Chicago Cubs’ rotation injuries present opportunities and challenges for young pitchers: ‘That’s how you become a big leaguer’
Manager David Ross needed few words to describe the state of the Chicago Cubs rotation.
“Short would be a good word,” Ross said Sunday after the Cubs’ 18-4 loss to the New York Yankees.
Besieged by injuries to veteran starters, there are opportunities for others to step up in their absence. Over the weekend, left-hander Wade Miley (left shoulder strain) and right-hander Marcus Stroman (right shoulder inflammation) joined left-hander Drew Smyly (right oblique strain) on the 15-day injured list. Those two moves came while right-hander Kyle Hendricks, slated to start Tuesday, is coming back from a dead arm/fatigue and hasn’t started since June 1.
Those injuries and uncertain timelines to return mean chances for pitchers such as Matt Swarmer and Keegan Thompson to show they deserve a short-term spot in the rotation and long-term considerations as big-league starters.
But don’t expect their respective starts against the Yankees to be part of their highlight reels.
After posting consecutive starts of six innings and one earned run, Swarmer got tagged for six home runs, all solo shots, Saturday to become the first Cubs pitcher to give up that many homers in a game since 1901.
Meanwhile, Thompson couldn’t get out of the first inning for the shortest start of his young big-league career. He gave up five runs (three earned) and walked three. Thompson’s ⅔ innings Sunday represents the shortest start by a Cubs pitcher since Jaime Garcia lasted ⅓ innings on Sept. 8, 2018, at Washington.
“We can’t be putting guys on base,” Ross said after the loss. “A high-run scoring environment here. Their lineup does a lot of damage. We’ve got to stay away from free passes.”
For only the eighth time in franchise history, the Cubs have recorded multiple games with 18 or more runs allowed in a season. They also did it three times in 1975 and twice in 2010, 1999, 1977, 1974, 1957 and 1922. The Cubs surrendered 18 runs Sunday at the Yankees and 20 runs May 26 at the Cincinnati Reds.
For Swarmer and Thompson, getting beat up by the best team in baseball is a good time to toss out those starts and refocus on getting locked in. The Cubs will learn how well they can bounce back after rough starts.
Thompson’s recent performance is slightly more concerning after his struggles Tuesday in Baltimore (seven runs in three innings). However, the Cubs need to figure out what they have internally among their starting pitchers. Figuring out whether Thompson ultimately is a better fit in the rotation or bullpen is part of the process in this rebuilding season. And the Cubs need more consistency from left-hander Justin Steele, who makes his next start Monday at Wrigley Field.
“It’s all about getting opportunities and unfortunately things happen at this level — guys get hurt and guys have to come in and get their opportunity and make the most of it,” Ross said. “That’s how you become a big leaguer.”
The Cubs, who have lost five straight, are in a stretch of 17 consecutive games. They don’t have another scheduled off day until June 27. The soonest Stroman can return is June 22 while Miley is eligible June 26. However, their timeline remains unclear, and Miley is expected to undergo further testing Monday. Expecting either pitcher to came back as soon as he’s allowed seems unrealistic.
Alec Mills is an option for spot starts in their absence, but Ross used him twice over the weekend, including 46 pitches in 3⅓ innings Sunday, and likely won’t be ready for Wednesday when the Cubs need a starter.
Rookie right-hander Caleb Kilian, currently at Triple-A Iowa, will likely be called up to make at least one start sometime in the next two weeks. Since he was optioned, Kilian must stay in the minors at least 15 days, barring a big-league IL move that allows an earlier recall. It puts the Cubs’ next road trip in play for Kilian.
The Cubs bullpen generally has pitched well, but the rotation could quickly get stressed by the three injuries and ineffective starts. It’s unclear how much of an abnormal, uncertain offseason because of the 99-day lockout is impacting starting pitchers’ health.
“These are the kind of things we think about all day long, like, is it random?” team President Jed Hoyer said Saturday. “Are we doing something wrong? Is it because of the short spring training? I think those are all good questions.
“We have to figure it out. Some are random like Seiya (Suzuki’s), but whether it’s Smyly with soft tissue or Miley’s shoulder, we need to get to the bottom of that.”
In the meantime, the Cubs have to get through it with who they have inside the organization.
Mets rotation already looks more complete; Eduardo Escobar enjoying hot streak
ANAHEIM — The days of using spot starters are finally behind the Mets.
Thanks to the return of Tylor Megill, the Mets rotation already looks more complete, and that’s with Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer still sitting on the injured list.
On Tuesday, for the first time in two weeks, the Mets will finally play a game at Citi Field again. They open a seven-game home stand beginning with three against the Brewers and four against the Marlins before going back on the road to Houston and Miami.
Chris Bassitt will take the hill on Tuesday against Milwaukee, followed by David Peterson on Wednesday and Megill on Thursday to close out the series.
Mets manager Buck Showalter said he wanted to give his starters an extra day of rest following their 11-day road trip on the west coast, giving them the opportunity to readjust to the eastern time zone. It also allows David Peterson to jump back into the rotation.
Peterson (3-0, 3.00 ERA) figures to remain in the starting five until Scherzer or deGrom return.
FOGO POWER
Eduardo Escboar is on a five-game hitting streak, batting .450 with five runs, three doubles, a triple, a home run, and six RBI in that span. Over his last 18 games, Escobar—the Fogo de Chao fanatic—is batting .33 with 12 runs, seven doubles, a triple, three home runs, 15 RBI and a .898 OPS.
“Another testament to trusting him,” said Showalter of Escobar. “Guys, when they get into their early 30s, they know what’s right and wrong.”
Showalter said he debated taking Escobar out of the lineup in the late-innings of the Mets’ blowout loss to the Angels on Saturday, but the skipper didn’t want to mess with his good timing at the plate.
Against lefties in particular, the switch-hitting Escobar is slashing .328/.362/.641. His production over the past few weeks has helped the Mets keep their first-place lead over the NL East, but his leadership in the clubhouse also goes a long way. J.D. Davis, Pete Alonso and Brandon Nimmo all said Escobar’s hot streak has been fun to watch because they understand how hard he works behind the scenes.
“I watch his mentality and the work he puts in,” Showalter said. “He’s been the same guy every day. Eddy could be 0-for-20 and he’s still the same guy. That’s not easy to do.”
HOLDERMAN TO THE IL
Mets reliever Colin Holderman was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder impingement. The right-hander said he isn’t too concerned about the injury because he caught it early. Former Met Dellin Betances, on the other hand, was forced to miss a couple of months on the IL with the same injury. But Holderman believes he can return after a minimum stay on the shelf.
Holderman was terrific across his first nine relief appearances for the Mets this season, posting a 0.82 ERA with 14 strikeouts in 11 innings. He said he first felt his shoulder impingement during his most recent outing against the Padres, when he walked three batters and allowed three earned runs while making just one out.
Eyeing returns to the majors, Jake Faria, Hunter Wood lead Saints past Red Wings
The Twins have cast a wide net this season in search of pitching help, and the Saints’ roster is loaded with starters and relievers alike who have pitched in the major leagues before and are focused on getting back.
Two of their “catches” were once big fish in Tampa Bay. On Sunday, they combined to help the Saints complete a six-game sweep of the Rochester Red Wings with a 5-1 victory at CHS Field.
Starter Jake Faria and reliever Hunter Wood, both 28, made their major league debuts with the Rays in 2017 after coming up through the Tampa Bay system together. Both were traded a few days apart in 2019. Both decided that pitching in the Twins’ minor league system this season gave them the best chance to get back to the majors.
And both are coming up on the one-year anniversary of a pivotal point in their comebacks.
Faria opted out of his minor league deal with the Los Angeles Angels on June 15, 2021. He soon hooked up with the Arizona Diamondbacks and pitched well enough to earn a look from the Twins.
“They offered me a few times,” Faria said. “After 2020, they came after me as a free agent. Last year when I took my opt-out with the Angels they were one of the teams that were involved. When a team continues to call you have to answer the phone at one point.”
Wood had an internal brace put in his right (pitching) shoulder on June 22 last year, a procedure he said is hybrid Tommy John surgery that is supposed to allow the player to be back sooner than the typical one year.
“I can’t be away from baseball too long,” Wood said. “I needed to be back as soon as I could.”
The Twins signed him to a minor league deal on May 24, and he spent the past two weeks in what amounted to his spring training in the Florida Coast league.
“I think everything is there except I might be a tick or two down on my fastball,” Wood said. “I’m gradually building back up to that. With all of my other stuff working I’m really not worried about how hard I am throwing.”
Faria pitched five innings on Sunday, allowing one run on five hits to pick up the victory. Wood, making his Saints debut, pitched a scoreless inning, striking out two, his best outing of the season.
“This year I was working on a new pitch and it wasn’t going well,” Faria said. “So I scrapped it. It just took me a couple of games to get back to where I was before. Even in Arizona, the numbers don’t jump off the page, but for the most part I felt good.
“This year I just hit the reset button. On June 1, I decided it was the start of a new season.”
BRIEFLY
Infielder Elliot Soto is expected to be the next Saints player to get called up by the Twins. … Alex Kirilloff hit a leadoff home run for the second straight game. He also singled, and is now hitting .355. … The Saints’ victory, their seventh straight, moved them over .500 at 30-29. After losing the first game of a doubleheader at Iowa on May 25, they were 10 games under .500 at 16-26. … The Saints have homered in 17 straight games, a franchise record. They have hit 27 home runs in June, the most in professional baseball.
