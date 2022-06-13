News
Loss of Romain Metanire to another injury overshadows Loons’ win over Paderborn
There were plenty of positives in Minnesota United’s 4-3 victory over SC Paderborn 07 in an international friendly on Saturday night at Allianz Field.
Forward Luis Amarilla — who hadn’t scored in more than 500 total minutes since mid-March — netted a goal against the German second-division side. Rising prospect Aziel Jackson and backup midfielder Jacori Hayes produced highlight-reel goals.
Center back Bakaye Dibassy scored on a set piece, an area in which MNUFC has struggled throughout this season, and 18-year-old goalkeeper Fred Emmings made his first-team debut after graduating from St. Paul Central High school midweek.
But …
Former MLS All-Star defender Romain Metanire went down with another injury, and the 32-year-old right back is expected to be sidelined about two months, the Pioneer Press learned Monday.
In his first game back in two months, Metanire made a run down the flank against Paderborn in the 26th minute Saturday and came up holding his left hamstring.
An official update on Metanire will be available Tuesday, when MNUFC opens training sessions in Blaine. The Loons had been counting on Metanire’s long-awaited return for the final 20 games of the MLS season, which start Sunday in a road game against New England Revolution.
After Saturday’s exhibition, Loons manager Adrian Heath acknowledged the big concern with Metanire but tried to take a wait-and-see approach: “It’s got to be concerning because if it’s a bad one, his chances (for) most of this season is going to be a washout for him. He just hasn’t been able to get going. We’ll have a better idea how he is in the next couple of days, but it doesn’t look good at this moment in time.”
Metanire originally went down with a serious right hamstring tear the 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs first-round game against Portland last November. He had a setback in preseason camp and played only 22 minutes against Austin FC on April 10 before suffering another tweak in that road MLS game. A toe injury also complicated his recoveries this season.
When Metanire was injured Saturday, he laid distraught on the grass at Allianz Field and teammates came up to console him. As the veteran laid on the grass, Heath was shown on TV forcefully putting down a water bottle and stressfully rubbing his forehead during the stoppage.
The frustration lies, in part, to the Loons being extra patient in bringing back the Madagascan veteran, not playing him before the three-week FIFA international window opened in late May to give him more time.
MNUFC technical director Mark Watson told the Pioneer Press in late May that the club would adjust its plans for the summer transfer window based on what happened leading to its opening July 7. He pointed to Metanire’s imminent return as a boost to the roster.
As Metanire undergoes another long rehab, it might force the Loons to find another replacement before the summer window closes on Aug. 4. D.J. Taylor and Oniel Fisher have filled in pretty well, but the club has missed Metanire’s level of crosses into the box in the offensive third.
The Loons suffered other injuries before and after Metanire went down. Left back Kemar Lawrence collided with goalkeeper Tyler Miller in the opening minutes. Lawrence had his right leg tended to and he limped off the field in the 12th minute. Fisher replaced him. Taylor replaced Metanire.
In the 87th minute, substitute winger Niko Hansen exited after coming up limp after a scoring chance fizzled. “I don’t think Niko is too bad,” Heath said postgame.
Given the rash of injuries Saturday, the Loons are looking for five first-team players — Dayne St. Clair, Robin Lod, Kervin Arriaga, Michael Boxall and Bongi Hlongwane — to return from international duty healthy.
Boxall and New Zealand have an enormous game at 1 p.m. Tuesday. They will play for the last spot in the FIFA World Cup against Costa Rica in an intercontinental playoff in Doha, Qatar.
News
East Metro boys lacrosse player of the year: Woodbury’s Conor Hooley
Woodbury boys lacrosse coach Jason Worwa admitted he was starting to lose his composure early in the Section 3 semifinal game against Eagan last week. Not only did the Royals trail 5-1 in the first half, they were none too pleased with what they felt were some questionable calls from the officials.
“We were getting a little emotional,” Worwa said. “We needed to calm down.”
Woodbury senior Conor Hooley, like he has throughout his career, proved to be the calming presence his teammates needed. As the unquestioned leader of the team, Hooley came to the sideline during a timeout, took center stage in the huddle, and delivered his message loud and clear.
“He was like, ‘Don’t panic. We’ve got this. There’s a lot of game left,’ ” Worwa said. “He was the guy getting everyone on the same page. If Conor would’ve come over and been panicky, the game might not have gone the way we wanted it to. He was exactly what we needed and we figured it out and got the job done.”
When the final buzzer sounded in that game, Hooley had scored six goals and dished out three assists to lead the Royals to a 12-9 victory. A couple of days later, Woodbury earned a 10-6 win over St. Thomas Academy in the Section 3 finals to punch its ticket to the state tournament.
Who’s to say where the Royals would be without Hooley leading the charge? Aside from his innate ability to rally the troops on a daily basis, he’s among the top players in the state, racking up a whopping 54 goals and 37 assists this season.
“It’s the most points we’ve ever had in a single season by a player,” Worwa said. “It’s not even close.”
His leadership skills, scoring prowess and undeniable will to win make Hooley the 2022 Pioneer Press East Metro boys lacrosse player of the year. He has a chance to add to his resume at 3 p.m. Tuesday when Woodbury takes on Stillwater in the quarterfinals of the state tournament.
This has been a long time coming for Hooley, who started playing the sport nearly 10 years ago, mimicking his older brother Ayden while unknowingly developing an impressive skill set along the way.
“My older brother played and I always kind of looked up to him and wanted to do everything he did,” Holley said. “He definitely helped me become better. He was always bigger than me, so I had to push myself to be able to compete with him. Then I was in middle school when I started to realize that I could be pretty good.”
That’s also when Worwa noticed. He remembers Hooley as “a small kid with a really good stick skills” who would hang around the practice field.
“His older brother played for us, so Conor would be around back then,” Worwa said. “He was kind of a magician with his stick even at that young of an age. You could tell at a young age he had the potential to be a really good player.”
That said, Worwa has been around long enough to know talent doesn’t always equate to success.
“I’ve seen a lot of kids that have the potential to be really good and it doesn’t work out because they don’t put in as much work as Conor has over the years,” Worwa said. “This doesn’t happen by accident. It’s come as a result of a lot of blood, sweat and tears on the field. He was determined to become great.”
Asked about his growth as a player, Hooley pointed to the pandemic as an important crossroads for him.
“Our season got canceled, so I wasn’t able to get that experience,” he said. “Luckily, I was still able to get outside, so I could still practice a lot. I worked on my game a lot, and it definitely helped a lot. Just being creative and finding ways to still have fun with it.”
While most people would say Hooley’s skill set as the hallmark of his game, the Drexel University commit has a different take on it.
“I think my maturity on the field is my biggest strength,” he said. “I’m able to be patient when I’m out there and know when to pick my spots.”
As for Worwa, he thinks Hooley’s unselfishness is something that sets him apart from other talented players.
“He’s not just thinking about himself when he’s out there,” Worwa said. “He’s looking to make his teammates better and distribute the ball and allow others to score as well. There have been countless times that Conor has deferred on a high percentage look for himself in order to get an even better look for his teammate.”
That said, Worwa acknowledged that sometimes it’s pretty cool to watch Hooley take over by himself.
“I don’t know how many times he’s done something where we as coaches look at each other and shake our heads and laugh like, ‘I have no idea how he did that,’ ” Worwa said. “He makes everything look effortless. He does things that are impossible for most of us and makes it look easy. It’s a privilege to share the field with him.”
FINALISTS
Matt Everson, senior defenseman, Centennial: Quarterbacked a defensive unit that allowed just north of five goals per game en route to state.
Matt Hudson, junior attack, St. Thomas Academy: Recorded 49 goals and 24 assists to lead the Cadets to a section final.
Tyler Kloeckl, senior midfielder, Farmington: Tallied 42 goals and 14 assists while winning 83 percent of face-offs to lead Farmington to its first state appearance.
Jack Myhre, senior defenseman, Mahtomedi: Led a dominant defense that paced the Zephyrs to another section final appearance.
Sam Zupfer, senior midfielder, Irondale: Scored 49 goals as the featured man for the Suburban East Conference champions.
News
Where Was No Time To Die Shot?
Who doesn’t know James Bond, and who wouldn’t want to keep knowing more about him? Last September, we saw him in the movie ‘No time to die.’ It was the twenty-fifth movie in the James Bond series with an IMDb rating of 7.3/10. The movie was Daniel Craig’s fifth and last movie as, James Bond. Cary Joji Fukunaga directed the movie.
In this movie, Bond, the MI6 agent, is seen taking a break from his services. The CIA then recruits him to look for a scientist who was kidnapped. So that’s the mission we see James Bond involved in, in this movie.
A closer Look Into The Plot
Well, of course, you should not read any further if you do not want spoilers.
The movie starts with a flashback scene showing Madeline Swann as a young girl. She witnessed the murder of her mother, and Swann attacked him. Although she shot him, he did not die, and he was the one who saved her when she fell through a frozen lake.
In the present, we see Swann on vacation with James Bond. Swann sends James to visit the tomb of her old lover, and there he gets attacked and suspects her of betrayal. He then forces her to leave the town of Matera.
Five years later, Spectre kidnaps MI6 scientist Valdo Obruchev and steals Project Heracles. Bond was contacted to work on his search. He initially declined but later agreed.
Bond then reunites with Swann in her childhood home in Norway and meets his daughter. She insists that she is not his child. Later, when Bond is shot in his tussle with Safin. Swann talks to him and confirms that Mathilde is his daughter. James Bond dies, and Swann tells their daughter about her father.
The locations Of The Movie
James Bond movies are known to be shot in various exotic locations. We have the director to thank for that because he decided that although James is a British man, he doesn’t have to stay there. So we see James Bond and his actions in different regions of the world.
As an audience, it’s always a pleasure to witness various exciting locations in a film. No time to die has been shot in various parts of the world, and it has been an absolute pleasure to witness Bond’s actions in such locations.
Matera, Italy: Matera, a town in Basilicata, is one of the gorgeous shooting locations of the movie.
Jamaica, Port Antonio: This is where James plans to spend his time after his retirement.
Norway, Nittedal, and the North Atlantic road: The young Swann was chased by her mother’s assassin across a frozen lake. This scene was shot here.
London: and ofcourse we see Bond spending some time in the Whitehall, Pinewood studio, London. Here, we get those sexy shots of James Bond standing on top of the Whitehall building.
Faroe Islands, Kalsoy: We see a few shots in the movie that were shot in Kalsoy.
Scotland, Cairngorms: another car chase shot shown in the trailer where we witnessed a car flip. Scotland has been one of the classic James Bond haunts.
The post Where Was No Time To Die Shot? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Jan. 6 witnesses: We told Trump not to claim quick victory
WASHINGTON — Donald Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepien and other top aides testified Monday at the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack that they believed the 2020 presidential race was too close to call on Election Night, but Trump nevertheless declared himself the winner.
Stepien abruptly backed out of appearing live Monday at the hearing, because his wife went into labor. But the panel marched ahead after a morning scramble, showing previously recorded testimony from the ex-campaign manager and others close to the president, including Ivanka Trump.
“My belief, my recommendation was to say that votes were still being counted, it’s too early to tell, too early to call the race.” Stepien said in the recorded testimony.
Asked if anyone disagreed with him, Stepien replied that Trump “thought I was wrong. He told me so.”
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot opened its hearing Monday counting Stepien as a key witness. The panel is delving deeper into what it calls the “big lie,” the defeated Republican president’s false claims of voter fraud that fueled his efforts to overturn the 2020 election and provoked a mob of his supporters to lay siege to the U.S. Capitol.
Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., opened the hearing saying Trump “betrayed the trust of the American people” and “tried to remain in office when people had voted him out.”
Instead of his live testimony, the panel relied on Stepien’s previously recorded interview with the panel, given behind closed doors, about what the campaign team was telling Trump as he lost the election. A longtime Trump ally, Stepien had been subpoenaed to appear at the open hearing.
Stepien and senior adviser Jason Miller testified that the festive mood at the White House on election night turned as Fox News announced Trump had lost the state of Arizona to Joe Biden, and aides worked to cousnel Trump on what to do next. They pushed back against Rudy Giuliani who was encouraging Trump to declare himself the winner.
Monday’s hearing also was tfeaturing other live witnesses, including Chris Stirewalt, a former Fox News Channel political editor who declared on Election Night that Arizona was being won by Biden..
Committee members say they have uncovered enough evidence for the Justice Department to consider an unprecedented criminal indictment against the former president.
Thompson, D-Miss., and vice chair Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., were leading the hearing after last week’s blockbuster session drew nearly 20 million Americans to see its prime-time findings.
For the past year, the committee has been investigating the most violent attack on the Capitol since the War of 1812 to ensure such an assault never happens again. Lawmakers hope to show that Trump’s effort to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory posed a grave threat to democracy.
Stepien, who remains close to Trump, oversaw the “conversion” of Trump’s presidential campaign to a “Stop the Steal” effort, according to a subpoena issued by the committee last fall. He was to face questions about what those in Trump’s inner circle were telling the president about the election results. Stepien is now a top campaign adviser to the Trump-endorsed House candidate, Harriet Hageman, who is challenging Cheney in the Wyoming Republican primary election.
Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich suggested Sunday that the committee’s decision to call Stepien was politically motivated.
A second group of witnesses testifying Monday was to be made up of election officials, investigators and experts who were likely to discuss Trump’s responses to the election, including dozens of failed court challenges, and how his actions diverged from U.S. norms.
Among them those witnesses is the former U.S. attorney in Atlanta, BJay Pak, who abruptly resigned after Trump pressured Georgia state officials to overturn his presidential defeat. Trump wanted to fire Pak as disloyal, but Pak stepped down after Trump’s call urging Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to overturn Biden’s win in the state became public.
The panel will also hear from former Philadelphia City Commissioner Al Schmidt, the only Republican on the election board and who faced down criticism as the state’s election was called for Biden, and noted Washington attorney and elections lawyer Benjamin Ginsberg.
As he mulls another White House run, Trump insists the committee’s investigation is a “witch hunt.” Last week he said Jan. 6 “represented the greatest movement in the history of our country.”
Nine people died in the riot and its aftermath, including a Trump supporter shot and killed by police. More than 800 people have been arrested in the siege, and members of two extremist groups have been indicted on rare sedition charges over their roles leading the charge into the Capitol.
In its prime-time hearing, the committee laid out how Trump was told over and over again by his trusted aides and officials at the highest levels of government that there was no election fraud on a scale that could have changed the outcome. But Trump pursued his false claims about the election and beckoned supporters to Washington on Jan. 6 to overturn Biden’s victory as Congress was set to certify the Electoral College results.
Additional evidence is to be released in hearings this week focusing on Trump’s decision to ignore the outcome of the election and the court cases that ruled against him.
Monday’s hearing was also turning to the millions of fundraising dollars Trump’s team brought in in the run-up to Jan. 6, according to a committee aide who insisted on anonymity to discuss the details.
The committee has said most of those interviewed in the investigation are coming forward voluntarily, although some have demanded subpoenas to appear in public.
Lawmakers indicated that perhaps their most important audience member over the course of the hearings may be Attorney General Merrick Garland, who must decide whether his department can and should prosecute Trump. They left no doubt as to their own view whether the evidence is sufficient to proceed.
“Once the evidence is accumulated by the Justice Department, it needs to make a decision about whether it can prove to a jury beyond a reasonable doubt the president’s guilt or anyone else’s,” said Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif, a panel member.. “But they need to be investigated if there’s credible evidence, which I think there is.”
Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., another member said on CNN he doesn’t intend to “browbeat” Garland but noted the committee has already laid out in legal pleadings the criminal statutes members believe Trump violated.
“I think that he knows, his staff knows, the U.S. attorneys know, what’s at stake here,” Raskin said.
No president or ex-president has ever been indicted. Garland has not said whether he would be willing to prosecute.
___
Associated Press writer Jill Colvin in New York contributed to this report.
