Chicago White Sox starter Michael Kopech out after throwing 13 pitches in the 1st inning with right knee discomfort
Chicago White Sox starter Michael Kopech hobbled after throwing a pitch and exited Sunday’s start against the Texas Rangers in the first inning with right knee discomfort.
The training staff checked on Kopech after he threw a strike to the third hitter of the game, Rangers’ Adolis García, making the count 3-2. Kopech threw 13 pitches.
After a discussion, Kopech attempted to throw a warmup pitch, but quickly stopped. He spiked the ball behind the mound and left the game.
Kopech has been one of the top pitchers on the White Sox as he returned to the rotation after spending most of last season as a reliever. He entered Sunday with a 2-2 record and a 1.94 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 10 starts.
His highlights this season include allowing one hit in seven shutout innings against the New York Yankees in Game 2 of a May 22 doubleheader at Yankee Stadium. In that game, Kopech retired the first 17 batters before Rob Brantly broke up the perfect game with a two-out double in the sixth.
He allowed one hit while striking out eight and walking one in six innings in a 4-0 victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Kopech was replaced Sunday by Reynaldo López.
The Sox have been hit hard with injuries all season. Pitchers Lance Lynn (right knee surgery), Vince Velasquez (left groin strain) and Joe Kelly (left hamstring strain), shortstop Tim Anderson (right groin strain) and left fielder Eloy Jiménez (right hamstring tendon tear) are among those currently on the injured list. Lynn is slated to return Tuesday at Detroit.
Chicago Bears chalk up penalty for too much contact in OTAs to younger players eager to prove themselves: ‘They’re flying around’
With one day remaining in the Chicago Bears’ voluntary offseason program, there’s little question new coach Matt Eberflus has gotten his “HITS” principle across to players.
The hustle — or at least the intensity — in some previous OTAs led to the NFL docking the organization a planned day on the field Tuesday. The Bears were back at it Wednesday at the Walter Payton Center with fewer collisions and less contact than they’ve had in these sessions, which are without full pads.
Safety Jaquan Brisker collided with wide receiver Velus Jones on a play in the flat for a pass breakup, with both players going to the ground, but that was about the only notable contact that teams are supposed to avoid in rules collectively bargained for the purpose of player safety.
The defense was the big winner on the day. Cornerback Jaylon Johnson also had a nice pass breakup (without a collision), and safety DeAndre Houston-Carson intercepted quarterback Justin Fields twice. Eberflus noted that the offense was victorious in Monday’s session — held without media — and said he counted 11 chunk pass plays.
Eberflus said neither he nor the organization was fined by the league. One issue the Bears face: The NFLPA will be on the lookout for potential repeat violations.
The players association had a representative at an OTA in May, when sessions were too physical. The Bears were warned, and when video of subsequent OTAs showed similar issues, the NFL forced them to cancel Tuesday’s session.
Future penalties could be more severe — the team could lose minicamp dates. In some instances draft picks have been stripped.
“Hustle can be there and it is, and you can see that,” Eberflus said. “You guys were at practice. They run on offense. They run on defense. Man, we run.
“But the intensity part. The focus part of intensity can be there but not the physical part until we get the pads. Once we get the pads on in training camp, that’s when we’re going to focus on how we play the intensity piece. That cannot be done this time of year.
“We’re excited where we are with that. There’s guys, they’re flying around, they’re really moving to the ball. It looks fast to me.”
Third-year tight end Cole Kmet said a significantly younger roster with a lot of new faces eager to impress a new front office and coaching staff has created more vigorous sessions at a time when more veteran and established programs don’t have the foot on the gas pedal.
“We’re going 100% and you’re being asked to go 100% and you want to show out for a new staff,” Kmet said. “You have young guys and guys like me that want to stick around here and be around here. … And I think it’s a balance.
“As players … we’ve got to learn as a group how to practice correctly and take care of each other and keep guys off the ground. And practice in a way that’s beneficial for everybody, where we’re able to go 100% full effort, which you can do in these things, but still keep everybody safe and everybody off the ground.
“I think since Day 1 … it’s just been night and day with how we’ve been practicing.”
Left guard Cody Whitehair said it’s difficult to go full speed as a lineman in practice when not wearing pads.
“But this team is young and we need that intense practice and expectation from the group,” he said. “We do have a lot of young guys and the expectations are high, so you’ve got to expect an intense practice. I feel like the guys have really worked hard and have gotten a lot out of it.”
Despite the penalty, the players have a pretty good understanding of what coaches will expect at training camp, when legitimate football evaluation begins.
“When we get pads on, it’s going to be full go,” said Kmet, who used his unplanned day off Tuesday to play golf. “We’re going to be going at it, and it’s going to be good for everybody. We’re building up to that right now.
“We’re getting this break here soon. It’s going to be on everybody to take care of their bodies during this time and make sure they’re staying in shape and ready to roll when Day 1 comes around.”
Jan. 6 panelists: Enough evidence uncovered to indict Trump
By HOPE YEN
WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of the House committee investigating the Capitol riot said Sunday they have uncovered enough evidence for the Justice Department to consider an unprecedented criminal indictment against former President Donald Trump for seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
“I would like to see the Justice Department investigate any credible allegation of criminal activity on the part of Donald Trump,” said Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., a committee member who also leads the House Intelligence Committee. “There are certain actions, parts of these different lines of effort to overturn the election that I don’t see evidence the Justice Department is investigating.”
The committee held its first public hearing last week, with members laying out their case against Trump to show how the defeated president relentlessly pushed his false claims of a rigged election despite multiple advisers telling him otherwise and how he intensified an extraordinary scheme to overturn Joe Biden’s victory.
Additional evidence is set to be unveiled this week in hearings that will demonstrate how Trump and his advisers engaged in a “massive effort” to spread misinformation and pressured the Justice Department to embrace his false claims.
Committee members indicated Sunday their most important audience over the course of the hearings ultimately may be Attorney General Merrick Garland, who must decide whether his department can and should prosecute Trump. They left no doubt their own view as to whether the evidence is sufficient.
“Once the evidence is accumulated by the Justice Department, it needs to make a decision about whether it can prove to a jury beyond a reasonable doubt the president’s guilt or anyone else’s,” Schiff said. “But they need to be investigated if there’s credible evidence, which I think there is.”
Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said he doesn’t intend to “browbeat” Garland but noted the committee has already laid out in legal pleadings a variety of criminal statutes they believe Trump violated.
“I think that he knows, his staff knows, the U.S. attorneys know, what’s at stake here,” Raskin said. “They know the importance of it, but I think they are rightfully paying close attention to precedent in history as well as the facts of this case.”
Garland has not specified how he might proceed, which would be unprecedented and may be complicated in a political election season in which Trump has openly flirted with the idea of running for president again in 2024. “We will follow the facts wherever they lead,” Garland said in his speech at Harvard University’s commencement ceremony last month.
A federal judge in California said in a March ruling in a civil case that Trump “more likely than not” committed federal crimes in seeking to obstruct the congressional count of the Electoral College ballots on Jan. 6, 2021. The judge cited two statutes: obstruction of an official proceeding, and conspiracy to defraud the United States. Trump has denied all wrongdoing.
Schiff appeared on ABC’s “This Week,” and Raskin spoke on CNN’s “State of the Union.”
For full coverage of the Jan. 6 hearings, go to
