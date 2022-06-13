Blockchain
Fantom (FTM) Price Prediction 2022
- Bullish FTM price prediction is $0.2911 to $3.5857 .
- The FTM price will also reach $4 soon.
- FTM bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $0.1528.
In Fantom (FTM) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and much other information about FTM to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
What is Fantom (FTM)?
Fantom (FTM) is the native cryptocurrency of the Fantom blockchain. It exists both as an ERC-20 token and a BEP-20 token confirming that it is compatible with both Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain (BSC) blockchains.
Fantom is a layer-1 EVM-compatible smart contract-based blockchain that was launched in 2019. The blockchain operates on a specialised proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus protocol called Lachesis. Lachesis is an asynchronous Byzantine Fault Tolerant (aBFT) PoS protocol that is based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) algorithm.
Fantom Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of Fantom (FTM) is $0.5852 with a 24-hour trading volume of $511,407,880 at the time of writing. However, FTM has decreased by nearly 12.3% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, Fantom (FTM) has a circulating supply of 2,541,152,731 FTM. Currently, ADA trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, FTX, KuCoin, Gate.io, Bitfinex, Bybit, Huobi global, Gemini, Bitstamp, OKX, Crypto.com, and MEXC.
Fantom (FTM) Price Prediction 2022
Fantom (FTM) holds the 77th position on CoinGecko right now. FTM price prediction 2022 is explained below with a weekly time frame.
A double bottom pattern is a technical analysis charting pattern that describes a change in trend and a momentum reversal from prior leading price action. It describes the drop of a stock or index, a rebound another drop to the same or similar level as the original drop, and finally another rebound. The double bottom pattern always follows a major or minor downtrend in particular security and signals the reversal and the beginning of a potential uptrend.
Currently, Fantom (FTM) is in the range of $0.2030. If the pattern continues, the price of FTM might reach the resistance level of $0.5929. If the trend reverses, then the price of Fantom (FTM) may fall to $0.1795, $0.0396, and $0.0125.
Fantom (FTM) Support and Resistance Levels
The below chart shows the support and resistance level of Fantom (FTM).
From the above daily time frame, it is clear the following are the resistance and support levels of FTM.
|Resistance Level 1
|$0.2911
|Resistance Level 2
|$0.5929
|Resistance Level 3
|$1.0414
|Resistance Level 4
|$1.0857
|Resistance Level 5
|$3.5857
|Support Level
|$0.1528
The charts show that Fantom (FTM) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, FTM might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $3.5857.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the Fantom (FTM) might plummet to almost $0.1528, a bearish signal.
Fantom (FTM) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Fantom (FTM) is shown in the following chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, RVOL of FTM is below the cutoff line, it indicates weaker participants in the current trend.
Moreover, the Moving Average (MA) of Fantom (FTM) is shown in the chart above. Currently, FTM is in a bearish state. Notably, the FTM price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of Fantom (FTM) at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the Fantom (FTM) is at the level of 25.12. This means that FTM is in an oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of Fantom (FTM) may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.
Fantom (FTM) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at Average Directional Index (ADX) of Fantom (FTM). It helps to measure the overall strength of the current trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Fantom (FTM). Currently, FTM lies in the range of 23.7186 so it indicates a weak trend.
From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Fantom (FTM) can be interpreted. RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time rather than price changes. The RVI of FTM lies below the 50 levels, indicating that the direction of volatility is low. In fact, FTM’s RSI is at the 25.12 level thus confirming a potential buy signal.
Comparison of FTM with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Fantom (FTM).
From the above chart, we can identify the trend of the ETH, BTC, and FTM are moving at the same level as the trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC increases or decreases, the price of ETH and FTM also increases or decreases respectively.
Fantom (FTM) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Fantom (FTM) might probably attain $8 by 2023.
Fantom (FTM) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, Fantom (FTM) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, FTM might rally to hit $11 by 2024.
Fantom (FTM) Price Prediction 2025
If Fantom (FTM) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 3 years, FTM would rally to hit $14.
Fantom (FTM) Price Prediction 2026
If Fantom (FTM) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, FTM would rally to hit $20.
Fantom (FTM) Price Prediction 2027
If Fantom (FTM) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, FTM would rally to hit $26.
Fantom (FTM) Price Prediction 2028
Despite the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market, if Fantom (FTM) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years, it might drive significant price rallies. Thus, by 2028, FTM would hit $31.
Fantom (FTM) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Fantom (FTM), it would witness major spikes. FTM might hit $40 by 2029.
Fantom (FTM) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the Fantom ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in Fantom (FTM) for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Fantom (FTM) might hit $50 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Fantom ecosystem, we can say that 2022 is a good year for FTM. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Fantom (FTM) in 2022 is $3.5857. On the other hand, the bearish FTM price prediction for 2022 is $0.1528.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Fantom ecosystem, the performance of Fantom (FTM) would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $3.46 very soon. But, it might also reach $4 if the investors believe that Fantom (FTM) is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
Fantom (FTM) is the native cryptocurrency of the Fantom blockchain. Fantom is a layer-1 (L1), EVM-compatible smart contract-based blockchain. It exists both as an ERC-20 and a BEP-20 token. The blockchain operates based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) algorithm.
Fantom (FTM) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, FTX, KuCoin, Gate.io, Bitfinex, Bybit, Huobi global, Gemini, Bitstamp, OKX, Crypto.com, and MEXC.
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Fantom platform, Fantom (FTM) has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
On October 28, 2021, FTM reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $3.46.
Fantom (FTM) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of FTM in the past few months, FTM is considered a good investment in 2022.
Fantom (FTM) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its Bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Fantom (FTM) will hit $4 soon.
Fantom (FTM) price is expected to reach $8 by 2023.
Fantom (FTM) price is expected to reach $11 by 2024.
Fantom (FTM) price is expected to reach $14 by 2025.
Fantom (FTM) price is expected to reach $20 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not interpret as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Blockchain
ViaBTC Capital | After UST’s Fall, Can NEAR’s Stablecoin USN Avoid a Similar Death Spiral?
Background
In May 2022, UST and LUNA, which once recorded a total market cap of over $40 billion, collapsed overnight, and plenty of users suffered huge losses as a result. Following the crash, algorithmic stablecoins have once again become a popular crypto topic. USN, a stablecoin native to an emerging public chain named NEAR, was launched almost at the same time as UST collapsed. The fall of UST showed this nascent stablecoin how the death spiral of an algorithmic stablecoin can engulf and destroy everything like a terrifying black hole, and users also wonder whether USN could avoid a similar ending in the future.
About USN
As the first NEAR-native algorithmic stablecoin, USN is soft-pegged to the US Dollar and backed by a Reserve Fund that contains collaterals such as NEAR and USDT. USN is positioned to be an effective way to bootstrap liquidity in the NEAR ecosystem while adding a new layer to NEAR’s utility as a token. USN’s core stability mechanisms consist of on-chain arbitrage and the Reserve Fund based on the Currency Board principle. Decentral Bank (https://decentral-bank.finance/), the DAO developing and supporting USN, manages the smart contracts of $USN and its Reserve Fund. The DAO can vote to stake the NEAR from the Reserve Fund and distribute the staking rewards to the users of protocols that integrate USN.
USN’s issuance mechanism
The initial supply of USN is double-collateralized by NEAR and USDT via the Reserve Fund. Decentral Bank issues the initial supply of USN through over-collateralization of the initial collateral (NEAR) at a ratio of 2:1. Subsequently, the new USN will be directly minted with NEAR or other stablecoins at a 1:1 ratio. In other words, after initial issuance, users can mint new USD with NEAR or other stablecoins at a 1:1 ratio, and they can also directly convert NEAR into new USN in the Sender wallet. However, unlike Terra’s UST minting mechanism, NEAR used for such conversions is not directly burned but will be channeled into Decentral Bank’s Reserve Fund. Meanwhile, when USN is burned, an amount of NEAR that’s worth the equivalent value will be added, which resembles UST’s burning mechanism.
Pegging mechanism
USN’s 1:1 peg to the US Dollar is secured through on-chain arbitrage and the Reserve Fund. USN maintains its peg through a smart contract which allows for the exchange of NEAR for USN with 0 slippage and minimal commissions. As soon as USN loses its peg, arbitrageurs will exploit the price difference between NEARUSN and NEARUSD until USN returns to its peg. At its launch, a part of the USN supply will be deposited into Ref Finance’s StableSwap to improve the stablecoin’s liquidity through liquidity mining incentives.
Automation of Treasury Management
Automation of Treasury Management is a design unique to USN. Every USN issued is backed by the corresponding collateral that’s stored in the Reserve Fund. Decentral Bank, the manager of the Reserve Fund, manages such collaterals through NEAR-based smart contracts. These on-chain contracts automatically execute Treasury Management strategies so that they could perform dynamically configurable, real-time small-volume transactions to avoid any severe imbalances in the Reserve Fund. According to USN’s whitepaper, the primary Treasury Management strategies are as follows: When the NEAR price rises to the point where the upward trend slows down, Decentral Bank would sell NEAR to balance the assets of the Fund. Conversely, it would buy NEAR when the price drops to a point where the downward trend slows down. With this design, Decentral Bank plans to sell NEAR to head off the bubbles when the price becomes overheated and keep the market stable when the users start to panic due to price drops.
Comparison between USN and other algorithmic stablecoins
USN comes with its own unique features and incorporates the features of some other algorithmic stablecoins. The initial supply of USN is issued by the Reserve Fund via the double over-collateralization of NEAR and USDT. This is slightly different from the issuance mechanism of DAI, which is minted by collateralizing an amount of ETH that’s worth twice the value of the DAI to be minted.
A controversial aspect of UST is that the UST minted would be more valuable if the LUNA price soars. Meanwhile, the LUNA supply would go down, which would drive up its price, thereby creating an upward spiral. However, once LUNA goes downhill, redeeming LUNA with UST would lead to a LUNA crash, giving rise to a death spiral. Unlike the non-collateralized UST, the NERA spent on minting USN is not directly burned or erased from circulation but enters the USN Reserve Fund instead. The Reserve Fund then stabilizes the market in advance through Automation of Treasury Management to avoid any excessive price impacts that the USN supply may have on NEAR. Apart from NEAR, USN is also partially backed by USDT. UST, on the other hand, is backed by Luna Foundation Guard, which holds reserve assets such as Bitcoin and AVAX that are highly correlated with LUNA. As such, when the market declined, Luna Foundation Guard failed to help UST maintain its peg. From the perspective of collateral, USN is, to a certain extent, more like FRAX, a fractionally-collateralized stablecoin.
Could USN avoid the death spiral?
As of May 31, the USN supply is worth $108 million, while NEAR features a $4.3 billion circulating market cap, a $6.1 billion FDV, and a $607 million 24H trading volume. Compared with NEAR’s market cap and trading volume, the risk facing USN is still manageable. In addition, when USN is issued, the Reserve Fund, based on the Currency Board principle, will receive a corresponding amount of NEAR or other stablecoins. It automatically balances to maintain a backing of $USN at a rate greater than 100% at all times. Therefore, under normal circumstances, a serious USN de-peg is unlikely to happen.
However, as the USN supply expands, users can only mint USN with NERA, which means that the Reserve Fund may not necessarily have the equivalent amount of stablecoins. If the Reserve Fund failed to swiftly respond to a huge price drop of NEAR under extreme circumstances, then USN could lose its peg, and plenty of holders might find it hard to redeem their USN: converting USN into the equivalent value of collaterals.
As such, to get prepared for the impact of extreme circumstances, USN must increase the income of the Reserve Fund via such methods as minting fees, Automation of Treasury Management, and NEAR staking revenue. Meanwhile, the supply of USN should be capped to avoid the generation of excessive bubbles when the market overheats, bubbles that would be an unbearable burden if the market turns bearish.
Conclusion
No algorithmic stablecoin is perfect, and USN also has its pros and cons. Fortunately, NEAR’s USN witnessed the historic Terra/UST meltdown during its infancy, which gave a strong warning to the developers and users of USN. In terms of such factors as the current supply and collateral reserve, USN is unlikely to run into a death spiral. However, as stablecoin becomes more widely adopted, the supply will expand, and the risk of a death spiral will increase. By then, USN will face more challenges.
Blockchain
Introducing CUBE 2.0 and its Ecosystem Partners
If there is one thing that current blockchains lack, it is entertainment ecosystems. The entertainment industry, valued at $2.2 trillion, has the largest combined audience of any sector. And bringing that on the blockchain can open up tremendous opportunities and benefits for the masses. CUBE is one such project bringing entertainment to the blockchain through its P2E metaverse setting. It is a game Launcher for P2E games developed by Netmarble F&C, Inc. Netmarble is the company behind popular titles including “The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross” and “Blade & Soul: Revolution.”
This platform allows players to enjoy all P2E games on a single platform. Furthermore, it values and promotes player experience with optimized crypto game features. The best part, however, is its ecosystem partners of CUBE. The platform is one of the few projects to partner with some of the biggest names in Web2 and Web3. In addition, it is backed by some of the top-notch crypto investors and projects.
An All-in-One Play-to-earn Platform
CUBE is a gaming marketplace for P2E games. It curates the best P2E games with player-friendly features optimized explicitly for users. One can easily download the application on any device to begin playing games on the platform. It also allows players to purchase NFTs (in-game items) and trade them on its NFT marketplace with other players to earn crypto.
Moreover, the platform includes DeFi services like liquidity and staking pools where players can earn passive income. The CUBE wallet is the platform’s gateway for accessing all DeFi services, including storage of NFTs and crypto. Further, its DEX facilitates the swapping of game tokens to the platform’s native token $ITAMCUBE. The platform, ultimately, is an all-in-one blockchain gaming ecosystem.
Beyond that, the platform creates gaming guilds and provides services like auto-translation chat and live streaming. It is an ecosystem where users can experience the best gaming environment setup while learning about new games. As part of its mission to power Web3 gaming, the platform is set to launch its first game, Golden Bros. It will be a strategic PvP battle game where players can earn for winning contests.
The platform’s roadmap also includes The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin and 10+ games to be released on the app. The overall ecosystem will be powered by the $ITAMCUBE token, which will have a variety of utilities across the ecosystem.
The Strength and Support: CUBE 2.0’s Ecosystem Partners
If the P2E component is one of CUBE’s strengths, the project’s ecosystem partners are another. The project has collaborated with some of the best Webtoon studios, innovation companies, game development firms, entertainment studios, and crypto exchanges. CUBE has partnered with over 30 firms to bring their vision of the P2E ecosystem to life. Redice, Kidari Studio is two well-known webtoon content powerhouses supporting the platform. Unity Technologies is a video game development company behind CUBE games.
Moreover, leading the innovation aspects are Megabox, a multiplex cinema chain, and Music, which is the world’s first music copyright investment platform. Further, Studio Lululala and H&Entertainment are some popular entertainment agencies backing the project. Adding the crypto flavors are Binance, Crypto.com, Kucoin, and Gate.io. And giving the platform marketing push are BY4M and Next player, leaders in marketing and market trend analysis.
Many partner ecosystems have contributed to the platform’s growth: Hyperithm, AhnLab Blockchain Company, KICA, and THE CAMP. Bluemotion, Flint, Floppy Games, chorokbaem, Tableone, CAST, Ace Factory, Taewon Entertainment, and D-Origin are some of them.
Building a Single Unified P2E Space
CUBE’s vision is to build a single one-stop solution for P2E lovers. With services like DeFi, NFTs, and P2E, the platform aims to create a robust blockchain gaming ecosystem. While the platform’s initial offerings will include entertaining games, the platform also intends to provide broadcasts, webtoons, and dramas for people of all ages. It plans to become the go-to entertainment solution in Web3. The only industry that can attract the masses is entertainment, and CUBEaspires to make this happen to Web3.
Check out CUBE and follow their socials to stay updated on the latest developments.
Blockchain
More Than 253,000 Traders Liquidated As Crypto Bloodbath Continues
The crypto bloodbath has left thousands of traders in a bad way. A rapid decrease in price has seen more than 240,000 traders rekt in the span of 24 hours. As the downtrend continues, more investors are added to the long line of losers, most of which have been long traders. As it stands, there are now almost a billion dollars that have been liquidated in the market so far and this number continues to climb with bitcoin declining below $24,000.
Over $940 Million In Crypto Liquidated
Over the last 24 hours, the liquidations that have rocked the crypto market have been nothing short of brutal. Most of the liquidations have come from the largest digital assets in the space but Bitcoin has borne the brunt of it once more.
The long traders who were hoping for further price recovery had been hit hard in the space. Although the majority of liquidations have been long liquidations, it doesn’t mean that short traders have been spared either. What has occurred has been that as the price fluctuations continue, a lot of traders have been blindsided and had their positions liquidated in a flash.
Related Reading | U.S. Macro Pressure Responsible For Entire Bitcoin Downtrend
So far, there have been a little over 253,000 traders liquidated in the past day alone but these numbers are rapidly growing. Data from Coinglass shows that $596.99 million in longs have been liquidated, accounting for 63.25% of all rekt volume. While $346.86 million in shorts have been liquidated, making up the remaining 36.75% of losses.
Market cap losses more than $100 billion | Source: Crypto Total Market Cap on TradingView.com
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Record Massive Losses
As expected, the big players have seen the most losses in the past 24 hours. What is more interesting is the volume of digital assets that have been lost by traders. For bitcoin alone, there have been more than 16.84K BTC liquidated. This comes out to $399.38 million. As for Ethereum, it tells an almost identical story with 298.96K ETH liquidated which totals $356.82 million.
Related Reading | Head To Head: Bitcoin, Ethereum Profitability For Investors
The smaller altcoins have not been spared from the onslaught either. Solana which has been one of the worst losers when it comes to the market downtrend has seen this translate into liquidations. With the digital asset finally dropping below $30, long liquidations have ramped up, leaving traders losing 699.32K SOL or $18.59 million in the past 24 hours.
Other top losers include FLM with $11.99, GMT with $7.86 million, ADA with $7.53 million, and TRX with $5.85 million. Other notable assets also recorded losses to a significant degree with XRP, LUNA, DOGE, and AVAX seeing $5.54 million, $5.19 million, $4.84 million, and $4.72 million in liquidations respectively. Litecoin completed the top 12 with liquidations of $4.60 million.
Featured image from Chemistry World, chart from TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
