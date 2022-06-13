News
Column: It’s up to Lance Lynn to save the Chicago White Sox’s season — and it begins tonight in Detroit
Apologies are in order to Lance Lynn, whose assignment Monday night in Detroit was to save the Chicago White Sox’s season.
Against all odds, the season remained salvageable, in spite of a rash of hamstring and knee injuries, a lackluster offense, boneheaded mistakes on the bases and in the field, and head-scratching decisions by manager Tony La Russa.
The Sox have been their own worst enemy, but a few key fixes to personnel — and protocols — could turn things around on a dime.
Thanks in part to the schedule makers, the Sox have 16 remaining games against the first-place Minnesota Twins, starting on July 4 at Guaranteed Rate Field. They’ll face the Twins in six of their last nine games in the regular season, including the final three on the South Side.
The Sox trailed the Twins in the American League Central by six games entering Monday, but Minnesota is 8-11 since May 25, so it’s not like they need to catch the New York Yankees. And there’s always the three wild-card spots. Beggars can’t be choosers.
But really, it’s all up to Lynn now. It’s probably unfair to pin so much hope on one player, but that’s how life rolls in 2022.
Big man, big shoulders, big responsibilities.
The Sox have pointed to Lynn’s return since he suffered a torn tendon in his right knee in his final Cactus League start in Arizona. Two and a half months later, he’ll make his scheduled debut a day ahead of schedule, replacing Johnny Cueto, who was forced to go in relief Sunday after Michael Kopech left with right knee discomfort after two batters in Sunday’s loss to the Texas Rangers.
Will one day make a difference? It shouldn’t with a veteran like Lynn.
Lynn’s dominance in the first half last season not only helped the Sox jump out to a comfy lead in the AL Central, but helped create swagger that gave the team its personality. Who could forget Lynn whipping off his belt and throwing it over the dugout for umpire Vic Lentz last August after a sticky stuff check? According to Lynn, Lentz ejected him because he “hurt his feelings” by telling the ump he got there too late to request a check. Sox fans loved Lynn’s attitude and he became a fan favorite quickly.
But that Sox swagger seemingly has been put in a blind trust. The dugout looks dead at times, which happens when there’s not much to shout about. Even Eloy Jiménez’s mugging to the camera and waving “Hi Mom” have been missed. Repeated camera shots of La Russa, standing alone in the corner with a stone-faced stare, doesn’t help.
Lynn can change all that. It will take more than one good start, but it has to start Monday. He’s a leader in the clubhouse and his voice carries.
When times get tough, the manager and leaders of a team are expected to calm the waters and reassure fans things will be OK. But after the “Fire Tony” chants Saturday from agitated Sox fans, Lynn’s preplanned media session Sunday was postponed. The always accommodating Tim Anderson was unavailable to talk too, the team told reporters, until he returns from his rehab stint. Yasmani Grandal barked he was “doing something” Sunday when asked if he had a second to talk.
The Zoom era gave major-league players the option of avoiding media on a regular basis. It’s not surprising some no longer feel obligated to talk, even with the return of clubhouse access. But you’d think La Russa’s players would want to support their manager publicly after all the stories of them bonding last season.
Lucas Giolito and Jake Burger addressed fan reaction after Saturday’s game, but neither defended La Russa. Giolito said the fans often voice “colorful opinions,” then blamed himself for the loss to the Rangers. Burger said fans “have a right to voice their opinion” during games.
“They are coming to the game and they can say whatever they want,” Burger said. “I know this clubhouse is a family and we are going to stick together no matter what. You can have outside opinions, but this clubhouse, we are tight and it’s a family.”
La Russa, the head of the family, wore a T-shirt that said “FAMILY” to a recent postgame briefing, in case there was any question about the tight-knit group. He also understands the need for players to talk to the media, and once went into the St. Louis Cardinals players’ lounge in Busch Stadium to force several players to go out and answer questions after a difficult loss.
But that was a different era.
The funny part about the team protecting La Russa is the manager has been through all this before. Back at the start of Cardinals spring training in 2004, someone hired a plane to fly around the complex with a banner that read: “Save the Cardinals. Fire La Russa and (GM Walt) Jocketty.” Now fans save money by just venting on Twitter.
La Russa overcame the disenchantment and wound up winning championships in St. Louis in 2006 and 2011. And he hasn’t lost faith in this team, while acknowledging it has been a struggle.
But the Sox desperately need a spark, the kind of signature performance that can help erase the agony of the first 2 1/2 months of the season and engineer a course correction.
It’s all starts with the Big Man.
Ravens punter Jordan Stout finalizes rookie deal; just 3 picks unsigned ahead of mandatory minicamp
Ravens rookie punter Jordan Stout finalized his rookie contract Monday, leaving the team with just three unsigned draft picks ahead of this week’s mandatory minicamp.
Outside linebacker David Ojabo (second round), offensive tackle Daniel Faalele (third) and cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (fourth) are the only players in the Ravens’ 11-man draft class who have yet to sign. The team’s three-day minicamp starts Tuesday in Owings Mills, but all three are expected to agree to four-year deals this summer.
With punter Sam Koch’s offseason retirement, Stout, a fourth-round pick from Penn State, is expected to start this season. He averaged 46.5 yards per punt last season and led the nation in average hang time (4.36 seconds), according to Pro Football Focus. At No. 130 overall, he became the highest punter drafted since 2019.
“You watch Jordan, and he reminds you a lot of Sam coming out,” coach John Harbaugh said after the draft. “The leg strength is a part of it. A lot of guys have big legs, but they don’t have all the other pieces. So you look in terms of the footwork, the technique, they get the ball out quick, the hands, the efficiency, where the drop goes, the ability to control the punt, right, left and then the depth of it. Those are all things that we look [at] with Jordan, and it reminds you a lot of Sam.”
Stout’s rookie deal is expected to be worth about $4.4 million overall.
Explore southern Italy and Sicily with food editor Jess Fleming
Explore the magical southern coast of Italy and the beautiful island of Sicily — the largest island in the Mediterranean Sea — with Jess Fleming and other Pioneer Press readers on the trip of a lifetime to this region.
We will visit a local winery, have dinner at an agriturismo farm, sample local limoncello and see amazing archaeological sites, from the lava-preserved ruins of Pompeii to the breathtaking Valley of the Temples in Agrigento.
We’ll stay for a few nights in Sorrento on the stunning Amalfi Coast, where the seafood is fresh and the citrus fruits abundant, but also in Sicily’s capital, Palermo, which is also known for its seafood, but also its stunning desserts and inventive street food. We stay in four-star hotels and take comfy coaches from place to place.
There is so much to see and do in this region, and we’ll cover a lot of ground.
The trip runs from April 14-26, 2023.
If you want more information, the trip website is gateway.gocollette.com/link/1104385. We are holding a virtual informational meeting at 4 p.m on July 14. Register at tinyurl.com/PioneerPressTravel.
Or you can always email Jess at [email protected] She loves answering reader questions, especially about travel!
How Many Episodes In Peaky Blinders Season 6?
We are going to discuss a British crime drama named “PEAKY BLINDERS”. It has a total of 6 seasons and this series broadcasted its first episode on 12 September 2013. However, the last episode of the 6th season was broadcasted on 3 April 2022. This show is been broadcasted on “Netflix”. Its original network is the BBC TWO for seasons 1, 2, 3, and 4, and BBC ONE for seasons 5 and 6. Its budget for making this series is approx 1.5million dollars per episode.
Talking about the crime drama, the show revolves around a gangster family that is based in Birmingham in England year 1919. However, his gang came into the eye of Major Chester Campbell and a detective chief inspector. And the drama has continued around them to catch them. The gang was trying to take over Birmingham with their crimes.
Cast
We have a wonderful cast and they are Cillian Murphy, Helen McCory, Steven Knight, Paul Anderson, Tom Hardy, Sophie Rundle, Finn Cole, Joe Cole, and Harry Kirton. Additionally, Kate Phillips, Annabelle Wallis, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Stephen Graham, Charlotte Riley, Charlie Murphy, Anya Taylor-Joy, Conrad Khan, and Sam Neill are also there.
Characters
Thomas “Tommy” Shelby, Chief Inspector/Major Chester Campbell, Elizabeth “Polly” Gray, Arthur Shelby Jr, Freddie Thorne, Grace Shelby, and née Burgess are some notable characters. Additionally, Ada Thorne, née Shelby, John “Johnny” Shelby, Charlie Strong, Jeremiah “Jimmy” Jesus, Winston Churchill, and Linda Shelby are also there.
Reviews
It has been starred as 8.8 out of 10 by IMDb. On average this series has been starred 4.9/5. However, it is a top-rated series as it has been rated 5 out of 5 by many of the audience. The audience says that this type of series genre has never been defined in such clear and intricate detail. Moreover, the direction is top-notch, and also casting is well done all the casting have been appreciated a lot for their skills. Overall, it has been a must-watch series. If did not watch it yet then you have missed the masterpiece.
How Many Episodes In Peaky Blinders Season 6?
Season 6 is the last season to be broadcasted on The first platform, and also it has 6 episodes. The first episode of season 6 has come out on 27 February 2022 and the last episode appeared on 3 April 2022.
This season starts with Tommy going to North America and facing a new challenge from, his old rivalry. Meanwhile the end of the season, it has been seen that he has taken over many organizations that are associated with crimes.
But by the 1930s he faces the outcomes of all his actions in past.
