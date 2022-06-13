Finance
How Does VoIP Phone Service Work?
For years, businesses have been replacing their analog phone lines with VoIP phone service. In its early years, VoIP picked up its own reputation among users and skeptics who touted it as unreliable; however, throughout its history, this new communication technology has grown in popularity and left its mark as a reliable and practical communication solution for businesses of all sizes.
Today, businesses use VoIP features to stay in touch with customers and colleagues, expand their businesses seamlessly, monitor employee performance, and build customer loyalty. By harnessing the power of the cloud, VoIP also offers a degree of flexibility and simplicity that analog users just can’t experience.
While analog phone service keeps communications fixed in one location, VoIP allows you to make and receive your business calls from any device (office, mobile, or soft phone app) or forward them to external sites and extensions.
The flexibility and convenience of this technology is what most users love about business VoIP providers.
Small businesses and entrepreneurs are also able to use VoIP phone service to create the image of a larger company with features like auto attendant and custom prompt menus.
What can you expect from a VoIP phone service?
VoIP takes analog audio signals and converts them into digital data which can be transmitted over the internet. With less bandwidth required to transmit the data, there is less occurrence of jitter which causes that choppy audio and lackluster call quality that drives everyone crazy.
Call quality, cost savings, and easy setup are the main drivers of VoIP’s success but there are several features and capabilities that set this communication technology apart.
These are few of the standard features you can expect when using a VoIP phone service:
- Call forwarding
- Voicemail to email
- Auto attendant, also known as a digital receptionist or cloud receptionist
- Call continuity
- Programmable keypads
- App integration
- Caller ID display
- Call blocking
- Call conferencing
- Mobile capabilities
VoIP phone service can seem like a drastic change to your communications strategy but if you’re willing to speak with consultants, you will see that it’s actually a simple transition.
A Better Business Communication Solution
Convenient set up
Even with more recent, premise-based business phone systems, set up is cumbersome and expensive compared to a cloud-based phone system. It requires users to connect wires and figure out which line pairs with which extension; most busy business owners usually end up either having to hire someone to install it for them or spend hours on the phone with their phone company.
With VoIP, the time it takes to get up and running is minimal and most VoIP service providers offer support to help you every step of the way. Usually, however, it’s as easy as plugging in your IP phone and letting it initialize to your existing network.
There are no wires or lines to worry about since your service provider takes care of most of the set up before you receive your new equipment. When you use VoIP phone service, your settings come pre-configured to your phone so all you have to do is connect your phone to the correct ports and you’re on your way.
The best part?
Since VoIP is cloud-based, your provider is able to take the maintenance of equipment and servers that help power your communications off your hands by managing their own servers and IT staff for your convenience.
This means any business can enjoy using this technology regardless of the size of their location.
Minimize costs
Businesses see significant savings when they switch from traditional phone service. With older PBX systems, you had to hire an IT staff to maintain the equipment housed in your office, pay for long distance charges, and if you wanted to add a line to your office you had to pay the phone company more for the phone number and installation.
Today’s VoIP technology only requires one-time hardware costs and a monthly subscription based on service plan rates. Long distance calling rates vary among providers but many offer unlimited calling along with competitive international rates.
Easy setup, lower costs, and robust features make VoIP a great solution for business communication. It’s no surprise that VoIP is seeing rapid growth with no signs of slowing down in the coming years.
Finance
Investment Strategies For a Small Business
One of the basic rules is to never invest a sum of money which you cannot afford to lose. This is because a business may or may not flourish. If you have borrowed the money from your local credit agency or bank, you should make sure you already have the same amount of money to repay the loan, in case your investment does not turn out to be fruitful.
The second rule is to make sure you have funds to meet the daily business expenses. Your investment remains locked until you make profit. So spare some amount before investing to meet the additional business-related expenses.
The third rule is to understand what people representing your target market want. Try to be a good service/product provider if not the best.
The fourth rule is to keep changing according to the changing market. New challenges arrive when people ‘s expectations rise. You should be able to adapt to the changing environment.
The fifth rule is to keep it simple initially. You should focus on a single product or service in which you excel. Start off with that or just include one more. Thats it. Starting with two products or services, you can do well if you can satisfy your buyers. That why you should start with something you are good at so that profit is implicitly guaranteed. Then you can use this profit to repay loans and shed off your burden, if any.
You can also market your product or services on the web because a majority of the world population use the web for information and other needs.
Many entrepreneurs are afraid to implement new ideas because of the risk involved. But this may hinder your creativity and keep you away from innovation. If you are afraid of losses, stay moderate. And if you want to do something exceptional which in turn may or may not bring huge income, then do take risks and implement your ideas.
The last one is to believe in yourself and in whatever you do. All the best.
Finance
Paralegal Studies Careers – Providing Critical Legal Services
The fast-paced excitement of a paralegal or legal services career is dramatically depicted in popular and syndicated television shows, such as “Boston Legal” and “Law and Order.” Meanwhile, the local and national news, as well as court and justice television programs, have provided coverage of high-profile trials and legal proceedings that have made major headlines over the past several years. With such easy access to law and legal action courtesy of the American media, it is no wonder that so many young Americans want to complete law degrees or paralegal certificates each year.
Like any career shown in the media – medicine, business, advertising, and so on – real-life law and legal careers do not always embody the back-to-back high-drama excitement portrayed on television. However, they are consistently interesting and engaging, requiring workers to devote focus to their careers. To get started in an entry-level legal or paralegal career (these terms will be used interchangeably throughout the article), a potential employee will typically need to have a degree – or have completed legal studies training courses or a paralegal certification.
Entry-level competition for any career, including the paralegal profession, can be tough. Students who have pursued a paralegal certificate or degree are usually considered to be stronger candidates for entry-level careers in law. This is because completing an education demonstrates that a student is mature and responsible enough to handle a daily legal services workload. Many schools in the United States offer a paralegal studies degree program to prepare students for an array of exciting legal careers. Some of the stronger programs are also approved by the American Bar Association (ABA).
The legal studies or paralegal degree program: What do students learn?
The most important skill sets that a paralegal or legal assistant will employ are good reading comprehension and writing abilities. The majority of a paralegal’s work involves reading and writing, and some legal documents or court briefs can contain fairly complex language and concepts. Besides English reading and writing courses, many paralegal studies programs require students to take specific classes in legal research and legal writing.
Strong research and documentation skills are other important components of a legal studies education. Upon completing a paralegal certification or legal studies career training program, students must be able to quickly and accurately find and interpret federal, state, and local laws, research legal precedents set by previous hearings or decided cases, and track down evidence that will support the case. Because the career opportunities for paralegals and legal assistants are very diverse, many legal programs require students to study several areas of law. Many ABA-approved schools offer classes in criminal law, family law, property and probate, torts, and civil procedure.
Many schools offer career placement options for students completing a paralegal studies or legal services degree program. These student-centered career resources can include resume-writing workshops and cover-letter coaching, as well as job leads – and career placement. This placement is often targeted in the area of the country in which the college is located. For example, a Los Angeles college might offer students placement assistance in Long Beach, Huntington, Irvine, Cerritos, or another city in Los Angeles County, California. Students interested in legal or law careers are most successful at the entry level when they use all of the resources their school or college offers, including career counselors and legal or paralegal job resource boards.
After the legal studies education: What do paralegals and legal assistants do?
Upon completing a degree and career training program, legal studies students will enter jobs with varying descriptions and duties. Paralegals perform many direct tasks for the rest of the legal team. A paralegal or legal assistant might be assigned to one lawyer or to a team of lawyers. For example, a litigation paralegal might assist the legal team in preparing for trial, which includes gathering and organizing evidence and court briefs; doing research and writing briefs for the case, and even preparing courtroom arguments or evidence exhibits.
Some of the documents a paralegal will write are dependent upon the area of law in which he or she works. Estate and trust paralegals are likely to assist in writing wills and financial contracts. Family and divorce law paralegals help write divorce agreements, child custody briefs, and hearing summaries, or or work with the courts in obtaining child abuse testimonies. Financial and corporate paralegals can prepare tax forms, work in government compliance, or write business contracts.
A paralegal might also be employed in the public or the private legal sector. Legal assistants and paralegals might take notes in meetings, help to prepare employee tax and benefits forms, and file records and major papers for the law firm. Some employees might have more opportunities to perform more extensive legal research, as well. Other employees might be in charge of determining whether individuals are eligible for food stamps, housing subsidies, social security assistance, and other benefits.
According to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the need for paralegals and legal assistants is expected to increase more rapidly than average through 2014. This is partially because Americans live in an increasingly lawsuit-prone society, and partially because it is more cost-effective for law firms to hire legal assistants to perform the work of an attorney. A comprehensive education in legal concepts and applications from an ABA-approved or accredited paralegal studies or certificate program, a thorough, post-college legal career search, and the desire to work hard at acquiring increasingly challenging job responsibilities will enable a legal studies student to begin a fulfilling legal career.
Finance
How to Write Better Transactional Emails
“Thank you for your order!” Sounds familiar, right? It should, because this is the opening of any good transactional email.
Transactional emails have an average open rate of 48% compared to 18% for non-transactional emails. This is because transactional emails are relevant and they’re highly expected by customers.
But it’s few marketers who take advantage of them, and this leads to massive loss of potential profit. If you optimize your transactional emails properly, you’ll increase email engagement and get more profit from your consumers.
1. Create Personalized Emails
Always personalize your emails. Include the recipient’s name. This will help to get it delivered and it will improve the open rates. Put simply, we enjoy seeing our name.
If you’re sending a B2B automated email, ensure your submission form captures the full name of your customers and adds it to the email. And if you’re sending an e-commerce email, make sure the sender name is your brand. In addition, make sure it’s an email people can reply to and inquire about their order.
2. Give Custom Suggestions for the Next Step
Suggest other products the customer may like based on what they purchased. This is easy to achieve for e-commerce transactional emails if you have more data on who the customer is and what they may want.
For B2B emails, every email doesn’t need to be uniquely customized, but treat every email like your drip campaign. Give the reader a blog to read and share, give them a primer if they just signed up for your service, or offer consultation if they just downloaded your product information.
3. Give the Consumer the Info They’re Looking For
You have access to the traffic of the pages on your site, so use it! Don’t make customers wander through your site after they’ve received an email when you know what they’re likely to want.
Include an email footer with quick links to pages your customers are likely to need, or place bold calls to action that address their need based on the email they’re receiving. Be proactive and anticipate what your readers will need. This is a great way to provide personalized value.
4. Write Right
Consider how customers view your brand. Don’t write formal emails if you’re a casual company, and don’t use very a familiar copy if you’re offering professional services.
If your email is for a company, it should mirror the copy you use in other emails, your social media, and your site. And if your email is for a real person with a real name, experiment with the copy and see if a more relaxed copy will be more relatable and create more engagement.
Don’t write a robotic email if you can’t read it yourself. Think about the value you can add through content, and make your email personal through the tone and style of writing.
