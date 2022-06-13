Jurassic World Dominion Review

Share Pin 0 Shares

The Jurassic World Dominion, presumably the final movie of the trilogy, firstly mixed the current faces of the Jurassic trilogy with the old faces from the original trilogy. The movie includes the general scenes of dinosaurs roaming around and sneaking, which were also there in previous films. However, some adventures and actions like planes crashing chases through bikes, beautiful cities, and missions must be done secretively.

The reason to watch this film is its separate identity from its prequel. It is an entertaining movie. Some scenes might lead you to hold the handles of your seat tight, but that is something needed in a movie like this, right! So there are some elements too. But then, after all this, there is some floppiness which sometimes is understandable, like some scenes are just there that make no sense; we can understand that CGI and Green screen bind such films, and things are pretty difficult to be executed, but then we can say that we have seen several movies that have played an amazing role using CGI, you will even get some Bond-style shots with vehicles and some comic portions too.

The movie is not exactly bad or good; one can say that it is a one-time watch, especially when it is the final movie of the Jurassic franchise and shows the mix-up of the old and current cast.

About The Movie

The film, directed by Colin Trevorrow, is the sixth installment in the Jurassic Park Franchise. The final film in the Jurassic World trilogy is set 4 years after the events of the Fallen Kingdom and the destruction of Isla Nublar. Dominion is where humanity lives alongside dinosaurs in the Jurassic world.

However, the balance is disturbed when some dicey dealings of Biosyn come to the attention of Owen Claire and the veterans of Jurassic World. They, therefore, start the journey and get on to the mission to protect dinosaurs from illegal dealing. The movie is filled with action, adventure, and sci-fi, making it a truly Jurassic World Movie of its kind.

The Cast

The cast of Dominion includes Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas, Sam Neil, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, Campbell Scott, BD Wong, Omar Sy, and many more who have held the film together, especially when it is the concluding film. It will be a ride of joy and sorrow for the viewers because they will get to see some old faces in the mission making it even more exciting and nostalgic.

Release And Watch

The Jurassic World Dominion was released on 10th June in theatres. Therefore, if you want to see the movie, presumably the last movie, then you can book your tickets now in theatres near you and can watch the movie and save yourself from spoilers because it yet not had been revealed when and on which OTT platform will it be released or whether it will be released at all or not. It has an IMDb rating 6/10.

