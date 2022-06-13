Finance
Fairfax Reckless Driving Tips
If you have been charged with Reckless Driving in Fairfax County, below are few things you should know before going to court.
Reckless Driving is a Criminal Charge
If you are convicted, reckless driving is a criminal conviction and will be put on your criminal record. Once convicted, you can not obtain an expungement to clear you criminal record of this charge.
Reckless Driving stays on your DMV Record for 11 years
A conviction stays on your DMV record for 11 years and carries six (6) points. Judges have no control over points. Points in Virginia are assessed administratively by the DMV based on the conviction.
Fairfax County Courts Do NOT Offer Driving School.
In Fairfax County, Judges do not offer a first offender or other type of driving school program to reduce or otherwise dismiss any traffic charge. In some jurisdictions, the Courts will offer first offenders or people with good driving records the opportunity to take a driver improvement course. If a person successfully completes this course, the charge is dismissed or reduced to a lower NON CRIMINAL offense. In Fairfax, there is NO such program. Also, Virginia Law does not permit probation before judgement (PBJ) or other special deferments.
Fairfax Prosecutors Will Not Talk to Individuals Who Are Not Represented By Counsel
In Fairfax, you will not be able to talk to the officer or the prosecutor without an Attorney. The policy of the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office is that they will not get involved in a case where the defendant is not represented by counsel. Police Officers do not have the authority negotiate a plea agreement.
Unless you are at risk of going to jail, Fairfax Courts will not appoint you an Attorney for a Reckless Driving Charge.
Judges will not appoint counsel for indigent defendants on Reckless Driving charges unless there is the possibility that they will impose a jail sentence. A very good indicator that your charge may result in jail time is that the Judge will ask you if you would like to have an attorney represent you or offers to appoint the public defender.
Restricted Licenses Are Not Automatic And Many Times Not Granted.
If your case in Fairfax warrants a license suspension, a restricted license must be requested from the Court. To do so, you must fill out an application (Form DC-263 – Application for Restricted License). However, just because you are prepared to request one, does not mean the judge will grant it. And even if the judge grants it, listen closely to what he grants. Many times, Judges in Fairfax County will suspend your license for 30 or 60 days but if you request a restricted license will change the license suspension period to six months (giving you a restricted for the entire time period). Other times, the judge simply denies the request for a restricted license because they feel the case was severe enough to warrant no driving privileges.
HIRE A LAWYER
In Fairfax County, there is no better advice to give for a Reckless Driving charge than hire a lawyer. There are over ten judges that regularly preside over matters in Fairfax County Traffic Court and this doesn’t include the numerous retired and substitute judges that can be called upon to hear traffic matters on any given day. A common saying in the legal community is that reasonable minds can, and often do, differ. Never is this saying more true than amongst the Judges in Fairfax County regarding their opinions as to the appropriate punishment on a Reckless Driving case. Punishments can vary immensely between cases. Factors judges consider are speed at the time of the offense, weather conditions, traffic conditions, time of day, driving record, etc. Minor differences in any one of these factors could change a case from being one where just a fine is appropriate to one where jail is possible. Do not take the risk – an experienced traffic lawyer can help.
Can Sports Betting Become an Alternative Investment Market?
With all the turmoil in the economy and the real estate market, will investors keep their cash on the sidelines or look for alternative markets. Most stocks are tied into the economic news with no parameters and direction. It is becoming more difficult for even savvy investors to time the bottom. They have to become much more selective.
The Sports Betting market has been around a long time with some controversy in the earlier years. However, there is a vibrant market in today’s highly competitive sports arena. The regulated Nevada Sports Books have the monopoly on legalized Sports Betting. Can the amateur recreational bettors make money at these books — sometimes, but not in the long run.
The professionals know how to look for the edge and only need to hit a minimum of 55% to make a modest return on investment. Making a 15% to 25% return for the year is very possible. The good ones are few but the results are quick and opportunities exist everyday when bad betting lines are found and exploited. The so called experts set the betting lines as to how they perceive the betting public will react. They ideally want even betting on both sides. Their number does come close about 65% of the time. Their recent Superbowl line was not even close and they had the wrong team – Indy Colts – with too many points. This happens a lot in all sports. They do provide a good service but their stats and computer models can only go so far. Investments in this area have a limited scale and cannot handle the millions or billions that pour into those other markets. But investors with up to one million can see a very nice return with the right professional.
The biggest competitor to these legalized Sports Books has been the internet. The reputable online Sports Books were growing very fast until the Port Security Bill was passed with the Illegal Internet Gambling Act attached. One had nothing to do with the other. It was a disaster for many publicly traded gaming companies overseas and the US betting public. Hopefully, it will be repealed and the regulated online gambling bill sponsored by Barney Frank will pass some day — but don`t hold your breath!
The betting investment options on the internet – if it becomes legal – are numerous and sophisticated. The newest formats are the betting exchanges and spread betting in the UK – where internet gambling is legal but that does not help US bettors. These new betting formats have many angles to invest in and do provide an edge if you know what to look for.
When the regulatory cloud over this industry is removed, then you will see investment vehicles similar to the hedge funds and derivatives that are available in the other investment markets. The tax revenues alone could be in the millions if this market becomes regulated and legal. For now, it seems Nevada still has a lock on this market. MEET YOU IN LAS VEGAS!
The Changing Role of the Telephone – Now A Huge Impediment to Business Productivity
Is telemarketing a dying strategy? For this business owner, the telephone represents the biggest distraction of my workday, rattling my nerves with its startling clamor, bringing my productivity to a screeching halt, and breaking my train of thought sometimes never to be recovered after its insolent intrusion into my silent workplace.
When the “do not call” lists were first established, I eagerly signed up. There is nothing more annoying than receiving a sales pitch by phone as we sit down to eat dinner, especially an uninvited one! Of course, since I also run a business, I still receive my share of telemarketing interruptions since the “do not call” registry is only for personal use. Still, there are plenty of loopholes which make some telemarketing calls legitimate regardless of whether your personal phone number is on the registry, or not.
According to the FCC, these types of calls are still allowed:
• Calls from any organization with which you have a pre-established business relationship.
• Calls from anyone who has been given prior written permission.
• Calls which are not commercial.
• Calls on behalf of tax-exempt non-profit organizations.
While I am a bit more forgiving about such interruptions to my business since I sometimes need to make phone calls myself, with each passing day, month and year, I find myself less motivated to pick up the phone for fear of inadvertently annoying someone in the process. And when I do make the call, my first statement is: “I’m sorry to bother you. Am I interrupting anything?” Luckily, with the lone exception of one person I do business with presently, everyone I deal with is reachable by email.
Email has changed the world, at least my world, and it surpasses the telephone in a very important way. It provides written documentation of what is being communicated, a legal basis for review, should any questions arise in the future about what was said.
Recently, I was scolded by a client with whom I have since severed ties, because she accused me of shirking my duties by refusing to “take notes” while she delivered complicated and contradictory work instructions by phone. I had suggested that she please email me those specifics, citing the benefits I mentioned above. Claiming that writing is not her strong suit, (nor is any kind of communication, I might add), she resented my reminder that we may need a legal document with which to clarify our plan, email being the ideal solution. The reason I decided to terminate our working relationship after only a year’s time was based on her penchant for claiming I did not do as she had asked and therefore she did not owe me any fees for work done. Yet, having stood my ground and convinced her to email me, her convoluted instructions distributed over a series of obtuse, unrelated, undefined messages were enough to stymie even the most lucid among us. I had really tried to work with her but in the end I simply had to give up. She was impossible.
I say this with more than 35 years of experience behind me and hundreds of satisfied clients who praise me, some of whom I still work with after all this time - and, all of whom pay me without question.
Given that a phone conversation is easy to misinterpret and details easy to forget without something written to which to refer, especially after the passage of time, there is something else which has transpired which has basically changed the way phones are used in today’s world.
I saw this coming years ago, back when I was young, naive and inexperienced in sales of any kind. Prior to the popularity of the Internet and email, I was responsible for ad sales in an expensive military yearbook called The West Point Howitzer. The ideal advertising candidate was one of the American national defense companies which usually was represented by a large advertising agency. My job was to find the proper contacts within the company, within the agency, or both. With little to go on other than my own personal intuition that a particular company might want to reach tomorrow’s military leaders from West Point, I found myself conversing regularly with switchboard operators who would put me through to someone’s voice mail. My days were consumed with delivering creative messages, sometimes rambling on for several minutes, only to be met with complete failure to elicit any kind of response. I used to call it “getting lost in phone limbo.” The phone became the ultimate instrument of evasion: Just leave a message and don’t hold your breath. In the few instances when some kind soul would actually call me back, it was to tell me that I was calling the wrong person and it was not their job!
Lately, however, there has also been a shift in culture, largely because of text messaging and social networking. It is the rare individual who prefers direct contact nowadays. Those who cling brazenly and stubbornly to traditional use of the phone call are possibly guilty of only seeking personal entertainment, at the expense of everyone else’s convenience. According to a March 18, 2011 New York Times article by Pamela Paul which appeared in the Sunday Styles section, Nielsen Media reports that, “even on cellphones, voice spending has been trending downward, with text spending expected to surpass it within three years.” Quoting this article further, one professional quipped, “I remember when I was growing up, the rule was, ‘Don’t call anyone after 10 p.m.’ Now the rule is, ‘Don’t call anyone. Ever.’ “
I thought I was the only one shunning use of the telephone: ironic for someone who runs a marketing business and doesn’t even own a cellphone! Yet, it is hard to believe use of the phone is on the wane as I overhear people obnoxiously conversing while driving, shopping, dining or waiting in line oblivious to or in spite of anyone within earshot.
I get three kinds of telemarketing calls to which I am now the master of evasion: Requests to purchase a product or service for my own business or for any one of my clients’ businesses; Requests to donate; Requests to participate in a survey. Some of these calls are made by live people. But, lately, more and more of these calls are automated. I couldn’t be more pleased about this. No longer must I draw from my reserves of pat statements which stop the caller dead in his tracks, unable to proceed through the roadblock I have presented. The automated calls need no business decorum, proper etiquette or courteous protocol whatsoever. The only action required is to hang up. End of interruption.
In those cases when there is an actual person on the other end, frequently from some Asian or other remote location, I utilize the following reply: “I’m sorry. What is your deadline? Are you able to fax or email me a written request so that I may present it at our meeting for all to review?” For Survey Requests: “I’m sorry. I don’t have time to participate at this time. Can you try me at another time, please?”
Although they say they will, none ever bothers to call me back. Mission accomplished.
In all the years I have been orchestrating marketing strategies, telemarketing has not been one I have recommended. But I do see its role, or the role of making a phone call, in certain situations which include asking permission to send an email; asking for or verifying contact information; asking for remittance of a late payment; and, verifying receipt of emailed or mailed material. If deadlines are involved, sometimes there is no other choice but to call someone to learn of their timely decision, with all calls prefaced by the appropriate apologies.
Other than that, for this marketer, telemarketing only serves to disrupt my concentration, demanding that I stop what I am doing to put an end to its rude auditory interference. From that perspective, I am hardly in a cooperative frame of mind to listen patiently to its message, consider its value and conclude a transaction. Compared to the convenience of email, where I can choose when I want to take the time to review its contents, the days of telemarketing (and possibly direct mail, the postal service, printed yellow pages and printed business stationery, among others), in my opinion, may be numbered.
Using Caller ID With VoIP Services
Back in the old days, it has always been a hassle to find yourself rushing towards a blaring telephone that has been ringing for quite some time, only to find a cheeky telemarketer at the other end trying to convince you to pay top dollar for something you really don’t need. The wonders of digital technology changed all that with the introduction of the Caller ID, either as a separate unit with its own display or incorporated into your phone’s system. With the Caller ID, you’ll now know who’s calling — giving you the option to answer the phone or not.
The same Caller ID benefits, and even more, can now be enjoyed with your VoIP services. But unlike standard landlines that require a physical address or expensive mobile phone services that usually require you to tie in your credit cards — you can go anywhere within the range of an Internet or WiFi signal and start making and receiving calls with your VoIP account.
What is a Caller ID?
VoIP Caller ID or Voice over Internet Proper Caller Identification system is a feature in VoIP services that displays the number or name of the caller on a digital display, enabling users to know who’s calling even before they come to pick up the phone. Similar to the caller ID features in conventional phone systems where it is activated, VoIP Caller ID have some added features and enhanced flexibilities depending on the Internet Service Providers that operate the services.
How Can You Benefit from the Caller ID Features of Your VoIP Services?
SPIT, a relatively new term in the online world that means Spam Over Internet Telephony, is expected to increase as VoIP phones and services become more predominant in use and eventually become mainstream. VoIP Caller ID is intended to safeguard users from SPIT by allowing them to filter incoming calls or enabling them to blacklist or whitelist incoming VoIP calls to segregate unwanted callers from legitimate ones.
Most VoIP phones already have the Caller ID feature integrated in their system and can be used freely or through a minimum standard fee. Some systems require a separate Caller ID box or an upgrade in the software to enable this feature. Users can work with their VoIP providers so they can have the Called ID feature enabled according to their needs. It can also be incorporated with other VoIP features such as Call Waiting, allowing users to know the number or identity of the second incoming call.
Such needs depend on the users themselves. While most would use VoIP features for personal call-filtering use, other users like companies or businesses use Caller ID as an identification authentication system to allow users to enter their corporate network from a remote location or to activate a service offered by the company like credit cards and similar products or services.
Issues with the Caller ID Features in VoIP That You Should be Aware Of
A term called Caller ID spoofing refers to the misrepresentation of the callers identity by using a fake caller ID. Intentions can vary: from callers just wanting to fool the call recipient, or a malicious attack on an establishment with the intent of fraud.
In this regard, the Senate passed a new law called the Truth in Caller ID Act of 2009, subsequently followed by the Truth in Caller ID Act of 2010 from the House with the intent of making it unlawful for people to use VoIP services with the intent of providing misleading caller ID information that can lead to fraudulent or harmful activities against the recipient. With such protection from the government, users can continue to enjoy VoIP Caller ID services as they were intended to be used.
