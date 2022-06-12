News
Yasmani Grandal exits the Chicago White Sox game against the Texas Rangers with left hamstring tightness
Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal left Saturday’s game against the Texas Rangers with left hamstring tightness.
Grandal exited after he singled to right in the third inning and is being further evaluated, the Sox said. Grandal was 2-for-2 Saturday.
He had two hits and three RBIs in Friday’s 8-3 win against the Rangers. Grandal broke a tie with a two-run double in the eighth inning.
Grandal is slashing .185/.294/.237 with two homers and 15 RBIs in 50 games.
()
News
Mounds View man killed in motorcycle crash in Savage
A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a car Wednesday in Savage.
The crash occurred about 1:30 p.m. on Minnesota 13 at West 128 Street, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Quinn J. Milles, 20, of Mounds View, was traveling northbound on a 2006 Honda CB900 when it made contact with a 2006 Toyota Avalon traveling southbound, the State Patrol said.
The driver of the car was not injured.
News
Photos: In the midst of war, life goes on in Ukraine
By The Associated Press
Life goes on in Ukraine. The war goes on, too.
In the span of two weeks that included the 100th day of the conflict with Russia, Associated Press photographers captured a country that is both a battleground and place where people try to go about their everyday lives.
They showed a man sitting peacefully with a child in Natalka Park in Kyiv. And a heartbroken woman standing in front of her ruined house in the outskirts of the capital, clinging to her granddaughter’s doll.
They showed fans celebrating a goal in a World Cup qualifying play-off soccer match between Ukraine and Scotland. And the inconsolable, black-veiled mother of an Army colonel, weeping at his funeral.
They showed eager children in train guard uniforms, about to board a special train for kids. And a man crying over the body of his girlfriend, killed by shelling in Donetsk.
Even as Ukrainians dig trenches, live amid ruins and tend wounds, others still tend the fields and women still park their bikes in the park to enjoy spring days.
But any escape is precarious. If today bombs are not exploding nearby, tomorrow may tell a very different story. Today, the blood that stains the stairs of a building damaged by a missile strike is that of an unknown victim; tomorrow, it may be yours.
News
Erika Jayne Opens Up About Her First Husband
Erika Jayne and Thomas Zizzo Getting Closer Amid Legal Woes After Johnny Depp Win.
Real Housewives of Beverly Hill’s star Erika Jayne seems to be going to the past love. She looks like found her peace and solace in her first husband. Love is situated back in their son in between the chaos of legal issues. She’s facing recent troubles with her current husband, Tom Girardi.
Complicated Status
Things look more complicated this Tuesday morning, June 7. Erika expressed her still enacted feeling for her first husband and the bond she shares with him, Thomas Zizzo.
According to the sources Erika stated that during the legal and financial struggles she has wobbled on both Thomas and Tommy. She has faced emotional anxiety ever since separating from Girardi, 83, in November 2020. An accusation came for the lawyer that he embezzled millions of dollars The fraud was from settlement funds of plane crash victims. After all, to support a luxurious lifestyle one needs financing. All of this led Erika to file for divorce. The Chicago alum, for her part, denies any involvement or proficiency in the plausible scandals.
Erika’s Current Family
In all these games of relationship and money, Erika and her son seem to have a better relationship than before. Jayne and their second husband Tom Girardi were married for approximately 21 years. That is until in 2020 she filed for divorce.
Jayne married Girardi, who is now 83 in January 2000 and resides in a senior home following his late-onset Alzheimer’s disease and dementia diagnoses.
Disappearing Problems
The duo spent their two decades together reaping the advantages of the attorney’s prosperous law firm, the now-defunct Girardi Keese. But promptly soon after she filed for divorce in November 2020. An impeachment came for Girardi for stealing millions of dollars from the settlement funds of his vulnerable clients to support Jayne’s lavish lifestyle. It’s looking like After Johnny Depp Win Erika Jayne and Thomas Zizzo Getting Closer Amid Legal Woes.
The post Erika Jayne Opens Up About Her First Husband appeared first on Gizmo Story.
Yasmani Grandal exits the Chicago White Sox game against the Texas Rangers with left hamstring tightness
Mounds View man killed in motorcycle crash in Savage
Photos: In the midst of war, life goes on in Ukraine
Erika Jayne Opens Up About Her First Husband
Orlando Magic pre-draft profile: N.C. State’s Dereon Seabron
Is Trees of Peace Based on Real Life?
Just My Type: Movie Filming Location and Cast
Registration Open For StreamCoin Launched NFT ‘STRMNFT’ Marketplace
Cooper Raiff: What Are His Past And Future Projects? Where Can You Watch Him?
Review: How ‘Ms. Marvel’ breathes new life into the Marvel Universe
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News5 days ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Finance4 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
News4 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line