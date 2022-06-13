Finance
Can Sports Betting Become an Alternative Investment Market?
With all the turmoil in the economy and the real estate market, will investors keep their cash on the sidelines or look for alternative markets. Most stocks are tied into the economic news with no parameters and direction. It is becoming more difficult for even savvy investors to time the bottom. They have to become much more selective.
The Sports Betting market has been around a long time with some controversy in the earlier years. However, there is a vibrant market in today’s highly competitive sports arena. The regulated Nevada Sports Books have the monopoly on legalized Sports Betting. Can the amateur recreational bettors make money at these books — sometimes, but not in the long run.
The professionals know how to look for the edge and only need to hit a minimum of 55% to make a modest return on investment. Making a 15% to 25% return for the year is very possible. The good ones are few but the results are quick and opportunities exist everyday when bad betting lines are found and exploited. The so called experts set the betting lines as to how they perceive the betting public will react. They ideally want even betting on both sides. Their number does come close about 65% of the time. Their recent Superbowl line was not even close and they had the wrong team – Indy Colts – with too many points. This happens a lot in all sports. They do provide a good service but their stats and computer models can only go so far. Investments in this area have a limited scale and cannot handle the millions or billions that pour into those other markets. But investors with up to one million can see a very nice return with the right professional.
The biggest competitor to these legalized Sports Books has been the internet. The reputable online Sports Books were growing very fast until the Port Security Bill was passed with the Illegal Internet Gambling Act attached. One had nothing to do with the other. It was a disaster for many publicly traded gaming companies overseas and the US betting public. Hopefully, it will be repealed and the regulated online gambling bill sponsored by Barney Frank will pass some day — but don`t hold your breath!
The betting investment options on the internet – if it becomes legal – are numerous and sophisticated. The newest formats are the betting exchanges and spread betting in the UK – where internet gambling is legal but that does not help US bettors. These new betting formats have many angles to invest in and do provide an edge if you know what to look for.
When the regulatory cloud over this industry is removed, then you will see investment vehicles similar to the hedge funds and derivatives that are available in the other investment markets. The tax revenues alone could be in the millions if this market becomes regulated and legal. For now, it seems Nevada still has a lock on this market. MEET YOU IN LAS VEGAS!
Finance
The Changing Role of the Telephone – Now A Huge Impediment to Business Productivity
Is telemarketing a dying strategy? For this business owner, the telephone represents the biggest distraction of my workday, rattling my nerves with its startling clamor, bringing my productivity to a screeching halt, and breaking my train of thought sometimes never to be recovered after its insolent intrusion into my silent workplace.
When the “do not call” lists were first established, I eagerly signed up. There is nothing more annoying than receiving a sales pitch by phone as we sit down to eat dinner, especially an uninvited one! Of course, since I also run a business, I still receive my share of telemarketing interruptions since the “do not call” registry is only for personal use. Still, there are plenty of loopholes which make some telemarketing calls legitimate regardless of whether your personal phone number is on the registry, or not.
According to the FCC, these types of calls are still allowed:
• Calls from any organization with which you have a pre-established business relationship.
• Calls from anyone who has been given prior written permission.
• Calls which are not commercial.
• Calls on behalf of tax-exempt non-profit organizations.
While I am a bit more forgiving about such interruptions to my business since I sometimes need to make phone calls myself, with each passing day, month and year, I find myself less motivated to pick up the phone for fear of inadvertently annoying someone in the process. And when I do make the call, my first statement is: “I’m sorry to bother you. Am I interrupting anything?” Luckily, with the lone exception of one person I do business with presently, everyone I deal with is reachable by email.
Email has changed the world, at least my world, and it surpasses the telephone in a very important way. It provides written documentation of what is being communicated, a legal basis for review, should any questions arise in the future about what was said.
Recently, I was scolded by a client with whom I have since severed ties, because she accused me of shirking my duties by refusing to “take notes” while she delivered complicated and contradictory work instructions by phone. I had suggested that she please email me those specifics, citing the benefits I mentioned above. Claiming that writing is not her strong suit, (nor is any kind of communication, I might add), she resented my reminder that we may need a legal document with which to clarify our plan, email being the ideal solution. The reason I decided to terminate our working relationship after only a year’s time was based on her penchant for claiming I did not do as she had asked and therefore she did not owe me any fees for work done. Yet, having stood my ground and convinced her to email me, her convoluted instructions distributed over a series of obtuse, unrelated, undefined messages were enough to stymie even the most lucid among us. I had really tried to work with her but in the end I simply had to give up. She was impossible.
I say this with more than 35 years of experience behind me and hundreds of satisfied clients who praise me, some of whom I still work with after all this time - and, all of whom pay me without question.
Given that a phone conversation is easy to misinterpret and details easy to forget without something written to which to refer, especially after the passage of time, there is something else which has transpired which has basically changed the way phones are used in today’s world.
I saw this coming years ago, back when I was young, naive and inexperienced in sales of any kind. Prior to the popularity of the Internet and email, I was responsible for ad sales in an expensive military yearbook called The West Point Howitzer. The ideal advertising candidate was one of the American national defense companies which usually was represented by a large advertising agency. My job was to find the proper contacts within the company, within the agency, or both. With little to go on other than my own personal intuition that a particular company might want to reach tomorrow’s military leaders from West Point, I found myself conversing regularly with switchboard operators who would put me through to someone’s voice mail. My days were consumed with delivering creative messages, sometimes rambling on for several minutes, only to be met with complete failure to elicit any kind of response. I used to call it “getting lost in phone limbo.” The phone became the ultimate instrument of evasion: Just leave a message and don’t hold your breath. In the few instances when some kind soul would actually call me back, it was to tell me that I was calling the wrong person and it was not their job!
Lately, however, there has also been a shift in culture, largely because of text messaging and social networking. It is the rare individual who prefers direct contact nowadays. Those who cling brazenly and stubbornly to traditional use of the phone call are possibly guilty of only seeking personal entertainment, at the expense of everyone else’s convenience. According to a March 18, 2011 New York Times article by Pamela Paul which appeared in the Sunday Styles section, Nielsen Media reports that, “even on cellphones, voice spending has been trending downward, with text spending expected to surpass it within three years.” Quoting this article further, one professional quipped, “I remember when I was growing up, the rule was, ‘Don’t call anyone after 10 p.m.’ Now the rule is, ‘Don’t call anyone. Ever.’ “
I thought I was the only one shunning use of the telephone: ironic for someone who runs a marketing business and doesn’t even own a cellphone! Yet, it is hard to believe use of the phone is on the wane as I overhear people obnoxiously conversing while driving, shopping, dining or waiting in line oblivious to or in spite of anyone within earshot.
I get three kinds of telemarketing calls to which I am now the master of evasion: Requests to purchase a product or service for my own business or for any one of my clients’ businesses; Requests to donate; Requests to participate in a survey. Some of these calls are made by live people. But, lately, more and more of these calls are automated. I couldn’t be more pleased about this. No longer must I draw from my reserves of pat statements which stop the caller dead in his tracks, unable to proceed through the roadblock I have presented. The automated calls need no business decorum, proper etiquette or courteous protocol whatsoever. The only action required is to hang up. End of interruption.
In those cases when there is an actual person on the other end, frequently from some Asian or other remote location, I utilize the following reply: “I’m sorry. What is your deadline? Are you able to fax or email me a written request so that I may present it at our meeting for all to review?” For Survey Requests: “I’m sorry. I don’t have time to participate at this time. Can you try me at another time, please?”
Although they say they will, none ever bothers to call me back. Mission accomplished.
In all the years I have been orchestrating marketing strategies, telemarketing has not been one I have recommended. But I do see its role, or the role of making a phone call, in certain situations which include asking permission to send an email; asking for or verifying contact information; asking for remittance of a late payment; and, verifying receipt of emailed or mailed material. If deadlines are involved, sometimes there is no other choice but to call someone to learn of their timely decision, with all calls prefaced by the appropriate apologies.
Other than that, for this marketer, telemarketing only serves to disrupt my concentration, demanding that I stop what I am doing to put an end to its rude auditory interference. From that perspective, I am hardly in a cooperative frame of mind to listen patiently to its message, consider its value and conclude a transaction. Compared to the convenience of email, where I can choose when I want to take the time to review its contents, the days of telemarketing (and possibly direct mail, the postal service, printed yellow pages and printed business stationery, among others), in my opinion, may be numbered.
Finance
Using Caller ID With VoIP Services
Back in the old days, it has always been a hassle to find yourself rushing towards a blaring telephone that has been ringing for quite some time, only to find a cheeky telemarketer at the other end trying to convince you to pay top dollar for something you really don’t need. The wonders of digital technology changed all that with the introduction of the Caller ID, either as a separate unit with its own display or incorporated into your phone’s system. With the Caller ID, you’ll now know who’s calling — giving you the option to answer the phone or not.
The same Caller ID benefits, and even more, can now be enjoyed with your VoIP services. But unlike standard landlines that require a physical address or expensive mobile phone services that usually require you to tie in your credit cards — you can go anywhere within the range of an Internet or WiFi signal and start making and receiving calls with your VoIP account.
What is a Caller ID?
VoIP Caller ID or Voice over Internet Proper Caller Identification system is a feature in VoIP services that displays the number or name of the caller on a digital display, enabling users to know who’s calling even before they come to pick up the phone. Similar to the caller ID features in conventional phone systems where it is activated, VoIP Caller ID have some added features and enhanced flexibilities depending on the Internet Service Providers that operate the services.
How Can You Benefit from the Caller ID Features of Your VoIP Services?
SPIT, a relatively new term in the online world that means Spam Over Internet Telephony, is expected to increase as VoIP phones and services become more predominant in use and eventually become mainstream. VoIP Caller ID is intended to safeguard users from SPIT by allowing them to filter incoming calls or enabling them to blacklist or whitelist incoming VoIP calls to segregate unwanted callers from legitimate ones.
Most VoIP phones already have the Caller ID feature integrated in their system and can be used freely or through a minimum standard fee. Some systems require a separate Caller ID box or an upgrade in the software to enable this feature. Users can work with their VoIP providers so they can have the Called ID feature enabled according to their needs. It can also be incorporated with other VoIP features such as Call Waiting, allowing users to know the number or identity of the second incoming call.
Such needs depend on the users themselves. While most would use VoIP features for personal call-filtering use, other users like companies or businesses use Caller ID as an identification authentication system to allow users to enter their corporate network from a remote location or to activate a service offered by the company like credit cards and similar products or services.
Issues with the Caller ID Features in VoIP That You Should be Aware Of
A term called Caller ID spoofing refers to the misrepresentation of the callers identity by using a fake caller ID. Intentions can vary: from callers just wanting to fool the call recipient, or a malicious attack on an establishment with the intent of fraud.
In this regard, the Senate passed a new law called the Truth in Caller ID Act of 2009, subsequently followed by the Truth in Caller ID Act of 2010 from the House with the intent of making it unlawful for people to use VoIP services with the intent of providing misleading caller ID information that can lead to fraudulent or harmful activities against the recipient. With such protection from the government, users can continue to enjoy VoIP Caller ID services as they were intended to be used.
Finance
How To Submit Articles Effectively For SEO
Today, no one can deny the fact that article submission has become a big trend in internet marketing to improve website’s popularity on the net. There are thousands of articles, books and forum entries showing that submitting your article to as many article and ezine directories (article hosting sites) is the best thing you can do to increase valuable targeted traffic to your web site, and quickly grow your site’s backlinks. In this article, you can find some ways that can help you increase the effectiveness as well as facilitate the process of your article submission.
* Well preparation before your submission: Prepare a short abstract and a list of keywords for your article. Not all article directories will ask for them, but when they need, make this abstract and the list of keywords ready to copy and paste. Besides, you may also prepare several different versions of your articles to prevent duplicate content recognition from search engines. Just replace some words by synonyms then you will have an identical article with readers but different one with search engines. Next, gather all the information which is required by most submission sites including: title, author name, pen name, word count… for author account creation. And last but not least, make sure you have reread and corrected all misspelled words or grammar errors before submitting your article because you will lose credibility with a lot of mistakes in your work.
* Making your resource box effective: This is the first reason of writing the article because it’s the resource box which is going to bring targeted traffic and backlinks to your own website. Keep it short, concise and include the most important information – your name, a few attractive sentences about what your site offers and the most prominent link (URL) to your website. If an article directory supports HTML code (or Rich Text Editor support), don’t type your URL in its entirety. Use it with the anchor text (keyword) that you want to build backlinks for. With different directories, you should vary this anchor text which points to different pages in your website. Of course you must accept the policy of article directories, do not overuse or abuse with your resource box.
* Using clear format for your article when submitting: Write an article as simple as possible with a clear structure. It’s better to avoid complex HTML tags, images, affiliate links and special characters. Make certain to well check the guidelines of different article directories and follow the minimum or maximum article length, general layout and style. If you are allowed to use HTML (or Rich Text Editor), you should use some basic tags such as (b)old, (i)talic, (br)eak line, (p)aragraph, (a)link to make your article more attractive. Besides, pay attention to your headline since it is the most efficient thing you can do to get your article read. In the headline, you should highlight a problem or state a solution that your readers are looking for.
* More is better: There are thousands of article directory on the Internet. So the more directories you submit your article to, the more backlinks you can get. It’s better if you have prepared a list of all article directories appropriate to your article. With the keywords “article submissions”, “articles directory” or “free articles”, you can find on search engines thousands of article directories welcoming you to submit your own articles. On the Internet, besides of big articles directories, there are a lot of small directories which you cannot find out with the above popular keywords. Most of them are based on the same software such as Article Dashboard, Article Beach,… so with the keyword “Powered by Article Dashboard” you can get a list of all article directories which use Dashboard System.
* Checking your article’s exposure and maintaining your list of article directories for the next submission: Almost all article directories are based on human editors. They need time to read and approve (or reject) your submitted articles. So, the appropriate time to check your article’s exposure is about 2-3 weeks after submissions. You can check by either using search tools (if exists) on article directory or using quick indexing and updating search engines such as MSN. This step is very important to make sure your article’s format is correct and the resource box is included. In addition, this is also the step to evaluate the article directories: are they still managed or abandoned? Are your articles suitable for these sites? The collected information from these checks will help you maintain a reasonable and useful list of article directories for the next submission.
In this article, I’ve provided you with some basic but effective tips to come along your article marketing campaigns. Article writing and submission bring benefits to all authors so it should not be underrated. If your articles are not written, and submitted effectively, plenty of efforts can be wasted.
Happy writing and submitting articles!
Can Sports Betting Become an Alternative Investment Market?
The Changing Role of the Telephone – Now A Huge Impediment to Business Productivity
East Metro boys lacrosse player of the year: Woodbury’s Conor Hooley
Bitcoin Weekly RSI Sets Record For Most Oversold In History
Where Was No Time To Die Shot?
Using Caller ID With VoIP Services
How To Submit Articles Effectively For SEO
Jan. 6 witnesses: We told Trump not to claim quick victory
ReiGroup – A KYC Assured Project, Will it Connect DeFi, NFTs, Real Estate?
Where To Watch Spare Me, Great Lord Anime?
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News7 days ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Finance4 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion