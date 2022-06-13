News
Jurassic World Dominion After Credits: Is There After Credits In Jurassic World Dominion
Jurassic World Dominion, directed by Colin Trevorrow, was released in theatres worldwide on June 10. It is the third installment in the Jurassic World series and the sixth film in the Jurassic Park franchise. The film, set three years after the first, had Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum reprise their roles from the first Jurassic Park film. Dominion is looming large in the domestic box office receipts, and it has fetched significant sums from around the world.
As the name indicates, Jurassic World Dominion attempts to encompass a large amount of land and water to take us on an exciting adventure four years after Isla Nublar is destroyed (Jurassic World 2015). The film takes us on an action-packed journey after a research experiment goes awry, from the Bering Sea in eastern Alaska to the Sierra Nevada Mountains in Spain, Utah in America, Malta in Europe, and Italy.
It reveals humanity’s desire to control everything since there is now an underground ring that owns and trains dinosaurs for profit due to earlier scientists’ failure to control dinosaurs in a synthetic ecosystem. As dinosaurs coexist with humans in a concrete jungle, experienced Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) embark on the challenge of saving them.
While the film has some terrific action-packed sequences, including the obligatory helicopter crash, the picture falls flat due to its quick pace. Too many story aspects, to say the least, make it messy. Nostalgia rescues the franchise from obscurity, but the world has had enough dinosaur-versus-man clashes. The film’s main point — is coexistence. Let us rest on it.
Does Jurassic World Dominion Have Post-Credit Scenes?
“Jurassic World Dominion” is now in cinemas, and those planning to watch the blockbuster sequel may be asking one thing in particular: is there a post-credits scene?
It’s a reasonable question. The most recent “Jurassic” film, “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” contained a brief post-credits sequence at the conclusion that hinted at what “Dominion” will be about. Following the release of the dinosaurs from the film’s centerpiece house, we saw a dino staring over a wide suburban community, foreshadowing the impending infestation.
So, what happens after the credits of “Jurassic World Dominion”? There isn’t any. When the film ends, it ends. So, while you may watch the credits to see the many people who worked hard to make the picture (and revel in Michael Giacchino’s soundtrack), there is no credits scene.
The End Of The Jurassic World Series (For Now)
Jurassic World Dominion isn’t simply the conclusion of two storylines; it’s also the end of the Jurassic series. The film billed as the “end of the Jurassic period,” is intended to lay the series to rest for a while. That’s why there’s no post-credits sequence, as it would imply more plot is on the way.
However, money speaks, and life finds a way. Given the intervals between The Lost World: Jurassic Park and Jurassic Park III, as well as that film and the first Jurassic World, it’s not like the Jurassic franchise is notorious for being extinct. There will certainly be sequels to the film, albeit they will most likely have an entirely different cast. To offer the idea of finality, Jurassic World Dominion is the end, serving as a chance for fans to say farewell.
Box Office Collection Till Now
Jurassic World Dominion received positive feedback from both fans and critics. It’s also performing well at the box office. In the United States and Canada, the picture has even outperformed its predecessor, Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom.
According to Deadline, Jurassic World Dominion grossed $59.55 million in the United States and Canada. The total includes $18 million from previews. It outperformed the Fallen Kingdom, which debuted at $58.5 million on day one. In terms of worldwide sales, the picture has grossed $135 million. The final amount worldwide is currently $194.55 million.
According to a recent article in Box Office India, “The picture could do well this weekend as family audiences go to see it. The opening day figure is comparable to the 2015 film in the franchise, which is the largest one in India to date, although that picture lasted very well.”
Netflix’s Squid Game Season 2 Release Date, Cast And What We Know So Far
Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix and chief content officer, said during a January 2022 earnings call that the streaming giant will produce a second season of Squid Games. Since then, Hwang Dong-hyuk, the creator, author, and director of Squid Game, has predicted that the game would be launched no later than the end of 2023 or the beginning of 2024.
After producing three pages of ideas, he said in an interview with Vanity Fair, published in May of 2022, that he would begin writing the scripts.
What We Know So Far
It should not come as a surprise that Squid Game became one of the most talked-about programs on Netflix after its premiere in 2021; the show is an emotional roller coaster that pulls you in immediately. This resulted in the program’s first season becoming the most-watched show at launch in the history of the streaming service, with a staggering 111 million views in only a few months after its debut.
As a consequence, the topic of discussion eventually goes to the planned second season, which, despite having a conclusion that leaves many issues unresolved and experiencing great demand, you can be certain will be created.
What Is Expected To Happen In Squid Game 2?
Even though the first season’s finale left room for a sequel, it is unclear what the second season would focus on. Because he missed his flight to see his daughter, we expect the game’s main character, player 456, to return and attempt to overthrow the game’s administrators.
However, Hwang Dong-writing hyuk’s narrative may take entirely other courses. He did indicate to Vanity Fair that candidates will face new fatal games in the second season, but that was about all he said: “Humanity will once again be put to the test through these games.” However, there are several methods to play these games: If they had been able to interact and collaborate, there was a potential there might have been more winners, he claimed. He accepted. I want to submit the following question: “Is genuine human solidarity possible?”
About cast
The remaining actors and actresses for season 2 of Squid Game have yet to be cast. In a March interview with Deadline, Hwang discussed the next season, including the prospect of returning characters assuming new roles. Whether you ask Hwang if any of the characters from season 1 will return; he would respond with “no” since “most” of them have died. I want to convince them to return for Season 2 with a novel concept.
The following characters are expected to reappear if the show’s makers incorporate prequel scenes or flashbacks in season 2; Lee Jung-Jae plays Seong Gi-hun, Wi Ha-Joon plays Hwang Jun-ho, and Park Hye-jin plays Cho Sang-mother, Woo’s, and Park Si-wan plays Kang Cheol in this film.
Top 10 Coolest Music Festivals In India 2022 For Music Lovers
Bollywood music largely dominates the music industry in India. We know that it is not the best when it comes to music and we crave something different and cool to treat our ears with. You will be amazed to know that several Music festivals are organized in different corners of the country! The list of music festivals differs from the north to the south and to the west to the east of the country. Many popular Indian music festivals are organized in northeastern parts of the country.
Check out the top 10 Coolest Music Festivals in India 2022:
1. Ziro Music Festival
In northeast India, Ziro Valley hosts one of the most popular and respected music festivals which is located in the lush valley of the Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh. The festival attracts fans in large numbers from all across the world. If you an Indie music fan, the Ziro music festival is the best stage to witness and enjoy the dying music genre.
You can visit these festivals with your friends or solo as every stranger will be a friend at the end of these events. The audience comes from various parts of the world with unique traditions and cultures. Amidst the soulful music, culture, food, and nature, you will get to have an experience of a lifetime within the 4 days of this Ziro music festival 2022.
2. Hornbill Music Festival
Hornbill Festival is the pride of Nagaland, it attracts visitors from all around the globe. It is one of the best concerts in India 2022 which is normally held between 1st and 10th December at the end of the year. The Naga folklores depict Hornbill as a large and colourful forest bird and the festival got its name after the Indian hornbill.
The Festival is organized and held at the Naga-Heritage Village near Kohima. Several popular bands from the country, like Slain, Soulmate, and Gingerfeet have performed at the festival over the years. The main attraction of the festival is the Hornbill International Music Festival and Rock Contest which was organized at Dimapur.
3. Magnetic Fields
Magnetic Fields Music Festival is one of the most vibrant desert festivals in the entire Asian region which has its own status. It is organized in the month of December at the Alsisar Mahal in Rajasthan. The festival has found its place among the well-known music concerts India has to offer. Several internationally acclaimed artists set the stage on fire with their electrifying stage presence. From lo-fi ambient music by Nicholson to Monica Dogra’s hyper-lit performance to the beats of DJs like Mala; everyone can have fun in the Magnetic Fields, all you need to possess is a love for music.
4. Ragasthan Festival
Organized in the deserts of Rajasthan, this vibrant festival transforms the place into a magical and colourful camping site with music, art, and culture taking with the backdrop of sand dunes of the beautiful Jaisalmer.
If you are looking for enchanting music and an ambience you never want to miss out on, then you should definitely visit the Ragasthan festival which is spread across the golden sands of the Thar. This music concert in India is also eco-friendly as the organizers banned plastic water bottles.
5. NH7 Weekender
Who hasn’t heard of the most happening music festivals in India? NH7 Weekender is a popular music fest that is held annually at different times in the year. It is generally organized in 4 different cities, Pune, Delhi, Shillong, Bengaluru, and Kolkata.
6. Storm Music Festival
Storm Music Festival is a three-day-long festival and is regarded as India’s most authentic camp-out festival. This Indian music festival witnesses some of the most popular Indian artists and bands. During the festival, you get to camp outdoor in tents for three whole days. The festival celebrates music from various genres from indie to folk and non-mainstream pop to electronic dance. At the end of January every year the event is organized on the outskirts of Bangalore. If you want to have this unique open experience targeted at campers and travellers.
7. Jodhpur RIFF
In the month of October, Rajasthan International Folk Festival is held at Mehrangarh Fort. It hosts acclaimed musicians and artists from India and around the world on its open-air stage. It is a major tourist attraction in India and it is set amidst the backdrop of the beautiful Blue City of Jodhpur. You should attend this soul-calming festival for a lifetime experience. It is held once a year.
8. Woods Talk
Amidst the lush hills of Rishikesh, Woods Talk is a chill open-air music festival held in the month of March every year. The passing Ganges adds an adventurous touch to this groovy festival. The festival attracts a large number of people with its cool lineup of musicians. Not only music, but the festival also offers numerous adventure activities like kayaking, rafting, rappelling, and rock climbing around the scenic landscapes of the Himalayas.
9. Holi MOO! Festival
A vibrant extravaganza celebrating the festival of Holi, this music festival India started a couple of years back as a small ‘underground’ festival in Delhi. This event has 4 stages namely, THIS, THAT, WHICH, and WHAT stages. The festival gathered a footfall of around 5000 people in 2018 and had a lineup of around 40 artists. In Holi MOO! Festival, MOO stands for “Madness Orchestrated Organically”.
10. Escape Music Festival
Escape, as the name suggests takes you away from the mundane. It is a three-day fest that celebrates art and music held at the Lake Resort, Naukuchiatal in Uttarakhand. This is a creative retreat that features artists, bands, writers, painters, photographers, graffiti artists, tattoo artists, performance artists, and potters in the presence of a vibrant flea market.
Attending these music festivals is a great way to meet new people and discover new artists. We hope you found our list of coolest Indian music festivals interesting. So, plan your next music get-away and let us know which one you liked the most in the comments.
Who Dies In Jurassic World Dominion
After years of anticipation, Jurassic Earth: Dominion has finally arrived in cinemas, putting its primary group of characters in danger as dinosaurs rule the world once more. Dominion concludes another trilogy in the Jurassic Era by combining new characters with those from the original franchise.
The newest part of the Jurassic Park franchise, Jurassic Planet Dominion, is about to take over movie cinemas, taking place four years after the events of Jurassic World; Fallen Kingdom, in which Isla Nublar has been ruin and dinosaurs now live and hunt among humans all across the world.
Dominion, like all previous films in the Jurassic Park franchise, contains several horrible moments in which a human or dinosaur meets an early and terrible conclusion. While each death in the current film is horrifying in its own right, several stand out as particularly savage.
Who Dies In Jurassic World Dominion?
1. The Lockwood
One of the more subdued fatalities in Jurassic World: Dominion occurs off-screen. Charlotte Lockwood, Maisie Lockwood’s mother and genetic copy, is finally featured in this film after being mentioned often in the previous one. It is revealed that she died as a result of a hereditary illness, which she spent her dying days attempting to heal so that her daughter would not face the same fate.
2. The ship and it’s crew
One of these sequences features a terrifying meeting between a big fishing boat in the open sea and a Mosasaurus; which not only grabs their quarry but also capsizes the boat, likely killing its crew.
The unlucky crew of the fishing ship had plenty of time to comprehend their impending doom as their boat steadily sank beneath the waves; dumping them into the frigid water below. With no one nearby for miles, it’s unlikely that any crew members survived long before hypothermia set in.
3. Atriciraptor’s attack
When Owen Grady and Claire Dearing track down Maisie’s captors in Malta, they come upon a black market business that uses genetically engineered Velociraptors to murder its targets. In the subsequent action, these Velociraptors, now known as Atriciraptors; are unleashed on the city, consuming countless bystanders in the turmoil.
Raptors were among the most violent and savage dinosaurs to ever inhabit the earth; as seen by the way they tackle their victims to the ground and consume them in seconds. The kills are rapid, but most likely terrible for their prey.
4. Deer Hunt
Claire Dearing finds herself face-to-face with a blind Therizinosaurus after being forced to evacuate from Kayla Watts’ jet after it is assaulted by flying dinosaurs. The Therizinosaurus sniffs out a grazing deer and swats it across the forest with its razor-like talons. The deer’s demise is quick, gory, and horrific, with the much bigger dinosaur devouring its meal. Worse, it appears the dinosaur was only chasing the deer for amusement; as it leaves the animal’s decaying body behind and concentrates its efforts on Claire.
5. Pedestrian
Owen Grady finds six enormous predatory dinosaurs in the town centre while fleeing Malta. He watches as a man riding by on a scooter is abruptly snatched in the jaws of one of the animals; and bisected with a single bite, attempting to avoid these horrors.
6. Rainn Delacourt
Rainn Delacourt works for the wicked Soyona Santos, who kidnaps Maisie Lockwood at the start of the film. After Owen Grady apprehends Delacourt; the kidnapper is held down by both arms by two different dinosaurs on either side of him. He is dismembered and terrified as a third dinosaur chews off his head.
7. The Gigantosaurus
The major dinosaur menace in Dominion is the gigantosaurus, which appears several times during the film. In the finale, it battles the T-Rex and Therizinosaurus, with the former finally catapulting its bigger foe into his ally’s extended talons, impaling it and killing it.
The killing of the gigantosaurus in Jurassic World: Dominion is appropriately nasty. The beast, which had been threatening the protagonists for some time, gets its proper end with plenty of ferocity, making it one of the more memorable deaths not just in the film, but in the franchise itself.
