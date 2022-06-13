ASK IRA: When LeBron James talks, should Heat, Pat Riley be listening?

A recent Dark Fantasy anime, Redo of Healer (Kaifuku Jutsushi no Yarinaoshi), caused many controversies when it first debuted. This anime genre is surprisingly popular among weebs, who are often drawn to series with controversial themes such as over-the-top fights. Then this list of anime like redo of healer is your perfect find!

You might find the scenes too disturbing for some viewers as it features dark fantasy revenge. Those of you who liked the complex narrative of Redo of Healer and are looking for something comparable are in the right place.

If you enjoyed Redo of Healer, we’ve compiled a list of other Dark Fantasy anime that will appeal to you. Keep reading!

25. Ajin

Director: Tsuina Miura

Tsuina Miura Writer: Gamon Sakurai

Gamon Sakurai Cast: Mamoru Miyano, Johnny Yong Bosch, Todd Haberkorn

Mamoru Miyano, Johnny Yong Bosch, Todd Haberkorn IMDb Ratings: 7.6

7.6 Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

NA Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix

Another anime like Redo of Healer that depicts a dark fantasy, Ajin, is the darkest of the darkest anime. Due to its dark theme and setting, it resembles the Redo of Healer.

“Ajin” are demi-human creatures who have a very fearsome reputation among the masses and are not to be underestimated. Humans hide from them to keep from being captured and tortured for eternity.

Kei, who had aspired to become a doctor, passed away in a car accident. He realizes that he too is an Ajin shortly after he is revived. Ajin wants to harm him on many different levels, but humans want him to live! It includes many brutal fights.

24. Arifureta

Director: Kinji Yoshimoto

Kinji Yoshimoto Writer: Shoichi Sato

Shoichi Sato Cast: Tia Lynn Ballard, Matt Shipman

Tia Lynn Ballard, Matt Shipman IMDb Ratings: 7.1

7.1 Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

NA Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

Another anime like Redo of Healer, Arifureta, differs slightly from the average isekai anime. Many fans disliked its animation, and I am one of them. Adding to it, there are major dark elements like the Redo of Healer in the story.

Throughout the story, its protagonist, Hajime Nagumo, and his friends go to a fantasy land where they become heroes. Everybody but Hajime is blessed with extraordinary powers. As a result, Hajime becomes depressed.

23. Claymore

Director: Hiroyuki Tanaka

Hiroyuki Tanaka Writer: Yasuko Kobayashi

Yasuko Kobayashi Cast: Todd Haberkorn, Stephanie Young

Todd Haberkorn, Stephanie Young IMDb Ratings: 8

8 Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

NA Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, hulu

Another anime like Redo of Healer depicts controversial themes, so does this film. The fight scenes are animated rather than hardcore action scenes. This book has a lot of dark fantasy elements, so if you liked Redo of the Healer, you’re going to enjoy this one too!

Yoma (Demons) are known to spread chaos in ancient times. By assuming the form of those whose memories they’ve eaten, those demons can easily blend in with other humans. Only the half-demon and half-human Claymores that Yomas are truly scared of. Ultimately, they will become Yomas.

22. High School DxD

Director: Tetsuya Yanagisawa

Tetsuya Yanagisawa Writer: Tetsuya Yanagisawa

Tetsuya Yanagisawa Cast: Scott Freeman, Jamie Marchi

Scott Freeman, Jamie Marchi IMDb Ratings: 7.6

7.6 Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

NA Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix

You can find a lot of comedy in High School DxD. As with Redo of Healer, it includes a massive amount of not-so-natural humor that may not be to everyone’s liking.

The plot revolves around Issei, the number one fool who wants nothing more than to be surrounded by girls all the time. As a student at Kuou academy, he scores big and gets a gorgeous girlfriend, but little does he know he is in love with a devil in disguise.

After being killed by a gorgeous fallen angel, he is rescued by Rias, a demon and a classmate.

21. Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time

Director: Tatsumi

Tatsumi Writer: Nora Mōri

Nora Mōri Cast: Hiro Shimono, Ayana Taketatsu

Hiro Shimono, Ayana Taketatsu IMDb Ratings: 8.4

8.4 Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

NA Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time shares many similarities with Redo of Healer, an anime that includes a lot of comedy. It falls more into the light-hearted comedy category.

Considering the main character is always with a lot of girls, it is the true definition of the H-genre. He is the most muscular man in the World, well known to many women, making them want to marry him.

20. Made in Abyss

Director: Masayuki Kojima

Masayuki Kojima Writer: Hideyuki Kurata

Hideyuki Kurata Cast: Miyu Tomita, Mariya Ise

Miyu Tomita, Mariya Ise IMDb Ratings: 8.4

8.4 Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

NA Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

This is another anime that portrays an orphan girl named Riko who, upon finding a giant hole near her orphanage labeled “The Abyss,” is determined to search for her mother.

There are a lot of strange creatures in the Abyss, so it’s not likely that you’ll forget about them for a while, and you know that it is a dark fantasy story!

19. Gate

Director: Takahiko Kyōgoku

Takahiko Kyōgoku Writer: Tatsuhiko Urahata

Tatsuhiko Urahata Cast: Jun’ichi Suwabe, Nao Tôyama

Jun’ichi Suwabe, Nao Tôyama IMDb Ratings: 7.5

7.5 Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

NA Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

The anime portrays battles realistically while dealing with dark themes. Even though it has some darker elements, the cute characters are sure to make you smile!

In Tokyo, a large opening allows troops of orcs, dragons, and knights to enter, creating havoc throughout the land. Itami, the protagonist, was assigned to investigate what was going on in their World after he managed to send the creatures back there.

18. Demon King Daimao

Director: Takashi Watanabe

Takashi Watanabe Writer: Takao Yoshioka

Takao Yoshioka Cast: Takashi Kondou, Takashi Kondou

Takashi Kondou, Takashi Kondou IMDb Ratings: 6.8

6.8 Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

NA Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

The young ninja Akuto Sai is intent on changing the World for good. He enrolls in Constant Magic Academy, where he meets Junko Hattori, a member of the ninja clan who is virtuous and moral. Their partnership promises to make the world a better place; however, things soon turn bad after he arrives, as he becomes the Demon King!

17. Valkyrie Drive

Director: Hiraku Kaneko

Hiraku Kaneko Writer: Yōsuke Kuroda

Yōsuke Kuroda Cast: Mikako Izawa, Masumi Tazawa

Mikako Izawa, Masumi Tazawa IMDb Ratings: 6

6 Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

NA Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

The story starts with Mamori Tokonome, 16, teased for having a bad name in this anime. After waking up one day in Mermaid Island, things suddenly change for her. Fortunately, Mirei Shikishima could save her and awaken the powers she was hiding within her.The two people need to now find acquaintances on that dangerous island to survive.

16. God Eater

Director: Takayuki Hirao

Takayuki Hirao Writer: Takayuki Hirao

Takayuki Hirao Cast: Maaya Sakamoto, Robbie Daymond

Maaya Sakamoto, Robbie Daymond IMDb Ratings: 7

7 Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

NA Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

A dark fantasy anime that brings true darkness to mind because of its apocalyptic setting, God Eater. The fighting scenes in this game are very intense and gloomy, similar to Redo of Healer. Sometimes it is hard to understand the characters’ conversations!

15. Sky of Connection / Yosuga no Sora

Director: Takeo Takahashi

Takeo Takahashi Writer: Naruhisa Arakawa

Naruhisa Arakawa Cast: Hiro Shimono, Hiroko Taguchi

Hiro Shimono, Hiroko Taguchi IMDb Ratings: 7.1

7.1 Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

NA Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

A car accident leaves Haruka and Sora orphaned, and they move to their grandparents’ house after becoming orphaned. A bunch of girls from his school become romantically involved with Haruka. But Sora has trouble opening up to anyone.

Sora appears to be more to Haruka than just his sister. As a result, forbidden love begins and is a great romantic drama.

14.Lord Marksman and Vanadis

Director: Manabu Okamoto

Manabu Okamoto Writer: Manabu Okamoto

Manabu Okamoto Cast: Konomi Kohara, Yumi Uchiyama

Konomi Kohara, Yumi Uchiyama IMDb Ratings: 7.1

7.1 Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

NA Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

The first episode will get you hooked right away because of how cool it is! In addition to offering excellent humor, this anime, like redo of healer, focuses primarily on war and features many beautiful girls. It is set in the medieval period and includes a hint of magic.

Tigrevurmud Vorn is a young Lord of some country who is the protagonist of this anime who brutally executes demons. The beautiful war maiden of Tigrevurmud’s enemy, Elena Viltaria, is the Seven Vanadis. The two meet and battle legendarily in this anime!

13. Prison School

Konomi Kohara, Yumi Uchiyama IMDb Ratings: 8.4

8.4 Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

NA Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

As the title suggests, Prison School is pretty much what it sounds like. The school used to be an all-girls school, but that suddenly changed when it began accepting male students.

But only five males enrolled despite the new rule. In Prison School, the boys begin a brutal journey that will ultimately test their bonds of friendship and brotherhood and has all the nasty stuff.

12. Mushoku Tensei

Konomi Kohara, Yumi Uchiyama IMDb Ratings: 8.4

8.4 Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

NA Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

As an excellent Isekai, this anime focuses on Redo of Healer quite a bit. I can tell right away that it will be part of the H-genre because it has a lot of realism in a fantasy world. Despite its comedic elements, it has a darker underlying theme that appeals to dark fantasy fans.

After getting hit by our favorite ‘Truck-Kun,’ a middle-aged man finds himself in another world. Rudeus lives with many pretty girls in the other World and is a magical user in the anime.

11. Elfen Lied

Director: Mamoru Kanbe

Mamoru Kanbe Writer: Takao Yoshioka

Takao Yoshioka Cast: Kinryū Arimoto, Emiko Hagiwara

Kinryū Arimoto, Emiko Hagiwara IMDb Ratings: 7.9

7.9 Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

NA Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

Like the anime Redo of the Healer, Elfen Lied has realistic aspects. You may enjoy this if you are not bothered by realistic fights. In addition, this is a known controversial anime series.

Elfen Lied is about a girl covered in blood and was found on the beach by Kouta and Yuka. They take her to their house to save her. Their rescue of that girl came at an unexpected cost. Both of them named her Nyu, and she was anything but an ordinary girl!

10. Fate Zero

Director: Ei Aoki

Ei Aoki Writer: Akira Hiyama ,Akihiro Yoshida

Akira Hiyama ,Akihiro Yoshida Cast: Ayako Kawasumi,Kari Wahlgren,Sayaka Ôhara

Ayako Kawasumi,Kari Wahlgren,Sayaka Ôhara IMDb Ratings: 8.3

8.3 Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

NA Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

Fate Zero is a series set ten years before the events of the Fourth Holy Grail War, comparable to Redo of Healer. The series is loaded with gore, blood, and violence resulting from kidnappings and murders of children, as well as many other mature themes.

As a result, this series is harsh, and you should only watch it if you appreciate dark fantasy anime; otherwise, avoid it.

9. Rising of the Shield Hero Director: Takao Abo

Takao Abo Writer: Keigo Koyanagi

Keigo Koyanagi Cast: Kaito Ishikawa, Sarah Emi Bridcutt

Kaito Ishikawa, Sarah Emi Bridcutt IMDb Ratings: 8.1

8.1 Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

NA Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll The theme of revenge ties this anime strongly to Redo of Healer. They had both been betrayed and left alone just to make everyone laugh. Even though both protagonists are human, the one who retains some humanity is Naofumi, while the other loses it and becomes blinded by revenge! This anime involves four Cardinal Heroes who are summoned to the kingdom of Melromac to save it. Naofumi (the weakest character in their World) is a shield hero. The entire kingdom bullies him. As soon as he is falsely accused of assault, he changes from a kind to a cold person. Naofumi sets out on a quest to clear his name despite all the claims against him. 8. Seven Mortal Sins Director: Kinji Yoshimoto

Kinji Yoshimoto Writer: Masashi Suzuki

Masashi Suzuki Cast: Nicole Endicott, Elizabeth Maxwell

Nicole Endicott, Elizabeth Maxwell IMDb Ratings: 5.3

5.3 Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

NA Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll The ladies in Seven Mortal Sins are on a league of their own. What makes this similar to Kaifuku Jutsushi no Yarinaoshi is the first episode. From the very beginning, these two believe in betrayal and anger as a reason to seek revenge. This feel-good anime has many positive reviews and is on its way to extending its fan base in the future. Each lead is stunning to look at, and all of them are females. This anime is similar to the redo of healer too. 7. Erased Director: Tomohiko Itō

Tomohiko Itō Writer: Taku Kishimoto

Taku Kishimoto Cast: Ben Diskin, Tao Tsuchiya

Ben Diskin, Tao Tsuchiya IMDb Ratings: 8.7

8.7 Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

NA Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix Due to the same time travel incident, Erased is similar to Redo of Healer. The finale of every episode of Erased is a major cliffhanger. There’s a twist to this time-travel story you don’t usually see! It is about a part-time boy named Satoru Fujinuma, whose heartbreaking story. To avoid deaths or accidents, he has the power to turn back time. In the city, he is confronted with incidents that trigger his past traumas, making him question his ability, wondering if it will let him change the past. 6. Berserk Director: Kentaro Miura

Kentaro Miura Writer: Kentaro Miura

Kentaro Miura Cast: Marc Diraison, Nobutoshi Canna

Marc Diraison, Nobutoshi Canna IMDb Ratings: 8.7

8.7 Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

NA Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll Berserk anime is regarded as one of the darkest fantasy anime series ever made. It includes a lot of action, so you need to watch it ASAP if you’re into that kind of thing. We have a very realistic protagonist who is also a fantastic swordsman. We have some truly epic fights here! The anime takes place during Medieval Europe and focuses on a young mercenary named Guts, who becomes the “Black Swordsman” who kills demons mercilessly. Eventually, he joins a gang called “Band of the Hawk” and demonstrates a great deal of support for them. These anime scenes are incredible. 5. Blue Exorcist Director: Koichi Hatsumi

Koichi Hatsumi Writer: Toshiya Ōno

Toshiya Ōno Cast: Nobuhiko Okamoto, Bryce Papenbrook

Nobuhiko Okamoto, Bryce Papenbrook IMDb Ratings: 7.5

7.5 Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

NA Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll The Blue Exorcist was one of the most exciting anime shows when it first came out, and it contains many dark fantasy elements. In Blue Exorcist, Rin Okumura is an ordinary boy transformed into an evil spirit. A demon possessing a boy crosses his path one day. This anime is similar to Redo of Healer in its intense action scenes. He discovers that he is the son of Satan after his unfortunate encounter with him. While hiding his true identity, he joins the True Cross order and becomes an exorcist. 4. Akame ga Kill Director: Tomoki Kobayashi

Tomoki Kobayashi Writer: Makoto Uezu

Makoto Uezu Cast: Sora Amamiya, Corey Hartzog

Sora Amamiya, Corey Hartzog IMDb Ratings: 7.8

7.8 Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

NA Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll The theme of darkness is taken to a whole new level in this anime, as in Redo of Healer. There are plenty of similarities between the characters and the setting as well. Akame ga Kill will leave you both laughing and crying at the same time! In Akame ga Kill, a boy named Tatsumi travels to the Imperial Capital with his friends to earn some money. In no time, his life changes when he is exposed to a group of assassins called Night Raid, joining them in their fight against corruption in the Capital. 3. Magical Girl Madoka Magica Director: Yukihiro Miyamoto

Yukihiro Miyamoto Writer: Gen Urobuchi

Gen Urobuchi Cast: Kaori Mizuhashi, Aoi Yuki

Kaori Mizuhashi, Aoi Yuki IMDb Ratings: 8.3

8.3 Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

NA Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix Chances are you’ll think this anime is all about high school girls and is all cute and wholesome. However, you wouldn’t be so mistaken! The story contains dark fantasy elements that are likely to scar you for life. The storyline in this anime gives a dark twist, and you are left in awe. It’s made for cynics, not for little girls. Sure it uses beautiful girls but has some alarming and gory scenes! 2. The Legend of the Legendary heroes Director: Takaya Kagami

Takaya Kagami Writer: Saori Toyota

Saori Toyota Cast: Ian Sinclair, Patrick Seitz

Ian Sinclair, Patrick Seitz IMDb Ratings: 7.1

7.1 Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

NA Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll The timeline and setting of the Legend of the anime series Legendary Heroes anime similar to Redo of Healer. Additionally, it is also involved in many genres, including fantasy, comedy, action, and semi-political. All of that makes it an incredibly refreshing anime. Ryner is a dangerous soldier cursed by a mysterious power and is bullied because of it throughout Legend of the Legendary Heroes. He is in a relationship with a wonderful woman named Ferris, with a sharp wit and beauty. Attempting to eradicate all political corruption, they embark on a quest for mystical artifacts and meet many bloodthirsty enemies. 1. Goblin Slayer Director: Takaharu Ozaki

Takaharu Ozaki Writer: Hideyuki Kurata

Hideyuki Kurata Cast: Nao Tōyama, Hayden Daviau

Nao Tōyama, Hayden Daviau IMDb Ratings: 7.5

7.5 Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

NA Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll Goblin Slayer is one of the best dark fantasy anime. In Goblin Slayer, an anime series like a redo of healer exhibits the reality of the fantasy world. In the same vein as Redo of Healer, Goblin Slayer also focuses on revenge. Also Goblins attack humans instead of humans! The story of Goblin Slayer revolves around a Slayer who loves slaying goblins (literally!). A young priestess became an adventurer and became a helper for other adventurers. They promise to eliminate all goblins from Earth after they murder their family. Many goblins are in his favorite missions, so he joins an adventure guild party in Goblin Slayer.

