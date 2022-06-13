News
Eyeing returns to the majors, Jake Faria, Hunter Wood lead Saints past Red Wings
The Twins have cast a wide net this season in search of pitching help, and the Saints’ roster is loaded with starters and relievers alike who have pitched in the major leagues before and are focused on getting back.
Two of their “catches” were once big fish in Tampa Bay. On Sunday, they combined to help the Saints complete a six-game sweep of the Rochester Red Wings with a 5-1 victory at CHS Field.
Starter Jake Faria and reliever Hunter Wood, both 28, made their major league debuts with the Rays in 2017 after coming up through the Tampa Bay system together. Both were traded a few days apart in 2019. Both decided that pitching in the Twins’ minor league system this season gave them the best chance to get back to the majors.
And both are coming up on the one-year anniversary of a pivotal point in their comebacks.
Faria opted out of his minor league deal with the Los Angeles Angels on June 15, 2021. He soon hooked up with the Arizona Diamondbacks and pitched well enough to earn a look from the Twins.
“They offered me a few times,” Faria said. “After 2020, they came after me as a free agent. Last year when I took my opt-out with the Angels they were one of the teams that were involved. When a team continues to call you have to answer the phone at one point.”
Wood had an internal brace put in his right (pitching) shoulder on June 22 last year, a procedure he said is hybrid Tommy John surgery that is supposed to allow the player to be back sooner than the typical one year.
“I can’t be away from baseball too long,” Wood said. “I needed to be back as soon as I could.”
The Twins signed him to a minor league deal on May 24, and he spent the past two weeks in what amounted to his spring training in the Florida Coast league.
“I think everything is there except I might be a tick or two down on my fastball,” Wood said. “I’m gradually building back up to that. With all of my other stuff working I’m really not worried about how hard I am throwing.”
Faria pitched five innings on Sunday, allowing one run on five hits to pick up the victory. Wood, making his Saints debut, pitched a scoreless inning, striking out two, his best outing of the season.
“This year I was working on a new pitch and it wasn’t going well,” Faria said. “So I scrapped it. It just took me a couple of games to get back to where I was before. Even in Arizona, the numbers don’t jump off the page, but for the most part I felt good.
“This year I just hit the reset button. On June 1, I decided it was the start of a new season.”
BRIEFLY
Infielder Elliot Soto is expected to be the next Saints player to get called up by the Twins. … Alex Kirilloff hit a leadoff home run for the second straight game. He also singled, and is now hitting .355. … The Saints’ victory, their seventh straight, moved them over .500 at 30-29. After losing the first game of a doubleheader at Iowa on May 25, they were 10 games under .500 at 16-26. … The Saints have homered in 17 straight games, a franchise record. They have hit 27 home runs in June, the most in professional baseball.
News
Tony Awards begin with non-acting honors handed out in NYC
By MARK KENNEDY
NEW YORK (AP) — Darren Criss and Julianne Hough kicked off the four-hour Tony Award celebrations at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday night, handing out mostly design awards exclusively on the streaming Paramount+.
Criss opened the telecast with the original song, “Set the Stage,” as he and Hough energetically danced up ladders, on laundry hampers and in sliding theater seats to celebrate the artists who keep theater alive.
The first award of the night — for best score — went to “Six: The Musical,” with music and lyrics by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss. Marlow is the first out nonbinary composer-lyricist to win a Tony.
Criss and Hough have an hour to hand out a total of eight technical awards for things like best lighting and sound design, along with best score, orchestrations and choreography. They will then pass hosting duties to Ariana DeBose for the main three-hour telecast on CBS and Paramount+ from the same stage, live coast to coast for the first time.
The season — with 34 new productions — represents a full return to theaters after nearly two years of a pandemic-mandated shutdown. At the last Tonys nine months ago, the winners were pulled from just 18 eligible plays and musicals, and many of the competitive categories were depleted.
DeBose, the Tony-nominated theater veteran and freshly minted Oscar winner for “West Side Story,” said Broadway is due for a party.
“I feel like if there was ever the time, the time is now,” she said. “I think it’s a triumph to have simply made it to this point, to have made art and to have a show.”
The telecast will have performances from this year’s Tony Award-nominated musicals, including “A Strange Loop,” “Company,” “Girl from the North Country,” “MJ,” “Mr. Saturday Night,” “Music Man,” “Paradise Square” and “Six.” The original cast members of the 2007 Tony-winning musical “Spring Awakening” will also reteam and perform.
“A Strange Loop,” a theater meta-journey about a playwright writing a musical, goes into the show with a leading 11 Tony nominations. Right behind with 10 nominations each is “MJ,” a bio musical of the King of Pop stuffed with his biggest hits, and “Paradise Square,” a musical about Irish immigrants and Black Americans jostling to survive in New York City around the time of the Civil War.
The best actress in a musical frontrunners are Sharon D Clarke from the revival of “Caroline, or Change” and Joaquina Kalukango of “Paradise Square.” The best actor in a musical may come down to Jaquel Spivey from “A Strange Loop” versus Myles Frost as the King of Pop in “MJ the Musical.”
“The Lehman Trilogy,” Stefano Massini’s play spanning 150 years about what led to the collapse of financial giant Lehman Brothers, is the leading best new play contender, while David Morse in a revival of Paula Vogel’s “How I Learned to Drive” is the leading contender as best actor in a play. His co-star, Mary-Louise Parker, could become the first actor to receive consecutive Tonys for best actress in a play.
___
Mark Kennedy is at
News
Column: Tony La Russa isn’t worried about Chicago White Sox fan discontent — he’ll ignore it like he did in his 1st South Side stint
You’ve got to have thick skin to be a major-league manager, and no one alive has managed more major-league games than Tony La Russa.
But being booed by your own fans has to sting a little, even for someone as grizzled as La Russa.
So I asked the Chicago White Sox manager before Sunday’s 8-6 loss to the Texas Rangers in 12 innings whether the booing had any effect on him.
“Didn’t you ask me about that yesterday?” he replied.
That was more a question about “the chanting,” I said, referring to the “Fire Tony” chants during the 10th inning of an 11-9 loss Saturday to the Rangers.
This was a brand new day and a brand new question, albeit the same subject matter — fans’ discontent with the White Sox manager.
“Well, same difference,” he said. “So I’ll say what I said (Saturday). I’m glad the fans are here. Whatever their honest feeling is, have at it. I’ve managed a long time. There have been times where people have not been pleased with the job I do, so, just do your best.”
So you just have to have tough skin?
“I’m not going to get into that,” he said. “My tough skin is our team against their team and getting beat and seeing the disappointment, not just in the fans but in our players that worked hard to get that win. And they’ve worked hard to stay close to .500, and now we’re still taking hits (with injuries).
“I can’t have more admiration and more respect for guys in this uniform. I felt worse for them.”
The “manager watch” has been a staple of baseball writing for well over a century. I’ve had to cover quite a few of them during my Tribune career, including hot seat updates on Sox managers Gene Lamont, Terry Bevington, Jerry Manuel, Robin Ventura and Rick Renteria, and Cubs managers Jim Riggleman, Dusty Baker, Mike Quade, Dale Sveum and Joe Maddon.
It’s uncomfortable for everyone involved, especially when you’re 99% sure the manager is a goner, as Baker, Ventura, Quade and Maddon all seemed during their final seasons in Chicago. Most of the managers on the proverbial hot seat handled the situation well, keeping it professional with media members. La Russa is no different.
But this is the first manager watch I’ve experienced where everyone knows the manager won’t be fired, no matter how much the team struggles or the fan base vents. That’s what makes La Russa an outlier among major-league managers, who know they’re hired to be fired. Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf can’t fire a Hall of Famer twice, right?
La Russa believes Sox fans will respond with more positivity when the team starts winning consistently.
“If we take care of everything down there, in the end the results will be (good) and the fans will be pleased,” he said. “Because I know they like this club.”
Then a right knee injury to Michael Kopech 13 pitches into Sunday’s game forced his removal and gave the Sox another obstacle to overcome to climb back to .500. The schedule may get easier, but the body blows are mounting.
The Sox hope the renewed focus on La Russa, which began Thursday with the intentional walk to the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Trea Turner on a 1-2 count, will blow over by the time the team returns from its six-game trip to Detroit and Houston. If not, fan discontent will undoubtedly grow stronger as the season goes on.
And that’s something reporters can’t ignore, even if it means asking uncomfortable questions.
Not everyone gets to write his or her own happy ending. La Russa no doubt expected to do just that when he signed on in 2020, nine seasons removed from sitting in the dugout in St. Louis. Bulls great Michael Jordan ended his career with the Washington Wizards instead of finishing it with “The Shot” in Game 6 of the 1998 NBA Finals.
You risk putting a dent in your legacy by attempting a comeback after a stellar career ends. La Russa was well aware of the pitfalls but made the jump anyway with a team built to win now.
It still might work out, but every week the prospects look grimmer.
At least La Russa got through an entire first season and two months into his second year before being booed by disgruntled Sox fans. It always has been a tough crowd, as history suggests. Sox fans unleashed on La Russa on opening day in 1986 at old Comiskey Park before the first game even began.
“The home fans booed their own manager, their starting pitcher and one of their relief pitchers during introductions,” Tribune reporter Phil Hersh wrote that day. “After a prolonged snooze, they booed the final out of a 5-3 White Sox loss to Milwaukee.”
The starting pitcher for the Sox was Tom Seaver, another eventual Hall of Famer. At least La Russa was in good company.
And if it’s any consolation, La Russa also was booed many times during the 1983 season before the Sox took off and cruised to the American League West title.
“You got to admire the way he stood up to all that pressure,” catcher Marc Hill told the Tribune’s Bob Verdi the day the Sox’s magic number to clinch in 1983 was reduced to one. “The owner criticizing him, the press, the guys on radio, the fans booing him. But he never cracked. Never. If he cracks, maybe we cracked too. But he just kept on being himself. If he was in trouble, he never acted it.”
La Russa said that day he had his law degree to fall back on if he had been fired by the Sox, adding he wasn’t concerned about being “second guessed in the newspaper” or “booed when you go out to the mound.”
“All I can hope for is that some day I’ll earn the benefit of the doubt,” he said. “That when I go out to change pitchers, maybe the people will say, ‘Well, maybe he knows what he’s doing.’ Do you have to be 16 games up or win your division before you get that? I don’t know.”
La Russa went on to become the second-winningest manager in baseball history behind Connie Mack. Yet he’s still subject to booing, like every other manager and player in the game.
That’s the beauty of baseball.
()
News
Kyle Higashioka leads Yankees’ homer barrage in latest lopsided win
Kyle Higashioka had started to lose time to Jose Trevino in their platoon because of his offense. It has not affected their close working relationship. In fact, Sunday, it was after Trevino gave Higashioka some advice on his swing that finally found the power the Yankees had been expecting.
In his 101st plate appearance of the season, Higashioka hit his first home runs of the season in the Yankees 18-4 blowout of the Cubs at the Stadium.
“I mean, I’ve been I’ve been grinding all year trying to look for that adjustment to get back to where I know I could be, but I actually got some good advice from Trevi in the in the dugout after my first at-bat and for some reason, it just clicked everything into place,” Higashioka said with a laugh. “So I want to kind of give credit to my man Trevi.”
Higashioka said Trevino noticed something with his lower half that helped him adjust.
He was always considered a defense-first catcher, but was predicted to hit with power in the big leagues. After hitting 10 home runs last season, Higashioka only has an OPS of .505 this season. He’s slashing .172/.225/.280 in 93 at-bats this season.
Trevino has been hitting .440 over his last 18 games and had been earning more playing time. In fact, Trevino was a late scratch because of a back issue Sunday.
But that has not affected their relationship.
“Both of our main goals are to just win every single game that we play. So whether we’re playing or on the bench we’re trying to help each other to have as good a game possible defensively and offensively,” Higashioka said. “So that we can win as many games as possible and at the end of the year, we should be where we want to be.”
Higashioka’s second home run was off Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel on a 35.1-mile an hour lobbed pitch. It was the slowest pitch ever to have a home run hit on it in MLB history
“That was pretty funny,” Higashioka said.
TAILON TERRIFIC
Jameson Taillon recorded his major-lead lead-tying seventh win of the season Sunday. He allowed three earned runs on seven hits and one walk. He has allowed one walk or fewer in each of his 12 starts this season and 14 straight dating back to Sept. 28, 2021, the longest such streak in franchise history.
Sunday, Taillon was disappointed that he didn’t get beyond five innings; it was a long five innings because of all the offense.
“It’s interesting. Definitely waiting in between innings is probably the most impactful thing,” Taillon said of pitching in such a lopsided game. “Just making sure you’re ready to go for the next inning and on your game. It was kind of fighting a battle in my head. Sometimes it’s like, man, should I throw a 3-2 changeup here or should I just challenge you guys with heaters? I still have a job to do to put up zeros but you know, you also want to be efficient and get through innings as quick as possible. So it’s kind of playing like a back and forth game in my head.”
SUNDAY SCRATCHES
Trevino and Gleyber Torres were scratched from Sunday’s Yankees lineup. The catcher has a back issue and Torres felt ill before the game.
“He had actually played with it last night and obviously played very well with it, but he’s got a little back thing going on and came in with it still lingering today,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said of Trevino. “So just kind of with the (scheduled) off day tomorrow ahead of 20 in a row, it isn’t something I wanted to mess with ….He’s available too. I’ll treat it like a normal day where he’s on the bench. So pinch hitting situations and things like that, he’s good to go but just something we didn’t want to mess with.”
Torres was nauseous Sunday morning. Boone said they were not concerned at this time it had anything to do with COVID.
The second baseman homered in Friday and Saturday night’s game. His homer Saturday night was his 12th of the season, matching his total for the 2021 and 2020 seasons combined.
LOAISIGA BACK ON TRACK
Right-handed reliever Jonathan Loaisiga, who is on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation, returned from his trip home to Nicaragua and the Yankees are hopeful he will be able to begin a throwing program on Monday.
“I was just in there with him in the training room. He’s kind of going through a whole physical assessment just to make sure he’s good to go again, because obviously we haven’t had hands on him in a few days,” Boone said. “But the hope is he goes through normal workout and everything today. And then starts his throwing program tomorrow.”Loaisiga had to return to Nicaragua unexpectedly to deal with a personal issue.
()
Eyeing returns to the majors, Jake Faria, Hunter Wood lead Saints past Red Wings
Tony Awards begin with non-acting honors handed out in NYC
Column: Tony La Russa isn’t worried about Chicago White Sox fan discontent — he’ll ignore it like he did in his 1st South Side stint
Kyle Higashioka leads Yankees’ homer barrage in latest lopsided win
Orioles avoid bullpen collapse, slug their way past Royals in 10-7 win to split four-game series
Yankees rout Cubs, 18-4, to sweep series
Twins bats silenced in 6-0 loss to Rays
Gophers net offensive lineman from Indiana in 2023 recruiting class
Moscow-backed officials try to solidify rule in Ukraine
Chicago White Sox injury updates: What’s the latest on catcher Yasmani Grandal and relievers Joe Kelly and Aaron Bummer?
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News6 days ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Finance4 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
News4 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line