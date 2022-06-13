Finance
How to Know If You Need to Repair or Replace Your Sewer
Even though you don’t see it, the sewer line is an essential part of your home or business. Given that it is constantly used, it is expected that at some point it’ll require maintenance. If you are experiencing problems with your sewage, it is crucial to take care of it immediately. Unattended sewage problems can result in property damage, or lead to serious health risks.
Main Causes for Sewer Lines Repair
There are many things that affect the performance of sewer. Here are some of the most common reasons for sewer repairs.
• Drain obstructions caused by buildup of hair, grease, sludge, oil, toilet paper, etc.
• Tree roots infiltrating sewer pipes.
• Regular ground freezes or thaws.
• Wear and tear from aging
• Poor sewer pipe layout, design, or installation.
In general, it’s important to remember that any type of pipe can break due to extreme pressure coming from the ground or the water.
Signs of a broken Pipe
Here are some signs that could mean your sewer needs commercial or residential sewer line repair or replacement:
• A strong foul smell that comes from your basement, yard, or any other areas of your property.
• Flooding in the areas around your sewage lines
• Slow draining sink or bathtub
• No water in your toilet bowls
• Strange gurgling noises coming from the toilet
• Sewage backup in your bathtub or toilet
• Much greener grass near your sewage pipe
Sewer Line Services
Whenever there is problem with a sewer, it is necessary to have an expert assess the situation and give you an honest solution.
In case your sewer is damaged, here is a list of the possible services that it may require.
Pipe relining– Is a way of repairing your cracked or broken pipes from the inside without digging. In other words, a new pipe will be created inside your damaged pipe. This will promote a better flow and sealing off cracks, which will stop leaks and prevent further breaks.
Pipe bursting– If your sewer pipe is too damaged, we may need to pull a new sewer pipe through the old one. This trenchless technique involves using hydraulics to further break apart the damaged old one and replace it seamlessly with a new pipe.
Preventive pipe maintenance– It is important to help prevent sewer line damage from occurring in the first place. With regular inspections and drain cleaning services, you can keep major debris and buildup out of your pipes and avoid cracks, clogs, or bursts.
Sewer Line Replacement
Sewer line repairs should always be the first option when it comes to damaged sewer lines. If repair is not possible, then it’s time for a sewer line replacement.
Having your sewer line replaced may sound like a long process that involves lots of digging. But thanks to the advancement of technology, there are trenchless repair and replacements options for you. By using a trenchless replacement method, you will be saving time, money, and your lawn.
If you live in the Denver and your are looking for plumbing services, make sure to give Plumbers Denver a call.
Bloodborne Pathogens – Preventing Disease Transmission
Imagine receiving a call that an employee has been injured from a fall down a flight of steps at your facility. The caller tells you that 911 has been called and some of your fellow employees are tending to the victim. As a supervisor, you decide to respond to the scene.
You arrive just as firefighters and paramedics take over caring for the victim. These rescuers do their job well – the victim is stabilized, wrapped up for transport to the hospital and gently placed on the stretcher.
As you watch, you can’t help but notice that the firefighters and paramedics are wearing medical gloves and goggles. As EMS (emergency medical services) personnel leave the area, you approach the employees who helped to thank them for their efforts. Almost immediately you become aware of a very frightening sight – both of the rescuers have fairly large spots of blood on their clothing and, even more upsetting, both are using paper towels to wipe the blood off of their hands. It is obvious that these employees did nothing to protect themselves from disease transmission and both have been contaminated with the victim’s blood.
Wearing PPE (personal protective equipment) is an important part of professional rescuers’ equipment. They know that protecting themselves from bloodborne pathogens is, in some ways, just as important as caring for the victim. But what about your people – do they know the risks associated with not wearing protective equipment?
If your company provides first aid kits for employee use or if your employees are required to respond to a medical emergency, they should have access to protective equipment and receive training on bloodborne pathogens.
ASSESS YOUR OPERATION’S RISK FOR EXPOSURE – I was recently asked to evaluate exposure risks for an association of tow truck operators, body shop technicians and auto mechanics. These people lacked training on bloodborne pathogens.
Tow truck operators wear thick, leather work gloves and routinely pick up bloodstained windshields or wrap contaminated airbags around steering columns. Body shop technicians pull contaminated seats from wrecked vehicles and then sit on them during their breaks or at lunchtime. Mechanics have a tendency to cut their knuckles or foreheads while repairing vehicles. They also share tools with fellow employees – tools that are contaminated with blood from their last injury.
I know you’re not in the automobile repair business. The examples above are intended to get you thinking about your own operation’s risks of exposure to potentially dangerous body fluids. Do you have a first responder team or people assigned to respond to an emergency? Are first aid kits available to employees? Do employees share equipment or tools that could become contaminated? Who is responsible for cleaning up body fluids after an accident or injury?
Without proper communication policies and training in preventing disease transmission, your employees could find themselves exposed to the same dangers paramedics and firefighters face while coming to their aid.
So what can you do to reduce the risk of exposure? Let’s start with defining bloodborne pathogens and the impact that exposure to them can have on employees and employers.
CONTAMINATION PREVENTION GUIDELINES – Bloodborne pathogens are pathogenic microorganisms that are transmitted via human blood and cause disease in humans. They include – but are not limited to – hepatitis B and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).
I know for many people (myself included) words like microorganisms, immunodeficiency and pathogens bring back thoughts of high school and health classes – the last places in the world most of us want to revisit. So before we go any further, let me put it in my terms: There’s a lot of junk out there that can make us very sick, or even kill us if we become contaminated.
We need to constantly be on guard and be very careful so that we don’t become contaminated. I’ve been teaching CPR and first aid training for over 25 years, and I’m often asked if I would do rescue breathing without a barrier on someone I do not know. I respond without hesitation: If I found someone unresponsive and not breathing, I would immediately call for help and begin chest compressions on the victim, but there is no way I would do mouth-to-mouth on the individual without a breathing barrier.
Emergency responders know the risks associated with coming in contact with bloodborne pathogens, and they know how to protect themselves. Unfortunately, far too many people in the workplace or good Samaritans on the street do little, if anything, to take the necessary precautions. Too often they realize they’ve been exposed to body fluids after the emergency, when it’s too late to do anything about it.
EMPLOYEES – Here are a few simple rules to follow when faced with the possibility of exposure to bloodborne pathogens, or any body fluids for that matter. This information is presented as guidelines for both employees and employers. The American Heart Association calls it “Making a PACT, Know How to Act.”
PROTECT – Protect yourself from blood or blood-containing materials. This includes wearing protective equipment such as gloves and goggles and using a breathing barrier if you are performing CPR. Consider your options if you find yourself with no protective equipment.
ACT – If you find you have come into contact with another person’s blood or other body fluids, act quickly and safely. Wash the area immediately with hot, soapy water for up to a minute before rinsing. If your eyes have been contaminated, flush them with clean water for up to five minutes. If a flushing agent is not available at the scene, have someone get water for you. Firefighters or paramedics can assist you if they are still at the scene.
CLEAN – After an emergency, especially in the shop area or office, clean any areas contaminated with blood or body fluids. Wear protective equipment. Clean the area with a solution of one part Clorox and eight parts water. Completely flush the area and let the solution stand for at least three minutes. Be careful when wiping up the area, especially if you are dealing with broken glass or wood or metal splinters. Put all soiled items, including soiled cleaning materials, in a plastic bag and take it to the dumpster as soon as you are finished. If there is an injection device (such as a needle) involved, try to give it to the medics or firefighters before they leave; otherwise, get it in the dumpster and use extreme caution while doing so.
TELL – Report the incident immediately to your supervisor or human resources department. Ask for a dated copy of the report (even if it is only handwritten).
EMPLOYERS’ RESPONSIBILITIES – Employers have a responsibility to protect their employees from exposure to bloodborne pathogens. Here are the specifics of this responsibility.
PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT – Any employee at risk of being exposed to bloodborne pathogens must be provided with the protective equipment necessary to keep them safe from exposure. This equipment includes gloves, goggles and, if required, breathing masks or barriers for CPR.
EDUCATION – Not all professions require bloodborne pathogen education and prevention training.
A call to OSHA (Occupational Safety & Health Administration) may or may not give you the answer you are looking for. It appears as though OSHA looks at a number of factors when determining whether an employer does or does not have to comply. For example, if you offer voluntary CPR/first aid training to your employees, they may not be required to take bloodborne pathogen training. If you have designated first aid responders within your organization, you probably fall under the training requirements.
Many of you know your employees’ occupational exposure risk. If you have personnel who are routinely or even occasionally exposed to blood or body fluids in the execution of their duties, you may want to consider offering protective equipment and training to these employees.
ENGINEERING CONTROLS – Engineering controls help to protect employees from bloodborne pathogen contamination and prevent the spread of pathogens in the workplace. Here’s an example of engineering controls: An employee using his leather work gloves realizes he has come in contact with body fluids and the gloves are contaminated. Two controls should be in place to protect the employee. First, knowing his exposure risk, the employer should have a spare set of gloves on hand so that the operator can complete his job. Second, the company should have a procedure for disposing of or cleaning the soiled gloves.
WORK PRACTICES – Setting standard practices for preventing disease transmission is a very important part of an employer’s responsibility in protecting employees.
In the case of the body shop previously mentioned, good work practices would include establishing a policy requiring workers to wrap plastic around seats pulled from a wrecked vehicle and prohibiting them from sitting on the seats, even with the plastic cover in place.
Providing employees with their own toolboxes is another good practice. If they share tools, have a policy in place for cleaning and decontaminating tools, especially after an accident or injury. Moreover, make sure employees know the importance of disposing of or cleaning contaminated personal protective equipment.
Finally, offer a course in bloodborne pathogen training. It is an excellent way to communicate the importance of preventing disease transmission and protecting your company from a huge liability/workers compensation claim.
HAVE A WRITTEN POLICY AND REPORTING PROCEDURES IN PLACE – As I previously mentioned, implement policies related to bloodborne pathogens at your operation. Start small, then expand on the policies as new issues surface. Communicate with your people. Make sure they know the reporting procedures and the importance of reporting any possible contamination.
OSHA has templates for creating your own company bloodborne pathogens policy and/or procedure. Simply download the forms, fill in the blanks with your company name, etc., print them out and you’re good to go. Additional information can be obtained by calling your regional OSHA office.
TRAINING, POLICIES ARE WORTHWHILE INVESTMENTS – I am a business of one, but if I did have employees, I can assure you – they would be trained on bloodborne pathogen risks and contamination prevention, and my company would have a policy in place. It’s the right thing to do for a business, its employees and the employer. And just imagine how good it would feel to know that your operation is in compliance should OSHA officials decide to visit.
Invest an hour for setting up your program, distribute the information to your employees and arrange for a 30-minute bloodborne pathogen education and prevention class. The investment is small, but the dividends to you and your employees will be huge.
How Does VoIP Phone Service Work?
For years, businesses have been replacing their analog phone lines with VoIP phone service. In its early years, VoIP picked up its own reputation among users and skeptics who touted it as unreliable; however, throughout its history, this new communication technology has grown in popularity and left its mark as a reliable and practical communication solution for businesses of all sizes.
Today, businesses use VoIP features to stay in touch with customers and colleagues, expand their businesses seamlessly, monitor employee performance, and build customer loyalty. By harnessing the power of the cloud, VoIP also offers a degree of flexibility and simplicity that analog users just can’t experience.
While analog phone service keeps communications fixed in one location, VoIP allows you to make and receive your business calls from any device (office, mobile, or soft phone app) or forward them to external sites and extensions.
The flexibility and convenience of this technology is what most users love about business VoIP providers.
Small businesses and entrepreneurs are also able to use VoIP phone service to create the image of a larger company with features like auto attendant and custom prompt menus.
What can you expect from a VoIP phone service?
VoIP takes analog audio signals and converts them into digital data which can be transmitted over the internet. With less bandwidth required to transmit the data, there is less occurrence of jitter which causes that choppy audio and lackluster call quality that drives everyone crazy.
Call quality, cost savings, and easy setup are the main drivers of VoIP’s success but there are several features and capabilities that set this communication technology apart.
These are few of the standard features you can expect when using a VoIP phone service:
- Call forwarding
- Voicemail to email
- Auto attendant, also known as a digital receptionist or cloud receptionist
- Call continuity
- Programmable keypads
- App integration
- Caller ID display
- Call blocking
- Call conferencing
- Mobile capabilities
VoIP phone service can seem like a drastic change to your communications strategy but if you’re willing to speak with consultants, you will see that it’s actually a simple transition.
A Better Business Communication Solution
Convenient set up
Even with more recent, premise-based business phone systems, set up is cumbersome and expensive compared to a cloud-based phone system. It requires users to connect wires and figure out which line pairs with which extension; most busy business owners usually end up either having to hire someone to install it for them or spend hours on the phone with their phone company.
With VoIP, the time it takes to get up and running is minimal and most VoIP service providers offer support to help you every step of the way. Usually, however, it’s as easy as plugging in your IP phone and letting it initialize to your existing network.
There are no wires or lines to worry about since your service provider takes care of most of the set up before you receive your new equipment. When you use VoIP phone service, your settings come pre-configured to your phone so all you have to do is connect your phone to the correct ports and you’re on your way.
The best part?
Since VoIP is cloud-based, your provider is able to take the maintenance of equipment and servers that help power your communications off your hands by managing their own servers and IT staff for your convenience.
This means any business can enjoy using this technology regardless of the size of their location.
Minimize costs
Businesses see significant savings when they switch from traditional phone service. With older PBX systems, you had to hire an IT staff to maintain the equipment housed in your office, pay for long distance charges, and if you wanted to add a line to your office you had to pay the phone company more for the phone number and installation.
Today’s VoIP technology only requires one-time hardware costs and a monthly subscription based on service plan rates. Long distance calling rates vary among providers but many offer unlimited calling along with competitive international rates.
Easy setup, lower costs, and robust features make VoIP a great solution for business communication. It’s no surprise that VoIP is seeing rapid growth with no signs of slowing down in the coming years.
Investment Strategies For a Small Business
One of the basic rules is to never invest a sum of money which you cannot afford to lose. This is because a business may or may not flourish. If you have borrowed the money from your local credit agency or bank, you should make sure you already have the same amount of money to repay the loan, in case your investment does not turn out to be fruitful.
The second rule is to make sure you have funds to meet the daily business expenses. Your investment remains locked until you make profit. So spare some amount before investing to meet the additional business-related expenses.
The third rule is to understand what people representing your target market want. Try to be a good service/product provider if not the best.
The fourth rule is to keep changing according to the changing market. New challenges arrive when people ‘s expectations rise. You should be able to adapt to the changing environment.
The fifth rule is to keep it simple initially. You should focus on a single product or service in which you excel. Start off with that or just include one more. Thats it. Starting with two products or services, you can do well if you can satisfy your buyers. That why you should start with something you are good at so that profit is implicitly guaranteed. Then you can use this profit to repay loans and shed off your burden, if any.
You can also market your product or services on the web because a majority of the world population use the web for information and other needs.
Many entrepreneurs are afraid to implement new ideas because of the risk involved. But this may hinder your creativity and keep you away from innovation. If you are afraid of losses, stay moderate. And if you want to do something exceptional which in turn may or may not bring huge income, then do take risks and implement your ideas.
The last one is to believe in yourself and in whatever you do. All the best.
