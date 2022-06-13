Finance
12 eCommerce Legal Issues to Consider in Operating an Online Business
The following article provides a high-level summary of some key eCommerce law issues online business operators face in running a website or other eCommerce business. Conducting business online or maintaining a website may subject companies and individuals to unforeseen legal liabilities. The following is a brief survey of 12 key eCommerce law issues to consider:
1. Internet Business & eCommerce
A good starting point is analyzing a company’s online presence and auditing their procedures to determine how to grow their brand and online influence. As part of this, the company’s agreements and websites should comply with the myriad of laws and regulations affecting websites and online businesses, such as COPPA.
2. Domain Name Acquisition
Domains are often the key to an online business, but can present a number of problems. Domain name issues include securing a domain name initially, as well as protecting domain names from adverse parties that attempt to trade off the goodwill associated with the company’s brand. Sometimes, the company needs defense, retrieval, and protection of domain names on the Internet.
3. Digital Millennium Copyright Act (“DMCA”) Compliance
Companies operating websites, particularly where third-party content may be uploaded directly, should consider adopting agreements and procedures to shield themselves against claims of liability and copyright infringement. This procedure is sometimes referred to as a “copyright policy” or “DMCA takedown” procedure. Compliance with the DMCA can provide the online operator with a safe harbor from liability.
4. Online Privacy
Online privacy continues to become a bigger issue. With the spread of mobile devices, tablets, and apps, privacy issues are becoming more complex. Companies should consider composing or updating their privacy policies as well as adopting internal security protocols aimed at protecting the online privacy of customers and website users.
5. Social Media Law
While a powerful vehicle to build brand strength and interact with customers, social media can create a number of legal issues for online businesses. A social media policy provided to employees as well as guidelines can be effective steps to reduce risk. A few key areas to consider are employment related use of social media, confidentiality, sponsorship, and branding guidelines.
6. Privacy Policies
Privacy policies should not be copied from online templates or rival companies. They should be drafted comprehensively to address unique issues of a specific online business and to accommodate future growth. Whether a company looks to collect analytics or more personalized information, the company should focus on its specific business needs and risk factors. Privacy policies should be updated as a business evolves.
7. Terms of Use Agreements
Terms of Use (TOU) agreements can limit liability for companies that maintain an Internet presence. These agreements should be optimized to address a company’s specific business and should not be simply cut and pasted from the Internet. What works for one company may not work for another company.
8. eCommerce Agreements
eCommerce agreements come in many forms such as licensing, advertising agreements, and payment processor agreements. eCommerce agreements should be drafted to address the primary legal risks involved in a particular eCommerce contract or business transaction.
9. Online Sweepstakes & Games
Online sweepstakes, contests, and games create a number of legal pitfalls. Depending on the sweepstake, contest, or game, compliance with the laws of all 50 states as well as the federal government may be required. Registration in specific states may also be required. Online businesses may benefit from guidance as to whether a particular new initiative is considered a sweepstake, contest, or game.
10. Domain Theft
Recovering hijacked domains can often be difficult and time-consuming. Typically, avoiding domain theft in the first place is much easier than attempting to recover a stolen domain. While difficult, it is possible to recover a hijacked domain.
11. Website Agreements
Website agreements can be customized to limit legal liability and reduce risks of disputes by analyzing an online business’s intellectual property portfolio, business processes, and brand objectives. Website agreements can be used for mobile applications in addition to websites.
12. Impersonation and Username Squatting
Impersonation and username squatting can occur when a third party registers a social media account using someone else’s identity. This can result in harmful posts and information being published in social media. Username squatting can also prevent a trademark or brand owner from controlling their trademark. Typically, registering usernames in advance is the best strategy to avoid impersonation or username squatting.
While the above identifies a number of eCommerce and internet law issues affecting website and online business operators, an in-depth analysis may be required. For more information, you may want to contact an eCommerce attorney.
Disclaimer – As with any discussion of legal topics, this article is intended to be educational only, and is not a substitute for legal advice, nor does it provide legal advice or form an attorney-client relationship with the reader. Please seek legal counsel before making any decisions. Also, please note that this article will likely not be updated, so the law and circumstances may have changed by the time you have read this article.
Time Is Limited to File a Car Accident Lawsuit
It has been a known fact that one of the most dangerous situations that anybody could figure in is a car accident. It is highly unpredictable, and injuries sustained are often debilitating, and at times even lead to death if inadequate medical attention is given. In fact, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, reported that 41,000 people died due to traffic accidents last year. There were 3.1 million people who were injured as well.
While 41,000 people may not be that much as compared to the total number of motorists in the U.S., the number is still quite disturbing. In various cases, death results on-site, and in other instances, due to health complications. This is why, the proper medical assistance must be given immediately or else, accident related injuries could become worse.
However, it isn’t all the time that victims of such accidents have the money to cover hospital bills and post-operative treatment or rehabilitation. The sadder part is that, the party responsible for the accident did not even provide for any form of monetary assistance to the victim. There are also times when insurance companies would even delay the release of funds to the injured party. All these instances call for the filing of a lawsuit at the earliest possible time right after the accident happens.
The statute of limitations provides that victims of car accidents have two years to file the lawsuit against the party at fault. Two years may seem long but if you count each day that passes, with all the stalling tactics of insurance companies, as well as the condition of the victim before he can fully recuperate and be well again, two years would not be that much of time.
However, if you or a loved one fell as a victim to a car accident and you now want some justice done, the best recourse would be to file the lawsuit at the earliest. You must bear in mind that once the statute of limitations are up, there is a very big possibility that your case would be dismissed, rendering you at the losing end.
You will find so many car accident lawyers who are willing to take your case, assert your rights, and bring your cause to the proper courts. You don’t have to worry so much if you are still in the hospital or are still resting at home because these lawyers would gladly come to your place to discuss matters at length. Once lawyers come to you, it is now your responsibility to apprise them of the circumstances surrounding your accident. That way, they may be able to build a strong case for you, identify the weak points of your argument, and focus on the strong points that might just hack the decision of the jury to your favor.
The Importance of a Car Accident Lawyer When You Have Been In a Car Accident
When you have been in a vehicle accident, be it a car, motorcycle, truck, bus etc. you need to know your rights and responsibilities so that you are protected and not taken advantage of. Basically, these lawyers represent people involved or injured in the car accidents. There are special laws regulating car accidents, and so when you are in a car accident, you need to hire the services of a car accident, especially if the cause of the accident is contentious. Before you hire a lawyer, you have to be aware that you can only hire one that is licensed by the state bar association to practice in the state, in which you may need his/her services. This is because different states have different laws and regulations regarding the rights of drivers, passengers and pedestrians.
Also, you have to be aware that a lawyer is not able take your case to court (if it reaches that) and they are not permitted to argue on behalf of their clients in court. If you hire a lawyer and you find yourself having to go to court, you will need to hire the additional services of an attorney. Attorneys are able to represent their clients in court, unlike lawyers. If you and the other party involved in the accident have not been able to reach an agreement about who actually caused the accident or who is responsible, and you suspect that it might lead to a court case where you will require legal representation, it is advised that you hire an attorney and just skip the services of a lawyer.
Even if you are the responsible/liable driver for the accident, you should make sure that you employ the services of a lawyer to make sure that you only have to cover for what you are responsible for, and not be taken advantage of by unethical individuals and lawyers. You may also need an attorney if you experience problems when trying to make a claim with your car insurance company or the insurance company of the guilty party (if not you). If the other party is liable, and they do not have car insurance, you will definitely need the assistance of a car accident lawyer to make sure that the guilty party compensates you in a manner that is fair for you. No one wants to be held financially and legally responsible for car accidents, and the other party may decide to hire their own car accident attorney so that they can reach a settlement in their favor. You need to make sure that you are also legally represented in order to get a settlement that is also favorable for you too.
How To Find A Good Car Accident Lawyer When You Need One?
One of the best ways to find a good lawyer is through word of mouth. There are many lawyers, who claim to be the best. For you to be able to weed out the good from the bad, you have to learn about other people’s experiences. Tons of people are meeting with car accidents all the time, so you will have no trouble finding people who have used the services of lawyers in recent years. You can also do a search online to find different message boards, blogs and forums where people discuss their good and bad experiences with lawyers. You have to look out for things such as; people discussing the loss of their cases, people using incompetent or unreliable lawyers and people who have had good experiences with lawyers to be able to determine the good from the bad.
Textploitation: Getting the Most Out of Content Marketing and Social Media
Slate columnist, Farhad Manjoo asked Josh Schwartz, a data scientist at the traffic analysis company Chartbeat, to explore the scrolling habits of its readers; just how far down the page would users scroll before hitting the exit button?
For Manjoo, the data that Chartbeat pulled out wasn’t reassuring; the vast majority of readers scrolled no further than halfway down the page (typically, the 1000 pixel mark).
The writer concluded that readers online today couldn’t stay focused. In his report, You Won’t Finish This Article, Manjoo said, “the more I typed, the more they tuned out”. He found the relationship between scrolling and sharing even more disturbing. Schwartz discovered that people were tweeting links to articles they hadn’t read in their entirety. He found the same casual approach to comments; people were often commenting on articles they clearly hadn’t finished reading.
When we accept that digital content is a fluid and fast-moving entity, we can monopolise on it. This might, at the very least, mean offering more choice where format is concerned or managing exit-points more mindfully. Isn’t this text-ploitation? Yes, the user is exploiting the text, but we can capitalise on this nevertheless.
From my own perspective as a content provider, I think it would be wrong to look at the stats and weep. I think there is a great deal to be gained from recognising that web users arrive at a page for a variety of reasons, and these reasons are naturally going to determine how they engage with content. Marketers can no longer see content as a fixed entity. For me, the tragedy isn’t that this is happening; the tragedy is that we are often failing to manage these responses well enough.
Content Marketing is faced with a challenging situation, yes, but not an unfavourable one and there are many different options available. Whilst you may not be able to control the message throughout the delivery process, there are ways and means to maintain some dominance. Start by defining the rules of engagement. Here’s how we can do this:
- Set specific goals. The content you provide must support an explicit objective. Don’t ask your writing team to set the agenda, ask your marketing team to do it. Task a particular kind of message to be written and request that the format supports it. Marketers can throw in all the site metrics they like, but if they fail to set a benchmark then measuring success just isn’t possible. When you publish an article or post a press release tell them exactly what you want to achieve.
- Don’t produce misleading headlines. Setting up the right expectations is crucial to success. If your content is heavy on statistics then warn your users in advance. A snappy, provocative headline might help lure readers to your website but you’ll lose their support in an instant if it isn’t relevant.
- Don’t betray user expectations. The Slate Magazine columnist makes two classic mistakes. Manjoo starts his You Won’t Finish This Article report by saying “I’ll be brief” and then lets the story run to over 2000 words (that’s 3-4 pages in old money). His tagline reads: ‘why people don’t read to the end’ but the columnist doesn’t tell us why. Manjoo provides an exhaustive set of statistics on how the data was gathered but he never tells us why we fail to finish an article. He’s betrayed our expectations on two main fronts.
- Use the ‘active voice’ more often in your content. When trying to cajole or persuade your readers, or when issuing a call-to-action try using the ‘active voice’ in your sentences. For example, “IT Squirrel will design you a first-rate website for peanuts” as opposed to “a first-rate website will be designed by IT Squirrel for peanuts”. When you construct a sentence, include the subject as early as possible.
- Support your writing with visual cues. Establish user trust by backing up any claims or any messages with strong visual cues and get those cues in quickly, as first impressions count. People do judge by appearances so triggering the right response early in your content is crucial to success. The cues could be as elaborate as charts and infographics or as simple as stock photography. A report by Simply Measured suggested that Facebook enjoyed a dramatic 65% rise in user engagement when it introduced photo and video options in status and timeline posts (Simply Measured, The Impact of Facebook Timeline for Brands, March, 2012)
Journalists and content providers can learn a lot from Social Media. Information is designed to flow; this was as true in the 1600s as it is now. Publishing has always been about interaction. When a person writes something they are seeking to elicit a response from the reader, and although we may be able to exert some influence over that response, we cannot control it.
The soul of the Internet isn’t about control, it’s about freedom; not freedom of expression necessarily, but freedom of choice. Content providers should recognise this and be ready to adapt positively and intuitively to any recycling process their message encounters.
The Twitter service is the natural expression of the digital economy, the logical conclusion of an oral tradition that has its roots in folk tales, songs and Chinese whispers. Tweets are the currency of the moment. Just ensure that the next time you are taken out of context you use a service like Tynt to add a URL link back to your website when readers hit copy and paste. Here’s some ways you can ‘let it flow’:
- The ‘Social Life of Things’. Be more accepting of what Arjun Appadurai called ‘the social life of things’ (The Social Life of Things: Commodities in Cultural Perspective, 1988). If content is good, people are going to re-use it. Offer ‘Tweet’ buttons and ‘Share’ buttons that preserve the spirit of the original message. Whether it is brands, ideas or products, the meaning that we attribute to things has always derived from human exchanges and interaction. What consumers want is often the outcome of complex social mechanisms. The next time you see your product or idea in unfavourable context, have a think about why it is there. Could you have done anything different to change this? Is there a weakness in the general design or a dimension you were not aware of?
- Track user journeys. Monitor your content’s journey across the Internet using web tracking services like Urchin Webstats and analysis tools like Google Analytics. Tools like these offer you and your marketing team the opportunity to respond in real-time to its adventures and re-engage with users at the other side (either by responding to comments and tweets or by collating it into data).
- Think like the editor of a newspaper. It’s headlines that sell. Short and snappy sound bites travel well across the web. Give your users something they can copy and paste into Twitter and Facebook. Content that is worth repeating can spread like wild fire around the Internet. Make your sentences ‘punchy’ so they have an immediate impact on your visitors. Where appropriate, be provocative. Content can be a vehicle for discussion and if you can maintain a prominent role in that discussion you can reach a wider audience. A little controversy can go a long, long way, but use it wisely.
- Use the Inverted Pyramid technique. If you want to get and maintain the attention of your web users, then try the so-called ‘Inverted Pyramid’ technique, a theory explored further in Marcus Errico’s The Evolution of the Summary News Lead. Start by the getting the most crucial points of your message across first. All supporting claims should be placed below this. Web users like quick, immediate messages. If possible, say what you need to in the headline and follow it up in the first paragraph. Users are more likely to scroll if they feel their initial curiosity has been satisfied in the first few seconds of any visit.
- Keep your blog content columns under 80 characters in length. One of the best ways to get your users to read your content through to the end is by making your lines no longer than 80 characters in length. Not only does it look more smartly organized, readers will be able to absorb the information more easily.
The anxiety experienced by the Slate Magazine columnist is nothing new; the author wishes to micro-manage the response of his readers. He wants his readers to appreciate and absorb the full weight of the article. However, in wishing to keep his message intact, the author risks obstructing its user-journey. Not even Shakespeare was able to achieve this, despite several attempts by his acting company to stop his plays being printed. In fact, it may be fair to say that the bard’s remarkable endurance may even be because of his failure to do this. The constant cycle of being adapted and re-appropriated lies at heart of his success; Shakespeare’s dominance is maintained by this exchange mechanism. The Internet simply accelerates the process.
Re-tweets happen for a zillion reasons: to inform, to provoke, to support, to politicise, to endorse, to tease, to promote, to win a further recommendation, to maintain visibility in a key market area, to score a ‘follow’ from the original source of the Tweet; the list goes on.
There’s nothing to be gained from the Slate columnist griping that readers have shared his article without reading it in its entirety. The reader has always played a crucial role in the creation of text and such responses are vital to its evolution as commodity.
The role of the reader is nothing new, it is just that in the digital age the role is beginning to occupy a powerful and central position. You ignore the will of the reader at your own cost.
The digital revolution has made the page a travel-hub of sorts and the message it conveys an enthusiastic (if unpredictable) traveller. It’s our job as content marketers to ensure a smooth passage whatever the nature of the trip. I agree that this should force us to be better storytellers, but I think we can also be better baggage handlers. Here’s my three main tips:
- Use byte-sized content. Remember that the content you produce for your website isn’t art in the strictest sense of the word. Keep your content short, recyclable and preferably, re-tweetable. The digital economy is no different to any other economy in that it depends on exchange and re-distribution. If your content can be divided into smaller byte-sized ‘tweets’ then do it. There’s no law that says you must have one tweet button per page. Treat your content as you would any other commodity and be prepared to let it flow.
- Avoid the ‘one content for all’ mistake. If you want to ‘sell’ your article to a variety of different audiences you are going to have to be flexible. Responsive content means having an adaptive strategy. Medical writers and those handling healthcare communications have been aware of this for years. If you are making deliberate use of Twitter in your marketing campaigns, then adapt your content to the average Twitter user. Basically, engage with the medium on its own terms. Do the groundwork, look at the stats.
- Adapt your content and your format to the media device it’s being consumed on. Much has been made of responsive websites (these are design layouts that adapt to the various viewports on offer) but content that responds to the demands of a mercurial public tends to get overlooked. Address the circumstances in which your content is being viewed. Offer navigation options, graphic options. If your content is being viewed on a mobile device then chances are that time and bandwidth are scarce so shave off any needless excesses. You need to get to the message fast. Mobile users seldom have time or inclination to read a 2000 word thesis or wait for huge graphics to download.
References:
Farhad Manjoo, “You Won’t Finish This Article”, Slate Magazine, http://www.slate.com/articles/technology/technology/2013/06/how_people_read_online_why_you_won_t_finish_this_article.html
Arjun Appadurai, “The Social Life of Things: Commodities in Cultural Perspective”, Cambridge Studies in Social and Cultural Anthropology, 1988.
Marcus Errico, “The Evolution of the Summary News Lead”, Media History Monographs 1, no.1 (1997-98).
Adam Schoenfeld, ‘ The Impact of Facebook Timeline for Brands ‘, Simply Measured, March 27 2012.
