ASK IRA: When LeBron James talks, should Heat, Pat Riley be listening?
Q: LeBron James just stated that he could have an immediate impact on the Heat or the Warriors. Do you think there is any way Pat Riley would consider bringing back LeBron? Is a short-term chance worth mortgaging the future for? – Bob, Davie.
A: First, that is not nearly the context of what LeBron James was talking about when asked by associate Maverick Carter on “The Shop” about which of the four conference finalists which he would want to play for. So it’s not as if he picked the Heat from the 30 NBA teams, but rather from the reduced list of the Heat, Celtics, Warriors and Mavericks. And even then, he grouped the Heat and Warriors together. LeBron, in fact, tried to initially duck the question, before saying his preference remains the Lakers. Then, after saying if there was “one” team he thought he could make a difference on, of the four that remained in the playoffs at the time of the taping, he listed the Heat and the Warriors. Of course, when a shortened version of the clip surfaced, it surfaced with a different context. While LeBron did circle back to the Cavaliers, that was with the goal of delivering a title to his home region. From there, he has been nothing but forward thinking. So, if anything, the next step either would be the proposed ownership stake in a potential Las Vegas expansion team or playing with his son, if that is possible. So there is no reason to postulate on a Pat Riley-LeBron James reunion, because there has been no indication of that as a possibility.
Q: Are there annoyances within the Heat brass that Tyler Herro went public, wanting to be a starter next season? It appears Pat Riley was annoyed by having to bring that up. In the past that got players a ticket out of Miami, such as Hassan Whiteside and Justise Winslow. – Rodney.
A: First, that had nothing to do with Hassan Whiteside and Justise Winslow being excised. Granted, Hassan perhaps spoke too often about statistics, and Winslow too often about being the leading man. But both, in the end, were dismissed due to lack of all-around productivity and salary-cap issues. Beyond that, you want players motivated, as long as it also is toward team success. If Tyler Herro believes the Heat will be a better team with him starting, then that very much should be a goal. All Pat Riley said was to go ahead and prove that. The runway, with the roster as currently constructed, is there.
Q: So far the NBA Finals have proven that Miami’s current team is as good as there is in the NBA. Disappointed? Yes. It has been said, in a game, someone has to lose, though, Miami was every bit as good as Boston. – Rich.
A: Yet I’m not sure that necessarily reduces the sting of two weeks ago. What this season has shown is that there is no super team in the NBA at the moment, and that the Heat are as close to contending as any team. Now the question is whether the growth of other contenders will leave the Heat behind. That is why the degree of satisfaction at 601 Biscayne also needs to remain somewhat muted.
Orioles reset: Which All-Star’s son? Looking at Baltimore’s options for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 MLB draft
In little more than a month, the Orioles will replace Adley Rutschman in their farm system with another first overall draft pick.
With the new collective bargaining agreement’s draft lottery system not going into effect until next summer, Baltimore’s 52-110 record last year, paired with a tiebreaker against the Arizona Diamondbacks, secured the organization’s second first overall selection in four years after it had the top pick only once in the draft’s first 54 iterations.
It will be executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias’ fourth straight top-five pick since taking charge of the Orioles’ front office. With the previous three, he’s taken college position players, but the top of this year’s amateur crop could see the Orioles draft a high schooler in the first round for the first time since taking right-hander Grayson Rodriguez 11th overall in 2018, their final draft under Dan Duquette. Given the players available, it’s doubtful Baltimore selects a pitcher with this year’s No. 1 pick; they’ve yet to select a pitcher earlier than the fifth round under Elias.
With the second-largest signing bonus pool in draft history — they hold five of the top 81 picks — the Orioles could take the best player available, as they did in 2019 choosing Rutschman with the first pick, or grab a well-regarded prospect expected to go slightly later in the first round to better spread around their pool, the strategy deployed taking Heston Kjerstad second in 2020 and Colton Cowser fifth in 2022.
With the MLB Draft Combine this week in San Diego, here’s a look at the group of players the Orioles are reportedly considering atop the 2022 draft.
Georgia high school outfielder Druw Jones
The son of 10-time Gold Glove outfielder Andruw Jones, Jones has shown the potential to be just as dynamic of a defender in center field. The near-consensus top player in this draft class, Jones’ right-handed bat plays, too, as the Vanderbilt commit could develop into a five-tool talent. With 2019′s top pick, the Orioles took the player regarded as the best available in Rutschman. Drafting Jones would be a repeat of that.
Florida high school outfielder Elijah Green
Listed at 6-foot-3 and upward of 210 pounds, Green boasts power to match that frame, one that could have allowed him to follow the path of his father, former Ravens tight end Eric Green. Despite his size, he’s also regarded as a speedster, with reports that have him as a 70 runner on the 20-80 scouting scale. That could allow him to play center in the long run, though the power profile would also fit in a corner.
Oklahoma high school infielder Jackson Holliday
Yet another pro athlete’s child, the son of seven-time All-Star Matt Holliday has been linked frequently to Baltimore in mock drafts, seen as a possibility should the Orioles decide to use their first pick for cost savings to deploy later in the draft. He played his way to the top of the draft this spring by setting a national record for hits. Holliday is committed to Oklahoma State, where his uncle is the head coach, his dad is an assistant, and both his grandfather and great uncle were once on the coaching staff.
Georgia high school infielder Termarr Johnson
Johnson had a workout at Camden Yards during the Orioles’ most recent homestand. He’s the least physically imposing of the high school crop, listed a few inches below 6-foot, but he’s considered perhaps the top pure hitter among the group, if not the whole draft. A shortstop in high school, he projects as a second baseman in the long run and could become the highest drafted high schooler at that position. The last left-handed-hitting prep infielder Baltimore grabbed with an early pick — Gunnar Henderson — has panned out well, and either Holliday or Johnson would fit that bill.
Cal Poly shortstop Brooks Lee
With a first name that would certainly make him popular in Baltimore, Lee has a game that could do the same. He excelled in the wood bat Cape Cod League last summer, hitting .405 with six home runs in 88 plate appearances. Then, in his redshirt sophomore season, Lee hit .357 with 15 home runs, a 1.125 OPS, a 16.1% walk rate and an impressive 9.8% strikeout rate. A switch-hitter known for his bat-to-ball skills, Lee dealt with back injuries as a high schooler and missed most of his true freshman year with a hamstring injury that required surgery, but he stayed healthy the past two springs.
LSU infielder Jacob Berry
This would be the biggest leap in terms of public draft prospect rankings, and thus likely to be the biggest cost-diverting selection. Ranked seventh among draft prospects by both Baseball America and MLB Pipeline, Berry has an impressive bat but lacks a clear defensive home. The top freshman in the country last season at Arizona, he hit .370/.464/.630 with 15 home runs this year with LSU, with most of the switch-hitter’s power coming from the left side. Primarily a third baseman for the Tigers, Berry’s bat can still profile at first base or designated hitter, though that’s rarely the role of a first overall pick.
Best of the rest
Georgia Tech catcher Kevin Parada hit 26 home runs, but his work behind the plate needs polish. The last time the Orioles had the No. 1 pick, Texas Tech infielder Jace Jung’s brother, Josh, went eighth overall; Jace could follow his brother as a top 10 selection. High schoolers Brock Porter and Dylan Lesko are considered the top pitchers in the class, but a prep right-hander has never gone first overall, and both are more likely to land in the middle of the first round.
What’s to come?
The Orioles begin the week with their first visit of the year to Toronto, meaning members of the roster who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 will be placed on the restricted list, as they aren’t permitted to enter Canada. In spring training, Elias said “a very, very high percentage” of the Orioles’ roster was vaccinated and thus they would be “probably less affected than what I read about other teams in our division” at the time. The New York Yankees placed no players on the restricted list for their trip to Toronto, while two Boston Red Sox pitchers were barred from entering Canada. The Tampa Bay Rays, who come to Camden Yards this weekend, have yet to visit the Blue Jays.
This series is also the Orioles’ first meeting with Toronto; the teams were scheduled to open the season against each other before the MLB lockout delayed the start of the season.
What was good?
Rutschman’s first two weeks in the majors were rather quiet, both by the gaudy exterior standards surrounding him and the modest ones Orioles manager Brandon Hyde has tried to establish for him. The third finally started to align with the former. Even with an 0-for-4 hat trick Sunday, Rutschman went 5-for-16 (.313) last week, with more extra-base hits than he recorded in his first 51 at-bats. Saturday marked his first three-hit game, in which he put three balls in play at 106 mph or harder; entering Sunday, that’s been done only 28 other times this season. The week raised Rutschman’s average by more than 40 points and his OPS by more than 100.
What wasn’t?
Hard to imagine a better qualifier for this space than the news one son of principal owner Peter Angelos is suing the other. Louis Angelos’ suit against Orioles CEO John Angelos doesn’t necessarily bring immediate change to the Orioles’ ongoing on-field process, but it certainly does color it. The legal action brings any claims that have surrounded this rebuild, including that ownership is committed to Baltimore and will provide financial backing for an eventual turn toward competitiveness, into question. The full ramifications remain to be seen, but legendary Orioles pitcher and broadcaster Jim Palmer probably expressed to The Baltimore Sun what most of the fan base is feeling: “All I care about is this gets resolved.”
On the farm
Gunnar Henderson made an immediate impression by homering on the second Triple-A pitch he saw, but his fellow promoted infielder had the more impressive week. Jordan Westburg, drafted 30th overall in 2020, hit .455 with a 1.387 OPS in his first week with Norfolk. Five of his 10 hits went for extra bases, including two home runs. He and Henderson, who posted a .963 OPS, each made three starts at shortstop, with Westburg’s other outings coming at second base and Henderson’s coming at third.
[email protected] JAYS
Monday, 7:07 p.m.
TV: MASN2
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
The 25 Best Anime Like Redo of Healer To Watch Right Now
A recent Dark Fantasy anime, Redo of Healer (Kaifuku Jutsushi no Yarinaoshi), caused many controversies when it first debuted. This anime genre is surprisingly popular among weebs, who are often drawn to series with controversial themes such as over-the-top fights. Then this list of anime like redo of healer is your perfect find!
You might find the scenes too disturbing for some viewers as it features dark fantasy revenge. Those of you who liked the complex narrative of Redo of Healer and are looking for something comparable are in the right place.
If you enjoyed Redo of Healer, we’ve compiled a list of other Dark Fantasy anime that will appeal to you. Keep reading!
25. Ajin
- Director: Tsuina Miura
- Writer: Gamon Sakurai
- Cast: Mamoru Miyano, Johnny Yong Bosch, Todd Haberkorn
- IMDb Ratings: 7.6
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix
Another anime like Redo of Healer that depicts a dark fantasy, Ajin, is the darkest of the darkest anime. Due to its dark theme and setting, it resembles the Redo of Healer.
“Ajin” are demi-human creatures who have a very fearsome reputation among the masses and are not to be underestimated. Humans hide from them to keep from being captured and tortured for eternity.
Kei, who had aspired to become a doctor, passed away in a car accident. He realizes that he too is an Ajin shortly after he is revived. Ajin wants to harm him on many different levels, but humans want him to live! It includes many brutal fights.
24. Arifureta
- Director: Kinji Yoshimoto
- Writer: Shoichi Sato
- Cast: Tia Lynn Ballard, Matt Shipman
- IMDb Ratings: 7.1
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Another anime like Redo of Healer, Arifureta, differs slightly from the average isekai anime. Many fans disliked its animation, and I am one of them. Adding to it, there are major dark elements like the Redo of Healer in the story.
Throughout the story, its protagonist, Hajime Nagumo, and his friends go to a fantasy land where they become heroes. Everybody but Hajime is blessed with extraordinary powers. As a result, Hajime becomes depressed.
23. Claymore
- Director: Hiroyuki Tanaka
- Writer: Yasuko Kobayashi
- Cast: Todd Haberkorn, Stephanie Young
- IMDb Ratings: 8
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, hulu
Another anime like Redo of Healer depicts controversial themes, so does this film. The fight scenes are animated rather than hardcore action scenes. This book has a lot of dark fantasy elements, so if you liked Redo of the Healer, you’re going to enjoy this one too!
Yoma (Demons) are known to spread chaos in ancient times. By assuming the form of those whose memories they’ve eaten, those demons can easily blend in with other humans. Only the half-demon and half-human Claymores that Yomas are truly scared of. Ultimately, they will become Yomas.
22. High School DxD
- Director: Tetsuya Yanagisawa
- Writer: Tetsuya Yanagisawa
- Cast: Scott Freeman, Jamie Marchi
- IMDb Ratings: 7.6
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix
You can find a lot of comedy in High School DxD. As with Redo of Healer, it includes a massive amount of not-so-natural humor that may not be to everyone’s liking.
The plot revolves around Issei, the number one fool who wants nothing more than to be surrounded by girls all the time. As a student at Kuou academy, he scores big and gets a gorgeous girlfriend, but little does he know he is in love with a devil in disguise.
After being killed by a gorgeous fallen angel, he is rescued by Rias, a demon and a classmate.
21. Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time
- Director: Tatsumi
- Writer: Nora Mōri
- Cast: Hiro Shimono, Ayana Taketatsu
- IMDb Ratings: 8.4
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time shares many similarities with Redo of Healer, an anime that includes a lot of comedy. It falls more into the light-hearted comedy category.
Considering the main character is always with a lot of girls, it is the true definition of the H-genre. He is the most muscular man in the World, well known to many women, making them want to marry him.
20. Made in Abyss
- Director: Masayuki Kojima
- Writer: Hideyuki Kurata
- Cast: Miyu Tomita, Mariya Ise
- IMDb Ratings: 8.4
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
This is another anime that portrays an orphan girl named Riko who, upon finding a giant hole near her orphanage labeled “The Abyss,” is determined to search for her mother.
There are a lot of strange creatures in the Abyss, so it’s not likely that you’ll forget about them for a while, and you know that it is a dark fantasy story!
19. Gate
- Director: Takahiko Kyōgoku
- Writer: Tatsuhiko Urahata
- Cast: Jun’ichi Suwabe, Nao Tôyama
- IMDb Ratings: 7.5
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
The anime portrays battles realistically while dealing with dark themes. Even though it has some darker elements, the cute characters are sure to make you smile!
In Tokyo, a large opening allows troops of orcs, dragons, and knights to enter, creating havoc throughout the land. Itami, the protagonist, was assigned to investigate what was going on in their World after he managed to send the creatures back there.
18. Demon King Daimao
- Director: Takashi Watanabe
- Writer: Takao Yoshioka
- Cast: Takashi Kondou, Takashi Kondou
- IMDb Ratings: 6.8
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
The young ninja Akuto Sai is intent on changing the World for good. He enrolls in Constant Magic Academy, where he meets Junko Hattori, a member of the ninja clan who is virtuous and moral. Their partnership promises to make the world a better place; however, things soon turn bad after he arrives, as he becomes the Demon King!
17. Valkyrie Drive
- Director: Hiraku Kaneko
- Writer: Yōsuke Kuroda
- Cast: Mikako Izawa, Masumi Tazawa
- IMDb Ratings: 6
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
The story starts with Mamori Tokonome, 16, teased for having a bad name in this anime. After waking up one day in Mermaid Island, things suddenly change for her. Fortunately, Mirei Shikishima could save her and awaken the powers she was hiding within her.The two people need to now find acquaintances on that dangerous island to survive.
16. God Eater
- Director: Takayuki Hirao
- Writer: Takayuki Hirao
- Cast: Maaya Sakamoto, Robbie Daymond
- IMDb Ratings: 7
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
A dark fantasy anime that brings true darkness to mind because of its apocalyptic setting, God Eater. The fighting scenes in this game are very intense and gloomy, similar to Redo of Healer. Sometimes it is hard to understand the characters’ conversations!
15. Sky of Connection / Yosuga no Sora
- Director: Takeo Takahashi
- Writer: Naruhisa Arakawa
- Cast: Hiro Shimono, Hiroko Taguchi
- IMDb Ratings: 7.1
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
A car accident leaves Haruka and Sora orphaned, and they move to their grandparents’ house after becoming orphaned. A bunch of girls from his school become romantically involved with Haruka. But Sora has trouble opening up to anyone.
Sora appears to be more to Haruka than just his sister. As a result, forbidden love begins and is a great romantic drama.
14.Lord Marksman and Vanadis
- Director: Manabu Okamoto
- Writer: Manabu Okamoto
- Cast: Konomi Kohara, Yumi Uchiyama
- IMDb Ratings: 7.1
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
The first episode will get you hooked right away because of how cool it is! In addition to offering excellent humor, this anime, like redo of healer, focuses primarily on war and features many beautiful girls. It is set in the medieval period and includes a hint of magic.
Tigrevurmud Vorn is a young Lord of some country who is the protagonist of this anime who brutally executes demons. The beautiful war maiden of Tigrevurmud’s enemy, Elena Viltaria, is the Seven Vanadis. The two meet and battle legendarily in this anime!
13. Prison School
- Director: Manabu Okamoto
- Writer: Manabu Okamoto
- Cast: Konomi Kohara, Yumi Uchiyama
- IMDb Ratings: 8.4
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
As the title suggests, Prison School is pretty much what it sounds like. The school used to be an all-girls school, but that suddenly changed when it began accepting male students.
But only five males enrolled despite the new rule. In Prison School, the boys begin a brutal journey that will ultimately test their bonds of friendship and brotherhood and has all the nasty stuff.
12. Mushoku Tensei
- Director: Manabu Okamoto
- Writer: Manabu Okamoto
- Cast: Konomi Kohara, Yumi Uchiyama
- IMDb Ratings: 8.4
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
As an excellent Isekai, this anime focuses on Redo of Healer quite a bit. I can tell right away that it will be part of the H-genre because it has a lot of realism in a fantasy world. Despite its comedic elements, it has a darker underlying theme that appeals to dark fantasy fans.
After getting hit by our favorite ‘Truck-Kun,’ a middle-aged man finds himself in another world. Rudeus lives with many pretty girls in the other World and is a magical user in the anime.
11. Elfen Lied
- Director: Mamoru Kanbe
- Writer: Takao Yoshioka
- Cast: Kinryū Arimoto, Emiko Hagiwara
- IMDb Ratings: 7.9
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Like the anime Redo of the Healer, Elfen Lied has realistic aspects. You may enjoy this if you are not bothered by realistic fights. In addition, this is a known controversial anime series.
Elfen Lied is about a girl covered in blood and was found on the beach by Kouta and Yuka. They take her to their house to save her. Their rescue of that girl came at an unexpected cost. Both of them named her Nyu, and she was anything but an ordinary girl!
10. Fate Zero
- Director: Ei Aoki
- Writer: Akira Hiyama ,Akihiro Yoshida
- Cast: Ayako Kawasumi,Kari Wahlgren,Sayaka Ôhara
- IMDb Ratings: 8.3
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
9. Rising of the Shield Hero
- Director: Takao Abo
- Writer: Keigo Koyanagi
- Cast: Kaito Ishikawa, Sarah Emi Bridcutt
- IMDb Ratings: 8.1
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
The theme of revenge ties this anime strongly to Redo of Healer. They had both been betrayed and left alone just to make everyone laugh.
Even though both protagonists are human, the one who retains some humanity is Naofumi, while the other loses it and becomes blinded by revenge! This anime involves four Cardinal Heroes who are summoned to the kingdom of Melromac to save it.
Naofumi (the weakest character in their World) is a shield hero. The entire kingdom bullies him. As soon as he is falsely accused of assault, he changes from a kind to a cold person. Naofumi sets out on a quest to clear his name despite all the claims against him.
8. Seven Mortal Sins
- Director: Kinji Yoshimoto
- Writer: Masashi Suzuki
- Cast: Nicole Endicott, Elizabeth Maxwell
- IMDb Ratings: 5.3
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
The ladies in Seven Mortal Sins are on a league of their own. What makes this similar to Kaifuku Jutsushi no Yarinaoshi is the first episode. From the very beginning, these two believe in betrayal and anger as a reason to seek revenge. This feel-good anime has many positive reviews and is on its way to extending its fan base in the future.
Each lead is stunning to look at, and all of them are females. This anime is similar to the redo of healer too.
7. Erased
- Director: Tomohiko Itō
- Writer: Taku Kishimoto
- Cast: Ben Diskin, Tao Tsuchiya
- IMDb Ratings: 8.7
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix
Due to the same time travel incident, Erased is similar to Redo of Healer. The finale of every episode of Erased is a major cliffhanger. There’s a twist to this time-travel story you don’t usually see!
It is about a part-time boy named Satoru Fujinuma, whose heartbreaking story. To avoid deaths or accidents, he has the power to turn back time. In the city, he is confronted with incidents that trigger his past traumas, making him question his ability, wondering if it will let him change the past.
6. Berserk
- Director: Kentaro Miura
- Writer: Kentaro Miura
- Cast: Marc Diraison, Nobutoshi Canna
- IMDb Ratings: 8.7
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Berserk anime is regarded as one of the darkest fantasy anime series ever made. It includes a lot of action, so you need to watch it ASAP if you’re into that kind of thing. We have a very realistic protagonist who is also a fantastic swordsman. We have some truly epic fights here!
The anime takes place during Medieval Europe and focuses on a young mercenary named Guts, who becomes the “Black Swordsman” who kills demons mercilessly.
Eventually, he joins a gang called “Band of the Hawk” and demonstrates a great deal of support for them. These anime scenes are incredible.
5. Blue Exorcist
- Director: Koichi Hatsumi
- Writer: Toshiya Ōno
- Cast: Nobuhiko Okamoto, Bryce Papenbrook
- IMDb Ratings: 7.5
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
The Blue Exorcist was one of the most exciting anime shows when it first came out, and it contains many dark fantasy elements. In Blue Exorcist, Rin Okumura is an ordinary boy transformed into an evil spirit. A demon possessing a boy crosses his path one day. This anime is similar to Redo of Healer in its intense action scenes.
He discovers that he is the son of Satan after his unfortunate encounter with him. While hiding his true identity, he joins the True Cross order and becomes an exorcist.
4. Akame ga Kill
- Director: Tomoki Kobayashi
- Writer: Makoto Uezu
- Cast: Sora Amamiya, Corey Hartzog
- IMDb Ratings: 7.8
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
The theme of darkness is taken to a whole new level in this anime, as in Redo of Healer. There are plenty of similarities between the characters and the setting as well. Akame ga Kill will leave you both laughing and crying at the same time!
In Akame ga Kill, a boy named Tatsumi travels to the Imperial Capital with his friends to earn some money.
In no time, his life changes when he is exposed to a group of assassins called Night Raid, joining them in their fight against corruption in the Capital.
3. Magical Girl Madoka Magica
- Director: Yukihiro Miyamoto
- Writer: Gen Urobuchi
- Cast: Kaori Mizuhashi, Aoi Yuki
- IMDb Ratings: 8.3
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix
Chances are you’ll think this anime is all about high school girls and is all cute and wholesome. However, you wouldn’t be so mistaken!
The story contains dark fantasy elements that are likely to scar you for life. The storyline in this anime gives a dark twist, and you are left in awe. It’s made for cynics, not for little girls. Sure it uses beautiful girls but has some alarming and gory scenes!
2. The Legend of the Legendary heroes
- Director: Takaya Kagami
- Writer: Saori Toyota
- Cast: Ian Sinclair, Patrick Seitz
- IMDb Ratings: 7.1
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
The timeline and setting of the Legend of the anime series Legendary Heroes anime similar to Redo of Healer. Additionally, it is also involved in many genres, including fantasy, comedy, action, and semi-political. All of that makes it an incredibly refreshing anime.
Ryner is a dangerous soldier cursed by a mysterious power and is bullied because of it throughout Legend of the Legendary Heroes.
He is in a relationship with a wonderful woman named Ferris, with a sharp wit and beauty. Attempting to eradicate all political corruption, they embark on a quest for mystical artifacts and meet many bloodthirsty enemies.
1. Goblin Slayer
- Director: Takaharu Ozaki
- Writer: Hideyuki Kurata
- Cast: Nao Tōyama, Hayden Daviau
- IMDb Ratings: 7.5
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Goblin Slayer is one of the best dark fantasy anime. In Goblin Slayer, an anime series like a redo of healer exhibits the reality of the fantasy world. In the same vein as Redo of Healer, Goblin Slayer also focuses on revenge. Also Goblins attack humans instead of humans!
The story of Goblin Slayer revolves around a Slayer who loves slaying goblins (literally!). A young priestess became an adventurer and became a helper for other adventurers.
They promise to eliminate all goblins from Earth after they murder their family. Many goblins are in his favorite missions, so he joins an adventure guild party in Goblin Slayer.
The post The 25 Best Anime Like Redo of Healer To Watch Right Now appeared first on Gizmo Story.
Five things we learned from the Ravens’ organized team activities
The Ravens wrapped up organized team activities last week, a series of nine voluntary workouts more notable for who wasn’t in attendance than who was. This week, the team will turn its focus to mandatory minicamp, three days of practices that will set the stage for the start of training camp in late July.
Here are five things we learned from the Ravens’ OTAs.
The Ravens need Lamar Jackson to show up.
Jackson has said he’ll show up at mandatory minicamp. Ravens coach John Harbaugh expects him to show up. The threat of fines — about $90,000 for a three-day absence, under the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement — is usually enough to get players to show up.
But until the Ravens’ most important player actually does show up in Owings Mills, he’ll be all anyone can talk about. Jackson’s absence loomed over the three weeks of OTAs, leaving coaches and teammates to account for his whereabouts and, more importantly, showing once more how limited the offense can be without him.
With contact frowned upon in offseason workouts, the Ravens’ running game is hard to evaluate from the sidelines. The ups and downs of their passing offense, however, are easier to discern. Tyler Huntley has had a handful of field-stretching completions in the practices open to reporters, but he’s largely resembled the quarterback who took over for an injured Jackson late last season: happy to spread the ball around but eager to get it out quickly.
With Jackson, the offense’s menu expands considerably. Of course, there are playbook considerations at this point in the offseason — offensive coordinator Greg Roman estimated in early June that Jackson is familiar with 80% of the 2022 scheme — but the Ravens have only so many days to figure out what might work for Jackson and his receiving corps by Week 1. If Jackson is a no-show this week, or if his head’s swimming, stuck trying to play catch-up, training camp becomes all the more important.
The wide receiver room remains a work in progress
In Mark Andrews, the Ravens have perhaps the NFL’s top tight end. As for the rest of their receiving room? With wideout Marquise “Hollywood” Brown gone, there’s a bit of a drop-off. Pro Football Focus last week rated the Ravens’ group of pass catchers as the fourth worst in the league, ahead of only the Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers and Houston Texans’.
Throughout OTAs, Andrews spearheaded what should be a strong tight end group. He’s often been the best player on the field, winning easily over the middle against cornerbacks, safeties and linebackers. Nick Boyle, looking lighter and healthier, has played like “a new guy” in his return to action. Rookies Charlie Kolar and Isaiah Likely have flashed their ability. Even Josh Oliver got a shoutout from Harbaugh last week.
The Ravens’ wide receivers, however, haven’t done much to build a buzz. Rashod Bateman, Baltimore’s 2021 first-round pick who struggled with drops at times in college, has had at least one in all three of the team’s open practices. Devin Duvernay and Tylan Wallace, who earned votes of confidence after the draft from team officials, have been mostly anonymous. James Proche II has been solid but unspectacular. There have been big plays — most notably Bateman’s 45-yard touchdown catch against double coverage — but they’ve been few and far between, hindered somewhat by a strong pass defense and Huntley’s limited range.
Maybe Jackson returns this week and lifts the group to a level not yet reached over this past month. Maybe it’s more of a slow build through training camp and the preseason. No one will care how the Ravens looked in May and June if they’re running by cornerbacks in September. But with the Ravens’ recent investment in the wide receiver position, not to mention their bold decision to trade their top returning wideout for draft capital, team officials have to show there’s a foundation in place for success.
Safety Kyle Hamilton leads an impressive rookie class
The Ravens’ 11-player draft class earned rave reviews from analysts and team officials, and nothing has changed in the weeks since to suggest that expectations should be tamped down.
Safety Kyle Hamilton has been one of the defense’s most impressive players, flying around the back end and showing his potential as a blitzer near the line of scrimmage. Fellow first-round pick Tyler Linderbaum, whose quarterbacks at Iowa mostly lined up under center, has handled shotgun snaps well and helped keep the Ravens’ interior pass rush at bay.
On offense, running back Tyler Badie has caught just about everything thrown his way, even passes he had no business bringing in. His explosiveness is obvious; Roman called his movement skills “really good.” At tight end, Kolar and Likely have emerged as reliable targets and impressed teammates with their willingness to learn. Offensive tackle Daniel Faalele’s technique as a pass blocker is far from perfect, but his size makes him tough to go around. The Orlando Brown Jr. comparisons are apt.
On defense, defensive tackle Travis Jones and cornerbacks Jalyn Armour-Davis and Damarion “Pepe” Williams have all positioned themselves for rotational roles in Year 1. Jones was one of the top players at the Ravens’ rookie minicamp, Armour-Davis snagged an interception at the team’s second open practice, and Williams hasn’t backed down from any receiver.
With punter Jordan Stout learning from Sam Koch and outside linebacker David Ojabo working his way back from a Achilles tendon tear, the Ravens’ rookie class should contribute in waves this season.
Safety is the Ravens’ most fascinating position
Maybe the most pleasant surprise of the Ravens’ OTAs was the presence of safety Chuck Clark, who had little to gain from attending voluntary workouts but came to practice anyway. He’d watched the Ravens sign free agent Marcus Williams to a five-year, $70 million deal and then draft Hamilton with their top pick. He’d become a subject of intense trade speculation, even as Harbaugh maintained that he was in the team’s plans.
But there Clark was in Owings Mills, at the front of the line in positional drills. There he was, leading the defense once again in team drills.
“Chuck is going to play a lot of football,” Harbaugh said last week. He added: “I consider Chuck to be a starter.”
It’s still unclear how that might look in Baltimore. Would Clark, who never left the field last season, continue to wear the green dot as the defense’s signal-caller? “We’ll see how it goes,” Harbaugh said.
Would the Ravens’ new “base” defense feature three safeties — Clark, Williams and Hamilton — instead of three cornerbacks or two inside linebackers? And where would that leave other safeties like Brandon Stephens, Geno Stone and Tony Jefferson?
Would the Ravens entertain trade offers for Clark during the season, or would his durability in a secondary that was wiped out by injuries last year make him too difficult to part with?
Mandatory minicamp won’t answer those questions, and training camp might not, either. But as the Ravens’ secondary looks to bounce back from a historically awful 2021, Clark’s role in Baltimore — if he has one at all — will have far-reaching consequences for the defense.
The roster picture will remain incomplete for a while
Jackson’s return would be a big one. So would Calais Campbell and Michael Pierce’s; the two veteran defensive linemen passed on attending OTAs. Cornerback Kyle Fuller, whose signing wasn’t finalized until the end of May, has also yet to show up.
But even if the Ravens get perfect attendance from their able-bodied veterans, there’s still the matter of their rehabilitating players. Running backs J.K. Dobbins (knee) and Gus Edwards (knee) might start training camp on the physically-unable-to-perform list as they work their way back from season-ending injuries. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley’s recovery from an ankle injury, while encouraging, hasn’t gotten him back on the field.
On defense, outside linebacker Tyus Bowser’s Achilles tendon injury could push his regular-season debut back, while David Ojabo’s could sideline him for most, if not all, of his rookie season. Cornerback Marcus Peters (knee) hasn’t been cleared to return. Defensive lineman Derek Wolfe is coming back from a hip injury, and safety Ar’Darius Washington from a foot injury.
All of which makes projecting the Ravens’ 53-man roster even more difficult than usual. That’s of little concern to team officials, who can’t afford to rush any recoveries and risk any missteps in their rehab process after an injury-marred 2021. In an ideal world, general manager Eric DeCosta and Harbaugh would have all hands on deck for their preseason games. In this reality, they’ll have to be patient with whomever they have, trusting in the depth they’ve built behind their sidelined big names.
