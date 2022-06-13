Bullish FTM price prediction is $0.2911 to $3.5857 .

The FTM price will also reach $4 soon.

FTM bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $0.1528.

In Fantom (FTM) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and much other information about FTM to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.

What is Fantom (FTM)?

Fantom (FTM) is the native cryptocurrency of the Fantom blockchain. It exists both as an ERC-20 token and a BEP-20 token confirming that it is compatible with both Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain (BSC) blockchains.

Fantom is a layer-1 EVM-compatible smart contract-based blockchain that was launched in 2019. The blockchain operates on a specialised proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus protocol called Lachesis. Lachesis is an asynchronous Byzantine Fault Tolerant (aBFT) PoS protocol that is based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) algorithm.

Fantom Current Market Status

According to CoinGecko, the price of Fantom (FTM) is $0.5852 with a 24-hour trading volume of $511,407,880 at the time of writing. However, FTM has decreased by nearly 12.3% in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, Fantom (FTM) has a circulating supply of 2,541,152,731 FTM. Currently, ADA trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, FTX, KuCoin, Gate.io, Bitfinex, Bybit, Huobi global, Gemini, Bitstamp, OKX, Crypto.com, and MEXC.

Fantom (FTM) Price Prediction 2022

Fantom (FTM) holds the 77th position on CoinGecko right now. FTM price prediction 2022 is explained below with a weekly time frame.

FTM/USDT Horizontal Channel Trend (Source: Tradingview)

A double bottom pattern is a technical analysis charting pattern that describes a change in trend and a momentum reversal from prior leading price action. It describes the drop of a stock or index, a rebound another drop to the same or similar level as the original drop, and finally another rebound. The double bottom pattern always follows a major or minor downtrend in particular security and signals the reversal and the beginning of a potential uptrend.

Currently, Fantom (FTM) is in the range of $0.2030. If the pattern continues, the price of FTM might reach the resistance level of $0.5929. If the trend reverses, then the price of Fantom (FTM) may fall to $0.1795, $0.0396, and $0.0125.

Fantom (FTM) Support and Resistance Levels

The below chart shows the support and resistance level of Fantom (FTM).

FTM/USDT Support and Resistance Level (Source: TradingView)

From the above daily time frame, it is clear the following are the resistance and support levels of FTM.

Resistance Level 1 $0.2911 Resistance Level 2 $0.5929 Resistance Level 3 $1.0414 Resistance Level 4 $1.0857 Resistance Level 5 $3.5857 Support Level $0.1528 FTM Support and Resistance Levels

The charts show that Fantom (FTM) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, FTM might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $3.5857.

Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the Fantom (FTM) might plummet to almost $0.1528, a bearish signal.

Fantom (FTM) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI

The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Fantom (FTM) is shown in the following chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, RVOL of FTM is below the cutoff line, it indicates weaker participants in the current trend.

Moreover, the Moving Average (MA) of Fantom (FTM) is shown in the chart above. Currently, FTM is in a bearish state. Notably, the FTM price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of Fantom (FTM) at any time.

Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the Fantom (FTM) is at the level of 25.12. This means that FTM is in an oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of Fantom (FTM) may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.

Fantom (FTM) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI

Let us now look at Average Directional Index (ADX) of Fantom (FTM). It helps to measure the overall strength of the current trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.

The above chart represents the ADX of Fantom (FTM). Currently, FTM lies in the range of 23.7186 so it indicates a weak trend.

From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Fantom (FTM) can be interpreted. RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time rather than price changes. The RVI of FTM lies below the 50 levels, indicating that the direction of volatility is low. In fact, FTM’s RSI is at the 25.12 level thus confirming a potential buy signal.

Comparison of FTM with BTC, ETH

The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Fantom (FTM).

BTC Vs ETH Vs FTM Price Comparison (Source: TradingView)

From the above chart, we can identify the trend of the ETH, BTC, and FTM are moving at the same level as the trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC increases or decreases, the price of ETH and FTM also increases or decreases respectively.

Fantom (FTM) Price Prediction 2023

If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Fantom (FTM) might probably attain $8 by 2023.

Fantom (FTM) Price Prediction 2024

With several upgrades in the network, Fantom (FTM) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, FTM might rally to hit $11 by 2024.

Fantom (FTM) Price Prediction 2025

If Fantom (FTM) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 3 years, FTM would rally to hit $14.

Fantom (FTM) Price Prediction 2026

If Fantom (FTM) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, FTM would rally to hit $20.

Fantom (FTM) Price Prediction 2027

If Fantom (FTM) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, FTM would rally to hit $26.

Fantom (FTM) Price Prediction 2028

Despite the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market, if Fantom (FTM) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years, it might drive significant price rallies. Thus, by 2028, FTM would hit $31.

Fantom (FTM) Price Prediction 2029

If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Fantom (FTM), it would witness major spikes. FTM might hit $40 by 2029.

Fantom (FTM) Price Prediction 2030

With greater advancements in the Fantom ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in Fantom (FTM) for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Fantom (FTM) might hit $50 by 2030.

Conclusion

With continuous improvements in the Fantom ecosystem, we can say that 2022 is a good year for FTM. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Fantom (FTM) in 2022 is $3.5857. On the other hand, the bearish FTM price prediction for 2022 is $0.1528.

Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Fantom ecosystem, the performance of Fantom (FTM) would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $3.46 very soon. But, it might also reach $4 if the investors believe that Fantom (FTM) is a good investment in 2022.

FAQ

1. What is the Fantom (FTM)? Fantom (FTM) is the native cryptocurrency of the Fantom blockchain. Fantom is a layer-1 (L1), EVM-compatible smart contract-based blockchain. It exists both as an ERC-20 and a BEP-20 token. The blockchain operates based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) algorithm. 2. Where can you purchase Fantom (FTM)? Fantom (FTM) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, FTX, KuCoin, Gate.io, Bitfinex, Bybit, Huobi global, Gemini, Bitstamp, OKX, Crypto.com, and MEXC. 3. Will Fantom (FTM) reach a new ATH soon? With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Fantom platform, Fantom (FTM) has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon. 4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Fantom (FTM)? On October 28, 2021, FTM reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $3.46. 5. Is Fantom (FTM) a good investment in 2022? Fantom (FTM) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of FTM in the past few months, FTM is considered a good investment in 2022. 6. Can Fantom (FTM) reach $4? Fantom (FTM) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its Bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Fantom (FTM) will hit $4 soon. 7. What will be the Fantom (FTM) price by 2023? Fantom (FTM) price is expected to reach $8 by 2023. 8. What will be the Fantom (FTM) price by 2024? Fantom (FTM) price is expected to reach $11 by 2024. 9. What will be the Fantom (FTM) price by 2025? Fantom (FTM) price is expected to reach $14 by 2025. 10. What will be the Fantom (FTM) price by 2026? Fantom (FTM) price is expected to reach $20 by 2026.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not interpret as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

Recommended for You