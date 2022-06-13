Bitcoin Drops To 18-Months Lows, Has The Market Seen The Worst Of It?

AscendEX, a leading global cryptocurrency platform, is excited to announce the launch of Solana (SOL) staking, which will be available beginning June 13th at 2:00 pm UTC. AscendEX will offer 15% APR on staking deposits, allowing platform users to earn more than double the return paid to users on the majority of Solana staking protocols. Begin staking today at AscendEX Earn.
Solana is a highly capable open source project, administering a modern, permissionless, high-speed layer-1 blockchain. Both a cryptocurrency and a blockchain, Solana strives to scale throughput exceeding what has been achieved by competitive blockchains while maintaining low costs. The crypto-computing platform aims to achieve swift transaction speeds without giving up decentralization.
AscendEX Earn offers users attractive returns on their crypto through seamless interaction with staking and DeFi yield farming products. AscendEX Earn users don’t have to manage pain points such as high gas costs & decentralized crypto wallets, as the platform handles everything from the delegation, to reward payout, to gas costs on behalf of the user. Users can fully maximize their returns by activating “compound mode” which automatically compounds staking rewards to offer the highest possible ROI.
AscendEX Earn also supports the use of staked assets as collateral for both margin & futures trading, a feature not available on any other centralized exchange. Staked assets on AscendEX can be unbound at any time. Solana (SOL) joins over 75 assets available to stake on the AscendEX Earn platform, including BTC, ETH, USDC, USDT, AVAX, XRP, and many others.To read more about the offering, see AscendEX’s Official Website: ascendex.com
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.