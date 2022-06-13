Finance
Distance Education Degrees
Distance education or distance learning is a field of education that focuses on the teaching methods delivered using technology and instructional design systems. Distance education degrees are also referred to as correspondence courses. These programs make use of computer-based training to educate students. The University of South Africa has been offering distance education courses since 1946. The Open University in the United Kingdom founded in 1969, is the largest distance education university. There are many private and public, non-profit and for-profit institutions offering courses and degree programs through distance education.
The programs designed are concise and well structured, so as to make the subject matter easily understandable. All forms of technology like radio, television, audio-video conferencing, computer-aided instruction and on-line learning are used. Some institutes may also provide the study-material in hard copy or soft-copy as per systems. There are also student counseling services available. Distance programs are designed for all age groups. There is no age criteria for admission to any program. In most cases, anyone who has a high school diploma can enroll. Renowned universities are usually accredited with a license to carry distance education programs. Typically, the programs have a flexible degree programs, and have examination centers all over the country. The Internet is used as a medium for conducting on-line tests in many cases.
Accredited colleges and universities offer these distance learning degree programs in accounting, paralegal, healthcare, business management, engineering, electronics, computer science, marketing and hospitality management. Programs in associate and diploma studies in subjects as varied as criminal justice, industrial engineering technology, computer Repair, computer specialist, veterinary technician, floral design, medical coding and billing are also offered in the distance education system.
And If I Perish Book Review
And If I Perish, by Evelyn M. Monahan and Rosemary Neidel-Greenlee, tells the stories of U.S. Army nurses stationed on the frontline in World War II from the beginning of the war in North Africa to Italy and finally to its last days when the Allies were closing on Berlin. The campaigns in North Africa and Italy gave the American military their baptism by fire but inflicted relatively less casualties on invasion troops compared to the possible consequences of an assault on Hitler’s Fortress Europe. Although most readers believe that women did not serve on the frontline in WWII, closer examinations show that women did serve on the frontline providing life-saving care to wounded troops. Lastly, military medicine at the beginning of the war was woefully inept at handling wounds inflicted by combat, but eventually caught up to save a majority of wounded troops.
The campaigns in North Africa and Italy is a testament to the courage and ingenuity of American troops but it also revealed major discrepancies of Allied planning. At the onset of the war for Americans, medical personnel quickly became skilled at improvisation because the lack of medical supplies demanded it. At the beginning of Operation Torch in Arzew, Algeria with supplies running low, Lt. Helen M. Molony of the 48th Surgical Hospital “… out of suture material… got a spool of white thread from her musette bag and they sewed up his bladder with that (P. 47).” After exhausting whatever thread available, the nurses of the 48th began using their own strands of hair sterilized with alcohol to suture the wounds of the G.I.s under their care. Before entering the war, the War Department did not foresee the need for large amounts of basic medical equipment such as the Wangensteen apparatus used to treat abdominal and gastrointestinal wounds, or even stands to hold IV fluids for recovering patients. Although North Africa and Italy showed the Allies their shortcomings, the lessons learned were included in later planning of military operations.
Subsequent Operations such as Overlord and Dragoon were planned with the lessons learned from Operations Torch and Shingle. Forward-thinking nurses like First Lieutenant Marsha Nash required her staff to visit “… the seasoned 128th Evacuation Hospital at Tortworth Castle to observe and learn the process of setting up and tearing down a tent hospital, and how to improvise in combat areas when necessary medical and surgical equipment was not delivered with supplies as scheduled,” to gain as much information in training before learning lessons the hard way through combat (P. 333). In preparation for casualties resulting from D-Day, military planners undertook Operation Neptune where “… the Eighty-second and 101st Airborne Divisions dropped special canisters of medical and surgical supplies at various locations in Normandy… soldiers going ashore on D-Day carried medical supplies and equipment along with his regular field pack and weapons… dropped the medical supplies and equipment on the beachhead, to be picked up later… ,” allowing medics set up impromptu aid stations to care for the wounded until hospitals could be brought ashore (P. 323-324). The lack of basic medical equipment will be at least addressed by military planners in an entirely separate medical logistic operation on D-Day, but will never fully be remedied as the nature of war will forever prevent it. Unfortunately, the fresh troops invading Normandy did not heed all the lessons learned from the Mediterranean Theater where “5,700 combat troops had fallen victim to trench foot… losing toes, a foot, or even both feet,” and D-Day troops eventually lose “… a grand total of 29,389 casualties in the European theater.” (P.425-426)
American women played an indispensable role in the Second World War. Army nurses saved countless lives and “… the survival rate for wounded soldiers who made it to a battalion aid station was a remarkable 95.86 percent; 85.71 percent were able to return to duty.” (P.258)
Army nurses also served as a psychological boost for wounded troops who “gauged how their own sweethearts, wives, and families might respond to them by the way these women reacted to their wounds (P. 106-107).” The army nurses, only one or two years in an age difference, gave the injured men the confidence to write to their loved ones about their disfigurement. Volunteer nurses were expected to flee in the face of combat, but they displayed the same valor and commitment to duty as the men they cared for. For example at the Anzio beachhead, when the “… shelling began, Roe and Rourke refused to leave their patients, though the latter kept urging them to get out and seek safety… not a single nurse who will let this shelling of hospitals chase her off the beach… ” staying behind to provide care for the wounded and at times sacrificing themselves to protect their patients (P. 271). Nurses did give their lives in the line of duty, “… the bombing of the 95th Evacuation Hospital caused twenty-eight deaths; twenty-two were hospital personnel-three nurses, two officers, sixteen enlisted men, and one Red Cross worker… ” earning the respect and admiration of the men they served with (P. 261). Although primarily female, army nurses “… spent hours working together in the OR, coping with difficult living conditions and surviving the ever present dangers of war, they forged a strong bond of friendship,” with the treating each other as equals in the face of war (P. 367-368). Female nurses played an invaluable role in the invasions of North Africa and Italy providing physical and psychological care for troops carrying the hopes of the world.
Military medicine in World War II jumped forward by leaps and bounds to handle even the most devastating wounds inflicted on troops in battle. Private Berchard Lamar “Glant” suffered wounds so terrible, it forcibly amputated part of his right arm and half of his left leg. Glant was evacuated to a battalion aid station and “… saved due to the remarkably quick and effective medical protocols set up and honed in North Africa and now being put to the test in Italy: first, the immediate ministrations to the wounded on the battlefields by medics and soldiers; next, the quick transport of the wounded to a battalion aid station where medical teams could work to further stabilize patients; then the transport to evacuation hospitals for more extensive treatments and surgery; and finally, the return of a healed soldier to the front, or his transfer to a hospital farther to the rear for a longer period of recuperation.” (P. 258)
Military hospitals and their planners developed an effective chain of care for wounded soldiers ensuring life-saving treatment for those who survived long enough to reach the battalion aid station. World War II also developed solutions to age-old problems plaguing both allied and axis armies. Malaria-afflicted troops in North Africa refused to take Atabrine because the side-effects were worse than the symptoms of the disease, but doctors by the Mediterranean campaign learned the proper dosages to negate the debilitating side-effects freeing troops for combat. As with any war, Allied troops suffered from sexually-transmitted diseases from locals providing their services and military hospitals were “… loaded with sulfonamide-resistant venereal disease… ,” the ever-mounting number of afflicted troops forced the movement of penicillin production from England to the United States and increasing output by the billions to cure troops (P. 215). For troops suffering from facial injuries resulting in the loss of an eye, they tended to be outfitted with glass eyes prone to causing irritation and infection but doctors started turning towards the alternative acrylic prosthetic eye that caused less irritation and only taking three weeks to produce compared to the three month production time of a glass eye.
Operation Torch and Shingle provided American forces with their first large-scale combat experience in World War II learning lessons invaluable to the eventual invasion of Europe. Women provided life-saving care to wounded troops and boosted the confidence of servicemen to reach out to their loved ones about their physical and psychological wounds. Army nurses also willingly placed themselves in the same danger faced by troops in order to heal those very same troops. Medicine and products progressed rapidly to address the multitude of troops suffering from almost every wound possible. And If I Perish is an all-encompassing story about the relatively unknown struggles of Army nurses in World War II.
Know Your VoIP Phone System With This Helpful Glossary
Have you ever been part of a conversation with a group of people who seemed to be speaking their own language? Perhaps it made you feel left out and it was difficult to connect with the group on a personal level because of what seemed like a language barrier. That’s how jargon can make “average” people feel. All the VoIP phone system acronyms and industry terms only create confusion among certain individuals and makes them feel like outsiders, increasing the communication gap between a service provider and its consumer.
This is why we are providing you with a glossary of the essential terms used by VoIP providers so you can meet VoIP agents and telecom experts at least half way. Before we get in it, however, lets clarify what the difference is between VoIP, IP, and Cloud telephony.
Simply put: there really isn’t much difference. VoIP, IP, and Cloud (or cloud-based) are essentially synonymous. All of these use an IP network which digitizes communication data, like voice, creating packets of data and sends these packets of data between different endpoints. Using this method has been known to be more cost effective since data packets can be transmitted on shared lines without the PTSN tolls (keep reading to learn what PTSN is).
This glossary was made with the average business owner in mind. Since the way businesses communicate is changing to match the technological advances of today, we want to help you stay up to date on the terminology you might hear over the phone when speaking to VoIP service providers.
Here are some other helpful words to help you better understand the agents of your current cloud business phone service provider
VoIP Glossary
ATA: Analog Telephone Adapter. This allows analog users to connect their traditional phones and fax machines to a VoIP network. Turn your fax machine into a virtual fax machine with an SPA112 ATA from Cisco.
BYOD: Bring Your Own Device. Many VoIP phone system providers make it easy to switch providers by allowing users to use their existing communication hardware. If you already have IP hardware, you can experience even more savings.
DID: Direct Inward Dialing. DIDs are phone numbers where you can allocate multiple phone numbers associated with one or more phone lines so that each employee can have their own number without requiring a separate phone line. DIDs eliminate additional costs and the occurrence of busy signals.
IP Phone (a.k.a. VoIP Phone): Digital telephone that uses an internet connection to transmit calls. IP phones are not necessarily a requirement to use your VoIP phone system since many offer plans that can be used with your mobile phone.
IVR: Interactive Voice Response. An IVR allows a computer to interact with callers and identify where to route the callers based on a selection callers make in the prompt menu. For example, if your VoIP system has a custom greeting that lets callers choose between speaking to sales, marketing, or billing, the caller will be routed to a specific endpoint ((individual or department) based on their selection.
Jitter: variations in packet arrival time, meaning the call quality sounds choppy.
Packet Loss: if your voice is transmitted as a “data packet,” then packet loss just means that that piece of data was unable to reach the desired endpoint. This typically happens because of network congestion and causes jitter.
PoE: Power over Ethernet. PoE means that data connection and electrical power are provided by a single cable to deliver functionality to devices, including IP phones. With PoE phones, the device can be connected to a desktop and wall jack to create a complete path for voice and data media.
LNP: Local Number Portability. If you are going to be porting your number from one provider to another, you will need to fill out an LNP form in order to reassign your number.
PBX: Private Branch Exchange.
PSTN: Public Switched Telephone Network.
Softphone: software that gives you the ability to make telephone calls using your computer via an internet connection. This can also be an app on your mobile phone that allows you to use your mobile as a business communication device.
Virtual Number: Another way of saying DID, a virtual number is not associated with a telephone line and is usually used to forward incoming calls to pre-set telephone numbers. Virtual numbers can be used for virtual service, marketing campaigns, and other business purposes.
VoIP: Voice over Internet Protocol
VoIP Service Providers that Speak Your Language
Regardless of the size of your business and what type of products and services you provide, you can benefit from VoIP service providers and the touted features they offer. Although VoIP is not perfect and may not suit everyone, it is a solution that many business owners across the country have implemented without hassles. See for yourself with tailored VoIP solutions.
You don’t have to speak like a VoIP agent to enjoy the powerful, productivity-boosting features; however, now you can keep up with some of the most common terms and be better prepared for your next conversation with VoIP service providers.
Internet Phone Service – VoIP is The New International Call Leader
The latest statistics show that Internet phone service/VoIP has become the preferred method of placing international phone calls globally. No longer are callers turning to their land line phone service provider to make long distance calls; instead they are relying on the cheaper alternative of utilizing VoIP.
What the Survey Shows
According to 2008 TeleGeography research, VoIP is extremely popular, especially in Western Europe. The company reported a 17% increase year over year between 2007 and 2008 in the number of consumers who now rely on Internet phone service/VoIP to initiate cross-border voice communications.
France is the country leading the way, with a 42% adoption rate in 2008. Spain is lagging behind, with only 2% increase in consumer implementation. By the end of this year, most countries are expected to show double digit gains in VoIP adoption, however.
Why VoIP is Gaining in Popularity
Traditional telephone service companies have long been losing revenue from long distance calls, particularly since the advent of the cellular or mobile phone. They are no longer contenders in the market; in fact very few consumers have reported using their land line to place cross-border calls.
The use of VoIP for international calls has skyrocketed mainly due to its extremely competitive pricing. After all, what business or consumer can afford to pay an exorbitant rate for voice communications when there are companies offering much lower pricing with the same reliability provided by traditional telephone companies? This relates to mere pennies a minute, as opposed to pounds.
Internet phone service / VoIP works with any type of device you might be calling. Your call may originate from your computer, but it can connect to a person on the other end who is still using a traditional handset, or a cell phone.
The Future of VoIP
Some governments have expressed concern that internet calls could be intercepted by terrorist organizations or other criminals. The United States has attempted to levy wiretapping rules, associated with land lines, on internet technology. European officials are coming on board to do the same thing.
The fact is, most internet phone service providers already have safeguards in place and many can emulate the “lockdown” security features of cell phones. The future of these regulation efforts remains to be seen.
The growth trend in internet phone service / VoIP is only expected to continue. More and more businesses are coming on board with the latest technology and lowest pricing available for voice communications. As with anything, the more common VoIP becomes, the cheaper the rates will become as well.
