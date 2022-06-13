News
Best Indian Singers Of All Time – You Cannot Get Enough Of Them
India is full of melodious voices and super talented singers. Music uplifts our mood; no one can do that better than these singers with beautiful voices. There are some talented gems who can also be called the best singers in India whose talent is incomparable and their songs are a treat to our ears. A few of the best Indian singers have been in the Bollywood industry for ages and they have sung innumerable songs that one can hear on a loop.
Here’s a list of some of the best Indian singers of all time curated by us just for you!
1. Lata Mangeshkar
Lata Mangeshkar’s angelic voice is beyond compare, the ‘Nightingale of India’ sang more than 30,000 songs in 36 different languages. Lata Ji has been a living legend who is a winner of the prestigious Bharat Ratna, Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award, Padma Vibhusan, Padma Bhusan, and many more. She is undoubtedly one of the best Indian singers of all time. Her contribution to Indian music for decades is unmatchable. The nation was grief-stricken by her demise in February 2022 at age 92.
Lata Mangeshkar songs: Lag Jaa Gale, Ajeeb Daastan Hai Yeh, Mere Khwaabon Mein, Do Pal, Humko Humise Chura Lo, Dholna, Pardesiya, etc.
2. Kishore Kumar
A voice like Kishore Kumar is not easy to find and he is the best Indian singer of all time. The king of yodeling and his playful singing notes are known and heard by everyone. We should be grateful that we had the privilege to hear the songs of an artist who cannot be recreated in this world.
Kishore Kumar songs: Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si, Phir Suhani Sham Dhali, Kehne ki Nahin Baat, Zindagi Ek Safar, and many more.
3. Mohammed Rafi
I bet you must have heard of the popular song Gulabi Aakhein, it is one of the best Bollywood songs ever. The best that happened to the Indian music industry is Rafi’s unique and melodious voice. The legend has gifted us with some gems like Yeh Chaand Sa Roshan Chehra, to Chaudvin Ka Chand.
Mohammed Rafi songs: Likhe Jo Khat Tujhe, Teri Bindiya Re, Diwana Hua Badal, and many more.
4. Asha Bhosle
With a career that spans 7 glorious decades, the artist has recorded more than 12,000 songs that have been graced with her voice. This versatile singer has done it all, from cabaret songs to ghazals.
Asha Bhosle songs: Dum Maro Dum, Do Lafzon Ki Hai, In Aakhon Ki Masti, etc., are some of the most popular songs.
5. Shreya Ghosal
Shreya Ghosal started very young and has been ruling the Bollywood singing industry for years. Everything started after she won the reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa in 2000, and ever since she hasn’t looked back. She recorded her first Bollywood song at the age of 16. It was a big break for her as the song was Bairi Piya from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas, the talented singer with the sweetest voice even won a National Award for that. She is one of the best Indian singers female and among the top 10 Indian singers.
Shreya Ghosal songs: Param Sundari, Pal, Chandra, Teri Meri, Teri Ore, Nagada Sang Dhol, Deewani Mastani, and many more.
6. Alka Yagnik
Alka Yagnik is one of the most popular singers of the 80s and 90s, she has been singing as a playback singer in the Bollywood industry for years. She has also been a judge in many singing reality TV shows. The singer is known for her melodious and high-pitched voice.
Alka Yagnik songs: Alka Yagnik is the voice behind songs such as Maiyya Yashoda, Tip Tip Barsa Paani, Bole Chudiyan, Agar Tum Saath Ho, and many more.
7. Sonu Nigam
Sonu Nigam’s voice is a treat to the ears and his singing can be defined in one word, i.e. brilliant! His soulful voice can make you fall in love and feel every emotion in his voice. Most of his songs have been superhit and his singing career in Bollywood has been bright.
Sonu Nigam songs: Abhi Mujhme Kahin, Sandese Aate Hain, Main Agar Kahoon, Tumse Milke Dil Ka, Deewana, etc.
8. KK
Krishnakumar Kunnath, or KK, the legendary singer started his career in the Tamil film industry by singing the famous AR Rahman song Strawberry Kanae. He is one of the Indian top singers who got his big Bollywood break in the movie Hum Dil Chuke Sanam by singing Tadap Tadap. We hope you are aware of all the Emraan Hashmi hits, guess who gave voice to those popular songs? It’s KK. We strongly believe in KK supremacy. The iconic singer’s death was a shock for the entire nation recently.
KK songs: Dil Ibaadat, Ankhon Mein Teri, Khuda Jaane, O Jaana, Labon Ko, Dus Bahaane, Zara sa, Pyaar ke pal, Yaaron, and many more.
9. Kumar Sanu
Most of the Bollywood hit 90s songs were sung by this amazing artist. He is the recipient of the prestigious Padma Shri Award and has offered his voice to thousands of songs across languages. Kumar Sanu is known for his iconic voice and singing style.
Kumar Sanu songs: Chura Ke Dil Mera, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh, Dil Ne Yeh Kahan Hai Dil Se, etc.
10. Arijit Singh
Words cannot describe the sheer talent that this man. Arijit Singh is a hit machine and has several popular Bollywood songs in his kitty. His singing is not limited to Bollywood, the singer has lent his voice to some of the best songs of all time. The versatile singer’s singing is effortless and beautiful!
Arijit Singh songs: Humdard, Khairiyat, Tum Hi Ho, Zaalima, Pal, Hawayein, Naina, Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Hamari Adhuri Kahani, Agar Tum Saath Ho, etc.
There are definitely many more famous singers from India whom we could not add to this list. If we missed out on any of your favourite singers, feel free to let us know and comment below!
Tyreek Hill debuts podcast, says Chiefs didn’t get him the ball enough in 2021, Mahomes isn’t as accurate as Tua
In the first episode of his podcast, “‘It Needed To Be Said’ with Tyreek Hill”, the new Dolphins star receiver and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, explained that the Kansas City Chiefs’ unwillingness to pay what they believed Hill was worth, combined with a 2021 where they believe he was underutilized, were prime reasons why he ended up in Miami in March.
The podcast, released on Thursday, started its Chiefs discussion by talking about the contract-value disagreement Rosenhaus had with the team who has won the AFC twice in the past three seasons and the Super Bowl once in that span .
“We were really far apart in the numbers,” Rosenhaus said. “We felt strongly that Tyreek was the best receiver in football and deserved to get paid that way. They were very complimentary of Tyreek, but they were not prepared to make him the highest-paid receiver in football.”
Hill, who did have a career-best 9.4 targets per game in 2021 (159 in 17 games), pointed at the second game of the season in Baltimore, a 36-35 Chiefs loss, as a point of contention regarding his usage.
“Baltimore Ravens. I had three catches for 14 yards. Crazy, right? … Week 1, I went for 189? And we won the game? Come on, man,” Hill said. “I just don’t get it. If teams are gonna give us favorable one-on-one matches against their best corner, I don’t see why teams don’t utilize their best receiver. And that’s where probably like me and the Chiefs fell apart right there.”
In an effort to allay concerns regarding him having a reduced impact on games in Miami with Tua Tagovailoa, a quarterback considered by most as far inferior to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Hill brought up a former Dolphins passer: “I just want people to understand that I went for 150 with Matt Moore as my quarterback. I love you, Matt Moore! Versus the Minnesota Vikings. If you don’t remember that game, 150 and one touchdown with Matt Moore as my quarterback. And Tua T. is 10 Matt Moores!”
When asked to compare Tagovailoa and Mahomes, Hill said, “Obviously, I’m going to go with 1-5 [Mahomes] as the strongest arm. As far as accuracy-wise, I’m going to go with Tua all day.”
Hill also said that the Chiefs were resistant to him missing time to travel to see his grandfather in Georgia during a battle with prostate cancer.
On March 23, the Chiefs traded Hill to the Dolphins in exchange for five draft picks (the 29th, 50th and 121st selections in 2022 and a fourth-rounder and sixth-rounder in the 2023 draft).
The Dolphins then signed Hill to a four-year extension with a whopping $52.535 million fully guaranteed at signing, with another $19.665 million fully guaranteed by March.
‘A Strange Loop’ makes history at Tonys; ‘Company’ wins 5
By MARK KENNEDY
NEW YORK (AP) — “A Strange Loop,” an irreverent, sexually frank work about Blackness and queerness took home the best new musical crown at the Tony Awards on Sunday, as voters celebrated Broadway’s most racially diverse season by choosing an envelope-pushing Black voice.
Michael R. Jackson’s 2020 Pulitzer Prize drama winner is a theater meta-journey — a tuneful show about a Black gay man writing a show about a Black gay man. Jackson also won for best book. Many of the night’s other Tonys were spread over several productions.
The victory of a smaller, more offbeat musical against more commercial offerings continues a recent trend, as when the intimate musical “The Band’s Visit” beat the big brand-musicals “Frozen,” “Mean Girls” and “SpongeBob SquarePants” in 2018 or when “Hadestown” bested “Tootsie,” “Beetlejuice” and “Ain’t Too Proud” a year later.
“A Strange Loop” beat “MJ,” a bio musical of the King of Pop’s biggest hits, for the top prize, although the other Jackson musical nabbed four Tony Awards including for best choreography. Myles Frost moonwalked away with the award for best lead actor in a musical for playing Michael Jackson, becoming the youngest solo winner in that category. “Mom, I made it!” he said.
“MJ” represents the 22-year-old Frost’s Broadway debut as he plays Jackson with a high, whispery voice, a Lady Diana-like coquettishness and a fierce embrace of Jackson’s iconic dancing and singing style. “Heal the world,” Frost said from the stage, channeling Jackson.
Joaquina Kalukango won the Tony for best leading actress in a musical for her work in “Paradise Square,” a show about Irish immigrants and Black Americans jostling to survive in New York City around the time of the Civil War. Earlier in the night, she blew the house down with a stunning performance of the musical’s “Let It Burn.”
A gender-swapped revival of Stephen Sondheim’s “Company” rode the fondness Broadway has for the late iconic composer by earning five statuettes, including best musical revival.
“Company” is an exploration of a single person’s conflicted feelings about commitment, traditionally focusing on a 35-year-old bachelor. This time, it had a bachelorette and the sexes of several couples were swapped.
Marianne Elliott made Tony history by becoming the only woman to have won three Tonys for directing, the latest for “Company.” She thanked Sondheim for letting her put a woman “front and center.” She dedicated her award to everyone fighting to keep theaters open.
Patti LuPone won best featured actress in a musical for her work in the revival, thanking COVID-19 safety officials in her acceptance speech. Matt Doyle won for best featured actor in a musical for “Company.”
“The Lehman Trilogy,” spanning 150 years and running three and a half hours, follows the fortunes of a single family into the financial crash of 2008. It was crowned best new play and Sam Mendes won for best direction of a play, praising the season for its “rampant creativity.” One of its three stars, Simon Russell Beale, won for best actor in a play and thanked the audience for coming to see a trio of British actors tell a New York story.
Deirdre O’Connell won for best actress in a play for her work in “Dana H.,” about a real woman kidnapped by a former convict and white supremacist. O’Connell never speaks, instead, lip-syncing to an edited recording of the survivor. On Sunday, O’Connell urged the crowd to ignore safe options and “make the weird art.”
“Take Me Out” won for best play revival, and “Modern Family” star Jesse Tyler Ferguson won the Tony for best featured actor in a play for his work in it. “Mom, Dad, thank you for letting me move to New York when I was 17-years-old. I told you it would be OK,” said Ferguson, who also thanked his understudy and his husband.
Host Ariana DeBose kicked off her portion of the show in a sparkling white jumpsuit and wide-brimmed hat, dancing and singing to the song “This Is Your Round of Applause,” which mashed up shards of musical theater favorites, like “Chicago, “The Wiz,” “Evita,” “Rent,” “Hair,” “Cabaret,” “Hairspray” and “West Side Story,” the movie remake for which she recently won an Oscar.
Still panting while welcoming viewers, she told the crowd that this was the season “Broadway got it’s groove back.”
Phylicia Rashad won best featured actress in a play for “Skeleton Crew.” The Dominique Morisseau play is about blue-collar job insecurity set in a Detroit auto stamping plant. “It’s wonderful to present humanity in all it’s fullness,” Rashad said.
And the Tonys ushered in the latest EGOT winner: Jennifer Hudson, who has an Emmy, Grammy and Oscar, and joined that elite group Sunday when “A Strange Loop” won best musical — she’s a producer.
A starry revival of the classic show “The Music Man” with Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster walked away empty-handed despite six nominations and being a box office smash, regularly pulling in more than $3 million a week.
The season was marked by the embrace of seven Black playwrights, from contemporary writers like Dominique Morisseau, Keenan Scott II and Antoinette Nwandu, to underappreciated historical playwrights like Alice Childress and Ntozake Shange. DeBose said Broadway was more representative.
DeBose celebrated the Black voices and onstage talent — as well as noting that two Broadway theaters were being renamed for Black icons James Earl Jones and Lena Horne — saying that The Great White Way was now a nickname “as opposed to a how-to guide.”
DeBose also hailed the heroic efforts of understudies, swings and standbys to keep shows going throughout pandemic spikes, noting that she and many other Tony nominees had once been unheralded understudies and swings. After the cast of “Six” performed, DeBose noted that one was a fill-in at the last minute.
Having been freed of handling the technical awards, the main telecast had a less frantic, more airy feel. DeBose was an assured, funny and versatile host, one who roamed the seats, sat in Andrew Garfield’s lap, danced with Sam Rockwell and prompted Laurence Fishburne to do a Daffy Duck imitation. She closed the show with a medley of the musical nominees, at one point making “MJ” part of the Dylan show: “You’ve been hit by/A rolling stone.”
Some of the show highlights included the massive cast of “The Music Man” filling the massive Radio City stage with “Seventy-Six Trombones,” as well as Prince Jackson and Paris Jackson introducing the show about their father before the “MJ” cast danced to an energetic “Smooth Criminal.”
Billy Crystal taught the crowd “Yiddish scatting,” and the original cast of the 2007 Tony-winning musical “Spring Awakening” — including Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff — reunited for a performance.
Many acceptance speeches thanked the audiences for braving spikes in COVID-19 to come to see shows, and Marsha Gay Harden cheered 150 safety officers invited as guests to the Tonys.
Earlier, Darren Criss and Julianne Hough kicked off the four-hour awards, handing out mostly design awards. Criss opened the telecast with the original song, “Set the Stage,” as he and Hough energetically danced up ladders, on laundry hampers and in sliding theater seats to celebrate the artists who keep theater alive.
The first award of the night — for best score — went to “Six: The Musical,” with music and lyrics by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss. Marlow became the first out nonbinary composer-lyricist to win a Tony. “Six: The Musical” also picked up the award for best costumes for a musical.
The season — with 34 new productions — represents a full return to theaters after nearly two years of a pandemic-mandated shutdown. At the last Tonys nine months ago, the winners were pulled from just 18 eligible plays and musicals, and many of the competitive categories were depleted.
Sondheim, the iconic composer who died in late 2021, was honored in a special segment by Bernadette Peters singing his song “Children Will Listen.” Angela Lansbury, who was honored with a lifetime achievement Tony, wasn’t present so her “Sweeney Todd” co-star Len Cariou accepted on her behalf.
Celtics face a familiar task on the road; Game 5 vs. Warriors Monday night
Argue all you want about what is the cause and effect, but with the Celtics, all season, it’s either been one step forward and another back, or the other way around.
Sometimes it’s hard to tell, but the fact remains that even if momentum was once again snatched away in their Game 4 loss to Golden State Friday night, they remain two wins away from an NBA-record 18th title.
But now, once again, they have to go on the road to save themselves in a Game 5 at the Chase Center on Monday night.
“Just be who we are. That’s all we can do,” said Marcus Smart. “Control what we can control. Tonight’s over. We got to turn around and get right back to it Monday. That’s how we’ve been all year. We take a loss and we bounce back. It’s who we are. It’s who we’re going to continue to be. It’s a very important game on Monday.”
But first the Celtics have to settle, once and for all, their turnover issue. Jayson Tatum had another rough night offensively, needing 23 shots to score 23 points, while also shooting 1-for-5 in the fourth quarter. He led the turnover charge with six of the Celtics’ 19 giveaways, which the Warriors parlayed into 19 points.
The Celtics are now 13-2 in the postseason when opponents score 18 points or less off their mistakes, and 1-6 when the other team scores 19 or more.
And Game 4 was one of those nights, in part because they reverted to their worst iso-heavy tendencies, especially in a 33.3% fourth quarter that found them shooting 2-for-9 in the last 7:31. Golden State, on the power of Steph Curry and a huge 3-pointer from Klay Thompson, closed out the game with a 21-6 run.
At times like this there’s a word the Celtics have in common with the U.S. economy – stagnation.
“Everybody just kind of standing around looking at whoever had the ball, no player movement, no ball movement,” said Derrick White. “We just got to do a better job executing down the stretch. I mean, that’s the difference in the game right there.”
As such, Smart attempted the most 3-pointers (nine) of any Celtic – as good a sign as any that the ball wasn’t moving – and thus fulfilled the Warriors’ greatest wish. Smart’s prolific shot-taking was encouraged by Golden State’s coverage.
Compare this to Tatum’s inability to find a consistent groove in the Finals. For all of the encouragement sent his way by teammates, the Celtics star has yet to uncork a great Finals performance.
“We all are,” Smart said of the ongoing dialogue. “We just constantly let him know, keep going. This isn’t your first time being in a slump. Won’t be the last time. You got to figure it out. We trust you, we believe in you.
“This is what you’re made for,” said the point guard. “Jayson has to figure it out. We have to do a good job of helping him. But, you know, him being the player he is, these are the moments where he has to come alive and figure it out. He will. We don’t know when it is, but we’re sure it’s going to happen soon, we’re ready for it, and we’re here to back him up.”
