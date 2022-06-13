Connect with us

Blockchain

Introducing CUBE 2.0 and its Ecosystem Partners

Introducing CUBE 2.0 and its Ecosystem Partners
If there is one thing that current blockchains lack, it is entertainment ecosystems. The entertainment industry, valued at $2.2 trillion, has the largest combined audience of any sector. And bringing that on the blockchain can open up tremendous opportunities and benefits for the masses. CUBE is one such project bringing entertainment to the blockchain through its P2E metaverse setting. It is a game Launcher for P2E games developed by Netmarble F&C, Inc. Netmarble is the company behind popular titles including “The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross” and “Blade & Soul: Revolution.”

This platform allows players to enjoy all P2E games on a single platform. Furthermore, it values and promotes player experience with optimized crypto game features. The best part, however, is its ecosystem partners of CUBE. The platform is one of the few projects to partner with some of the biggest names in Web2 and Web3. In addition, it is backed by some of the top-notch crypto investors and projects.

An All-in-One Play-to-earn Platform

CUBE is a gaming marketplace for P2E games. It curates the best P2E games with player-friendly features optimized explicitly for users. One can easily download the application on any device to begin playing games on the platform. It also allows players to purchase NFTs (in-game items) and trade them on its NFT marketplace with other players to earn crypto.

Moreover, the platform includes DeFi services like liquidity and staking pools where players can earn passive income. The CUBE wallet is the platform’s gateway for accessing all DeFi services, including storage of NFTs and crypto. Further, its DEX facilitates the swapping of game tokens to the platform’s native token $ITAMCUBE. The platform, ultimately, is an all-in-one blockchain gaming ecosystem.

Beyond that, the platform creates gaming guilds and provides services like auto-translation chat and live streaming. It is an ecosystem where users can experience the best gaming environment setup while learning about new games. As part of its mission to power Web3 gaming, the platform is set to launch its first game, Golden Bros. It will be a strategic PvP battle game where players can earn for winning contests.

The platform’s roadmap also includes The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin and 10+ games to be released on the app. The overall ecosystem will be powered by the $ITAMCUBE token, which will have a variety of utilities across the ecosystem.

The Strength and Support: CUBE 2.0’s Ecosystem Partners

If the P2E component is one of CUBE’s strengths, the project’s ecosystem partners are another. The project has collaborated with some of the best Webtoon studios, innovation companies, game development firms, entertainment studios, and crypto exchanges. CUBE has partnered with over 30 firms to bring their vision of the P2E ecosystem to life. Redice, Kidari Studio is two well-known webtoon content powerhouses supporting the platform. Unity Technologies is a video game development company behind CUBE games.

Moreover, leading the innovation aspects are Megabox, a multiplex cinema chain, and Music, which is the world’s first music copyright investment platform. Further, Studio Lululala and H&Entertainment are some popular entertainment agencies backing the project. Adding the crypto flavors are Binance, Crypto.com, Kucoin, and Gate.io. And giving the platform marketing push are BY4M and Next player, leaders in marketing and market trend analysis.

Many partner ecosystems have contributed to the platform’s growth: Hyperithm, AhnLab Blockchain Company, KICA, and THE CAMP. Bluemotion, Flint, Floppy Games, chorokbaem, Tableone, CAST, Ace Factory, Taewon Entertainment, and D-Origin are some of them.

Building a Single Unified P2E Space

CUBE’s vision is to build a single one-stop solution for P2E lovers. With services like DeFi, NFTs, and P2E, the platform aims to create a robust blockchain gaming ecosystem. While the platform’s initial offerings will include entertaining games, the platform also intends to provide broadcasts, webtoons, and dramas for people of all ages. It plans to become the go-to entertainment solution in Web3. The only industry that can attract the masses is entertainment, and CUBEaspires to make this happen to Web3.

Check out CUBE and follow their socials to stay updated on the latest developments.

 

 

 

 

 

Blockchain

More Than 253,000 Traders Liquidated As Crypto Bloodbath Continues

Published

16 mins ago

on

June 13, 2022

By

liquidations rock crypto
The crypto bloodbath has left thousands of traders in a bad way. A rapid decrease in price has seen more than 240,000 traders rekt in the span of 24 hours. As the downtrend continues, more investors are added to the long line of losers, most of which have been long traders. As it stands, there are now almost a billion dollars that have been liquidated in the market so far and this number continues to climb with bitcoin declining below $24,000.

Over $940 Million In Crypto Liquidated

Over the last 24 hours, the liquidations that have rocked the crypto market have been nothing short of brutal. Most of the liquidations have come from the largest digital assets in the space but Bitcoin has borne the brunt of it once more.

The long traders who were hoping for further price recovery had been hit hard in the space. Although the majority of liquidations have been long liquidations, it doesn’t mean that short traders have been spared either. What has occurred has been that as the price fluctuations continue, a lot of traders have been blindsided and had their positions liquidated in a flash. 

Related Reading | U.S. Macro Pressure Responsible For Entire Bitcoin Downtrend

So far, there have been a little over 253,000 traders liquidated in the past day alone but these numbers are rapidly growing. Data from Coinglass shows that $596.99 million in longs have been liquidated, accounting for 63.25% of all rekt volume. While $346.86 million in shorts have been liquidated, making up the remaining 36.75% of losses.

Market cap losses more than $100 billion | Source: Crypto Total Market Cap on TradingView.com

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Record Massive Losses

As expected, the big players have seen the most losses in the past 24 hours. What is more interesting is the volume of digital assets that have been lost by traders. For bitcoin alone, there have been more than 16.84K BTC liquidated. This comes out to $399.38 million. As for Ethereum, it tells an almost identical story with 298.96K ETH liquidated which totals $356.82 million.

Related Reading | Head To Head: Bitcoin, Ethereum Profitability For Investors

The smaller altcoins have not been spared from the onslaught either. Solana which has been one of the worst losers when it comes to the market downtrend has seen this translate into liquidations. With the digital asset finally dropping below $30, long liquidations have ramped up, leaving traders losing 699.32K SOL or $18.59 million in the past 24 hours.

Other top losers include FLM with $11.99, GMT with $7.86 million, ADA with $7.53 million, and TRX with $5.85 million. Other notable assets also recorded losses to a significant degree with XRP, LUNA, DOGE, and AVAX seeing $5.54 million, $5.19 million, $4.84 million, and $4.72 million in liquidations respectively. Litecoin completed the top 12 with liquidations of $4.60 million.

Featured image from Chemistry World, chart from TradingView.com

Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…

Continue Reading

Blockchain

What Is Metaverse and Why Is There So Much Hype Around It?

Published

32 mins ago

on

June 13, 2022

By

What Is Metaverse and Why Is There So Much Hype Around It?
Virtual paradise, parallel universe, a replica of the real world, an escape from the dystopian reality, an interoperable virtual world, and what not! The ‘Metaverse Mania’ is growing huge amid the technophiles.

The real-world experiences are replicated and enhanced as virtual versions in the metaverse. People are beginning to go head-over-heels for the immersive experience the metaverse provides.

Meta founder, Mark Zuckerberg describes the metaverse as the “second-best thing to teleportation”. Metaverse turning into a wild hype is about to gain a faster momentum. Let us dive in to get a deeper insight into this mesmeric technology.

Metaverse is still an ambiguous concept. This developing concept holds several definitions in the virtual space. Simply put, Metaverse is a 3D virtual world created as a replica of the real world on blockchain technology. It is a collaborative network of 3D virtual worlds, existing as a parallel virtual universe.

The term ‘Metaverse’ was first coined by Neal Stephenson in his 1992 Sci-Fi Novel, Snow Crash. He used this unique term to describe a virtual world that existed in the imaginative future of the novel’s protagonist. He described it as a virtual paradise in the 21st-century dystopia. 

Thus, the metaverse is an umbrella term that encompasses gaming, virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), cryptocurrencies, NFTs, and other elements of web3. 

Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), and Mixed Reality (MR) collectively belong to the broad category of extended reality (ER). Metaverse does not exactly represent these technologies. It is a more evolved and upgraded version of VR, AR, MR, Internet of Things (IoT), and artificial intelligence (AI). 

Virtual Reality (VR) is the technology that lets us immerse in the virtually created world through the VR headsets. VR projects the elements and scenes of the real world onto the virtual world. OculusVR is one popular example of VR. 

Augmented Reality (AR) represents the technology that projects elements of the virtual world onto the real world. AR uses the real world as its framework. AR-based games and tech also use specialized AR headsets such as Microsoft HoloLens.  

Pokemon Go is a viral AR game that invaded the gaming industry in 2016. The avatars of the game were integrated into the scenes of the real world that were captured live on the devices. There is an additional technology called Mixed Reality (MR) which is an upgraded version of AR. 

History of Metaverse

The novel-based Sci-Fi movie Ready Player One gave a gist of what metaverse is and how extended reality (ER) technologies facilitate the progress of this technology. It makes us wonder when this idea of creating a parallel digital universe arose. 

The idea of metaverse didn’t originate in the ’90s or the early 2000s. If we begin to track down its origin, we would end up with the Sci-Fi novels of the ’80s. Vernor Vinge’s True Names in 1981 and William Gibson’s Neuromancer in 1984 presented the theoretical possibility of a world in cyberspace. Cyberspace can be regarded as the pioneer for proto-metaverses.

If you ever got a chance to hang out with your digital avatars in the virtual nightclub at Habitat. Congratulations, you have experienced a metaverse-like world early in the late ‘80s! This 1986 computer reality game emphasized the significance of digital avatars. A Commodore 64 computer, dial-up modems, and telephones were all that were needed to access this virtually simulated game. 

LucasArts, former Lucasfilm Games, creators of Habitat quoted:

“A multi-user environment is central to the idea of cyberspace.” 

The following tweet from a game maker projects a framework from the 1986 Habitat game:

Online simulated games, especially the massively multiplayer online role-playing games (MMORPGs), paved the way for the advancement of cyberspace and the emergence of proto-metaverses.

The 21st century marked the beginning of remarkable evolutions in the internet and gaming industry.  The transition of the world wide web (WWW) into Web2 in 2004. This first iteration of the web allowed users to experience the perks of a user-generated web that supports interactivity and social connectivity. 

Web3, the second iteration, is a blockchain-powered internet. The adoption and development of this version have been gaining significant momentum. A decentralized database and artificial intelligence (AI), especially machine learning, are incorporated into Web3.  

Likewise, a simultaneous evolution in the gaming industry commenced. In 2000, the Sims emerged as a virtual game that hosted suburban infrastructure in a virtual city. The digital avatars of the users get to inhabit the SimCity, build homes, find jobs and socialize with people. SecondLife, an online multimedia platform, gained popularity in the mid-2000s. This was launched in 2003 and avatars of the users occupied these virtual spaces. This highlighted the perks of socializing in a 3D virtual world. 

Popular games like Fortnite, PUBG, Roblox, and Minecraft set their foot in the metaverse and created their own version of metaverses. 

The COVID pandemic became a crucial phase for the boom of ER and metaverse. As we were confined indoors and restricted from having contact with the outside world, the virtual space was only the major aid. 

Metaverse and related 3D virtual worlds enabled people to connect and socialize with the rest of the world. It made entertainment and other socializing activities possible in virtual reality. True metaverses are still under construction. Many play-to-earn (P2E) and MMORPG games are setting up metaverses to provide an immersive experience to players in the 3D gaming arena. 

Facebook purchased Oculus VR in 2014 and has continued to enrich the development of cyberspace into the metaverse. Facebook’s rebranding as Meta in 2021 emphasized the firm’s ambitious goals toward developing the metaverse.

Cryptocurrencies are deployed as the native currencies of the virtual economy created in the metaverse. It allows users to create custom-made infrastructure, objects, or services in the metaverse. Importantly, crypto coins and tokens serve as the prime mode of exchange and store of value used in trading activities in the metaverse. In certain crypto-related metaverses, users are required to pay in cryptos in order to enter the metaverse.

Famous metaverse coins and tokens

There are numerous other altcoins linked to the metaverse economy. As more and more metaverses are being set up, several coins and tokens would emerge in the market.

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are the assets that beautify the environments in the metaverse. These 100% unique digital assets represent the avatars, architectures, plots of land, and other objects in the 3D virtual world. Users earn passive incomes on NFTs too. For instance, users can rent their plot of land in any metaverse and earn cryptos on it. In Decentraland, a virtual reality platform in DeFi, LAND is an NFT that represents plots in this metaverse. 

These blockchain-powered assets render proof of ownership to the users of the metaverse. Decentralization, immutability, and interoperability are conferred to metaverse through these digital assets.

Real Estate in Metaverse

The booming real estate industry dominated the metaverse by luring investors to invest in virtual plots. Cryptovoxels, Decentraland, The SandBox, and Shibaverse are popular metaverses where avatars inhabit the virtual plots. The real estate industry has integrated onto the metaverse world.

Socializing and Virtual Events

During the pandemic, most real-world events commenced via the virtual world. The gaming platform, Fortnite, enabled pop stars to organize their music concerts in the virtual world. In February 2019, Marshmello held his virtual concert and in April 2020, Travis Scott also appeared as a virtual avatar and organized a virtual concert with 12 million spectators.

Virtual 3D Tours

Shopping is given a peculiar perspective through the metaverse. Users can venture into the shops and explore the products virtually without having to travel to the venue. Traveling to desirable destinations and imaginative lands is made possible. Events like weddings and other hangout events can be facilitated via metaverse.

Metaverse – The New Future Of Work

The regular Zoom meetings or video calls give a 2D and a non-immersive experience to its users. While a meeting in metaverse would feel a lot different and more immersive. Interactivity is upgraded and there is no confinement. 

Metaverse is seemingly the fascinating technology that we are curiously exploring. This so-called parallel universe emerges to be an enhanced version of the real world. Despite these lucrative advantages, it still has unpleasant cons. Metaverse fails to protect the users’ privacy, safety, and security. The illicit crimes and violations happening in this virtual ecosystem cannot be regulated. 

Andrew Bosworth, CTO of Meta commented:

“Policing user behavior at any meaningful scale is practically impossible.”

Gaming has gone mainstream and persuaded nearly 30% of the world’s population into it. Majorly, Children and teens are active participants in the industry. The content consumed via the metaverse-based games has a terrible impact on the emotional and mental state of the participants.

Murders, sexual assaults, verbal abuse, and illegal stalking are committed in metaverses and are not subjected to any laws. Victims are pushed down to live in fear and terror. This draws in major concerns towards this unregulated space. All of these trigger a backlash on metaverse from several groups, especially a few policymakers.

Can Metaverse transform into a trillion-dollar economy just like the crypto market? Tech giants, venture capitalists, and even governments continue to bet on this question.

Several entities have begun foraying into the metaverse territory by significantly investing in it. Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) set its headquarters in the metaverse. Thailand’s Siam Central Bank also opened its headquarters in the SandBox metaverse.  Notably, the South Korean government set aside a $200 billion fund for the development of metaverse. 

Tech giants such as Meta, formerly known as Facebook, and Microsoft began acquiring expanded reality (ER) related software firms to accelerate their journey into the metaverse. 

As per a Bloomberg intelligence report, the metaverse sector was able to raise a revenue of $500 billion USD in 2020. Whilst, its foundational sectors, gaming, VR, and AR, attained $413 billion in revenue. Also, the report predicted that the industry might raise a revenue of $800 billion in 2024.

With further advancements and projects coming up, the techno-world drives to set up a multiverse of metaverses.

Continue Reading

Blockchain

Bitcoin Crashed – Will Hit the Lowest of Lowest?

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 13, 2022

By

Bitcoin Crashed - Will Hit the Lowest of Lowest?
google news

4 seconds ago |