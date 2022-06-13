Finance
How to Write Better Transactional Emails
“Thank you for your order!” Sounds familiar, right? It should, because this is the opening of any good transactional email.
Transactional emails have an average open rate of 48% compared to 18% for non-transactional emails. This is because transactional emails are relevant and they’re highly expected by customers.
But it’s few marketers who take advantage of them, and this leads to massive loss of potential profit. If you optimize your transactional emails properly, you’ll increase email engagement and get more profit from your consumers.
1. Create Personalized Emails
Always personalize your emails. Include the recipient’s name. This will help to get it delivered and it will improve the open rates. Put simply, we enjoy seeing our name.
If you’re sending a B2B automated email, ensure your submission form captures the full name of your customers and adds it to the email. And if you’re sending an e-commerce email, make sure the sender name is your brand. In addition, make sure it’s an email people can reply to and inquire about their order.
2. Give Custom Suggestions for the Next Step
Suggest other products the customer may like based on what they purchased. This is easy to achieve for e-commerce transactional emails if you have more data on who the customer is and what they may want.
For B2B emails, every email doesn’t need to be uniquely customized, but treat every email like your drip campaign. Give the reader a blog to read and share, give them a primer if they just signed up for your service, or offer consultation if they just downloaded your product information.
3. Give the Consumer the Info They’re Looking For
You have access to the traffic of the pages on your site, so use it! Don’t make customers wander through your site after they’ve received an email when you know what they’re likely to want.
Include an email footer with quick links to pages your customers are likely to need, or place bold calls to action that address their need based on the email they’re receiving. Be proactive and anticipate what your readers will need. This is a great way to provide personalized value.
4. Write Right
Consider how customers view your brand. Don’t write formal emails if you’re a casual company, and don’t use very a familiar copy if you’re offering professional services.
If your email is for a company, it should mirror the copy you use in other emails, your social media, and your site. And if your email is for a real person with a real name, experiment with the copy and see if a more relaxed copy will be more relatable and create more engagement.
Don’t write a robotic email if you can’t read it yourself. Think about the value you can add through content, and make your email personal through the tone and style of writing.
3 Best Tips For an Online Business Owner
Here are some of the best tips for online business enthusiasts to assist your home internet business become a success.
As one of the leading industries in the world, Internet business at home is giving people immense prospects to earn a living via online. Attaining monetary independence by way of your online business from home is possible to attain, however it involves a few tactics to follow. Keep in mind that being the owner of a home online business is a serious matter so here are some guidelines for your online business to be a hit!
1 – Get a website of your own
There are other ways to online money making with no website but owning one of your own is an added benefit in the long run. By having a website, it can help you promote your home business and permits you to be creative on the outcome of your website in terms of interest, decoration and so on. This is where you get to be at your finest and make the best of your own website to ensure that your online business at home is successful.
2 – Steer clear of excessive information
When starting your own business, you tend to do a lot of research and have excessive information at the tip of your fingertips that it becomes too much for you to bear. The preeminent thing to do at this time is to gather information that applies to you and your home online business. Only read and learn on things you need for your business, at the same time it is vital for you to keep everything in balance, because not knowing enough can be risky. Avoid downloading internet business at home type of e-books that do not apply to your chosen business venture online.
3 – Allow yourself to valid hours of working
A frequent mistake commonly made by home online business holders is the idea that owning their own home business allows them to take it easy and not work hard in making an earning. Avoid making that mistake at all cause. The setback of owning your own online business at home is that it is your means of making money so you have to work very hard at making sure you start achieving your ongoing target at all times. Set aside several hours for you to work on your internet business. It is important to set up a suitable plan for your business and social life as to not mix them up together.
10 Mobile App Development Trends in 2018 Set to Transform the Technology Space
As the year ends, the Mobile App development heads out with the list of the innovative trends going to hit the market for the next coming years. At times innovation may refer to small iterations in existing technologies, but for others, it could describe completely major overhaul and transformation.
Mobile Apps has, by its very nature, always been at the forefront of problem-solving” but now consumer experiences are dominated by latest trends. This tech-savvy era has already taken a giant leap in understanding users’ pain points and needs and it’s no surprise we are far beyond the root of innovation. Now armed with so many underlying technologies, solutions, and ideas we think more of simplifying the existing process. That could certainly be possible when we keep up with the upcoming trends.
Here we bring to you the five hot mobile app development trends that are going to take a lead spot in the subsequent year.
1. Augmented Reality (AR)
Both Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) and have taken the entertainment and gaming industry by storm. Nothing can deter AR technology in mobile applications to gain new momentum in 2018.
2. Blockchain
A study conducted by IBM states nine in ten government firms are planning to invest in blockchain for financial transaction management, asset management, contract management and regulatory compliance purposes. While another research by Infosys says that one-third of banks are expected to adopt commercial blockchain in 2018. This proves demand for security sees no bounds.
3. Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Through the use of advanced analytics, cognitive interfaces into complex systems, and machine learning techs, AI will apparently provide business users access to powerful insights never before available to them.
4. Cloud Tech
Cloud tech that provides major benefits like streamlined operations, reducing equipment cost and hosting, increased app storage capacity and enhanced productivity and collaboration intend to dominate 2018. Have you integrated yet? Don’t miss out.
5. Internet of Things (IoT)
The very familiar technology that has certainly made a special place in our family or homes and gave it the title of so-called smart home is now powered by a major change says analysts. Lets’ wait and watch what it wraps in the coming year.
6. Business Bots
No matter if you work in B2C/B2B and develop your own SAAS application, bots will become irreplaceable for you. Optimized business processes, minimized costs and increased profits give them the tech tiara of 2018.
7. Lazy Loading
We all abandoned the app or website that took too long to load the images. But now with lazy loading trend, this would be no more. Now images will be loaded only when the page gets turned ON. Smart indeed.
8. Android Instant Apps
Android Instant Apps allows Android users to run your apps instantly, without installation. Additionally, it lets users experience beautiful and immersive apps, with material design and smooth animations, without installing them on their devices. Again the new ones to rule the years ahead!
9. AMP (Accelerated Mobile Pages)
AMP will enable the developers to develop rapidly loading websites and mobile apps. This will reduce bounce rates and increase performance level across various mobile devices.
10. Security & Protection
With the rapid evolution of mobile app industry, 3rd party SDKs gains dominance and apps gather more and more information which surges the risks, vulnerabilities and security breaches. This hesitancy certainly calls for security & protection solutions as a great necessity.
The market cares more about the potential new market value, innovation and something which was never seen before. Mobile App Development trends 2018 are once again ready to disrupt the technology sector. Let’s see what pace they move forward.
Lawsuit Funding – Leveling the Lawsuit Playing Field
Are you a plaintiff or an attorney involved in a lawsuit and need more money to continue your case? Lawsuit funding may be the way to go. Since this service has only been available for a few years now, most attorneys and hardly any individuals are aware of the fact that they can receive cash advances for pending lawsuits.
What Is Lawsuit Funding? Lawsuit funding – often referred as lawsuit loans, litigation financing, and legal finance – is a new segment of the cash flow industry. But, it is growing very quickly. Essentially, a funding company provides a cash advance to a plaintiff in a lawsuit against the favorable outcome of the case.
In other words, based upon the strength of the lawsuit, the lawsuit funding company will provide an advance (normally, in the range of 10-15%) on the amount of money the plaintiff is expected to receive, should he win his case. This advance is non-recourse. This means, that should the plaintiff not win the case, he does not owe the funding company any money in return. Lawsuit funding is not a typical loan because the money does not have to be paid back, unless the case is won or settled.
Why Lawsuit Funding? It levels the lawsuit playing field. Typically, lawsuit defendants (insurance companies, large manufacturers, banks, etc) have deep pockets. The plaintiffs are normally average, ordinary citizens. These large companies tend to string the process out, hoping that the plaintiff will run out of money and quickly settle the case for a small sum of money.
Take for instance, slip and fall cases and auto accidents. These cases account for more than 3 million injuries each year in the US. Many result in job loss, severe injuries, paralysis, and head traumas; some are permanent and irreversible. Many require continual, expensive medical care – the cost of which can easily bankrupt a family. This is where lawsuit funding can help.
A lawsuit cash advance will allow the plaintiff to pay his or her medical bills, mortgage payments, and other household bills. The problem is: Most lawsuit plaintiffs do not know they can get a lawsuit loan. They can qualify for funding, ranging from $250 to over $1M for an individual case and up to $10M for a commercial case.
How Does Lawsuit Funding Works? It is very simple and straightforward: The plaintiff fills out an application and submits it to the lawsuit funding company. The company contacts the plaintiff and his lawyer and asks background questions about the case. The funding company sends the plaintiff a contract, the plaintiff signs and the company transfers the money into the plaintiff’s bank account or FedEx’s the funds directly to the plaintiff (whichever the plaintiff chooses).
Advantages of Lawsuit Funding. Lawsuit funding offers many advantages: it is confidential, prompt and discreet; there is no risk to the borrower; applications are free, and without obligation; there are no upfront fees, nor any processing or monthly fees; there are no credit or employment checks; bad credit – even no credit – is okay; the underwriting process is quick – as little as 6-8 hours; a client can have money in hand the very same day; funds can be for any purpose; plaintiff pays back the advance, only if he or she wins; if the client loses the case, he or she owes nothing; all information is kept confidential; you do not need your attorney’s approval; and its available for all types of civil and commercial lawsuits.
Who is eligible for Lawsuit funding? If you are involved in any type of lawsuit, such as: personal injury, product liability, auto accident, patent infringement, malpractice (medical, legal, construction), employment discrimination, fraud, breach of contract, Mesothelioma, negligence, workers compensation, class action, civil rights, whistle blower (qui tam), workers compensation (not in all states), wrongful death, commercial litigation etc.; and you are represented by an attorney, you may qualify.
Spread the word! You can get an advance against your lawsuit. If you have a friend, family member or business associate going through a lawsuit, let them know about this new service.
