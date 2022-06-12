Wrinkled Penis Skin – Causes, Treatments and Preventive Measures

Share Pin 0 Shares

A man has plenty to worry about in terms of the health and appearance of his penis – whether it be concerns about the size and shape, preventing injuries and disease or making sure it is functioning well enough to please himself and his partners. On top of all these worries, many men – even those as young as their twenties – report anxiety about the appearance of wrinkled penis skin. Fortunately, sagging, dry penis skin is generally not a sign of poor penis health, and in many cases, men are able to take steps to restore their equipment to its former glory. Here are just a few of the issues that can cause a wrinkled appearance, as well as some tips for smoothing and plumping the skin.

What causes a wrinkled penis?

1) Erections. Obviously, when the penis expands during an erection, the skin needs to stretch along with it. When an erection is present, the skin will appear taut and smooth, but once it retracts, the skin that was formerly stretched has nothing to fill it out; therefore, it tends to look a bit bunched and saggy. This issue is more evident in “growers” (men whose penises dramatically increase in size when erect) than “show-ers” (those whose size tends to remain fairly uniform, with only stiffening of the tissue to indicate an erection).

2) Frequent masturbation. Men who have been masturbating regularly for years, especially those who do not use a lubricant during the process, may experience some breakdown of the collagen tissue that gives the penile skin its elasticity and shape. The result is skin that doesn’t quite spring back into place easily after a masturbation session, and the foreskin in particular can appear a bit stretched and loose.

3) Yeast infections. Many men notice that, when they have a yeast infection (a fungal infection that can be passed between sexual partners), the glans and foreskin tend to take on a dry, wrinkled appearance. Elimination of the infection with medications generally resolves this problem, although healing can take some time. A high-quality moisturizer can help to alleviate the shriveled look.

4) Balanitis. Like yeast infections, the inflammatory condition known as balanitis can cause wrinkles or dryness on the glans. Balanitis is usually the result of substandard hygiene. Keeping the area clean and applying a moisturizer can generally clear up the problem.

5) Dehydration. Women are often told that the appearance of wrinkles and bags under their eyes is the result of dehydration. The same thing goes for the equally delicate penile skin – men who do not have a sufficient intake of fluid may notice that their members appear wrinkled and unattractive.

6) Aging. Finally, there’s no getting around it – as men get older, the collagen that gives the skin its tone and texture tends to thin and break down, and a wrinkled look is the natural result.

Reducing the appearance of wrinkled penile skin

While the skin of the penis will always be a little looser when the member is flaccid – after all, it needs room to expand whenever an erection occurs – there are some steps men can take to improve the overall appearance of the penis and make sure the skin is as resilient and supple as possible.

To start, a guy needs to make sure he is well-hydrated; getting enough fluids can plump out the skin and keep it looking fresh. He should also get plenty of exercise to make sure the heart is pumping enough blood through the veins. An adequate supply of blood is needed to nourish the penile tissue and allow it to appear healthy and vibrant. Nutrition is also an important consideration – a man should be eating a balanced diet of lean proteins, heart-healthy fats and high-quality carbohydrates to provide the nutrients the skin needs to stay strong and elastic.

Finally, a man can improve the look and feel of his penile skin by including a top-drawer penis health crème (health professionals recommend Man1 Man Oil) as part of his daily personal care regimen. Applying a moisturizing cream that is fortified with vitamins, amino acids and antioxidants can help men to fight off wrinkle-causing free radicals and to maintain healthy and youthful skin tone.