Increase Online Traffic to Your Small Business Website
Most small businesses now have websites. This is great but what often happens is a small business will contract a web developer to make a stunning website with none to very little consideration to search engine optimisation or SEO strategies. It’s no good developing a stunning website if no one can find it. This article will show you hwo to increase traffic to your small business website.
It’s critical for a small business that their website can be found easily. So how can a small business increase online traffic to their website? There’s a few essential ingredients that you can and should do even if you have a low budget online marketing plan.
1. Education
It’s important for a small business owner to educate themselves on what search engine optimisation (SEO) is. This means knowing how Google and the other search engines work so you can play their game by their rules. There’s a heaps of websites out there which will help you understand SEO and how to achieve it.
2. Get on the campaign trail
Just like a business plan your small business needs an online marketing campaign plan. This sets out what you are going to use to increase traffic to your website. There is so much available from keywords, Facebook optimisation, online article writing, social bookmarking, video for SEO and on it goes. The evolution of online marketing has come long way since banner ads and email newsletters. Make sure you have a clear plan on what online tools you are going to use and how you’re going to use them.
3. Onsite marketing
Once you know what SEO is and how it works it’s now time for your small business to practice some onsite online marketing. This means fine tuning your website with profitable keywords that are high in demand and low in supply (much like real estate). You can use Google keyword tool for this or Wordtracker which is a paid service.
Then you must strategically place your keywords and know the difference between head keywords and long tail keywords. An often underestimated but effective technique for onsite marketing is using images for SEO.
4. Offsite marketing
This means getting online traffic to your website by using websites and tools away from your website. This is all about social media marketing for small business. Confused? Let me explain. A lot of small businesses now have a Facebook page for their business. There are a lot of Facebook marketing tips available but this and Twitter, being the two main social media sites, are where you should be doing most of your offsite marketing do people are enticed to go to your website and see what you have to offer.
5. Trust Marketing
Do you use social media to flog your product or service? FAIL! This is a massive mistake that a lot of small businesses make and it really amounts to spam. You must as a small business use Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Google+ to build relationships through Trust Marketing.
6. Synergy
I mentioned at the start about having a good clear online marketing campaign plan. It’s very important that your strategy is synergised. Make sure that your message is consistent across the different sites and tools you are using.
7. Measure
It’s no good having a great small business website, an unreal Facebook landing page, a regularly updated Twitter account or a thousand online articles all going to your website. You MUST also measure how each marketing channel is working. Just like asking a customer or client who calls your business or comes in “How did you find us?” Well the great news about online marketing is that you don’t have to ask the customer that, you can find that information out easily by various internet marketing analytic programs available. Facebook has ‘insights;, Google has Adwords, and there are heaps of companies that offer similar but more sophisticated measurements.
Measuring what your best keywords are, where your customers are from, what they are clicking on and so on will be enormous help to you in adapting your online marketing strategy to fine tune it for massive results.
These are just come of the essential internet considerations a small business must make in their online marketing. Of course there are many others and these should not be ignored. Online marketing takes time, it takes patience and it takes perserverance. Is it worth it?
Absolutely. Can you do it easily? Yes you can.
VoiP Broadband Phone Services And Packages
When you have voiP broadband phone services and packages, moving is simple then with a conventional phone. You simply keep your phone number. It does not matter where you move too; you can move anywhere and you still have the same voiP number. This simplifies things if you move around a lot due to your job or other situations. You can save money when you use a voiP broadband phone service and the packages they offer will fill any personal or business need you may have. You can find some great package deals by searching existing and highly rated internet phone services.
You might find voiP broadband phone service with a special deal that has you sign up for one year for a certain price and receive so many free months. You might see a deal for a two-year plan price cheaper then competitors one year plan. Another nice package deal is the one that offers a thirty-day money back guarantee. Some packages offer you a free soft phone when you sign for a year, while others offer a free month for every person you refer to the service. Then there are packages that offer a low monthly price with no start up costs to you at all.
When you look at all the voiP broadband phone services and packages, you can select the best one that also has everything you need to run a business with affordable communication service and all the special options you need as well. Most packages come with unlimited United States and Canada, while others include international calls in the package as well. You will find over two hundred-voiP service providers and the comparisons are very noticeable that selecting the right one will not be as hard as you might think when you look at the plans.
Rhode Island Personal Injury Law FAQS and Automobile – Car Accidents – by a RI Lawyer – Attorney
Question: Should I negotiate with the insurance adjuster myself without the help of an attorney in order to settle a Rhode Island personal injury, slip and fall or automobile / auto / car accident case?
Answers: No. Representing yourself and negotiating with an insurance adjuster is usually not a good idea! Because you are not an attorney and have not handled personal injury matters before, you are often not aware of the full value of your case. The insurance adjuster may take advantage of your inexperience. Insurance adjusters typically will offer a lot less money to a person representing themselves than they would to an attorney representing a client.
Furthermore, when you are representing yourself in a Rhode Island personal injury or slip and fall case, the insurance company knows that you do not know how to litigate a lawsuit. Therefore you don’t have as much leverage with the insurance adjuster.
Question: How do Rhode Island personal injury lawyers charge for personal injury /automobile/ car accident and slip and fall cases?
Answer: Most lawyers In Rhode Island take personal injury, premises liability, dog bite cases, slip and fall and auto / car accidents on a contingent fee basis. This means that the lawyers do not collect any fees unless they are successful in settling your personal injury case or winning a verdict at trial. The lawyer typically will take the case costs from the settlement or verdict at the end of the case. Most attorneys advance case costs.
Question: If I hire a Rhode Island personal injury attorney, how does the process work?
Answer: You should retain a RI personal injury lawyer as soon as possible after the automobile or other accident. At the first meeting, the attorney typically will get all the important information concerning the accident including, but not limited to, the names of the witnesses, all injuries and the treating physician and doctors.
The attorney may want to visit the actual scene of the accident or slip and fall so that he can get further prospective on how the accident occurred. If the case is a slip and fall case, the lawyer should visit the scene of the accident if possible and interview potential witnesses. If you have any pictures of the accident scene, your damaged automobile, or of the resulting injuries, it is usually a good idea to show those to the lawyer.
If your lawyer is interested in taking the case, he or she will typically enter into a contingent fee personal injury fee agreement with you. You will need to provide a list of the names and addresses of all witnesses. Your lawyer will also ask you for the names and addresses of all treating physicians and the names and addresses of all hospitals and treating facilities. The lawyer will ask you to sign medical releases pursuant to federal law which will allow your lawyer to collect your medical bills and medical records from your health care provider concerning your injury.
The attorney will be very interested in knowing whether or not you have health insurance and the extent of your health insurance coverage. If your health insurance plan is covering your medical bills, they typically have a lien against any settlement proceeds you receive. It is necessary for your lawyer on your behalf to repay your health insurance company from the proceeds of any settlement or verdict that you receive. These liens typically can be negotiated with the health insurance company. Some insurance companies will typically lower their lien 25% to 33% to account for the work that your attorney has done on the case.
Sometimes, if liability or damage are in dispute, you can get a further reduction of the lien. Typically your lawyer will not be able to disburse any monies to you until he has paid the insurance company for the lien amount.
After the initial consultation and after you have retained the personal injury lawyer, the lawyer will typically do an investigation, if necessary, by calling witnesses, reviewing police reports, or doing anything else that is necessary to further your case. The attorney may need to read relevant Rhode Island negligence case law to evaluate the merits of your perspnal injury case. The attorney will collect your medical records and billing records. Obtaining your billing records for the accident from the medical providers is extremely important because the amount of medical bills that you have is a very important factor in determining the ultimate value of your case for settlement or trial purposes.
Your attorney typically will wait until he/she believes that you have reached a certain point in your medical treatment before he makes an offer to the insurance company to settle your personal injury case. Attorneys are typically concerned that they will settle the case prior to knowing the full extent of a person’s injuries. After an automobile accident case is settled and the release is signed, there is no way to get paid any further damages even if your injuries become substantially more severe. Therefore, it is usually not a good idea to settle the personal injury case prior to having some idea as to the extent of your injuries in the future. Your back, neck, shoulder or leg injury could get worse as time goes bye.
After the lawyer meets with you, he will typically send a letter of representation to all the insurance companies involved giving them general information about the case. The insurance company will open up a personal injury case file and respond to your attorney. Insurance companies are required by law to investigate the facts and look into the potential personal injury cause of action. When the attorney is comfortable that the right time has arrived, he or she will typically send a settlement package to the insurance company. This settlement letter usually includes an evaluation of the permanency of the injury, if any, and describes the pain and suffering of the client as well as any lost wages and medical bills incurred. The attorney typically includes in the settlement package an initial demand for settlement of the case.
The insurance company will usually reply to the letter with either an offer to settle the case or a denial of liability. If the insurance company is denying liability in the persoanl injury case and refusing to pay anything, then the attorney will have no choice but to file a lawsuit to seek damages. In the event that a settlement offer is made to the attorney, there usually will be a period of negotiation to see if the parties can agree to a settlement amount.
If the parties cannot agree to a settlement amount, it may be necessary to file a personal injury/ negligence law suit in either any of the Rhode Island District Courts or Rhode Island Superior Court. In Rhode Island (RI), most personal injury, automobile accident, premises liability and slip and fall cases are handled in Rhode Island Superior Court because matters over $10,000.00 in Rhode Island must be heard in Superior Court.
Question: My Rhode Island personal injury attorney is unable to settle my car accident case with the insurance adjuster, then what happens next?
Answer: If the attorney is unable to settle the case with the insurance adjuster, then it is necessary to file a lawsuit in court. The process of a Rhode Island personal injury civil lawsuit can take up to a few years to resolve. Your lawyer will file a complaint in court alleging negligence or other causes of action asking the court to award you damages. After the complaint is filed, the insurance company will typically hire an attorney to represent their insured. The insurance company’s lawyer will file an answer to the case.
After the complaint and answer are filed, there is usually a discovery period. The parties can send interrogatories to each other which are written questions that the other party must answer. The parties can also take depositions of witnesses which is when the other lawyer asks you questions about the case in front of a stenographer. After the discovery period, there may be a motion to dismiss or motions for summary judgment that are filed by either of the parties.
If the case is not dismissed or summarily decided, then the case will proceed to trial. The average amount of time for a law suit in Rhode Island is about two years, although the amount of time for the law suit could vary depending on how complex the case is, availability of witnesses, and the amount of cases on the docket.
Question: How do I obtain evidence of my personal injury in Rhode Island?
Answer: Please take photographs of all injuries including, but not limited to, cuts, bruises and broken bones. Do not wait too long after the accident. Please do the best that you can to obtain the witness names, addresses, phone numbers, and other information to give to your Rhode Island personal injury attorney. Please keep records of your out-of-pocket expenses for your medical bills, lost wages and other expenses incurred such as medication and medical accessories. You need to keep accurate records because you will need to provide them to the insurance company. If your injury was caused by a whiplash injury caused by a rear end accident you may need to hire an expert to testify on your behalf as to the seriousness of upper and lower back injuries caused by whiplash.
Question: Will my Rhode Island personal injury lawyer keep what I tell him confidential?
Answer: In Rhode Island there is an attorney-client privilege. Your attorney is precluded from disclosing confidential information that you do not want him to disclose to others. There is certain limited exceptions to the attorney-client privilege which usually do not apply.
Question: What type of costs are typically incurred in Rhode Island (RI) personal injury cases?
Answer: Out-of-pocketcosts, are expenses that are incurred by your lawyer to properly settle or litigate your case. The out of pocket expenses are usually advanced by the lawyer. Medical providers usually charge a nominal fee to copy your medical records. Most doctors also charge a fee to write a comprehensive medical report detailing your course of treatment, injury prognosis and whether or not your injuries are permanent. If it is necessary to have a doctor testify at the trial of your case, then the doctor may charge a substantial fee for his attendance.
Another example of out-of-pocket expenses that you may incur is a filing fee to file the complaint in Providence / kent / Newport or Washington County Superior Court and the fee for service of process of the personal injury complaint.
The amount of costs incurred in your case varies from case to case and depend on how complex your persoanl injury case is. The more serious your injuries are the more out of pocket expenses that may be incurred. Most attorneys will get prior approval before incurring a substantial cost on your behalf.
Do-It-Yourself Marketing – What Works, What Doesn’t
In this day and age of localization, it is now possible to see TV commercials on nationally famous shows that relate to your immediate area. These are priced for affordability for the advertiser but they also serve the purpose of bolstering ad revenues for local networks which otherwise would not gain advertisers who only target a limited geography.
As a result of this phenomenon, some of the commercials we see are obviously self-produced since affording a big-city Madison Avenue advertising agency is a bit of a stretch for small advertisers, especially in this economy. For that matter, affording any agency is perceived as far too expensive by these Mom and Pop advertisers.
What these small businesses may not realize, however, is that their commercials may run within time slots where they are surrounded by slick, big-city agency spots making the amateurish nature of their presentations even more exaggerated.
Ironically, though, TV and radio commercials which often feature testimonials or dramatizations by the actual owners of the business, as well as their children, grandchildren and occasionally their pets, tend to be quirky enough in a comical, entertaining kind of way that the spots are actually watchable regardless of their lack of polish. The reason for this is that the people filming, recording, mixing and producing these spots are true professionals – behind-the-scenes technical artists – who assure that the spot is successful, despite being homemade in content.
Unfortunately, this is not so for homemade print advertising. While the radio and TV spots have the excellent technical guidance of the studio engineers, print ads which are made on someone’s desktop with little or no compositional expertise, design sophistication or technical understanding of where the ad may be published, usually fail miserably in a number of areas.
First and foremost, design falls short with message failure a close second. Resolution of visuals and legibility of text round out the disaster making the amateurish attempt at do-it-yourself marketing an utter waste of precious funds. And with print advertising, you’ve got the added distraction of other visual competition on the page (unless you’ve purchased the back cover of a magazine, for instance, in which case if your ad is lacking in any way, it will not rate a second glance.)
Many parameters must be considered when creating print advertising. What kind of printing process, line screens, and type of stock used greatly affects print contrast, color rendering and registration precision. Will reversed type be swallowed up by heavy surrounding color if the wrong font weight is specified? Will font replacement occur when submitting artwork to the publication’s art department if fonts were not embedded or outlined, resulting in copyfitting problems? Were visuals submitted as RGB instead of CMYK resulting in off-color or non-color display? And if RGB conversions were performed without knowledge of proper color balance, will portrait photos look overly red, yellow, or worse, green?
Newspaper ads differ dramatically from magazine ads both in resolution and in legibility. An error in one medium may amount to a catastrophe in another depending on the error. Combine these difficulties with the absence of professional hardware and advanced software along with professional experience and proven expertise, and you’ve got the makings of a veritable fiasco every time. There is no safe haven when dealing with print advertising. And even when you’ve got decades of experience to rely on, vagaries in the publication’s pressroom can work to derail even the most professional ad, let alone one produced by an amateur.
While print remains the ultimate proving ground, one of my clients self-produces his own TV ads with remarkable success. An accomplished trial attorney by day, he has had years of improvisational experience both in the courtroom and in front of film crews as host of a TV talk show in our region. With a rare confluence of self-confidence and personal appeal, he exudes a sincere blend of affability and congeniality both on camera and off, a quality not commonly found in a person so forceful before judge and jury! Clearly, he has a gift which he has translated not only into an exemplary career but the ability to self-market via radio and TV. Yet he recognizes that his abilities do not translate over to print which he admits he knows nothing about (along with websites, and until recently, computers!) and has kept me in the mix for more than 20 years to keep him on the right track.
Another case of TV and radio advertising in our region cannot be described with such glowing terms. In fact, upon first exposure, my skin crawled to hear the two voices deliver their juvenile message in a sing-song rendition, tediously grating on this listener’s sensitive, musically trained, pitch-perfect ears. As years passed, they opened more stores and added TV to their repertoire of self-marketing. A most unlikely success story, they now enjoy widespread renown in spite of their amateurish marketing or rather, in fact, because of it!
One other radio spot has been broadcast annually every summer with the same blatant mispronunciation of a common word by the store’s owner, showcasing his ignorance in full regalia. Am I the only one who hears his error? Doesn’t anyone mention it to him…not even his wife?
As it turns out, with enough repetition, radio ads we cringe about, whether because of poor articulation, grammatical errors, contrived voicing or obvious lack of refinement of any kind, have become acceptable in their familiarity and folksiness.
Yet, sad to admit, the do-it-yourself print ads which run over and over in an attempt to reinforce with repetition, continue to sabotage the advertiser after all this time.
There is a common thread within this story, regardless of whether the do-it-yourself ads were made for print, radio or TV. The advertisers who are featured, whether for their acting and voiceover talents, or for their scripting, design and compositional expertise (or lack thereof), are all convinced of their self-made success, and continue to pour endless funds into running these ads to the delight of the stations and publications benefitting. Blinded by their egos to the lack of revenues generated in response, they justify their efforts by how much they’ve saved in the creative process, making use of their natural talents, instinctive genius and brilliant business acumen!
While we are embarrassed by their asinine attempts at Hollywood stardom, we nonetheless peruse their showrooms, shop their merchandise and most ironically of all, remember their ads!… which proves one thing: sometimes you get lucky and even bad marketing works!
