Is Jurassic World Dominion The Last Movie?

There have been many speculations among all the Jurassic fans after the release of the franchise’s new installment. The trailer and the movie are nostalgic journeys and give a clue about the franchise’s end. But whether the film is the conclusion or not is the question, and we are here to give you the answer. So, keep on reading.

Is It The Last Movie?

For all Jurassic lovers, we, unfortunately, have the bad news that even we don’t want to believe or tell, but then we must reveal the truth. The Jurassic World Dominion is the last movie, and you heard that right, it is the LAST movie of the Jurassic Franchise that began in the 1990s.

The Dominion marks the conclusion of the Jurassic era, but the question remains in the end because there might be more to tell people as the dinosaurs are freely moving in the world. So even though it marks the end but you never know. It might be a marketing trick to get attention, and maybe there is more to come.

It might not be Jurassic world, but something else, but something will come, at least we hope that like all of you do. Producer Frank Marshall confirmed that Dominion is the final film in the Jurassic World, but he also hinted that something else based on the dinosaurs could come, but for that, we, as viewers and fans, have to wait.

About The Movie

The film, directed by Colin Trevorrow, is the sixth installment in the Jurassic Park Franchise. The final film in the Jurassic World trilogy is set 4 years after the events of the Fallen Kingdom and the destruction of Isla Nublar.

Dominion is where humanity lives alongside dinosaurs in Jurassic World. The balance, however, is disturbed when some dicey dealings of Biosyn come to the attention of Owen Claire and the veterans of Jurassic World. They, therefore, start the journey and get on to the mission to protect dinosaurs from illegal dealing. The movie is filled with action, adventure, and sci-fi, making it a truly Jurassic World Movie of its kind.

People who have already watched the movie are yet not ready to accept the end of the era and hope that there is a twist or something and the makers come up with another Jurassic world.

The Cast

The cast of Dominion includes Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas, Sam Neil, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, Campbell Scott, BD Wong, Omar Sy, and many more who have held the film together, especially when it is is the concluding film. It will be a ride of joy and sorrow for the viewers because they will get to see some old faces and also because it is the end of the era.

Release And Watch

The Jurassic World Dominion was released on 10th June in theatres. Therefore, if you want to see the movie, presumably the last one, you can book your tickets now in theatres near you and watch the movie before you start getting spoilers.

