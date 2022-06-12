Finance
Wrinkled Penis Skin – Causes, Treatments and Preventive Measures
A man has plenty to worry about in terms of the health and appearance of his penis – whether it be concerns about the size and shape, preventing injuries and disease or making sure it is functioning well enough to please himself and his partners. On top of all these worries, many men – even those as young as their twenties – report anxiety about the appearance of wrinkled penis skin. Fortunately, sagging, dry penis skin is generally not a sign of poor penis health, and in many cases, men are able to take steps to restore their equipment to its former glory. Here are just a few of the issues that can cause a wrinkled appearance, as well as some tips for smoothing and plumping the skin.
What causes a wrinkled penis?
1) Erections. Obviously, when the penis expands during an erection, the skin needs to stretch along with it. When an erection is present, the skin will appear taut and smooth, but once it retracts, the skin that was formerly stretched has nothing to fill it out; therefore, it tends to look a bit bunched and saggy. This issue is more evident in “growers” (men whose penises dramatically increase in size when erect) than “show-ers” (those whose size tends to remain fairly uniform, with only stiffening of the tissue to indicate an erection).
2) Frequent masturbation. Men who have been masturbating regularly for years, especially those who do not use a lubricant during the process, may experience some breakdown of the collagen tissue that gives the penile skin its elasticity and shape. The result is skin that doesn’t quite spring back into place easily after a masturbation session, and the foreskin in particular can appear a bit stretched and loose.
3) Yeast infections. Many men notice that, when they have a yeast infection (a fungal infection that can be passed between sexual partners), the glans and foreskin tend to take on a dry, wrinkled appearance. Elimination of the infection with medications generally resolves this problem, although healing can take some time. A high-quality moisturizer can help to alleviate the shriveled look.
4) Balanitis. Like yeast infections, the inflammatory condition known as balanitis can cause wrinkles or dryness on the glans. Balanitis is usually the result of substandard hygiene. Keeping the area clean and applying a moisturizer can generally clear up the problem.
5) Dehydration. Women are often told that the appearance of wrinkles and bags under their eyes is the result of dehydration. The same thing goes for the equally delicate penile skin – men who do not have a sufficient intake of fluid may notice that their members appear wrinkled and unattractive.
6) Aging. Finally, there’s no getting around it – as men get older, the collagen that gives the skin its tone and texture tends to thin and break down, and a wrinkled look is the natural result.
Reducing the appearance of wrinkled penile skin
While the skin of the penis will always be a little looser when the member is flaccid – after all, it needs room to expand whenever an erection occurs – there are some steps men can take to improve the overall appearance of the penis and make sure the skin is as resilient and supple as possible.
To start, a guy needs to make sure he is well-hydrated; getting enough fluids can plump out the skin and keep it looking fresh. He should also get plenty of exercise to make sure the heart is pumping enough blood through the veins. An adequate supply of blood is needed to nourish the penile tissue and allow it to appear healthy and vibrant. Nutrition is also an important consideration – a man should be eating a balanced diet of lean proteins, heart-healthy fats and high-quality carbohydrates to provide the nutrients the skin needs to stay strong and elastic.
Finally, a man can improve the look and feel of his penile skin by including a top-drawer penis health crème (health professionals recommend Man1 Man Oil) as part of his daily personal care regimen. Applying a moisturizing cream that is fortified with vitamins, amino acids and antioxidants can help men to fight off wrinkle-causing free radicals and to maintain healthy and youthful skin tone.
Why DSL or Digital Subscriber Line Is the Most Cost-Effective Broadband Internet Solution
When you connect to the Internet, you might connect through a regular modem (dial-up), through a local-area network (LAN) connection in your office, through a cable modem (Cable Internet) or through a Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) connection.
For me DSL connection is the most cost-effective solution that home based and small business office can leverage to grow a business. It is not only widely available but its reliability and high-speed capability is what it makes one of the most preferred access service.
DSL is a broadband high-speed connection that uses the same wires (2-wire) as a regular telephone line. Simultaneous use of voice and data (internet) one can log on to the internet while also using the line to make voice calls. The speed connection is much higher than a regular modem which can hit to a max of 56Kbps only. DSL can use existing phone line or delivered as stand-alone DSL connection. The company that offers DSL will usually provide the modem as part of the installation.
A drawback with DSL is that a DSL connection works better when you are closer to the provider’s central office. The connection is faster for receiving data than it is for sending data over the Internet. The service is not available everywhere again owing to distance limitation.
All types of DSL service fall into one of two basic categories: symmetric and asymmetric. Symmetric types of DSL support the same bandwidth between the subscriber and the service provider in both directions.
Asymmetric types of DSL or ADSL support relatively more bandwidth in the downstream direction (from the service provider to the subscriber) and less bandwidth in the upstream (from the subscriber to the service provider). ADSL is popular among Internet Service Providers (ISP).
ADSL uses two pieces of equipment, one on the customer end and one at the Internet service provider which is usually telephone company or other provider of DSL services. At the customer’s location there is a DSL transceiver also called Customer-Premise Equipment or CPE, which may also provide other services. The DSL service provider has a DSL Access Multiplexer (DSLAM) to receive customer connections.
A DSL Modem or CPE is like transceiver equipment, it transmit and receive data packets (information) over ordinary telephone cable. This data packets are actually digital signals but since digital signal cannot travel far, the DSLAM from the ISP’s head end transform the signal from digital to analog signal for transmission over an analog channel (two-wire telephone cable) usually at a distance of up to 5Km from central office and the DSL Modem or CPE converts the signal back to digital. The DSL Modem is the equipment where data from the user’s computer or network is connected to the DSL line. DSL Modem can connect to a customer’s equipment in several ways, though most residential installation uses USB or 10 base-T Ethernet connections (RJ-45).
The DSLAM at the service provider is the equipment that really allows DSL to happen. A DSLAM is the point-of-contact where a dedicated, high-speed link to the internet called backhaul connection is terminated. An E1 (2048Kbps) or T1 (1536Kbps) Dedicated Internet is an example of a backhaul internet link that can be use to service between 80-100 DSL subscribers. DSL technology is the reason why internet connection is becoming cheaper by the days. It is able to share or distributed for greater use a dedicated connection (backhaul) to several subscribers while maintaining quality of service. Cost-of-service is significantly lowered.
The DSLAM takes connections from many DSL subscribers and aggregates them onto a single, high-capacity connection to the Internet. DSLAMs are flexible and able to support multiple types of DSL in a single central office, and different varieties of protocol and modulation. In addition, the DSLAM may provide additional functions including routing or dynamic IP address assignment for the customers.
ADSL is a distance-sensitive technology: as cable connection’s length increases, the signal quality decreases and the connection speed goes down. Connection is much more stable the nearer the user is to the central office. With a maximum 18,000 Feet (5,640 meters) effective service length, some ADSL providers generally limit distance it serves to a max of 3.5Km. Beyond this some subscribers enjoy speeds below the promised maximums.
Bursting and Committed Information Rate (CIR) are two factors to consider in choosing a DSL service. Remember, DSL is a shared internet connection service depending on the port configuration or package variation of the service providers. Bursting is the term use to describe a service which does not guarantee a certain speed. Connection bandwidth may vary from maximum of the port-speed subscribed (as provided by the ISP) to a minimum of as much as 32Kbps. DSL that offers Committed Information Rate (CIR) or minimum guaranteed speed is much more desirable for it assures a sure connection to the international internet gateway.
In choosing an ADSL package fit for your home-based or small business requirements, try to ask the ISP of the recommended count of users and type of application that the DSL package can support. Usually, residential package can support only up to 1 or 2 PC. However, with competition and greater availability of other broadband internet access, ADSL packages currently being offered by ISPs can support all type voice, data and video applications and at greater speed.
10 Tips On What To Do Immediately After A Car Accident – They May Help You Win Your Car Injury Claim
As long as there are careless and reckless drivers, those who drive drunk and those who are unsure of the rules of the road, there will be car accidents. And it can happen to anyone at anytime – often through no fault of your own.
Sadly, many of the drivers who cause car accidents don’t have adequate insurance coverage and won’t be responsible. If you are ever in an auto accident, you should prepare just in case you have to sue the other person. It is difficult to keep a clear head during a stressful time such as a car accident. Here are 10 important tips you should remember if you are ever in a car accident.
Accident Tip 1:
It goes without saying that you should always make sure you and your passengers are okay. Call 911 immediately if anyone is hurt. Any delay could be deadly.
Accident Tip 2:
If no one is hurt, get out of traffic. Many people are injured after accidents when they are struck by vehicles that don’t see the stopped cars in the road.
Accident Tip 3:
Look around and take note of important details about the accident. Who is the other driver? Are there any witnesses to the accident? You will want to point them out to police. Look for several things: skid marks, broken glass, car parts, etc… These can be important evidence for police who are investigating and nowadays most people have access to either a digital camera or phone with camera function (see Accident Tip 6).
Accident Tip 4:
Get the information you need from the other driver. Ask for his or her name, address, phone numbers, insurance company and the agent.
Accident Tip 5:
Don’t avoid the police officer. Tell him or her everything you know about the auto accident. However, don’t indicate you are at fault, even if you believe you are. After an investigation, you may find that you were not responsible for the wreck after all.
Accident Tip 6:
Take pictures. Most cell phones have cameras or you may have one in your cars. Photograph everything-the scene, the road and its conditions and the people in the other vehicles. Pictures can a lot of things that words can’t and they can also expose any untruths told by the other drivers.
Accident Tip 7:
Make sure you know who the witnesses are because you may want to contact them later. Ask them for their names, address, and phone numbers. If you go to court, their testimony will be needed.
Accident Tip 8:
Even if it seems you and your passengers are not injures, seek medical attention anyway. You may be suffering from shock or even an internal injury that is undetected.
Accident Tip 9:
A report of the accident should be available with three days of the accident. Make sure you get a copy of the report. Check for any errors or omissions of facts.
Accident Tip 10:
After the accident, contact a Houston car accident attorney as soon as possible. You may be able to recover the costs of damages, medical expenses and other costs related to the accident.
Discover Some Simple Tips for the Best Moisturizer For Dry Skin in Children
If you are in the market for easy and simple tips to help in using the best moisturizer for dry skin, even on babies, you have come to the right place. Cracked and dry skin on babies can be fairly common and may be hard to treat. You don’t want to use chemicals and lotions that will give further discomfort for your child. You want to find a safe and fragrant free product that is healthier for your baby.
There are some baby lotions and creams out there that could be harmful for your child, especially if they have allergies and reactions to those allergies. The best kind of moisturizers to use are thicker lotions and ointments like CeraVe, Vanicream, Vaseline, or Eucerin. You would apply your cream just after your babies bath. You might want to apply this during the day and possibly in the evening as well. You will only want to apply a small amount on their skin and rub it in gently.
If your child’s skin continues to be a problem you may want to see your doctor, so he can rule out the other skin problems your child could have, such as eczema and cradle cap (in infants). These 2 are very common skin problems in children. Many children if they have these problems, usually outgrow them in the adult years or they could be chronic, in which they might have that problem all their life. You just want to make sure that you have a good treatment to help in keeping your child safe and without chemicals.
TIP: One thing is that parents feel they should bath their child everyday, that is not necessary. That could just increase the problem. You only need to bath your child 2-3 times per week, unless they get very dirty. Remember to use a soap that is gentle on their skin like a fragrant free soap.
TIP: You will want to make sure that your child stays hydrated, so they need to drink lots, especially in the summer months. Getting too dehydrated can cause of dry skin or other health related issues. In the winter you will want to make sure that their face, hands and heads are covered when going outside for a long period of time. Protecting them will help in preventing windburn. If you have a humidifier in your home you may want to have that on as well, on low to help in keeping moisture in the air.
TIP: Using salt or chlorine treated water may also be a contribution to dry skin. So if your child plays in the salty ocean or just in your pool at home, you will want to remember to wash them off after they are done and also remember to put sunscreen on them as well.
TIP: Another thing is to not let your child sit in soapy water for a long time. If your child loves to play with toys in the water, then let them do that first before you bathe them.
So, the best moisturizer for dry skin in children would be to follow these few simple tips that are described above. I hope this has helped those that were looking for help in keeping their child’s skin moist and healthy.
