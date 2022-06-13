Jurassic World Dominion After Credits: Is There After Credits In Jurassic World Dominion

Bollywood music largely dominates the music industry in India. We know that it is not the best when it comes to music and we crave something different and cool to treat our ears with. You will be amazed to know that several Music festivals are organized in different corners of the country! The list of music festivals differs from the north to the south and to the west to the east of the country. Many popular Indian music festivals are organized in northeastern parts of the country.

Check out the top 10 Coolest Music Festivals in India 2022:

1. Ziro Music Festival

In northeast India, Ziro Valley hosts one of the most popular and respected music festivals which is located in the lush valley of the Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh. The festival attracts fans in large numbers from all across the world. If you an Indie music fan, the Ziro music festival is the best stage to witness and enjoy the dying music genre.

You can visit these festivals with your friends or solo as every stranger will be a friend at the end of these events. The audience comes from various parts of the world with unique traditions and cultures. Amidst the soulful music, culture, food, and nature, you will get to have an experience of a lifetime within the 4 days of this Ziro music festival 2022.

2. Hornbill Music Festival

Hornbill Festival is the pride of Nagaland, it attracts visitors from all around the globe. It is one of the best concerts in India 2022 which is normally held between 1st and 10th December at the end of the year. The Naga folklores depict Hornbill as a large and colourful forest bird and the festival got its name after the Indian hornbill.

The Festival is organized and held at the Naga-Heritage Village near Kohima. Several popular bands from the country, like Slain, Soulmate, and Gingerfeet have performed at the festival over the years. The main attraction of the festival is the Hornbill International Music Festival and Rock Contest which was organized at Dimapur.

3. Magnetic Fields

Magnetic Fields Music Festival is one of the most vibrant desert festivals in the entire Asian region which has its own status. It is organized in the month of December at the Alsisar Mahal in Rajasthan. The festival has found its place among the well-known music concerts India has to offer. Several internationally acclaimed artists set the stage on fire with their electrifying stage presence. From lo-fi ambient music by Nicholson to Monica Dogra’s hyper-lit performance to the beats of DJs like Mala; everyone can have fun in the Magnetic Fields, all you need to possess is a love for music.

4. Ragasthan Festival

Organized in the deserts of Rajasthan, this vibrant festival transforms the place into a magical and colourful camping site with music, art, and culture taking with the backdrop of sand dunes of the beautiful Jaisalmer.

If you are looking for enchanting music and an ambience you never want to miss out on, then you should definitely visit the Ragasthan festival which is spread across the golden sands of the Thar. This music concert in India is also eco-friendly as the organizers banned plastic water bottles.

5. NH7 Weekender

Who hasn’t heard of the most happening music festivals in India? NH7 Weekender is a popular music fest that is held annually at different times in the year. It is generally organized in 4 different cities, Pune, Delhi, Shillong, Bengaluru, and Kolkata.

6. Storm Music Festival

Storm Music Festival is a three-day-long festival and is regarded as India’s most authentic camp-out festival. This Indian music festival witnesses some of the most popular Indian artists and bands. During the festival, you get to camp outdoor in tents for three whole days. The festival celebrates music from various genres from indie to folk and non-mainstream pop to electronic dance. At the end of January every year the event is organized on the outskirts of Bangalore. If you want to have this unique open experience targeted at campers and travellers.

7. Jodhpur RIFF

In the month of October, Rajasthan International Folk Festival is held at Mehrangarh Fort. It hosts acclaimed musicians and artists from India and around the world on its open-air stage. It is a major tourist attraction in India and it is set amidst the backdrop of the beautiful Blue City of Jodhpur. You should attend this soul-calming festival for a lifetime experience. It is held once a year.

8. Woods Talk

Amidst the lush hills of Rishikesh, Woods Talk is a chill open-air music festival held in the month of March every year. The passing Ganges adds an adventurous touch to this groovy festival. The festival attracts a large number of people with its cool lineup of musicians. Not only music, but the festival also offers numerous adventure activities like kayaking, rafting, rappelling, and rock climbing around the scenic landscapes of the Himalayas.

9. Holi MOO! Festival

A vibrant extravaganza celebrating the festival of Holi, this music festival India started a couple of years back as a small ‘underground’ festival in Delhi. This event has 4 stages namely, THIS, THAT, WHICH, and WHAT stages. The festival gathered a footfall of around 5000 people in 2018 and had a lineup of around 40 artists. In Holi MOO! Festival, MOO stands for “Madness Orchestrated Organically”.

10. Escape Music Festival

Escape, as the name suggests takes you away from the mundane. It is a three-day fest that celebrates art and music held at the Lake Resort, Naukuchiatal in Uttarakhand. This is a creative retreat that features artists, bands, writers, painters, photographers, graffiti artists, tattoo artists, performance artists, and potters in the presence of a vibrant flea market.

Attending these music festivals is a great way to meet new people and discover new artists. We hope you found our list of coolest Indian music festivals interesting. So, plan your next music get-away and let us know which one you liked the most in the comments.

