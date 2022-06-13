News
Chicago Cubs’ rotation injuries present opportunities and challenges: ‘That’s how you become a big leaguer’
Manager David Ross needed few words to describe the state of the Chicago Cubs rotation.
“Short would be a good word,” Ross said Sunday after the Cubs’ 18-4 loss to the New York Yankees.
Besieged by injuries to veteran starters, there are opportunities for others to step up in their absence. Over the weekend, left-hander Wade Miley (left shoulder strain) and right-hander Marcus Stroman (right shoulder inflammation) joined left-hander Drew Smyly (right oblique strain) on the 15-day injured list. Those two moves came while right-hander Kyle Hendricks, slated to start Tuesday, is coming back from a dead arm/fatigue and hasn’t started since June 1.
Those injuries and uncertain timelines to return mean chances for pitchers like Matt Swarmer and Keegan Thompson to show they deserve a short-term spot in the rotation and long-term considerations as big-league starters. Don’t expect their respective starts against the Yankees to be part of their highlight reels. After posting consecutive starts of six innings and one earned run, Swarmer got tagged for six home runs, all solo shots, Saturday to become the first Cubs pitcher to give up that many homers in a game since 1901.
Meanwhile, Thompson couldn’t get out of the first inning for the shortest start of his young big-league career. He gave up five runs (three earned) and walked three. Thompson’s ⅔ innings Sunday represents the shortest start by a Cubs pitcher since Jaime Garcia lasted ⅓ innings on Sept. 8, 2018, at Washington.
“We can’t be putting guys on base,” Ross said after the loss. “A high-run scoring environment here. Their lineup does a lot of damage. We’ve got to stay away from free passes.”
For only the eighth time in franchise history, the Cubs have recorded multiple games with 18 or more runs allowed in a season. They also did it three times in 1975 and twice in 2010, 1999, 1977, 1974, 1957 and 1922. The Cubs surrendered 18 runs Sunday at the Yankees and 20 runs May 26 at the Cincinnati Reds.
For Swarmer and Thompson, getting beat up by the best team in baseball is a good time to toss out those starts and refocus on getting locked in. The Cubs will learn how well they can bounce back. Thompson’s recent performance is slightly more concerning after his struggles Tuesday in Baltimore (seven runs in three innings). However, the Cubs need to figure out what they have internally among their starting pitchers. Figuring out whether Thompson ultimately is a better fit in the rotation or bullpen is part of the process in this rebuilding season. And the Cubs need more consistency from left-hander Justin Steele, who makes his next start Monday at Wrigley Field.
“It’s all about getting opportunities and unfortunately things happen at this level — guys get hurt and guys have to come in and get their opportunity and make the most of it,” Ross said. “That’s how you become a big leaguer.”
The Cubs, who have lost five straight, are in a stretch of 17 consecutive games. They don’t have another scheduled off day until June 27. The soonest Stroman can return is June 22 while Miley is eligible June 26. However, their timeline remains unclear, and Miley is expected to undergo further testing Monday. Expecting either pitcher to came back as soon as he’s allowed seems unrealistic.
Alec Mills is an option for spot starts in their absence, but Ross used him twice over the weekend, including 46 pitches in 3⅓ innings Sunday, and likely won’t be ready for Wednesday when the Cubs need a starter.
Rookie right-hander Caleb Kilian, currently at Triple-A Iowa, will likely be called up to make at least one start sometime in the next two weeks. Since he was optioned, Kilian must stay in the minors at least 15 days, barring a big-league IL move that allows an earlier recall. It puts the Cubs’ next road trip in play for Kilian.
The Cubs bullpen has generally pitched well, but the rotation could quickly stress between the three injuries and ineffective starts. It’s unclear how much of an abnormal, uncertain offseason because of the 99-day lockout is impacting starting pitchers’ health.
“These are the kind of things we think about all day long, like, is it random?” team President Jed Hoyer said Saturday. “Are we doing something wrong? Is it because of the short spring training? I think those are all good questions.
“We have to figure it out. Some are random like Seiya (Suzuki’s), but whether it’s Smyly with soft tissue or Miley’s shoulder, we need to get to the bottom of that.”
In the meantime, the Cubs have to get through it with who they have inside the organization.
Eyeing returns to the majors, Jake Faria, Hunter Wood lead Saints past Red Wings
The Twins have cast a wide net this season in search of pitching help, and the Saints’ roster is loaded with starters and relievers alike who have pitched in the major leagues before and are focused on getting back.
Two of their “catches” were once big fish in Tampa Bay. On Sunday, they combined to help the Saints complete a six-game sweep of the Rochester Red Wings with a 5-1 victory at CHS Field.
Starter Jake Faria and reliever Hunter Wood, both 28, made their major league debuts with the Rays in 2017 after coming up through the Tampa Bay system together. Both were traded a few days apart in 2019. Both decided that pitching in the Twins’ minor league system this season gave them the best chance to get back to the majors.
And both are coming up on the one-year anniversary of a pivotal point in their comebacks.
Faria opted out of his minor league deal with the Los Angeles Angels on June 15, 2021. He soon hooked up with the Arizona Diamondbacks and pitched well enough to earn a look from the Twins.
“They offered me a few times,” Faria said. “After 2020, they came after me as a free agent. Last year when I took my opt-out with the Angels they were one of the teams that were involved. When a team continues to call you have to answer the phone at one point.”
Wood had an internal brace put in his right (pitching) shoulder on June 22 last year, a procedure he said is hybrid Tommy John surgery that is supposed to allow the player to be back sooner than the typical one year.
“I can’t be away from baseball too long,” Wood said. “I needed to be back as soon as I could.”
The Twins signed him to a minor league deal on May 24, and he spent the past two weeks in what amounted to his spring training in the Florida Coast league.
“I think everything is there except I might be a tick or two down on my fastball,” Wood said. “I’m gradually building back up to that. With all of my other stuff working I’m really not worried about how hard I am throwing.”
Faria pitched five innings on Sunday, allowing one run on five hits to pick up the victory. Wood, making his Saints debut, pitched a scoreless inning, striking out two, his best outing of the season.
“This year I was working on a new pitch and it wasn’t going well,” Faria said. “So I scrapped it. It just took me a couple of games to get back to where I was before. Even in Arizona, the numbers don’t jump off the page, but for the most part I felt good.
“This year I just hit the reset button. On June 1, I decided it was the start of a new season.”
BRIEFLY
Infielder Elliot Soto is expected to be the next Saints player to get called up by the Twins. … Alex Kirilloff hit a leadoff home run for the second straight game. He also singled, and is now hitting .355. … The Saints’ victory, their seventh straight, moved them over .500 at 30-29. After losing the first game of a doubleheader at Iowa on May 25, they were 10 games under .500 at 16-26. … The Saints have homered in 17 straight games, a franchise record. They have hit 27 home runs in June, the most in professional baseball.
Tony Awards begin with non-acting honors handed out in NYC
By MARK KENNEDY
NEW YORK (AP) — Darren Criss and Julianne Hough kicked off the four-hour Tony Award celebrations at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday night, handing out mostly design awards exclusively on the streaming Paramount+.
Criss opened the telecast with the original song, “Set the Stage,” as he and Hough energetically danced up ladders, on laundry hampers and in sliding theater seats to celebrate the artists who keep theater alive.
The first award of the night — for best score — went to “Six: The Musical,” with music and lyrics by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss. Marlow is the first out nonbinary composer-lyricist to win a Tony.
Criss and Hough have an hour to hand out a total of eight technical awards for things like best lighting and sound design, along with best score, orchestrations and choreography. They will then pass hosting duties to Ariana DeBose for the main three-hour telecast on CBS and Paramount+ from the same stage, live coast to coast for the first time.
The season — with 34 new productions — represents a full return to theaters after nearly two years of a pandemic-mandated shutdown. At the last Tonys nine months ago, the winners were pulled from just 18 eligible plays and musicals, and many of the competitive categories were depleted.
DeBose, the Tony-nominated theater veteran and freshly minted Oscar winner for “West Side Story,” said Broadway is due for a party.
“I feel like if there was ever the time, the time is now,” she said. “I think it’s a triumph to have simply made it to this point, to have made art and to have a show.”
The telecast will have performances from this year’s Tony Award-nominated musicals, including “A Strange Loop,” “Company,” “Girl from the North Country,” “MJ,” “Mr. Saturday Night,” “Music Man,” “Paradise Square” and “Six.” The original cast members of the 2007 Tony-winning musical “Spring Awakening” will also reteam and perform.
“A Strange Loop,” a theater meta-journey about a playwright writing a musical, goes into the show with a leading 11 Tony nominations. Right behind with 10 nominations each is “MJ,” a bio musical of the King of Pop stuffed with his biggest hits, and “Paradise Square,” a musical about Irish immigrants and Black Americans jostling to survive in New York City around the time of the Civil War.
The best actress in a musical frontrunners are Sharon D Clarke from the revival of “Caroline, or Change” and Joaquina Kalukango of “Paradise Square.” The best actor in a musical may come down to Jaquel Spivey from “A Strange Loop” versus Myles Frost as the King of Pop in “MJ the Musical.”
“The Lehman Trilogy,” Stefano Massini’s play spanning 150 years about what led to the collapse of financial giant Lehman Brothers, is the leading best new play contender, while David Morse in a revival of Paula Vogel’s “How I Learned to Drive” is the leading contender as best actor in a play. His co-star, Mary-Louise Parker, could become the first actor to receive consecutive Tonys for best actress in a play.
Mark Kennedy is at
Column: Tony La Russa isn’t worried about Chicago White Sox fan discontent — he’ll ignore it like he did in his 1st South Side stint
You’ve got to have thick skin to be a major-league manager, and no one alive has managed more major-league games than Tony La Russa.
But being booed by your own fans has to sting a little, even for someone as grizzled as La Russa.
So I asked the Chicago White Sox manager before Sunday’s 8-6 loss to the Texas Rangers in 12 innings whether the booing had any effect on him.
“Didn’t you ask me about that yesterday?” he replied.
That was more a question about “the chanting,” I said, referring to the “Fire Tony” chants during the 10th inning of an 11-9 loss Saturday to the Rangers.
This was a brand new day and a brand new question, albeit the same subject matter — fans’ discontent with the White Sox manager.
“Well, same difference,” he said. “So I’ll say what I said (Saturday). I’m glad the fans are here. Whatever their honest feeling is, have at it. I’ve managed a long time. There have been times where people have not been pleased with the job I do, so, just do your best.”
So you just have to have tough skin?
“I’m not going to get into that,” he said. “My tough skin is our team against their team and getting beat and seeing the disappointment, not just in the fans but in our players that worked hard to get that win. And they’ve worked hard to stay close to .500, and now we’re still taking hits (with injuries).
“I can’t have more admiration and more respect for guys in this uniform. I felt worse for them.”
The “manager watch” has been a staple of baseball writing for well over a century. I’ve had to cover quite a few of them during my Tribune career, including hot seat updates on Sox managers Gene Lamont, Terry Bevington, Jerry Manuel, Robin Ventura and Rick Renteria, and Cubs managers Jim Riggleman, Dusty Baker, Mike Quade, Dale Sveum and Joe Maddon.
It’s uncomfortable for everyone involved, especially when you’re 99% sure the manager is a goner, as Baker, Ventura, Quade and Maddon all seemed during their final seasons in Chicago. Most of the managers on the proverbial hot seat handled the situation well, keeping it professional with media members. La Russa is no different.
But this is the first manager watch I’ve experienced where everyone knows the manager won’t be fired, no matter how much the team struggles or the fan base vents. That’s what makes La Russa an outlier among major-league managers, who know they’re hired to be fired. Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf can’t fire a Hall of Famer twice, right?
La Russa believes Sox fans will respond with more positivity when the team starts winning consistently.
“If we take care of everything down there, in the end the results will be (good) and the fans will be pleased,” he said. “Because I know they like this club.”
Then a right knee injury to Michael Kopech 13 pitches into Sunday’s game forced his removal and gave the Sox another obstacle to overcome to climb back to .500. The schedule may get easier, but the body blows are mounting.
The Sox hope the renewed focus on La Russa, which began Thursday with the intentional walk to the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Trea Turner on a 1-2 count, will blow over by the time the team returns from its six-game trip to Detroit and Houston. If not, fan discontent will undoubtedly grow stronger as the season goes on.
And that’s something reporters can’t ignore, even if it means asking uncomfortable questions.
Not everyone gets to write his or her own happy ending. La Russa no doubt expected to do just that when he signed on in 2020, nine seasons removed from sitting in the dugout in St. Louis. Bulls great Michael Jordan ended his career with the Washington Wizards instead of finishing it with “The Shot” in Game 6 of the 1998 NBA Finals.
You risk putting a dent in your legacy by attempting a comeback after a stellar career ends. La Russa was well aware of the pitfalls but made the jump anyway with a team built to win now.
It still might work out, but every week the prospects look grimmer.
At least La Russa got through an entire first season and two months into his second year before being booed by disgruntled Sox fans. It always has been a tough crowd, as history suggests. Sox fans unleashed on La Russa on opening day in 1986 at old Comiskey Park before the first game even began.
“The home fans booed their own manager, their starting pitcher and one of their relief pitchers during introductions,” Tribune reporter Phil Hersh wrote that day. “After a prolonged snooze, they booed the final out of a 5-3 White Sox loss to Milwaukee.”
The starting pitcher for the Sox was Tom Seaver, another eventual Hall of Famer. At least La Russa was in good company.
And if it’s any consolation, La Russa also was booed many times during the 1983 season before the Sox took off and cruised to the American League West title.
“You got to admire the way he stood up to all that pressure,” catcher Marc Hill told the Tribune’s Bob Verdi the day the Sox’s magic number to clinch in 1983 was reduced to one. “The owner criticizing him, the press, the guys on radio, the fans booing him. But he never cracked. Never. If he cracks, maybe we cracked too. But he just kept on being himself. If he was in trouble, he never acted it.”
La Russa said that day he had his law degree to fall back on if he had been fired by the Sox, adding he wasn’t concerned about being “second guessed in the newspaper” or “booed when you go out to the mound.”
“All I can hope for is that some day I’ll earn the benefit of the doubt,” he said. “That when I go out to change pitchers, maybe the people will say, ‘Well, maybe he knows what he’s doing.’ Do you have to be 16 games up or win your division before you get that? I don’t know.”
La Russa went on to become the second-winningest manager in baseball history behind Connie Mack. Yet he’s still subject to booing, like every other manager and player in the game.
That’s the beauty of baseball.
Gophers net offensive lineman from Indiana in 2023 recruiting class
