturday night at CHS Field. He was called up by the Nationals and made seven starts, going 3-3. When the Nationals decided to send him back to Rochester, Sanchez opted instead for free agency.
According to Sanchez, there were four or five teams that showed interest in signing him. The message from the Twins was clear from the start and never wavered, he said, and he decided they were the perfect fit.
Sanchez’s injury odyssey began in 2017, when a blister on the middle finger of his pitching hand led to him having half the fingernail on that finger removed. He said compensating for the injury led to further issues.
In 2018 he suffered a detached ligament in his right index finger. His season ended when he underwent shoulder surgery.
“When you look back at it, it all made perfect sense,” Sanchez said. “It started in he fingers and went right up the chain. Eventually the bigger muscles take the brunt of it, and that’s the pattern I fell into year after year after year.”
Sanchez was released by Houston after making four starts in 2019, and he used the rest of the season to prepare himself for a fresh start in 2020 spring training. Contract issues got in the way, he said, and with the minor league season wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sanchez spent the season pitching to college and high school teams near his home in Tampa.
Sanchez signed with the Giants last season, but more shoulder issues led to him being put on the disabled list. He appeared in only nine games.
“It was unfortunate circumstances at that point,” Sanchez said. “Obviously I was on a great team; we won 107 games. You want to be a part of that, but again, it is what it is. I went back to the drawing board and worked in the offseason to get my stuff right.”
His goals for this season, he said, are to pitch as many innings as possible and to re-establish himself as a quality starter.
“Being here is obviously a way better situation from where I came from,” he said. “(The Twins) are leading the division, with me getting a chance to pitch up there in October if everything works the way it is supposed to work.”
BRIEFLY
Alex Kirilloff hit a leadoff home run for the Saints, and he added another in the seventh, bringing his total up to eight on the season.
Housing, labor, preservation advocates fight June 30 sunset of MN historic tax credit program
From the renovated State Theater in Ely, Minn., to the proposed remodel of the 25-story Landmark Towers office building in downtown St. Paul, real estate developers over the past decade have pieced together financing for multimillion-dollar redevelopment projects with the help of a state tax credit that effectively forgives 20 percent of the cost of historic renovations.
That may not be the case much longer.
After 11 years of boosting history, housing and business, Minnesota’s historic tax credit program is set to expire on June 30, leaving a series of pipeline projects teetering.
“With 100 percent certainty, our project here in St. Paul, the Landmark Towers, would be on hold without the state historic tax credit, and up in Duluth, the Duluth Armory would be on hold,” said Chris Sherman, president of Minneapolis-based Sherman Associates.
‘THERE’S NO DOWNSIDE TO THIS’
Lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle have smiled upon the prospect of extending the popular tax credit program, which rolled out in 2011 and has since financed more than 170 major historic preservation projects across the state, many of them housing-related.
The credit, originally scheduled to sunset in 2021, received a one-year extension from the state Legislature a year ago, and state lawmakers appeared open to making it permanent this year.
“People who support affordable housing love it,” said Paul DeGeest, a development director with Rethos, a St. Paul-based historic preservation agency. “People who support big business love it. People who support small business love it. People who have luxury condos love it. There’s no downside to this.”
Instead, proposed legislation to enshrine the tax credit program in law landed within a wide-ranging tax bill that, despite bipartisan agreement, remains stalled, victim to partisan gridlock over other matters that lawmakers were unable to unclog in the final days of the legislative session.
URGING LAWMAKERS TO CONVENE SPECIAL SESSION
On Thursday, a coalition of real estate developers, housing advocates, union carpenters and historic preservationists gathered on the steps of the Minnesota state Capitol building to urge lawmakers to reconvene in a special legislative session and approve one of the least controversial bills before them.
Finding national financing for real estate projects is competitive, said advocates, and future redevelopment dollars could flow instead to any of 38 states that currently offer historic tax credits.
“Let’s finish what we started for all of Minnesota,” said Heidi Swank, executive director of Rethos and president of the Revitalize MN coalition. “Lawmakers agreed the historic tax credit was important for communities across the state to grow and to thrive.”
Swank said every $1 from the tax credit yields a return of $9 in property tax revenue, construction employment and additional investment. That return grows to $16 in Greater Minnesota, where construction costs run cheaper.
In the face of legislative inaction, “we need to express our frustration and disappointment,” said Adam Duininck, director of government affairs at the North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters. “We just came out of a session with over $10 billion of surplus and basically nothing of impact happened.”
The pandemic vacated some office buildings, but projects like Landmark Towers in St. Paul won’t be remodeled and repositioned without this tax credit. Chris Sherman says Sherman Associates will have to walk away, ditto for the $30 million Duluth Armory makeover. pic.twitter.com/GKxERS1ppp
— Frederick Melo, Reporter (@FrederickMelo) June 9, 2022
HEAVILY USED IN ST. PAUL
From the Schmidt Artist Lofts on West Seventh Street to the Oxford Flats on Selby Avenue, the historic tax credit program has been heavily used each year by developers in St. Paul, where some 80 percent of structures were built before 1972. Reaching the 50-year mark makes a structure potentially eligible for federal designation as a historic building.
Still, while the primary beneficiary of the tax credit has been affordable housing and office redevelopment in St. Paul and Minneapolis, Swank said almost every legislative district in the state has benefited from a project.
A tally of 150 historic preservation projects across Minnesota since 2011 includes the historically-sensitive remodel or redevelopment of Ely’s historic State Theater, New Ulm’s Grand Hotel and the once-shuttered Pillsbury Baptist Bible College campus in Owatonna.
Members of the Revitalize MN coalition rejected the idea of simply extending the tax credit for another year, noting it’s difficult for developers to sit down with lenders for financing years ahead of construction if they’re uncertain what financial tools will be available to them down the road.
Developers have combined the state historic tax credit with a federal historic tax credit of equal size, on top of other financial incentives, to preserve history while building housing or office and commercial space.
The credit “allows us to leverage up a lot of additional financing, both public and private — private financing that will alternatively go to other states,” said Sherman on Thursday. “Literally billions of investment, I believe, will occur in the next three to five years, if and when we pass the state historic tax credit.”
Brouhaha over closure of Birchwood Road heats up
When Washington County construction crews closed a section of Wildwood Road in Mahtomedi this spring, drivers immediately started looking for alternate routes.
The officially designated detour sends drivers on Interstate 694, Minnesota Highway 36 and Hilton Trail, but a more direct route, drivers soon discovered, is Birchwood Road in Birchwood, with a population of 875, just south of White Bear Lake.
“Our little road instantly became the new highway,” said Birchwood Mayor Mary Wingfield. “The traffic was overwhelming, basically nonstop. We had people who were disobeying stop signs, passing on a double yellow line and going 50 in a 25 miles-per-hour zone.”
One bicyclist was clipped and thrown from his bike, and there were “a couple of near-hits” involving children, she said. “It was just chaos.”
COUNCIL VOTED TO CLOSE ROAD
The Birchwood City Council met May 10 and voted to close the road. Barricades and “road closed” signs went up later that week.
“It was going to be a long summer if we had a caravan of vehicles going through our town all day long,” Wingfield said. “It was simply a matter of safety trumps convenience — nothing more than that. It’s not a thoroughfare. It’s a residential road. We’re allowed to do this, and it was in our best interest to do so.”
A few days after closing the road, Birchwood officials called a special meeting and voted to allow the eastbound lane of the road to be open from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and the westbound lane from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. to accommodate school traffic during the school year.
“But that actually ended up being more problematic for us because people were getting mixed signals,” Wingfield said.
The accommodation for school traffic ended on Thursday, which was the last day of school for Mahtomedi Public Schools.
Mahtomedi officials have criticized the Birchwood City Council’s decision to close the road, saying it has “created havoc” and “essentially locked out” Mahtomedi residents.
“We are extremely disappointed by the lack of notice we received about Birchwood’s decision, and your failure to engage or even discuss the proposed closure with Mahtomedi prior to the unexpected road closure,” Mayor Jud Marshall wrote in a May 17 letter. “Your action does a disservice to residents in both cities … and creates significant hardship for Mahtomedi residents who live in the vicinity of the closure.”
The closure, he said during an interview on Friday, has harmed local businesses and restaurants and made it difficult for emergency responders to enter Birchwood and serve residents in both cities.
HOTLY DEBATED ON SOCIAL MEDIA
The road closure has been hotly debated on social media. Some of those upset with the decision have called Wingfield at home. Others have moved the barricades when driving in the area — an action that Wingfield points out is illegal and could result in a $300 fine.
One person threw a sandbag, used to hold down the sign, into a nearby tree, she said. On Thursday night, someone stole one of the barricades.
“The backlash has been incredible,” Wingfield said. “You would think we killed somebody’s firstborn, and yet that’s what we are trying to stave off. We don’t want to see anyone get hurt. Why there is this huge hue and cry is beyond us. Is this the new reality where if something doesn’t go your way, you just throw a hissy fit?”
On Tuesday morning, a young man climbed out of the front passenger seat of a silver SUV and moved the barricade so the SUV could get through. Several other cars — heading in each direction — soon followed suit.
“It’s Whac-A-Mole,” Wingfield said, referring to the arcade game. “Someone will come out and put it back, and then they’ll move it again. No wonder why folks get irritated when they think it is open, but it’s not.”
SPECIAL MEETING
The Birchwood City Council is holding a special meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at Birchwood City Hall “to review alternatives to the existing road closure,” according to the agenda posted online. Some of the options now being considered: temporary speed bumps, making part of the roadway one way, lowering the speed limit to 20 mph and installing a weight limit for the roadway.
“What we have now is not workable for the summer,” she said. “This is just a temporary stopgap solution.”
The $5.9 million construction project on Wildwood Road, also known as Washington County Road 12, is expected to be complete in October.
The project, which stretches from Century Avenue to Stillwater Boulevard, includes: pavement replacement, new signage and striping; improved pedestrian crossings; a traffic signal at Wedgewood Drive and a multi-purpose off-road trail on a portion of Wildwood Road. The project also will include the addition of dedicated left turn lanes at key intersections.
Birchwood officials have asked for an increase in law enforcement “both at the barricade and within the city to flood the zone and communicate to the public that compliance is mandatory,” Wingfield said. “We haven’t had that. As a result, there has been just higgledy-piggledy. There has been no uniform compliance, so there is basically lawlessness.”
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has received about 15 calls for service since May 13 related to concerns about the construction project; two citations have been written that directly relate to driving around closures/failing to obey signage.
Sheriff Dan Starry said his office has partnered with the county’s public-works department to increase patrol in the area.
“We understand the concerns of the residents, city leadership and adjoining neighborhoods related to the closure and increased traffic volume,” Starry said. “We will continue to increase patrol during the period of this construction project and urge all motorists to engage in safe driving practices and obey all posted speed limits.”
‘IT’S BEEN FRUSTRATING’
Kellie Cardinal, who lives on Birchwood Road, said she hopes the council will revisit its decision to close the entire road.
Cardinal is a general contractor who has an office at her house. She said the detour adds about 15 to 20 minutes to her trip home, which she sometimes makes three or four times a day.
“With the price of gas, it’s just super-expensive,” said Cardinal, who drives a Dodge Ram 1500. “It’s been frustrating. You’ll be told it’s open, and then you go there, and it’s not open.”
Birchwood’s decision “to unilaterally cut off public streets and access to local pharmacies and grocery stores is outrageous,” said Mahtomedi resident Emmett Coleman. “It makes the construction-related disruption dramatically harder on the entire community.”
But White Bear Township residents Lanny and Peggy Smaagard, who biked through the area on Tuesday, said they hope that the road remains closed to traffic.
“It’s unfortunate, but it makes sense,” Lanny said. “If you open it up for cars, the trucks are going to come through, and no one wants that. It’s such a narrow road. I can see why people are upset, but Birchwood has the right to do this.”
Aaron Judge, Yankees play home run derby in clobbering the Cubs 8-0 at the Stadium
Friday night, the Yankees had to work extra hard just to squeak one out, but Saturday night in the Bronx the Bombers left no doubts. They hit the Cubs early and often, hammering a season-high six home runs, including two from MLB-leading slugger Aaron Judge, and Jordan Montgomery threw seven scoreless innings as they beat the Cubs 8-0 at the Stadium.
The Yankees (43-16) have won three straight and clinched their 15th series win and their fourth straight. They are 10-1 in their last 11 games and continue to have the best record in baseball.
The six homers were a season high for the Yankees, who lead the majors with 94 this season. It was the Yankees’ sixth shutout of the season
Judge had his 21st career multi-home run game, his fifth of the season. The Yankees slugger now has 24 home runs on the season (no one else has broken the 18-homer mark), which puts him on pace to hit a franchise 66 home runs this season.
It was the 11th straight start this season that Montgomery has allowed three earned runs or fewer and the 10th time he’s allowed two or fewer. It was his second shutout start of the season, though on April 15 in Baltimore he only went five innings. It was his sixth start without issuing a walk.
Montgomery scattered five hits and stuck out five. Most importantly for the Yankees, whose bullpen has been taxed by early exits from Nestor Cortes and Gerrit Cole this week and a 13-inning game Friday, Montgomery went deep into the game.
The Yankees’ lefty had all his pitches working Saturday. He got 17 swing-and-misses Saturday night, including five on his curveball.
His counterpart, Matt Swarmer didn’t have as long of a night and it started out with a bang.
Swarmer started Judge off with a 90 mph fastball outside. He tried to put the exact same pitch by the Yankees slugger and watched it sail past him at 107 mph off the bat and land in the left field seats.
The Yankees’ bats were just getting warming up.
In his second at-bat of the night, in the fourth inning, Giancarlo Stanton absolutely obliterated a Swarmer slider. It was 119 mph off the bat that only stopped sailing because it slammed into the Poland Spring sign on the front of the second deck. That sent the ball ricocheting toward the visitors’ bullpen. Watching from the on-deck circle, Gleyber Torrers hurried in the box to get his turn. He turned on a 91 mph fastball and drove it into the Yankees’ center-field bullpen.
It wasn’t over.
Jose Trevino, who hit the pinch-hit “walk-off” single that ended Friday night’s game, hit his fifth homer of the season to lead off the fifth inning. That came in his 95th at-bat of the season and matches the catcher’s total for all of last season, which took him 285 at-bats.
Judge followed with his second of the night, his major-league-leading 24th of the season after Joey Gallo struck out. And then Anthony Rizzo, playing against his former team for the first time since they traded him to the Yankees last July, hit his 15th of the season, before Swarmer and the Cubs could get out of the inning.
The Yankees scored their first six runs on homers.
Swarmer went five innings and six of the seven hits he allowed were homers. He did not walk a batter and struck out four.
Michael Rucker came in for the Cubs in the sixth and gave up a lead-off single to Torres and walked Aaron Hicks. Torres scored on Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s single. Hicks scored on Judge’s sacrifice fly to right field.
Ron Marinaccio, who earned his first win in Friday night’s 13th inning, made his first back-to-back appearance in the big league. The right-hander from Toms River, N.J., pitched a scoreless eighth inning. Lucas Luetge, who saved the Yankees in Thursday’s come-from-behind win in Minneapolis Thursday after Gerrit Cole imploded, came in to finish the Cubs off.
