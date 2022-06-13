Binance Exchange Halts Bitcoin (BTC) Withdrawals Amid Turbulent Conditions

The biggest cryptocurrency’s price fell to $23,964 as per CMC.
With the recent turmoil in the cryptocurrency market, the Binance exchange has temporarily paused all Bitcoin withdrawals. The CEO, Changpeng Zhao, tweeted about it. Zhao has assured customers that their funds are secure because of the delay created by a stalled on-chain transaction.
Only Bitcoin Network Impacted
An official notification from the Binance team states that they are actively working on a solution. Zhao asserted that he expects the issue to be resolved in 30 minutes.
Temporary pause of $BTC withdrawals on #Binance due to a stuck transaction causing a backlog. Should be fixed in ~30 minutes. Will update.
But soon, CZ tweeted again, stating that it would take longer than the previous estimate and informed that only the Bitcoin network was impacted. One can still withdraw Bitcoin on other networks like BEP-20.
This is only impacting the Bitcoin network. You can still withdraw Bitcoin on other networks like BEP-20.
Likely this is going to take a bit longer to fix than my initial estimate. More updates soon. Thanks for your patience and understanding🙏
Major cryptocurrency exchanges can have performance concerns when the market is very volatile. This morning, the biggest cryptocurrency’s price fell to $23,964 as per CMC, continuing its gloomy run to a new low. Since January 2021, the overall cryptocurrency market capitalization has fallen below $1 trillion for the first time.
As macroeconomic circumstances deteriorate and the Celsius incident plays out, the cryptocurrency market has taken a beating. Bitcoin enthusiasts were rattled earlier today when one of the top cryptocurrency lenders temporarily halted all withdrawals. In terms of trade volume, Binance is the world’s biggest exchange. CZ, a frequent contributor to projects and the market, routinely tweets on behalf of Binance to his 6.4 million followers.
Bitcoin went below $24,000 and lost 12% of its value in the last 24 hours.
BTC attained a new low from December 2020.
The king of cryptocurrency Bitcoin almost lost 65% of its value from its all-time high of $68,789 which is recorded in November 2021. 40% of the holders are now swimming underwater with their BTC investment.
Top institutional buyers like MicroStrategy, Tesla, El Salvador, and Block are lost nearly a huge amount of profits.
Top institutional buyers’ losses on Bitcoin
MicroStrategy is an American-based business intelligence company holding $129,218 BTC worth more than 3 billion. Now lost $713 million or 17.98% of its overall value. MicroStrategy’s entire value of bitcoin holdings average price was $30,700.
Last year, El Salvador is the first nation to adopt bitcoin as its legal tender, and the country’s investors held $2031 BTC worth $103 million and an average price of $45,171.86. Currently, the holding BTC is worth $57 million which almost lost 44% of the profit.
Tesla is an American-based automotive company holding approximately $42,000 bitcoin worth $1 billion. Now it lost more than 20.37% of its value worth $270 million and the average price was $31,620.00. Always Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s favorite cryptocurrency is the Dogecoin which is under the meme coin.
Block formally known as Square is an American financial services and digital payments company based in San Francisco. Block holding $8027 bitcoin which is worth $219 million on a cost base and the current value is $202 million. It lost 8.13% of the profit value which is worth $17 million.
According to the CoinMarketCap today, Bitcoin started trading at below $25k, but still, it has not to get recovered and going down on its bottom. BTC traded at $23,633 and lost over 12% from its last 24 hours value with a trading volume of $61 billion and a market cap of $460 billion.
Bullish FTM price prediction is $0.2911 to $3.5857.
The FTM price will also reach $4 soon.
FTM bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $0.1528.
In Fantom (FTM) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and much other information about FTM to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
What is Fantom (FTM)?
Fantom (FTM) is the native cryptocurrency of the Fantom blockchain. It exists both as an ERC-20 token and a BEP-20 token confirming that it is compatible with both Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain (BSC) blockchains.
Fantom is a layer-1 EVM-compatible smart contract-based blockchain that was launched in 2019. The blockchain operates on a specialised proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus protocol called Lachesis. Lachesis is an asynchronous Byzantine Fault Tolerant (aBFT) PoS protocol that is based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) algorithm.
Fantom Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of Fantom (FTM) is $0.5852 with a 24-hour trading volume of $511,407,880 at the time of writing. However, FTM has decreased by nearly 12.3% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, Fantom (FTM) has a circulating supply of 2,541,152,731 FTM. Currently, ADA trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, FTX, KuCoin, Gate.io, Bitfinex, Bybit, Huobi global, Gemini, Bitstamp, OKX, Crypto.com, and MEXC.
Fantom (FTM) Price Prediction 2022
Fantom (FTM) holds the 77th position on CoinGecko right now. FTM price prediction 2022 is explained below with a weekly time frame.
A double bottom pattern is a technical analysis charting pattern that describes a change in trend and a momentum reversal from prior leading price action. It describes the drop of a stock or index, a rebound another drop to the same or similar level as the original drop, and finally another rebound. The double bottom pattern always follows a major or minor downtrend in particular security and signals the reversal and the beginning of a potential uptrend.
Currently, Fantom (FTM) is in the range of $0.2030. If the pattern continues, the price of FTM might reach the resistance level of $0.5929. If the trend reverses, then the price of Fantom (FTM) may fall to $0.1795, $0.0396, and $0.0125.
Fantom (FTM) Support and Resistance Levels
The below chart shows the support and resistance level of Fantom (FTM).
From the above daily time frame, it is clear the following are the resistance and support levels of FTM.
Resistance Level 1
$0.2911
Resistance Level 2
$0.5929
Resistance Level 3
$1.0414
Resistance Level 4
$1.0857
Resistance Level 5
$3.5857
Support Level
$0.1528
FTMSupport and Resistance Levels
The charts show that Fantom (FTM) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, FTM might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $3.5857.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the Fantom (FTM) might plummet to almost $0.1528, a bearish signal.
Fantom (FTM) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Fantom (FTM) is shown in the following chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, RVOL of FTM is below the cutoff line, it indicates weaker participants in the current trend.
Moreover, the Moving Average (MA) of Fantom (FTM) is shown in the chart above. Currently, FTM is in a bearish state. Notably, the FTM price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of Fantom (FTM) at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the Fantom (FTM) is at the level of 25.12. This means that FTM is in an oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of Fantom (FTM) may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.
Fantom (FTM) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at Average Directional Index (ADX) of Fantom (FTM). It helps to measure the overall strength of the current trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Fantom (FTM). Currently, FTM lies in the range of 23.7186 so it indicates a weak trend.
From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Fantom (FTM) can be interpreted. RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time rather than price changes. The RVI of FTM lies below the 50 levels, indicating that the direction of volatility is low. In fact, FTM’s RSI is at the 25.12 level thus confirming a potential buy signal.
Comparison of FTM with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Fantom (FTM).
From the above chart, we can identify the trend of the ETH, BTC, and FTM are moving at the same level as the trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC increases or decreases, the price of ETH and FTM also increases or decreases respectively.
Fantom (FTM) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Fantom (FTM)might probably attain $8 by 2023.
Fantom (FTM) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, Fantom (FTM) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, FTM might rally to hit $11 by 2024.
Fantom (FTM) Price Prediction 2025
If Fantom (FTM) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 3 years, FTM would rally to hit $14.
Fantom (FTM) Price Prediction 2026
If Fantom (FTM) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, FTM would rally to hit $20.
Fantom (FTM) Price Prediction 2027
If Fantom (FTM) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, FTM would rally to hit $26.
Fantom (FTM) Price Prediction 2028
Despite the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market, if Fantom (FTM) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years, it might drive significant price rallies. Thus, by 2028, FTM would hit $31.
Fantom (FTM) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Fantom (FTM), it would witness major spikes. FTM might hit $40 by 2029.
Fantom (FTM) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the Fantom ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in Fantom (FTM) for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Fantom (FTM) might hit $50 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Fantom ecosystem, we can say that 2022 is a good year for FTM. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Fantom (FTM) in 2022 is $3.5857. On the other hand, the bearish FTM price prediction for 2022 is $0.1528.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Fantom ecosystem, the performance of Fantom (FTM) would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $3.46 very soon. But, it might also reach $4 if the investors believe that Fantom (FTM) is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
1. What is the Fantom (FTM)?
Fantom (FTM) is the native cryptocurrency of the Fantom blockchain. Fantom is a layer-1 (L1), EVM-compatible smart contract-based blockchain. It exists both as an ERC-20 and a BEP-20 token. The blockchain operates based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) algorithm.
2. Where can you purchase Fantom (FTM)?
Fantom (FTM) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, FTX, KuCoin, Gate.io, Bitfinex, Bybit, Huobi global, Gemini, Bitstamp, OKX, Crypto.com, and MEXC.
3. Will Fantom (FTM) reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Fantom platform, Fantom (FTM) has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Fantom (FTM)?
On October 28, 2021, FTM reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $3.46.
5. Is Fantom (FTM) a good investment in 2022?
Fantom (FTM) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of FTM in the past few months, FTM is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can Fantom (FTM) reach $4?
Fantom (FTM) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its Bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Fantom (FTM) will hit $4 soon.
7. What will be the Fantom (FTM) price by 2023?
Fantom (FTM) price is expected to reach $8 by 2023.
8. What will be the Fantom (FTM) price by 2024?
Fantom (FTM) price is expected to reach $11 by 2024.
9. What will be the Fantom (FTM) price by 2025?
Fantom (FTM) price is expected to reach $14 by 2025.
10. What will be the Fantom (FTM) price by 2026?
Fantom (FTM) price is expected to reach $20 by 2026.
In May 2022, UST and LUNA, which once recorded a total market cap of over $40 billion, collapsed overnight, and plenty of users suffered huge losses as a result. Following the crash, algorithmic stablecoins have once again become a popular crypto topic. USN, a stablecoin native to an emerging public chain named NEAR, was launched almost at the same time as UST collapsed. The fall of UST showed this nascent stablecoin how the death spiral of an algorithmic stablecoin can engulf and destroy everything like a terrifying black hole, and users also wonder whether USN could avoid a similar ending in the future.
About USN
As the first NEAR-native algorithmic stablecoin, USN is soft-pegged to the US Dollar and backed by a Reserve Fund that contains collaterals such as NEAR and USDT. USN is positioned to be an effective way to bootstrap liquidity in the NEAR ecosystem while adding a new layer to NEAR’s utility as a token. USN’s core stability mechanisms consist of on-chain arbitrage and the Reserve Fund based on the Currency Board principle. Decentral Bank (https://decentral-bank.finance/), the DAO developing and supporting USN, manages the smart contracts of $USN and its Reserve Fund. The DAO can vote to stake the NEAR from the Reserve Fund and distribute the staking rewards to the users of protocols that integrate USN.
USN’s issuance mechanism
The initial supply of USN is double-collateralized by NEAR and USDT via the Reserve Fund. Decentral Bank issues the initial supply of USN through over-collateralization of the initial collateral (NEAR) at a ratio of 2:1. Subsequently, the new USN will be directly minted with NEAR or other stablecoins at a 1:1 ratio. In other words, after initial issuance, users can mint new USD with NEAR or other stablecoins at a 1:1 ratio, and they can also directly convert NEAR into new USN in the Sender wallet. However, unlike Terra’s UST minting mechanism, NEAR used for such conversions is not directly burned but will be channeled into Decentral Bank’s Reserve Fund. Meanwhile, when USN is burned, an amount of NEAR that’s worth the equivalent value will be added, which resembles UST’s burning mechanism.
Pegging mechanism
USN’s 1:1 peg to the US Dollar is secured through on-chain arbitrage and the Reserve Fund. USN maintains its peg through a smart contract which allows for the exchange of NEAR for USN with 0 slippage and minimal commissions. As soon as USN loses its peg, arbitrageurs will exploit the price difference between NEARUSN and NEARUSD until USN returns to its peg. At its launch, a part of the USN supply will be deposited into Ref Finance’s StableSwap to improve the stablecoin’s liquidity through liquidity mining incentives.
Automation of Treasury Management
Automation of Treasury Management is a design unique to USN. Every USN issued is backed by the corresponding collateral that’s stored in the Reserve Fund. Decentral Bank, the manager of the Reserve Fund, manages such collaterals through NEAR-based smart contracts. These on-chain contracts automatically execute Treasury Management strategies so that they could perform dynamically configurable, real-time small-volume transactions to avoid any severe imbalances in the Reserve Fund. According to USN’s whitepaper, the primary Treasury Management strategies are as follows: When the NEAR price rises to the point where the upward trend slows down, Decentral Bank would sell NEAR to balance the assets of the Fund. Conversely, it would buy NEAR when the price drops to a point where the downward trend slows down. With this design, Decentral Bank plans to sell NEAR to head off the bubbles when the price becomes overheated and keep the market stable when the users start to panic due to price drops.
Comparison between USN and other algorithmic stablecoins
USN comes with its own unique features and incorporates the features of some other algorithmic stablecoins. The initial supply of USN is issued by the Reserve Fund via the double over-collateralization of NEAR and USDT. This is slightly different from the issuance mechanism of DAI, which is minted by collateralizing an amount of ETH that’s worth twice the value of the DAI to be minted.
A controversial aspect of UST is that the UST minted would be more valuable if the LUNA price soars. Meanwhile, the LUNA supply would go down, which would drive up its price, thereby creating an upward spiral. However, once LUNA goes downhill, redeeming LUNA with UST would lead to a LUNA crash, giving rise to a death spiral. Unlike the non-collateralized UST, the NERA spent on minting USN is not directly burned or erased from circulation but enters the USN Reserve Fund instead. The Reserve Fund then stabilizes the market in advance through Automation of Treasury Management to avoid any excessive price impacts that the USN supply may have on NEAR. Apart from NEAR, USN is also partially backed by USDT. UST, on the other hand, is backed by Luna Foundation Guard, which holds reserve assets such as Bitcoin and AVAX that are highly correlated with LUNA. As such, when the market declined, Luna Foundation Guard failed to help UST maintain its peg. From the perspective of collateral, USN is, to a certain extent, more like FRAX, a fractionally-collateralized stablecoin.
Could USN avoid the death spiral?
As of May 31, the USN supply is worth $108 million, while NEAR features a $4.3 billion circulating market cap, a $6.1 billion FDV, and a $607 million 24H trading volume. Compared with NEAR’s market cap and trading volume, the risk facing USN is still manageable. In addition, when USN is issued, the Reserve Fund, based on the Currency Board principle, will receive a corresponding amount of NEAR or other stablecoins. It automatically balances to maintain a backing of $USN at a rate greater than 100% at all times. Therefore, under normal circumstances, a serious USN de-peg is unlikely to happen.
However, as the USN supply expands, users can only mint USN with NERA, which means that the Reserve Fund may not necessarily have the equivalent amount of stablecoins. If the Reserve Fund failed to swiftly respond to a huge price drop of NEAR under extreme circumstances, then USN could lose its peg, and plenty of holders might find it hard to redeem their USN: converting USN into the equivalent value of collaterals.
As such, to get prepared for the impact of extreme circumstances, USN must increase the income of the Reserve Fund via such methods as minting fees, Automation of Treasury Management, and NEAR staking revenue. Meanwhile, the supply of USN should be capped to avoid the generation of excessive bubbles when the market overheats, bubbles that would be an unbearable burden if the market turns bearish.
Conclusion
No algorithmic stablecoin is perfect, and USN also has its pros and cons. Fortunately, NEAR’s USN witnessed the historic Terra/UST meltdown during its infancy, which gave a strong warning to the developers and users of USN. In terms of such factors as the current supply and collateral reserve, USN is unlikely to run into a death spiral. However, as stablecoin becomes more widely adopted, the supply will expand, and the risk of a death spiral will increase. By then, USN will face more challenges.