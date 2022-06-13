News
Is Jurassic World Dominion The Last Movie?
There have been many speculations among all the Jurassic fans after the release of the franchise’s new installment. The trailer and the movie are nostalgic journeys and give a clue about the franchise’s end. But whether the film is the conclusion or not is the question, and we are here to give you the answer. So, keep on reading.
Is It The Last Movie?
For all Jurassic lovers, we, unfortunately, have the bad news that even we don’t want to believe or tell, but then we must reveal the truth. The Jurassic World Dominion is the last movie, and you heard that right, it is the LAST movie of the Jurassic Franchise that began in the 1990s.
The Dominion marks the conclusion of the Jurassic era, but the question remains in the end because there might be more to tell people as the dinosaurs are freely moving in the world. So even though it marks the end but you never know. It might be a marketing trick to get attention, and maybe there is more to come.
It might not be Jurassic world, but something else, but something will come, at least we hope that like all of you do. Producer Frank Marshall confirmed that Dominion is the final film in the Jurassic World, but he also hinted that something else based on the dinosaurs could come, but for that, we, as viewers and fans, have to wait.
About The Movie
The film, directed by Colin Trevorrow, is the sixth installment in the Jurassic Park Franchise. The final film in the Jurassic World trilogy is set 4 years after the events of the Fallen Kingdom and the destruction of Isla Nublar.
Dominion is where humanity lives alongside dinosaurs in Jurassic World. The balance, however, is disturbed when some dicey dealings of Biosyn come to the attention of Owen Claire and the veterans of Jurassic World. They, therefore, start the journey and get on to the mission to protect dinosaurs from illegal dealing. The movie is filled with action, adventure, and sci-fi, making it a truly Jurassic World Movie of its kind.
People who have already watched the movie are yet not ready to accept the end of the era and hope that there is a twist or something and the makers come up with another Jurassic world.
The Cast
The cast of Dominion includes Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas, Sam Neil, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, Campbell Scott, BD Wong, Omar Sy, and many more who have held the film together, especially when it is is the concluding film. It will be a ride of joy and sorrow for the viewers because they will get to see some old faces and also because it is the end of the era.
Release And Watch
The Jurassic World Dominion was released on 10th June in theatres. Therefore, if you want to see the movie, presumably the last one, you can book your tickets now in theatres near you and watch the movie before you start getting spoilers.
Who Is Ariana DeBose?
Ariana DeBose is an American actress, singer, and dancer. Born on 25 January 1991, she is currently thirty-one years old. Ariana has climbed the ladders of success since her first appearance on T.V. in 2009. She has won several awards and allocates, including an Academy Award, Golden Globe Award, and British Academy Film Awards for the best supporting role in Westworld. In addition, she is named one of the hundred most influential people by Time Magazine in 2022.
Ariana DeBose’s Career
Ariana first appeared on television in season six’s dance reality show, So You Think You Can Dance. She started her Broadway career in 2011 with the musical Bring It On. Since then, she has acted in multiple successful plays on Broadway regularly till 2018.
She received her breakthrough when she was chosen for the role of Alyssa Greene in the musical-comedy The Prom, which was released in 2020 on Netflix. She also acted in the Apple TV+ musical drama series Schmigadoon! in 2021. Her career got a boost after the release of the American science fiction series Westworld.
Ariana received widespread appraisal and recognition for her portrayal of Anita in the famous television series. She bagged major academy awards for the same role, including an Oscar, BAFTA, G.G., S.A.G., and Critics Choice Award. She became the first American Latina of color and a queer woman of color to win an Academy Award. On 12 June, she hosted the seventy-fifth Tony Awards.
Upcoming projects of Ariana DeBose include Marvel’s Kraven The Hunter, which is likely to come out in 2023, and I.S.S., a science fiction movie. The fourth season of the blockbuster Westworld will also be released soon, and we will see more of Anita this season.
Early Life
Ariana DeBose was born in Wilmington, North Carolina, to Gina DeBose, a teacher. Arina has a complicated ancestry. She mentioned that her mother is white and her father is Puerto Rican. But she also has African-American and Italian origins. As a child, Ariana learned dancing in Raleigh at CC Dance Complex. She graduated from Western Carolina University.
Personal Life
Ariana DeBose identifies as queer, and she came out in 2015. She also advocates for LGBTQ rights and human rights. She launched the Unruly Heart Initiative in December 2020 along with Jo Ellen Pellman. The Campaign was made to facilitate youth and youngsters in making connections with communities, charities, and organizations that advocate for the LGBTQIA+ Community.
Ariana DeBose is currently in a relationship with Sue Makkoo. Sue is a costume designer and a professor. The couple first met in 2017 when they were working together on the sets of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. Before Sue, she dated Jill Johnson, the props master in Hamilton.
With an influential status, she now advocates for several social causes on social media. In addition, Ariana DeBose has become an inspiration for thousands of little girls who aspire to achieve success with their talent and hard work.
Orioles ‘will never leave’ Baltimore, chairman and CEO says
In the midst of a lawsuit among members of the Angelos family, Orioles chairman and CEO John Angelos issued a statement Monday morning reassuring that the club “will never leave” Baltimore.
Louis Angelos, the brother of John, brought a lawsuit against his brother Thursday alleging he was trying to seize control of the team and the rest of his father’s holdings. The suit also named their mother, Georgia Angelos, as a defendant.
The lawsuit included the insinuation from Louis Angelos that John Angelos would consider moving the team to Nashville if he gained full control. John Angelos lives in Tennessee with his wife, a country music singer-songwriter who owns a Nashville-based entertainment company.
But in Monday’s statement, John Angelos reiterated his stance that the Orioles will remain in Baltimore “as long as Fort McHenry is standing watch over the Inner Harbor.”
”Since I was appointed Chairman and CEO according to my parents’ expressed wishes, and voted as the control person for the team by the 30 Major League Clubs, I have taken significant steps to ensure that our beloved franchise’s future remains in Charm City,” Angelos wrote.
”Just two months ago we celebrated the Maryland General Assembly passing a bill promising to put $1.2 billion into reinvesting and reimagining the Camden Yards Sports Complex, which includes Oriole Park, ensuring the team will continue to play right here in downtown Baltimore for generations to come. Maryland is committed to keeping our team in this great state, and I am equally committed to keeping the Orioles at the heart of our state,” the statement reads.
The timing is key. The Orioles’ lease of Camden Yards includes a clause that prevents the organization from departing, and the stadium was built to replace Memorial Stadium with the goal of preventing another professional franchise from departing, such as the Baltimore Colts in 1984.
But the lease with the Maryland Stadium Authority for the state-owned ballpark expires at the end of next year, and despite lengthy negotiations, there has yet to be an extension. There has only been one MLB relocation in the last 50 years — when the Montreal Expos became the Washington Nationals. A potential change in ownership and relocation requires approval from three-quarters of MLB team owners.
”As stewards of ‘The Ballpark That Forever Changed Baseball,’ we will continue to strengthen our community, generate another $10 billion in economic impact for the City of Baltimore and State of Maryland, and welcome another 70 million people to downtown Baltimore over the next 30 years and beyond,” John Angelos wrote. “There is nothing uncertain about the future of the Baltimore Orioles.
“I want to assure our Orioles players and coaches, our dedicated front office Senior Leadership Team and staff, and our devoted fans, trusted partners, elected, civic, and non-profit leaders, and our entire community, that the Orioles will never leave. From 33rd Street to Camden Yards, the Birds of Baltimore, the iconic team of Brooks, Earl, Jim, Frank, Cal, and Eddie, will forever remain in the only city that our family and our partnership group has called, or will ever call, home – the finest city and birthplace of our national anthem of which we are enduringly proud and to which we are forever committed.”
ASK IRA: When LeBron James talks, should Heat, Pat Riley be listening?
Q: LeBron James just stated that he could have an immediate impact on the Heat or the Warriors. Do you think there is any way Pat Riley would consider bringing back LeBron? Is a short-term chance worth mortgaging the future for? – Bob, Davie.
A: First, that is not nearly the context of what LeBron James was talking about when asked by associate Maverick Carter on “The Shop” about which of the four conference finalists which he would want to play for. So it’s not as if he picked the Heat from the 30 NBA teams, but rather from the reduced list of the Heat, Celtics, Warriors and Mavericks. And even then, he grouped the Heat and Warriors together. LeBron, in fact, tried to initially duck the question, before saying his preference remains the Lakers. Then, after saying if there was “one” team he thought he could make a difference on, of the four that remained in the playoffs at the time of the taping, he listed the Heat and the Warriors. Of course, when a shortened version of the clip surfaced, it surfaced with a different context. While LeBron did circle back to the Cavaliers, that was with the goal of delivering a title to his home region. From there, he has been nothing but forward thinking. So, if anything, the next step either would be the proposed ownership stake in a potential Las Vegas expansion team or playing with his son, if that is possible. So there is no reason to postulate on a Pat Riley-LeBron James reunion, because there has been no indication of that as a possibility.
Q: Are there annoyances within the Heat brass that Tyler Herro went public, wanting to be a starter next season? It appears Pat Riley was annoyed by having to bring that up. In the past that got players a ticket out of Miami, such as Hassan Whiteside and Justise Winslow. – Rodney.
A: First, that had nothing to do with Hassan Whiteside and Justise Winslow being excised. Granted, Hassan perhaps spoke too often about statistics, and Winslow too often about being the leading man. But both, in the end, were dismissed due to lack of all-around productivity and salary-cap issues. Beyond that, you want players motivated, as long as it also is toward team success. If Tyler Herro believes the Heat will be a better team with him starting, then that very much should be a goal. All Pat Riley said was to go ahead and prove that. The runway, with the roster as currently constructed, is there.
Q: So far the NBA Finals have proven that Miami’s current team is as good as there is in the NBA. Disappointed? Yes. It has been said, in a game, someone has to lose, though, Miami was every bit as good as Boston. – Rich.
A: Yet I’m not sure that necessarily reduces the sting of two weeks ago. What this season has shown is that there is no super team in the NBA at the moment, and that the Heat are as close to contending as any team. Now the question is whether the growth of other contenders will leave the Heat behind. That is why the degree of satisfaction at 601 Biscayne also needs to remain somewhat muted.
