Connect with us

Blockchain

Bitcoin (BTC) Perpetual Contract Price Analysis: June 13

Published

4 mins ago

on

Bitcoin (BTC) Perpetual Contract Price Analysis: June 13
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
  • On June 13, the bullish BTC price analysis is at  $32403.5.
  • BTC’s bearish market price analysis for June 13, 2022, is $23871.5.
  • Bitcoin’s MA shows a downward trend.

In Bitcoin Perpetual Future (BTC) price analysis on June 13, 2022, we use price patterns, and the Moving Average of BTC to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency. 

A perpetual contract is similar to a futures contract, which allows a person to buy or sell an asset at a predetermined date for a specified price. Perpetual contracts are gaining popularity in crypto because they allow traders to hold leveraged positions without the burden of an expiration date. 

Bitcoin (BTC)

Cryptocurrency giant Bitcoin (BTC) operates free of any central control or the oversight of banks or governments. Instead, it relies on peer-to-peer software and cryptography. A public ledger records all Bitcoin transactions and copies are held on servers worldwide. Every transaction is publicly broadcast to the network and shared from node to node. Every ten minutes or so these transactions are collected together by miners into a group called a block and added permanently to the blockchain. 

Bitcoin can be exchanged for cash just like any asset. There are numerous cryptocurrency exchanges online where people can do this but transactions can also be carried out in person or over any communications platform, allowing even small businesses to accept Bitcoin. 

When Bitcoin was first launched it was possible almost instantaneously to mine a coin using even a basic computer. Miners also choose which transactions to bundle into a block, so fees of varying amounts are added by the sender as an incentive. 

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis

BTC price analysis on June 13, 2022, is explained below with a daily time frame.

BTC/USDT Horizontal Channel Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

A horizontal channel or sideways trend has the appearance of a rectangle pattern. It consists of at least four contact points. this is because it needs at least two lows to connect, as well as two highs. Buying and selling pressure is equal, and the prevailing direction of price action is sideways. Horizontal channels form in periods of price consolidation. Buying and selling forces are similar in a horizontal channel until a breakout or breakdown occurs.

Currently, the price of BTC is $27,984.03. If the pattern continues, the price of BTC might reach the resistance level of $32,403.5 and the buy level of BTC is $29,334. If the trend reverses, then the price of BTC may fall to $23,871.5, and the sell level of BTC is $26,524.5.

Bitcoin (BTC) Moving Average

The BTC’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below. 

Currently, BTC is in a bearish state. Notably, the BTC price lies below 50 MA (short-term) and lies at 200 MA (long-term). Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of BTC at any time.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis: June 13

Published

20 mins ago

on

June 13, 2022

By

Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis: June 13
google news
  • On June 13, the bullish DOT price analysis is at $11.85.
  • DOT’s bearish market price analysis for June 13, 2022, is $6.50.
  • Polkadot’s MA shows a downward trend.

In Polkadot (DOT) price analysis on June 13, 2022, we use price patterns, and Moving Average about DOT to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency. 

Polkadot (DOT)

DOT is the native cryptocurrency of Polkadot. A blockchain interoperability system protocol was established in 2016. It is a sharded blockchain, which means that many different chains are connected to the same network, which allows them to process and transfer data between chains in parallel without sacrificing security.

Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis

DOT price analysis on June 13, 2022, is explained below within an hourly time frame.

DOT/USDT Descending Channel Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

A descending channel is a chart pattern formed from two downward trendlines drawn above and below a price representing resistance and support levels. The descending channel pattern is also known as a falling channel or channel down. The upper line is identified first, as running along with the highs and is called the trendline. 

The lower line is identified as parallel to the trendline, running across the bottom. It is a bearish chart pattern defined by a trendline supporting the series of lower lows and a diagonal resistance level connecting the lower highs.

Currently, the price of DOT is $7.93. If the pattern continues, the price of DOT might reach the resistance level of $9.85, $11.85, and the buy level of $8.50. If the trend reverses, then the price of DOT may fall to $6.50 and the sell level of DOT is $7.40.

Polkadot (DOT) Moving Average

The DOT’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below. 

Currently, DOT is in a bearish state. Notably, the DOT price lies below 50 MA (short-term), and also lies below 200 MA (long-term). Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of DOT at any time.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Edward Snowden Emphasized Importance of Privacy in Crypto Sector

Published

36 mins ago

on

June 13, 2022

By

Crypto Gambling Is In Full Swing - Bitcasino Takes It to Next Level?
google news

2 hours ago |