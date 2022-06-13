Finance
Internet Phone Service – VoIP is The New International Call Leader
The latest statistics show that Internet phone service/VoIP has become the preferred method of placing international phone calls globally. No longer are callers turning to their land line phone service provider to make long distance calls; instead they are relying on the cheaper alternative of utilizing VoIP.
What the Survey Shows
According to 2008 TeleGeography research, VoIP is extremely popular, especially in Western Europe. The company reported a 17% increase year over year between 2007 and 2008 in the number of consumers who now rely on Internet phone service/VoIP to initiate cross-border voice communications.
France is the country leading the way, with a 42% adoption rate in 2008. Spain is lagging behind, with only 2% increase in consumer implementation. By the end of this year, most countries are expected to show double digit gains in VoIP adoption, however.
Why VoIP is Gaining in Popularity
Traditional telephone service companies have long been losing revenue from long distance calls, particularly since the advent of the cellular or mobile phone. They are no longer contenders in the market; in fact very few consumers have reported using their land line to place cross-border calls.
The use of VoIP for international calls has skyrocketed mainly due to its extremely competitive pricing. After all, what business or consumer can afford to pay an exorbitant rate for voice communications when there are companies offering much lower pricing with the same reliability provided by traditional telephone companies? This relates to mere pennies a minute, as opposed to pounds.
Internet phone service / VoIP works with any type of device you might be calling. Your call may originate from your computer, but it can connect to a person on the other end who is still using a traditional handset, or a cell phone.
The Future of VoIP
Some governments have expressed concern that internet calls could be intercepted by terrorist organizations or other criminals. The United States has attempted to levy wiretapping rules, associated with land lines, on internet technology. European officials are coming on board to do the same thing.
The fact is, most internet phone service providers already have safeguards in place and many can emulate the “lockdown” security features of cell phones. The future of these regulation efforts remains to be seen.
The growth trend in internet phone service / VoIP is only expected to continue. More and more businesses are coming on board with the latest technology and lowest pricing available for voice communications. As with anything, the more common VoIP becomes, the cheaper the rates will become as well.
What to Keep in Mind When Buying a Pre-Construction Condo
Buying a condo unit during the preconstruction phase might seem to be a straightforward proposition. The future unit is bought from the architectural drawings at the developer’s sales site. However, in real life, buying a unit before it’s constructed may work out to be anything but straightforward.
Developers often redesign the layout of units as they go, as a result of changes made necessary during construction. Moreover, they draft the purchase contracts to their advantage. For example, if they are late in completing the complex, the purchaser is forced to agree to delays, or to occupy the unit while the complex is still awaiting occupancy permits of units that may still be under construction.
Unwary buyers could also become victims of developers who sell them units in the early stages where they are still in possession of more than 51 per cent of the condo project. Over time, developers may become unable to sell the rest of the units.
A condominium unable to attract new buyers may experience a rapid decline in the value of its units. Upon realizing that there was no longer demand for their units, developers may resort to renting out the unsold units, bringing down the overall unit values.
Buyers are well advised to consult a knowledgeable lawyer and insert their own conditions into purchase contracts. By specifying a fixed date of completion, buyers can position themselves to get their deposits back should the developer miscalculate the timing of completion. Timing of completion should be determined by the buyer. I strongly suggest yet another contingency where the proceeds from the unit’s sale, along with its deed, be kept in escrow by the developer’s lawyer, until such time that developer sells at least 51 per cent of the units to individual unit buyers.
Until such time, the unit buyer should be paying occupancy fees to developers, equivalent to the monthly maintenance fees plus the anticipating monthly mortgage payment. Such arrangement would provide that after expiration of specific time, buyers would be entitled to a refund on their deposits and/or sale proceeds, in cases when complexes weren’t finished on time, or respectfully, where 51 per cent of the complex isn’t sold to the other unit holders. Such arrangement would help protect the values of the already sold units. Shy away from any purchase in which the developer isn’t willing to accept your conditions as, otherwise, you may be putting yourself at the developer’s mercy.
Another thing to keep in mind are condominium maintenance fees. They are guaranteed only for the first year of operation from the time unit owners take control of the complex. Developers often calculate their initial budget on the low end to make condo units more appealing to buyers.
Almost as a rule, in the second and third years after majority of unit owners assumes the control of the complex from developer, unit owners get hit with considerably higher monthly maintenance fees to cover the developer’s cost overruns. Buyers should assume and expect that there will be an increase in maintenance fees from the first year onward, following the completion of a new condominium.
- Watch out for contracts that force you to buy the condo unit even if completion of the whole complex’s construction is delayed.
- When buying during preconstruction, count on higher maintenance fees than originally calculated by the developer.
- Check the reputation and track record of the developer and builder before you buy.
5 Warning Signs That Your Sewer Line Needs Repair
How often do you think about your sewer? Probably you don’t even remember
it exists unless there is a problem with it. Given that most of the sewer
system is hidden, it’s easy to neglect giving it proper maintenance.Your
sewer could already be damaged by tree roots, cracks or misaligned
connections. Don’t let your sewer problems get out of proportion and end up
in failed or collapsed sewer line.
To help you spot possible issues with your sewer, here is a list of the
five most common warning signs that your sewer line needs repair.
1. Sewer Backups and Blockages
Sewer backups happen in the lowest open drain. When they happen, it is a
usually a sign of a blocked or clogged pipe. If there is a sewer backup
every time you flush the toilet or run water down the sink, then the
problem could be your main sewer line. But if the problem only happens in
one drain, then it probably means that the issue is only in that specific
drain.
If your sewer has been cleaned but you continue experiencing constant
backups, then you may have a more severe underlying issue.Whatever the main
cause of your problem is, it can be detected by getting a sewer video
inspection.
2. Foul Smell
A sewer line should be airtight, which means that smells shouldn’t come
from it. So, if you notice the smell of rotten eggs coming from your sewer,
it’s a sign that there is a crack in your sewer. As soon as you notice a
bad smell coming from the sewer, make sure to call a plumber. Remember that
the stronger the smell, the more severe the damage is.
3. Mold
A crack in the sewer can cause enough water to leak into your home which
can result in mold growth. Mold is harmful to your health, so if you notice
mold starting to spread, and you also notice a foul smell, call a plumber
immediately.
4. Lush patches of grass and Lawn Indentations.
If you notice an extra green patch of grass in your yard, it might be a
sign that there is a sewage leak underground. Given that sewage acts as a
fertilizer, the leakage from your main line will provide the grass with
extra nutrients that will result in a lush and green appearance.
Besides lush lawns, also be on the lookout for lawn indentations. A cracked
sewer main line that is consistently saturating the ground may cause the
soil to dissipate. This may cause your lawn to develop an indentation or
dip above where your sewage main line runs.
5. Pests
Damaged sewer lines can also result in unwanted pests inside your home.
Rodents and insects take advantage of the crack in your sewer and find
their way into your plumbing system. These pests can be harmful to your
health. Rats are responsible for carrying life-threatening diseases, while
insects can cause allergic reactions or trigger asthma symptoms.
If you have called pest control but you keep rodents and insects keep
appearing in your house, then you most likely have a crack in your sewer
line. If you suspect this is your case, call a plumber to get a sewer
inspection and find the best solution for you.
If you are experiencing any of the signs mentioned above, then make sure to
call a professional plumber to repair your sewer line. In this way you will
assure that your problems won’t worsen and end up being extremely
expensive.
Remember that the best way to avoid having failed or collapsed sewer lines
is by giving them regular maintenance.Get a yearly sewer inspection and
avoid unnecessary hassles!
If you live in the Denver Metro area, make sure to call Plumbers Denver. We
are a bonded, licensed, and insured company that offer affordable and
quality services.
Types of Investment
The word ‘investments’ is one that most of us are familiar with hearing in financial context. For many of us, it may make us thing of big business and vasts sums of money, but there’s much to the world of investments than multi-million dollar deals.
Although it’s true that, at the top level, investments may run into many millions, it is possible for the average person in the street to invest smaller amounts of money and to invest it wisely. If you’ve ever thought about trying to help your money to grow, then maybe you’ve wondered what opportunities are available.
In truth, investments can cover a wide range of options. One of the most traditional types of investing is in the stock market. This has been viewed by some as being a difficult type of investment to get into, but times are changing. The new range of online stockbrokers available mean that it’s now easy (and fairly inexpensive) to get involved in buying and selling shares. If you’re interested in share dealing yourself, then you’d be wise to remember that there is a risk involved (“shares may go down in value, as well as up”). It’s vital that you investigate the area thoroughly before taking the plunge and you should view shares as a medium to long-term investment. If you invest expecting to make a quick buck, then you’re likely to be disappointed.
An alternative type of investment, which has become particularly popular in the UK, is that of property. Putting money into residential properties and then taking a rental income is seen by many as a win-win situation. The largest downside to this type of investing is that you’ll need a large capital sum to begin with, or else you’ll need to take out a sizeable loan. As with the stock market, property should be looked at as a long-term investment.
If you’d like to know more about investment opportunities, then there’s lots of good, free information available online. The www.financefacts.co.uk web site is one of many sites that deals with personal finance.
