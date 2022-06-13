News
Heat focus shifts from reflection to inspection as NBA draft (and No. 27) looms next week
Two weeks ago, Erik Spoelstra and his players put a season to bed amid the team’s exit interviews.
Last week, Miami Heat President Pat Riley attempted to sum it all up.
And next week, the future again will become the focus.
The NBA circle of life affords little time for exhale, particularly when the playoff run is deep into the conference finals.
“It’s different than the NFL, where you have several months after the season ends to do it,” Adam Simon, the Heat’s vice president of basketball operations, told the South Florida Sun Sentinel. “This is how we have to jump right into it.”
So within hours of that May 29 Game 7 loss that instead sent the Boston Celtics to the NBA Finals, youth was being served.
“It was a tough Monday,” Simon said of the day after the Heat were eliminated, which also was Memorial Day. “All last week I was very grumpy. I was trying to get over how our season ended. And yet, on Memorial Day, I was going down the list of players and their agents, calling to set up these workouts.
“Because I didn’t know where we would be, if we were going to be in Miami or San Fran or wherever. So we started making those calls to get these players.”
With the Heat holding the No. 27 pick in the June 23 draft, there was little time for reflection. So Simon got busy with his scouting staff, including Eric Amsler, the team’s director of player personnel, and Keith Askins, the former Heat defensive standout who is the team’s director of college and pro scouting.
“So I had to be on the horn, with Eric and Keith. We all jumped right into it,” Simon said. “And that’s how this is. When you lose early, then you have more time. And I think the later you go, now you have to work with your team and around your team schedule to try to prepare for the draft.”
Almost immediately, it was about inspection rather than reflection.
As Riley spoke last week, the juxtaposition of wrapping up one season and preparing to unveil something new was tangible.
“I just saw some young guys. I saw six of them upstairs,” he said of the team’s practice court at FTX Arena alongside Biscayne Bay. He paused, smiled, and added, “really young.”
With the Heat coaching staff and developmental team now working in that direction, the preference would have been to be in San Francisco, plotting against the Warriors in the NBA Finals.
“They’re working them out with enthusiasm like nothing happened,” Riley said. “And I know they’re still feeling it.”
The draft, of course, is a delicate dance for Riley, particularly at a stage when the core of the roster —including Jimmy Butler, at 32, and Kyle Lowy, at 36 — is in win-now mode.
And that also is part of the annual equation. There is no guarantee the pick won’t be traded. Or for that matter, that the player selected will be retained.
“Well, where we’re drafting is late at 27,” Riley said, with the Heat having tied the Warriors for the league’s third-best regular-season record. “So there’s a lot of good players that have been drafted down there. But it’s sort of a crapshoot, when you’re looking for talent.
“As far as our draft choices, they’re valuable to us. We finally got ‘em back in order a little bit. So we’re gonna use ‘em.”
The reality, though, is a Riley draft conversation rarely ends there.
“Unless,” he continued, “something that presents itself that causes you to say, ‘Hey, I think I’ll do this,’ that you would transcend drafting somebody, then I would always consider that. But that’s all part of the discussion between now and the draft.”
Unlike many teams, the Heat no longer announce those they are working out or allow media interviews with such prospects.
But Simon has made clear there will be value when the Heat’s number is called a week from Thursday, a pool that could include G League guard MarJon Beauchamp, Baylor forward Kendall Brown, Tennessee guard Kennedy Chandler, G League guard Jaden Hardy, Serbian big man Nikola Jovic, Duke guard Tevor Keels, Auburn forward Walker Kessler, Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell, Arizona guard Dalen Terry, Notre Dame guard Blake Wesley and Santa Clara forward Jalen Williams.
“I think where we’re picking there’s going to be a good group of players to select from,” Simons said, without naming names. “I think there’s players that are a little bit more ready to contribute, and some that are going to take a little longer. But I think overall it’s a good draft.”
()
Jan. 6 panel: Trump ex-campaign manager pulls out of hearing
By LISA MASCARO and MARY CLARE JALONICK
WASHINGTON (AP) — Without a key witness, the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot opened its hearing Monday after a scrambled delay as Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Bill Stepien abruptly pulled out of testifying, citing a family emergency.
The committee was told that Stepien’s wife was in labor, according to the panel’s chairman, Rep. Benny Thompson, D-Miss. The hearing start time was pushed back while the changes were worked out.
Stepien is a key witness as the panel delves deeper into what it calls the “big lie,” the defeated Republican president’s false claims of voter fraud that fueled his efforts to overturn the 2020 election and provoked a mob of his supporters to lay siege to the U.S. Capitol.
Instead of Stepien’s live testimony, the panel was showing his previously recorded interview with the panel, given behind closed doors, about what the campaign team was telling Trump as he lost the 2020 presidential election. A longtime Trump ally, Stepien had been subpoenaed to appear at the open hearing, and it was unclear if he would have been a cooperative witness.
Monday’s hearing did feature other live witnesses, including Chris Stirewalt, a former Fox News Channel political editor who declared on Election Night that Arizona was being won by Biden..
Chairman Thompson opened the hearing saying Trump “betrayed the trust of the American people” and “tried to remain in office when people had voted him out.”
Committee members say they have uncovered enough evidence for the Justice Department to consider an unprecedented criminal indictment against the former president.
Thompson, D-Miss., and vice chair Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., were leading the hearing after last week’s blockbuster session drew nearly 20 million Americans to see its prime-time findings.
For the past year, the committee has been investigating the most violent attack on the Capitol since the War of 1812 to ensure such an assault never happens again. Lawmakers hope to show that Trump’s effort to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory posed a grave threat to democracy.
Stepien, who remains close to Trump, oversaw the “conversion” of Trump’s presidential campaign to a “Stop the Steal” effort, according to a subpoena issued by the committee last fall. He was to face questions about what those in Trump’s inner circle were telling the president about the election results. Stepien is now a top campaign adviser to the Trump-endorsed House candidate, Harriet Hageman, who is challenging Cheney in the Wyoming Republican primary election.
Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich suggested Sunday that the committee’s decision to call Stepien was politically motivated.
The committee is also to hear testimony from Chris Stirewalt, a former Fox News Channel political editor closely involved in election night coverage who stood by the decision to declare Arizona as being won by Biden. He wrote about his experiences later in an op-ed and might be asked about Trump’s actions as Fox New declared states Biden won.
A second group of witnesses testifying Monday was to be made up of election officials, investigators and experts who were likely to discuss Trump’s responses to the election, including dozens of failed court challenges, and how his actions diverged from U.S. norms.
Among them those witnesses is the former U.S. attorney in Atlanta, BJay Pak, who abruptly resigned after Trump pressured Georgia state officials to overturn his presidential defeat. Trump wanted to fire Pak as disloyal, but Pak stepped down after Trump’s call urging Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to overturn Biden’s win in the state became public.
The panel will also hear from former Philadelphia City Commissioner Al Schmidt, the only Republican on the election board and who faced down criticism as the state’s election was called for Biden, and noted Washington attorney and elections lawyer Benjamin Ginsberg.
As he mulls another White House run, Trump insists the committee’s investigation is a “witch hunt.” Last week he said Jan. 6 “represented the greatest movement in the history of our country.”
Nine people died in the riot and its aftermath, including a Trump supporter shot and killed by police. More than 800 people have been arrested in the siege, and members of two extremist groups have been indicted on rare sedition charges over their roles leading the charge into the Capitol.
In its prime-time hearing, the committee laid out how Trump was told over and over again by his trusted aides and officials at the highest levels of government that there was no election fraud on a scale that could have changed the outcome. But Trump pursued his false claims about the election and beckoned supporters to Washington on Jan. 6 to overturn Biden’s victory as Congress was set to certify the Electoral College results.
Additional evidence is to be released in hearings this week focusing on Trump’s decision to ignore the outcome of the election and the court cases that ruled against him.
Monday’s hearing was also turning to the millions of dollars Trump’s team brought in fundraising in the run-up to Jan. 6, according to a committee aide who insisted on anonymity to discuss the details.
The committee has said most of those interviewed in the investigation are coming forward voluntarily, although some have wanted subpoenas to appear in public.
Lawmakers indicated that perhaps their most important audience member over the course of the hearings may be Attorney General Merrick Garland, who must decide whether his department can and should prosecute Trump. They left no doubt as to their own view whether the evidence is sufficient to proceed.
“Once the evidence is accumulated by the Justice Department, it needs to make a decision about whether it can prove to a jury beyond a reasonable doubt the president’s guilt or anyone else’s,” said Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif, a panel member.. “But they need to be investigated if there’s credible evidence, which I think there is.”
Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., another member said on CNN he doesn’t intend to “browbeat” Garland but noted the committee has already laid out in legal pleadings criminal statutes they believe Trump violated.
“I think that he knows, his staff knows, the U.S. attorneys know, what’s at stake here,” Raskin said.
No president or ex-president has ever been indicted. Garland has not said whether he would be willing to prosecute.
Associated Press writer Jill Colvin in New York contributed to this report.
For full coverage of the Jan. 6 hearings, go to
7th Pay Commission: Big news! Rs 40,000 will come in the account this month, the government has approved
7th Pay Commission: Big news! Rs 40,000 will come in the account this month, the government has approved
7th Pay Commission: There is great news for government employees. The Maharashtra government is soon going to give the third installment of the 7th Pay Commission arrears to its employees. Earlier, the employees have been paid by the government in two installments.
7th Pay Commission Latest News: There is good news for government employees. After the central government, many states have also increased the DA (Dearness Allowance). The DA of employees of many states is also equal to that of central employees at 34%. In this sequence, news is now coming that the Maharashtra government can also give good news to its employees.
Millions of employees will get benefit
Maharashtra government has announced to pay the third installment of arrears under the 7th Pay Commission (7th Pay Commission). It is worth noting that the government has already given 2 installments of this. This decision of the government will directly benefit about 17 lakh employees of Maharashtra government.
Know how the payment will be done?
It is worth noting that in the year 2019 in Maharashtra, 7th Pay Commission was implemented for the employees of the Zilla Parishad and Municipal Corporation along with the employees of the State Government. After this, the government decided that in 5 years and in five installments from the year 2019-20, their dues would be paid to the employees. Under this, till now the employees have got 2 installments. Now after getting the third installment, the fourth and fifth installments will be left more.
Employees will bat
With this decision of the government, the employees will be bat-batted. Talking about Group A officers in government employees, then they will get the benefit of 30 to 40 thousand rupees. At the same time, Group B officers will get the benefit of 20 to 30 thousand rupees. Under this, group C people will get 10 to 15 thousand rupees and fourth category people will get 8 to 10 thousand rupees. Let us tell you that the government employees of Maharashtra are getting the benefit of 31% DA.
The post 7th Pay Commission: Big news! Rs 40,000 will come in the account this month, the government has approved appeared first on JK Breaking News.
