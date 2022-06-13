Finance
Choosing a Trustworthy Car Repair Mechanic
Everyone needs a good car mechanic from time to time. The question is where do you find a dependable one?
There are so many stories of car repair rip offs by car mechanics that many people have trouble deciding where to take their vehicles for repairs. Here is the story about a rip off that occurred in Flagstaff, Arizona several years ago. The victims in this case were from out of town. The radiator on their Chevrolet Suburban sprung a leak outside of Flagstaff, and the owners had to have the car towed into town for repairs.
The Suburban owner dealt with a mechanic at an Exxon station in Flagstaff a few months earlier, and was treated fairly. The owner tried to call the same Exxon car mechanic to order a tow truck, but he read the wrong line in the telephone book while searching for Exxon’s telephone number. When the tow truck arrived, it was from a different mechanic shop. Since the tow truck was there, the Suburban owner agreed to let the tow driver take the car to his shop.
The car mechanic told the Suburban owner that the car needed a radiator recore, which was once a common procedure. The bill came to nearly $600. The owner balked, but the mechanic assured him that was a standard price. When the Suburban owner returned home, every mechanic he called said the procedure should have been done for less than $200. Some shops would have done it for $100.
The victim of the rip off called the Arizona Attorney General’s office to complain, but he was told that there was insufficient money loss for the Attorney General to become involved. The victim gave up on the complaint, and figured he was just going to have to live with the $400 rip off. A couple of weeks later, the radiator sprung another leak. This time the victim took his car to a trusted car mechanic who said that there had been no radiator recore installed. The only repair that the Flagstaff mechanic had performed was a spot weld at the leak, a procedure that should not have cost more than $20 or $30.
A happy sidebar to this is that the complaint to the Arizona Attorney General helped trigger an investigation of the offending car mechanic in Flagstaff. The Attorney General sent a car with 100% working parts to the mechanic shop. The mechanic told the undercover investigator that several parts needed to be replaced. The shop was fined $10,000 for trying to rip off the Attorney General’s office. Unfortunately, the State of Arizona kept the fine money. The victim of the Suburban rip off received no recompense.
Here are a few tips to help keep you from becoming an auto repair rip off victim and help you choose the right car mechanic for your vehicle:
– Get an estimate in writing with details of all repairs to be done
– Be specific about what you want the mechanic to do and what you don’t want the mechanic to do
– Use a mechanic you know and trust whenever possible
– If you are new to town, ask a few of the locals to recommend a good car mechanic
– Check to see if the shop is AAA approved
– Get a written guarantee
– Follow the manufacturer’s recommended scheduled maintenance, and don’t let a car mechanic vary widely from that schedule
– Call for estimates from various shops before having any repairs done
– Read the bill carefully and ask about any questionable charges
Following these simple tips above will help you avoid many of the problems auto owners face when trying to choose a car repair shop to do business with.
Finance
Arrangement To Acquire Needy Ones Round The Clock To Move One Bed To Another Bed By Vedanta
Medical emergencies or serious accidents occur at any time without notice and throughout such difficult situations, the first help that you need is that from a local ambulance service provider who can easily and quickly transport you to the nearest hospital or other definitive care for immediate treatment.
Detail about our company services
It provides a large vary business patient transfer services like commercial stretcher service in civil airlines, a charter ambulance in the city and alternative emergency and non-emergency patient services at a good value. Key options embody a high-tech ventilator, respirator, pump, infusion pump, heart monitor, power provide and atomic number 8 cylinder, etc to cater to the requirement of a vital patient. We’ve finest and intimate with doctors like Endocrinologists, Gastroenterologists, Hematologists, Hospice and Palliative drugs Specialists, Anesthesiologists, Colon, and body part Surgeons, Nephrologists, Obstetricians, and Gynecologists and Oncologists, etc to serve the wants of the various class of patients.
Surrounding the clock migration facility
Our Company group member works 24/7 hrs into 365 days and tries to provide all the possible facilities from the ventilator to a respirator, defibrillator, oxygen supply, Infusion pump, Suction machines and portable power for patients. It is standing with its strong hands to transfer serious patients from one to another city. We give a protected and fast service at a very comfortable rate. Basically, our company is organised only to give medical service to the patients at least time with a low and manageable cost. It provides sophisticated and admirable transferring services by conducting a helpful facility and tries a lot to help the patients and gives them the best medical service.
A team of extremely qualified Doctor and paramedics
This Air Ambulance in Patna provides the complete setups of ICU emergency medical services. And most importantly, it provides advanced EMT, ICU and CCU facilities with the best medical equipment. We have all right practised, certified, and actuated to make sure the safe evacuation of an essential patient and that they additionally carry medication, medicines, and every one the attention instrumentation with them to relinquish emergency treatment to the patients. This supports you to shift your patient with the required needs of the emergency and needed medical equipment which is provided to ICU patients in the hospital. It is ready to serve the needs of the emergency air evacuation support to the critical and serious patients with the needed faculty of emergency medical support.
This Air Ambulance in Guwahati provides complete bed-to-bed to bed transfer facility not only from one city to another but also from one country to another. It works with qualified MD Doctors and Paramedical Technicians to secure patients life. It provides complete bed to bed patient transfer from one city to another, one hospital to another hospital etc. It gives you the best air ambulance and the fastest air ambulance service. This company provides you with the emergency air evacuation support with the required emergency setup of the modern and advanced equipment which be needed during the evacuation process with the well trained Medical Faculty. It is available with the required services of the air emergency evacuation support to shift any critical patient to the desired or preferred medical treatment centre.
Finance
Criminal Defense Attorney – The History
The related concepts of crime and law have a long history out of which has emerged a variety of legal systems and juridical forms that necessitate the existence lawyers. Lawyers are a highly trained professional class that is concerned with the study and practice of law, and a criminal defense attorney deals with law that concerns crime.
Specifically, a criminal defense attorney defends those who have been accused of a criminal offense. A criminal defense attorney prepares a case in an attempt to protect their clients’ civil liberties and have them declared not guilty. In lieu of that, a criminal defense attorney will try to have the sentence given be as light as possible.
The legitimacy of law, in political theory, extends from some kind of governing body. The state, as both a theoretical construct, and an actual existing body of government, has historically often been the force behind the legitimacy of systems of laws. In Western political philosophy, it has been argued that a state must be established to protect humans from each other. The role of the criminal attorney is to act as a mediator in disputes involving harm or other criminal acts.
From Western political thought emerged the concept of the nation-state, which pairs nationalist feelings of patriotism with the form of the state. The Revolutions of 1848 throughout Europe played a role in the increase of nationalism, as well as liberal democracy and the court systems we see in Europe and North America today.
Through this process of nationalism, nations each developed their own particular legal systems that share a common ancestor, but exhibit a wide range of variation that depend largely on the culture from which they derive. However, in cultures that allow people to defend themselves in a criminal court, a lawyer is absolutely necessary.
The presentation of documents and verbal discussions had to be coordinated in a hierarchical fashion, as the legitimacy of the law comes from above in the chain of command. The necessitated the existence of courts and judges. Courts serve as official meeting places for lawyers as well as opportunities for judges to decide cases. Some cases are decided by judges, but most criminal cases are decided by juries, whom the criminal defense attorney must convince their client is innocent.
In modern legal systems, lawyers are still under the authority of judges, who in turn must answer to the state; however, lawyers also have a larger role, because people are allowed to defend themselves in court. In criminal cases, a defendant can defend him or herself with legal representation. In a criminal court, a lawyer can prosecute or defend individuals or groups in the interpretation and enforcement of laws. The decisions of courts set precedents that increase the likelihood of future court cases being determined in the same way.
As you can see, this profession has a long history and could not have achieved its current form without the technology of writing and the accumulation of laws in their written form.
Finance
Advertising Memes – How to Hardwire Your Prospects to Buy From Only You
“Meme” comes from a Greek word. In terms of marketing the word describes a “packet” of information that is comprehensible in an instant. In order to cut through the noise and jumble of advertising today only the most compelling and simple-to-understand “packets” succeed.
Memes in marketing are real. They are a mind-control device. This isn’t science fiction stuff. Geoff Ayling in his book “Rapid Response Advertising” tells all about it. It is one of my favorite books.
Memes are a sort of “instant recall” template in our brains. Sometimes a meme is a slogan, sometimes it’s a jingle, sometimes it’s a visual association. Whatever the form, a successful advertising meme gets under our skin and embeds itself into our subconscious mind from where it influences our actions.
Creepy, right?
Perhaps. But I think I can convince you that a meme can be used as a force for good… and that developing the right meme for your business or product could be the difference between struggling to succeed year-in, year-out and getting filthy rich.
Here’s a classic meme:
“I like IKE!”
What’s not to like about Ike? His image was congruent, at least in public he succeeded in being likable in two elections… in part due to his charisma, appearance, and credibility – but it was all tied-together by the simple 3-word hear-it, say-it meme. Ike won by a landslide in 1953, ending a 20-year Democratic White House – even though he had NEVER HELD AN ELECTED OFFICE and thus wasn’t an experience legislator.
Ike’s election was a great triumph of populism… and it might have come off well even without the meme “I line Ike!” You can’t deny the power or the associations the slogan brings up.
Other famous memes include:
“Hot pizza delivered to your door in 30 minutes of less or it’s Free!”
“We’re number 2. We try harder.”
In both these cases the name of the business isn’t even included in the meme but the associations are so powerful the majority of Americans recognize these memes even though they may not have see the ads in years.
Here’s another:
“Take the Pepsi challenge!”
I remember this from the 1970s and early 80s. I was a kid. I liked coke better but I did try Pepsi, as did most Coke drinkers… and Coke lost a huge market share to Pepsi in the space of a few years. Pepsi re-positioned Coke as being old-fashioned and uncool. The damage to Coke was brutal and the company spend incredible amounts of money trying to get the business back. One of the great marketing coups in history.
Let’s face it, the chances that your product or company will ever have such a successful meme as these ones is slim. Memes are powerful in more subtle contexts too. Ideally a meme will create, in the mind of your customers, a profound and compelling “reason” to buy from you. A combination of memes can even be used in layers to create the impression that your product or service is profoundly different from your competition – even though in reality it is not.
The differentiation between what you sell and what your competition sells is in the MINDS of the people who experience your products or your advertising. Many business owners would be shocked at just how oblivious the public is to the value of their products, and how easily forgotten their advertising is.
By understanding and using Memes in your marketing messages you stand a fighting chance of standing out in a sea of “me-too” marketing… which is, despite your pride in your current marketing, probably what you are doing right now.
There are not that many great memes visible in marketing today. Some of the companies that have them however have triumphed in the marketplace. Avis car rental’s Meme “We’re number 2 – we try harder” actually catapulted that failing company into a number 2 position… the Meme actually created the reality they were after.
The Marlboro Man is another successful meme. The tag line is “Come To Where The Flavor Is – Marlboro Country” – and that’s okay but the real power of it comes with the layering of the associated images of male power and rugged Americanism. The memes embedded in the collective consciousness of America and took Marlboro from being number 22 to being number one in cigarette sales. It took a undistinguished, failing brand and created a multi-billion dollar brand.
I wouldn’t want to be involved with a poisonous product like cigarettes but you have to admit the meme is powerful indeed, and worth studying. A number of liquor companies have sort of tried to borrow from the Marlboro meme with some success. In essence Whiskey is, to most drinkers, pretty similar, yet effective memetic marketing has created brand-preferences in the minds of consumers which allow some brands to dominate. When presented at a bar with 20 brands of Whiskey the drinker knows what he likes. He has a preference that is in fact less based on his own real personal preference and more based in the effective mind-control marketing of memetic branding.
Powerful stuff indeed.
Choosing a Trustworthy Car Repair Mechanic
Arrangement To Acquire Needy Ones Round The Clock To Move One Bed To Another Bed By Vedanta
Ether Drops Below $1,400, Pummeled By US Inflation And Difficulty Bomb Setback
Crypto Markets Lose $100 Billion As Bitcoin Drops Below $26K
Ethereum Takes Major Hit, Can The Bulls Protect More Losses
Prominent Turkish Exchange Bitay Plans to Enter the Indian Crypto Market
Tyreek Hill debuts podcast, says Chiefs didn’t get him the ball enough in 2021, Mahomes isn’t as accurate as Tua
‘A Strange Loop’ makes history at Tonys; ‘Company’ wins 5
Celtics face a familiar task on the road; Game 5 vs. Warriors Monday night
Pulitzer and now top Tony, ‘A Strange Loop’ makes history
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News6 days ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Finance4 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
News4 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line