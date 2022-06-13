Bitcoin Dives 10%, Why BTC Could Even Break $25K

- More than 2,000 Welly NFTs have been coined, according to SHIBQueenie.
- Whales currently control $603,009,840 worth of SHIB out of the top 5,000 ETH whales.
In the previous 24 hours, Shiba Inu whales have been more active. According to WhaleStats’ research of the top 100 Shiba Inu holders, there was a 44.44 percent increase in active addresses. WhaleStats says that SHIB is among the most utilized smart contracts among the top 2,000 ETH whales in the previous 24 hours, indicating an increase in the utility of Shiba Inu among whales. They currently control $603,009,840 worth of SHIB from the top 5,000 ETH whales.
Rapid Expansion of SHIB Army
In June, Shiba Inu’s also got a more significant number of supporters. According to WhaleStats, there are presently 1,177,885 SHIB holders. In keeping with the recent crypto market falls, SHIB was trading at $0.000009 at the time of publishing. This has resulted in a decrease in the value of whales and Shiba Inu balances.
More than 2,000 Welly NFTs have been coined, according to SHIBQueenie, the official SHIB Discord moderator and Growth Breed member. As Shiba Inu’s principal developer, Shytoshi Kusama, explains, the Welly NFTs serve as membership instruments and smart contracts for specific Welly venues.
The fact that a majority of SHIB holders (about 78 percent) suffered substantial losses is a shocking remark to make. HODLers, on the other hand, have trust in the network and continue to hold their coins. Whatever the reason, SHIB’s stock continues to fall in value. At $0.000009, SHIB had a significant correction. According to CMC, the Shiba Inu price today is $0.000009 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $467,660,670 USD. Shiba Inu has been down 2.58% in the last 24 hours.