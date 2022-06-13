Finance
Income Tax Refunds – The Basics!
An income tax refund is actually a kind of tax rebate. In simple words you can say that it is actually a return on taxes you receive when the amount of tax liability is lesser than the actual tax paid in a single financial year. In this case you can claim maximum refund because you did not declare your investments which could have some amount of tax payments.
Income tax refunds can be very important to the taxpayers and the private investors, provided that the value of the guaranteed refund will be disclosed to them. Mostly, the taxpayers are pushing for augmented disclosure of the income tax refund and the associated value they create in general.
Guaranteed refund can be helpful for a salaried individual as it is likely that his/her company may have deducted surplus tax because he/she have not declared any of the investment to the company. Now people are using their guaranteed refund as a “simple savings plan” and carry on getting money back each year.
How to analyze tax refund?
To analyze whether you are eligible for Income tax refunds or not, you need to file your guaranteed refund documents. Salaried individual can get a form called Form-16 and this document will help you to claim guaranteed refund. Tax maximum refund must be claimed with one year of the last day of assessment year as Income tax refunds are based on your last year earnings and Tax liability. If you still have to disclose some income, do so ASAP to avoid penalties of any kind from income tax department
How to claim the tax refund?
To claim for it you should be aware of specific types of information, such as frequency of maximum refund of income tax, so they will be able to monitor efficiently and frequently their tax refund issues. You should restrain yourself from buying unnecessary things so they may stir clear of the refund issues.
The refund companies should educate their clients on the responsibilities associated with refund issues such as Revised return in the case of missed reporting any income or deductions, importance of date and acknowledgement number of original return filed, the impact of interest charges on partial refunds filing, and the positive and negative side of having large numbers of refunds.
- To claim for it you must have your Social Security Number (or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number)
- Your Filing Status
- The exact whole amount of your tax refund
- Tax refunds can also be received directly to your bank account upon request.
When to file a Revised Return of Income?
You have to file a revised return of income when you think that you forgot or did not file the correct documents about your investments. A Revised Return of Income request needs to be filed using Form-30. The Income tax department of India has recently taken an initiative where we can check our tax return status from the internet. We just need to browse governments website and view every thing related to our tax information. Using an online service, Income tax returns are filed easily and refunds can be processed swiftly.
So the bottom line is, you are entitled to get refunds if additional tax has been deducted from your earnings. Also keep in mind that the time to get refund is volatile, thus do not overpay and do your calculations intelligently. The interest paid on your refund by the tax department is very near to the ground.
Deciding Upon a Small Business Phone Service Made Easy
Small and medium enterprises or what exactly is typically known in other areas as SMEs are now making use of the small business phone service considering that they find it highly cost-effective compared to other services. This can undoubtedly take care of the communication needs of these small organizations. Actually, the reality is, telecommunication providers can supply their services to all sorts and sizes of companies which demand even a small business phone service.
It ought to be also kept in mind that a few years in the past, small telephone phone services have evolved and advanced its services technologically. The truth is, it is now digitally organized and installed by nearly all of the telecommunication companies worldwide. It’s less expensive compared to other telephone services, especially those which are now being utilized by major organizations. A small business telephone service can still be helpful for the users because of its tested and proven user functions and other specialized characteristics. Nonetheless, considering that superior telephone services continue to be to be expensive, small businesses would rather settle with the small business telephone service.
The good news today is the fact that there is a totally new solution in phone service which was developed not long ago and this makes use of the world wide web as a means to contact any loved one, business co-workers or other business clients. This brand-new innovation is called the VoIP (voice over internet protocol) Here, it can be so easy to make a call at any moment when the two persons are all set to exchange ideas over the phone. The phone call over the internet is even free of charge in some other companies since it has become a part of their additional services or features which also fascinated lots of customers. This simply suggests the concept is also fine and becomes part of a very successful marketing campaign.
New components for communication systems had been developed from recent years and it is what service companies have already been utilizing in their own services. A lesser cost of their particular product is what numerous companies are offering these days to provide small business firms with a tiny business phone service. Of course a small business phone service should not be compared to the full featured phone services that giant service providers provide since it just consist of the essential functions and functions.
You will find some suppliers who give a small business phone services that has extra functions incorporated. Obviously, a small firm that goes with that kind of service will gain more from it because of the extra capabilities. It will later on prove to become a valuable asset in your corporation. And because of the more affordable amount that it has been presented, acquiring this type of small business phone service is just not too difficult to obtain.
How To Automate Mundane Content Marketing Tasks
Content marketing is designed to attract your ideal audience, convert them to customers or list members, and also to delight your audience post-conversion. To do that you’ll have to create, publish and promote a variety of types of content to your audience throughout time.
This requires that you understand your audience enough to create the right content. But once it’s created, how can you automate mundane content marketing tasks to make it all easier? Let’s look at some examples.
Proof Reading
No matter who writes or creates the content, it needs to be checked for problems. You can use software like Grammarly.com to help. You can also hire experts to watch videos before they’re published, as well as edit written content before it’s published. If this is part of your process and completed automatically within the workflow, it’s going to be that much more effective.
Email Marketing
The truth of the matter is that you aren’t going to be able to conduct any type of content marketing strategy without the right email autoresponder set up. There are many to choose from. Read the fine print to ensure you have the one that does the things that help such as tagging, double opt-in, sending out an autoresponder series and so forth.
List Building
Building your email list can almost be put on autopilot if you use good landing page software. Some email autoresponders have some landing page software included, so check your choice first. You need to build an automatic funnel so that it’s all easy.
Social Media Promotion
Using software like Hootsuite.com or Buffer.com will help you automate your social media promotions. You can set up your blog to automatically share to your social accounts when a new post is added. Plus, you can even set it up to send an email to your list, directing them to your social media platforms.
Managing Workflow
Setting up a workflow will help tremendously. A good choice is Trello.com or Basecamp.com. Depending on the features you need and your budget, these can both help you develop and use a suitable workflow for your projects and team.
Marketing Research
Everyone does research, but it can be boring trying to find just the right things to read and use. You can outsource this by hiring a researcher who can do the work for you. You can also set up a Google Alert to ensure you find any mention of your brand, industry, or product.
Publishing Content
This can be very tedious because posting a blog on your WordPress site and ensuring it looks good with the right headers, subheadings, fonts, images, and SEO content takes a few minutes for each post. You can automate this process by hiring someone to do it for you. Someone who is used to doing it will take less time and do a better job
Not All UTV’s Are Created Equal
In recent years, the big brother of ATV’s, known as the UTV, have seen a rapid rise in use by emergency services organizations across the country. Fire, Police and EMS are now recognizing a wide variety of uses and applications for these UTV vehicles including wild land firefighting, emergency medical evacuation from remote locations, police search and rescue operations, crowd control, SARS urban interface just to name a few.
As President and owner of one of the leading manufacturers of medical and fire skid units built specifically for these specialized vehicles, I get calls daily from chief officers and administrators from across the country inquiring about the suitability of one type of make model UTV over another. The ones that haven’t purchased a UTV yet are in luck. It is the organization that has already purchased a UTV with the mistaken notion that the particular make/model they purchased will be adequate for the needs of the emergency services they lead who are sometimes in trouble.
There are many UTV makes and models to choose from on the market today. Some are much better suited for emergency services work than others. Some UTV’s have no business being utilized by these organizations at all for emergency services work. The Polaris Ranger 6×6 and 4×4, Kubota RTV 900, Kawasaki Mule 3010, John Deere Gator 6×6 and 4×4, Cub Cadet big country, the Buffalo 6×6 and the Argo amphibious are all units that are very popular and seem to be the best suited for emergency services work. There are many other makes and models that deserve tighter scrutiny to insure they will be useful for the mission they will be expected to fulfill.
Emergency services organizations need to put just as much time, effort, thought and due diligence into the purchase of their UTV as they would for their next ambulance or fire truck. First, we need to outline mission objectives, types of typography/geography in the main response area (hilly, steep versus swampy, moist environments) and ultimately the primary mission of the UTV in the organization, medical transport, wild land firefighting or a combination of the two. Once these questions have been answered, then the organization can look at the specifications of the different type UTV models available that best meet the mission objectives. Second, safety must always be high on the list. Most UTV’s provide seat belts but make sure the UTV model you are interested in comes equipped with them (and then write proper SOG’s or SOP’s to insure your organization follows the seat belts always rule) as well as having ROPS (roll over protection structure) which is essentially a roll cage that protects the occupants of the seated areas in the UTV. Third, is the overall weight carrying capacity of the entire unit but more specific the carrying capacity of the cargo bed is of utmost importance. This is where many departments get tripped up. They go out and purchase a unit that cannot meet industry-carrying requirements of these skid units but find out too late.
When considering the purchase of a UTV, I am certain that true 4×4 or 6×6 drive train capability is a must for your organization. Again, check the make/model specifications carefully. Some claim to be 6×6 (which they are, almost) but looking closer you will find that only 4 of the 6 wheels on the vehicle are really true drive wheels. The other two wheels are just freewheeling. Test drive the units while looking at turning radius on the 6×6 versus the 4×4, or is the payload requirements of your mission dictates the 6×6 over the 4×4.
On cargo bed requirements for a medical type skid unit, I have a rule of thumb that the UTV you are buying should be rated to carry at least 650 lbs. in the cargo bed of the unit. We get to this number by adding the weight of the base skid unit (usually 150 lbs. or less) by the average weight of an attendant, patient, trauma bag, O2 bag and bottle and other necessary items. There are UTV’s out there that are rated to only carry 400 lbs. in the cargo bed, which is way below the 650 lbs. mentioned above. If it is a wild land firefighting skid with water and gear that you are interested in, that number can jump to 900 lbs. and above for a required rated cargo capacity. When doing your due diligence and getting specifications, the web sites of all the manufactures mentioned above is a great starting place. For instance, the Polaris 6×6 Ranger has an overall rated vehicle payload capacity of 1750 lbs. with a rated cargo bed capacity of 1250 lbs. The Kubota RTV 900 has similar ratings at an overall payload capacity of 1653 lbs. and 1102-lbs. cargo bed capacity. The Polaris Ranger 4×4 has a vehicle payload capacity of 1500 lbs. and a cargo bed rated capacity of 1000 lbs. As you can see, the relationship between the make and models specifications and rated capacities soon helps you narrow your search for the right UTV for the mission you expect it to undertake. Most UTV skid manufactures are starting to standardize the size of the skid units. The cargo bed of the UTV should be at least 49″ wide and 54″ long. UTV units with smaller sized beds will potentially restrict you as to how many skid units you have to choose from and could drive the price up substantially if a customized skid unit needs to be built to fit your particular UTV.
Remember, as a chief officer of an emergency services organization, you do not want to be put in the unenviable position of having to answer tough questions by a high priced litigation attorney seeing your organization because you placed the wrong UTV into the wrong mission area resulting in an accident. We must give these vehicles the same respect and due diligence when deciding which unit to purchase as we do when we buy the larger vehicles. These vehicles can harm our personnel and our patients just like if we have an accident with the larger units. It is imperative that we do everything to prevent an accident by purchasing the right UTV for the mission.
In closing, the point of this article is to get you to consider your options of makes/models of UTV’s very closely before you make the final purchase. I also want to say that I am not a fan of the use of ATV’s in use by emergency services. I bought one for my small rural department but soon felt that the unit did not provide enough safety protection for my firefighters/EMT’s. First you ride up on an ATV like on a motorcycle instead of inside a UTV like a car. Second, there are no seat belts on ATV’s where there is almost always seat belts on UTV’s, and finally the ATV can be very unstable in many conditions. ATV’s should serve limited mission roles in emergency services organizations. Remember that cheaper in terms of cost is not always best when it comes to our national motto for firefighters “Everyone comes home”.
