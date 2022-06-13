News
Jan. 6 witnesses: We told Trump not to claim quick victory
WASHINGTON — Donald Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepien and other top aides testified Monday at the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack that they believed the 2020 presidential race was too close to call on Election Night, but Trump nevertheless declared himself the winner.
Stepien abruptly backed out of appearing live Monday at the hearing, because his wife went into labor. But the panel marched ahead after a morning scramble, showing previously recorded testimony from the ex-campaign manager and others close to the president, including Ivanka Trump.
“My belief, my recommendation was to say that votes were still being counted, it’s too early to tell, too early to call the race.” Stepien said in the recorded testimony.
Asked if anyone disagreed with him, Stepien replied that Trump “thought I was wrong. He told me so.”
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot opened its hearing Monday counting Stepien as a key witness. The panel is delving deeper into what it calls the “big lie,” the defeated Republican president’s false claims of voter fraud that fueled his efforts to overturn the 2020 election and provoked a mob of his supporters to lay siege to the U.S. Capitol.
Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., opened the hearing saying Trump “betrayed the trust of the American people” and “tried to remain in office when people had voted him out.”
Instead of his live testimony, the panel relied on Stepien’s previously recorded interview with the panel, given behind closed doors, about what the campaign team was telling Trump as he lost the election. A longtime Trump ally, Stepien had been subpoenaed to appear at the open hearing.
Stepien and senior adviser Jason Miller testified that the festive mood at the White House on election night turned as Fox News announced Trump had lost the state of Arizona to Joe Biden, and aides worked to cousnel Trump on what to do next. They pushed back against Rudy Giuliani who was encouraging Trump to declare himself the winner.
Monday’s hearing also was tfeaturing other live witnesses, including Chris Stirewalt, a former Fox News Channel political editor who declared on Election Night that Arizona was being won by Biden..
Committee members say they have uncovered enough evidence for the Justice Department to consider an unprecedented criminal indictment against the former president.
Thompson, D-Miss., and vice chair Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., were leading the hearing after last week’s blockbuster session drew nearly 20 million Americans to see its prime-time findings.
For the past year, the committee has been investigating the most violent attack on the Capitol since the War of 1812 to ensure such an assault never happens again. Lawmakers hope to show that Trump’s effort to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory posed a grave threat to democracy.
Stepien, who remains close to Trump, oversaw the “conversion” of Trump’s presidential campaign to a “Stop the Steal” effort, according to a subpoena issued by the committee last fall. He was to face questions about what those in Trump’s inner circle were telling the president about the election results. Stepien is now a top campaign adviser to the Trump-endorsed House candidate, Harriet Hageman, who is challenging Cheney in the Wyoming Republican primary election.
Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich suggested Sunday that the committee’s decision to call Stepien was politically motivated.
A second group of witnesses testifying Monday was to be made up of election officials, investigators and experts who were likely to discuss Trump’s responses to the election, including dozens of failed court challenges, and how his actions diverged from U.S. norms.
Among them those witnesses is the former U.S. attorney in Atlanta, BJay Pak, who abruptly resigned after Trump pressured Georgia state officials to overturn his presidential defeat. Trump wanted to fire Pak as disloyal, but Pak stepped down after Trump’s call urging Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to overturn Biden’s win in the state became public.
The panel will also hear from former Philadelphia City Commissioner Al Schmidt, the only Republican on the election board and who faced down criticism as the state’s election was called for Biden, and noted Washington attorney and elections lawyer Benjamin Ginsberg.
As he mulls another White House run, Trump insists the committee’s investigation is a “witch hunt.” Last week he said Jan. 6 “represented the greatest movement in the history of our country.”
Nine people died in the riot and its aftermath, including a Trump supporter shot and killed by police. More than 800 people have been arrested in the siege, and members of two extremist groups have been indicted on rare sedition charges over their roles leading the charge into the Capitol.
In its prime-time hearing, the committee laid out how Trump was told over and over again by his trusted aides and officials at the highest levels of government that there was no election fraud on a scale that could have changed the outcome. But Trump pursued his false claims about the election and beckoned supporters to Washington on Jan. 6 to overturn Biden’s victory as Congress was set to certify the Electoral College results.
Additional evidence is to be released in hearings this week focusing on Trump’s decision to ignore the outcome of the election and the court cases that ruled against him.
Monday’s hearing was also turning to the millions of fundraising dollars Trump’s team brought in in the run-up to Jan. 6, according to a committee aide who insisted on anonymity to discuss the details.
The committee has said most of those interviewed in the investigation are coming forward voluntarily, although some have demanded subpoenas to appear in public.
Lawmakers indicated that perhaps their most important audience member over the course of the hearings may be Attorney General Merrick Garland, who must decide whether his department can and should prosecute Trump. They left no doubt as to their own view whether the evidence is sufficient to proceed.
“Once the evidence is accumulated by the Justice Department, it needs to make a decision about whether it can prove to a jury beyond a reasonable doubt the president’s guilt or anyone else’s,” said Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif, a panel member.. “But they need to be investigated if there’s credible evidence, which I think there is.”
Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., another member said on CNN he doesn’t intend to “browbeat” Garland but noted the committee has already laid out in legal pleadings the criminal statutes members believe Trump violated.
“I think that he knows, his staff knows, the U.S. attorneys know, what’s at stake here,” Raskin said.
No president or ex-president has ever been indicted. Garland has not said whether he would be willing to prosecute.
___
Associated Press writer Jill Colvin in New York contributed to this report.
Where To Watch Spare Me, Great Lord Anime?
If you’re into the world of Anime and watching new anime stories each day excites you, then Spare me, the great lord would be something of your interest. The Anime has been critically acclaimed, and the fans are all praised for its excellence.
Often, viewers feel language can become a barrier to their understanding of the show. But to our relief, nowadays, all these anime are made and presented with dependable subtitles in various languages.
Spare Me, Great Lord: A Summary
This Anime is a story about an orphan named Lu Shu. However, he is not just an orphan but a “metahuman” who is trying to understand the changes he sees in himself and the world around him, which is the dawn of a magical era.
We also see a character of his sister, an adorable, charming girl named Lu Xiaoyu. As we see the two growing into, understanding, and accepting their powers, we witness them coming across various supernatural events, obstacles, and their fight against the most powerful people of their country.
It would be entertaining to see how Lu Shu fights against the long list of his enemies and how well he uses his superpowers.
How Is Lu Shu, And what Is His Superpower?
His parents left him pretty early in life, but they did leave him with a walnut-shaped pendant. So when he gets involved in a car accident, this pendant saves him.
Lu shu is a tall man, about 185cm in height, and his hair is described as shabby and black-colored.
He is not someone who complies with the authorities’ orders and believes he is the only one incharge of himself.
Lu shu isn’t a very pleasing guy. He likes making fun of others. He is the kind of guy who goes to any lengths to get what he wants. But he protects his loved ones with every ounce of energy he has.
His superpowers make him great at the strength and better his senses.
Where To Watch The Anime
To watch Anime, you might have to hustle a little. A few episodes of the Anime are available on YouTube, and also the synopsis and recap of all the episodes might be found on various YouTube channels. But to watch all episodes without trouble, you’ll have to dig a little into various anime sites.
Sites like 4anime.gg, 9anime.VC, gogoanime. Be, and Zoro. to offer their viewers to watch the Anime for free. The Anime has a total of twelve episodes, and each of the episodes is available on these sites.
These sites also provide the viewers with the best English subtitles and subtitles of various other languages like Spanish etc.
The Audience Reaction
The audience loves Anime and has fallen for various characters. For example, Lu shu is powerful and enchanting. Fans have loved the Anime plot, developed a connection with the characters and stayed curious to know more about them.
Who Is Bo Cruz In Hustle
Sports movies have gained a lot of popularity in recent years. Whether documentaries or biographic movies on any sports person, people love a little thriller and action. Sports movies also impact children to pursue their careers in sports. Because as done right, the skills might come in handy.
Hustle was released by Netflix and is a sports movie. Hustle, as the name suggests, is a movie of struggle. Although the story is about Stanley Sugerman, Bo Cruz has a major role in the movie.
About The Movie
Jeremiah Zagar directs hustle. The movie was released on June 3, 2022, on Netflix. It has a runtime of almost 117 minutes, and the movie’s original language is English. Taylor Materne and Will Fetters wrote it.
Sportspersons like LeBron James and Maverick Carter have produced the movie. In addition, Joe Roth, Joseph Vecsey, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Zack Roth, Adam Sandler, and Allen Covert contributed to the production.
Plot Of The Movie
Adam Sandler plays as Stanley, a top NBA talent scout for the 76ers who is down on his luck following a string of unfortunate events. As chance would have it, Stanley finds a diamond in the rough with an amateur basketball player from Spain named Bo Cruz. Hustle is filled to the brim with cameos from some of the greatest sports names, but the highly entertaining film would stand tall even without all the familiar faces.
Who Played Bo Cruz?
Bo Cruz have been played by Juancho Hernangomez. He is a young professional Spanish basketball player. He plays for Utah Jazz in NBA. His team won the basketball world cup in 2019. He is currently 26 years old. He comes from a family of basketball players. His brother and sister are also professional basketball players.
Although from 2014 to 2016, he played for Estudiantes in Spain, and from 2016 to 2020, he played for Denver Nuggets, located in Denver. For the next year (2022-2021), he played for Minnesota Timberwolves, located in Minneapolis, and then from 2021 to 2022, he played for Boston Celtics, located in Boston. In 2022, he shifted the teams twice. First, he played for San Antonio Spurs, located in San Antonio, and now he is playing for Utah Jazz, based in Salt Lake City.
Juancho Hernangomez won the ABC Best Young Player Award in 2016. In addition, he won the world cup in 2019 China, EuroBasket in Turkey in 2017, the European U-20 Championship in Italy in 2015 and Greece in 2014, and European U-18 Championship in Latvia in 2013.
Other Cast And Characters
The other cast of the movie includes Adam Sandler playing Stanley Sugerman, Queen Latifah playing Teresa Sugerman, Ben Foster playing Vince Merrick, Robert Duvall laying Rex Merrick, Heidi Gardner playing Kat Merrick, Jordan Hull playing Alex Sugerman, Maria Botto playing Paola Cruz, AinhoaPillet playing Lucia Cruz, Anthony Edwards playing Kermit Wilts, Kenny Smith playing Leon Roch, Fat Joe playing himself and, Jaleel White playing Blake.
Many former and current NBA players and coaches have made a cameo in the movie.
Rating And Reviews
The movie is receiving positive reviews from movie freaks and sports lovers. Moreover, the cameo of famous sports persons has made the movie even more lovable.
It has a 7.4/10 rating on IMDb.
PM kisan: Many farmers who have taken advantage of the scheme will have to return the money, know why?
Many farmers who have received 10 installments under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi have been issued notices and asked to return the amount. This has been done because they have been found ineligible for this scheme.
On 31 May 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi transferred financial assistance of Rs 2,000 under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana to the account of more than 10 crore farmers. This was the 11th installment under this scheme. At the same time, many farmers have been issued recovery notices by the government.
Actually, these notices have been issued to those farmers in Uttar Pradesh who were taking advantage of this scheme despite being ineligible. Now they have to return this money. According to reports, those who have been issued notices have been marked as income tax payers.
What is written in the order
According to a news published in Hindustan, in a notice issued to a farmer of Sultanpur district (Uttar Pradesh), it has been said that he has been identified as an income tax payer and he has learned that he is ineligible under the scheme. Registered myself in and continued to get benefits illegally. It is further written in the notice that after receiving the notice, they will have to return all the amount received under the scheme.
Statement of the officer
Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Director Vivek Singh has confirmed this and said that yes, such an order has been issued. He said that the taxpayers taking benefit of PM Kisan Yojana have been asked to return the money. At the same time, Additional Director General V.K. Sisodia has said on this whole matter that this list has been prepared on the basis of the information given in the income tax statement of 2019. He said that everyone included in the list issued by the Government of India will have to return the money to the people. According to reports, notices have been issued to 2800 farmers in Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh.
What is this scheme The
central government gives financial assistance of Rs 6,000 to farmers in a financial year through a quarterly installment of Rs 2,000. The first installment comes between April-July, the second August-November and the third installment between December-March. So far 10 installments have been sent to the farmers’ account and the farmers are waiting for the 11th installment.
