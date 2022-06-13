News
‘MJ,’ ‘The Lehman Trilogy’ and ‘Company’ win at Tony Awards
By MARK KENNEDY
NEW YORK (AP) — No single is dominating at the Tony Awards on Sunday, with a bio musical of Michael Jackson, a revival of Stephen Sondheim’s “Company” and a play about the collapse of Lehman Brothers all earning three statuettes with less than two hours to go.
Marianne Elliott made Tony history by becoming the only woman to have won three Tonys for directing, the latest for “Company.” She thanked the late composer Sondheim for letting her put a woman “front and center.” She dedicated her award to everyone fighting to keep theaters open. LuPone won best featured actress in a musical for her work in the revival, thanking COVID-19 safety officials in her acceptance speech.
“MJ,” a bio musical of the King of Pop’s biggest hits, nabbed three Tony Awards including for best choreography, “The Lehman Trilogy” got two technical awards and Sam Mendes won for best direction of a play. He praised the season for its “rampant creativity.”
“Take Me Out” won for best play revival, and “Modern Family” star Jesse Tyler Ferguson won the Tony for best featured actor in a play for his work in it. “Mom, Dad, thank you for letting me move to New York when I was 17,” said Ferguson, who also thanked his understudy and his husband.
Host Ariana DeBose kicked off her portion of the show in a sparkling white jumpsuit and wide-brimmed hat, dancing and singing to the song “This Is Your Round of Applause,” which mashed up shards of musical theater favorites, like “Chicago, “The Wiz,” “Evita,” “Rent,” “Hair,” “Cabaret,” “Hairspray” and “West Side Story,” the movie remake for which she recently won an Oscar.
Still panting while welcoming viewers, she told the crowd that this was the season “Broadway got it’s groove back.”
Phylicia Rashad won for best featured actress in a play for “Skeleton Crew,” Dominique Morisseau’s play about blue-collar job insecurity set in a Detroit auto stamping plant. “It’s wonderful to present humanity in all it’s fullness,” she said.
The season was marked by the embrace of seven Black playwrights, from contemporary writers like Dominique Morisseau, Keenan Scott II and Antoinette Nwandu, to underappreciated historical playwrights like Alice Childress and Ntozake Shange. DeBose said Broadway was more representative.
DeBose celebrated the Black voices and onstage talent — as well as noting that two Broadway theaters were being renamed for Black icons James Earl Jones and Lena Horne — saying that The Great White Way was now a nickname “as opposed to a how-to guide.”
DeBose also hailed the heroic efforts of understudies, swings and standbys to keep shows going throughout pandemic spikes, noting that she and many other Tony nominees had once been unheralded understudies and swings.
Having been freed of handling the technical awards, the main telecast had a less frantic, more airy feel. DeBose was an assured, funny and versatile host, one who danced with Sam Rockwell and prompted Laurence Fishburne to do a Daffy Duck imitation.
Some of the show highlights included the massive cast of “The Music Man” filling the massive Radio City stage with “Seventy-Six Trombones,” as well as Prince Jackson and Paris Jackson introducing the show about their father before the “MJ” cast danced to an energetic “Smooth Criminal.” Billy Crystal taught the crowd “Yiddish scatting.”
Many acceptance speeches thanked the audiences for braving spikes in COVID-19 to come to see shows, and Marsha Gay Harden cheered 150 safety officers invited as guests to the Tonys.
Earlier, Darren Criss and Julianne Hough kicked off the four-hour awards, handing out mostly design awards. Criss opened the telecast with the original song, “Set the Stage,” as he and Hough energetically danced up ladders, on laundry hampers and in sliding theater seats to celebrate the artists who keep theater alive.
The first award of the night — for best score — went to “Six: The Musical,” with music and lyrics by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss. Marlow became the first out nonbinary composer-lyricist to win a Tony. “Six: The Musical” also picked up the award for best costumes for a musical.
The revival of “Company” nabbed best scenic design for a musical. Best orchestrations went to “Girl From the North Country.” “The Lehman Trilogy” won for best scenic design of a play and lighting design of a play.
“The Skin of Our Teeth” won best costumes for a play, “MJ” won for choreography, best lighting of a musical and sound design of a musical, while “Dana H.” won for sound design of a play.
The season — with 34 new productions — represents a full return to theaters after nearly two years of a pandemic-mandated shutdown. At the last Tonys nine months ago, the winners were pulled from just 18 eligible plays and musicals, and many of the competitive categories were depleted.
The telecast had performances from this year’s Tony Award-nominated musicals, including “A Strange Loop,” “Company,” “Girl from the North Country,” “MJ,” “Mr. Saturday Night,” “Music Man,” “Paradise Square” and “Six.” The original cast members of the 2007 Tony-winning musical “Spring Awakening” will also reteam and perform.
Sondheim, the iconic composer who died in late 2021, was honored in a special segment by Bernadette Peters singing his song “Children Will Listen.” Angela Lansbury, who was honored with a lifetime achievement Tony, wasn’t present so her “Sweeney Todd” co-star Len Cariou accepted on her behalf.
“A Strange Loop,” a theater meta-journey about a playwright writing a musical, goes into the show with a leading 11 Tony nominations. Right behind with 10 nominations each is “MJ,” a bio musical of the King of Pop stuffed with his biggest hits, and “Paradise Square,” a musical about Irish immigrants and Black Americans jostling to survive in New York City around the time of the Civil War.
The best actress in a musical frontrunners are Sharon D Clarke from the revival of “Caroline, or Change” and Joaquina Kalukango of “Paradise Square.” The best actor in a musical may come down to Jaquel Spivey from “A Strange Loop” versus Myles Frost as the King of Pop in “MJ the Musical.”
“The Lehman Trilogy,” was the leading best new play contender, while David Morse in a revival of Paula Vogel’s “How I Learned to Drive” is the leading contender as best actor in a play. His co-star, Mary-Louise Parker, could become the first actor to receive consecutive Tonys for best actress in a play.
Mark Kennedy is at
Michael Kopech exits in the 1st inning of a loss to the Texas Rangers, but could return to the Chicago White Sox next weekend
Michael Kopech hobbled off the mound after throwing a pitch to Adolis García in the first inning Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field.
The right-hander had a discussion with the Chicago White Sox training staff and went back on the mound to prepare for a warmup pitch. He stopped just as he was beginning, walked behind the mound and threw the ball to the ground in frustration.
Kopech exited with right knee discomfort, an early blow for the Sox in an 8-6 12-inning loss to the Texas Rangers in front of 31,096.
Kopech left after two-thirds of an inning, throwing just 13 pitches. But the Sox are hopeful Kopech might be available in about a week.
“I felt a twinge, pinch or pop or whatever you want to call it,” Kopech said. “I felt like I couldn’t get on it again. It sounds like it felt worse than what it was. We’re going to take it day by day, but it’s looking like I can be back out there soon. I’m excited with the news.
“There’s some fluid back there and we’ll try to get it cleaned up. … I was frustrated. I thought it was worse than what it was, but I’m grateful for the news.”
Kopech said he was “definitely relieved” to hear it wasn’t a more serious injury.
“But a day like (Sunday), the bullpen was already taxed,” he said. “Play one of the longest games all year. It would have been nice to not have something like this happen.”
Johnny Cueto was among the pitchers to step in after Kopech.
The right-hander was slated to start Monday at Detroit, a role that will now go to Lance Lynn. Cueto entered in the third for his second career relief appearance, following Reynaldo López’s 1⅓ scoreless innings.
Sox manager Tony La Russa said Cueto volunteered to pitch.
“That’s his reputation,” La Russa said. “A gamer.”
Cueto, who said he threw around 45 pitches in a bullpen session Saturday, allowed three runs on six hits with four strikeouts and one walk in five innings.
“I knew the situation of our pitching staff and then I went there and told (La Russa) I’m ready to pitch two or three innings,” Cueto said through an interpreter. “It’s definitely different. I wasn’t ready to pitch (Sunday). I was ready to pitch (Monday). (Sunday), I was just doing my things in the pool, the sauna. Just getting ready for (Monday). And then this happened. You just have to go there and do your best.
“I didn’t even stretch (Sunday). I just was here and I went out and did what I did. I was ready to pitch (Monday). I didn’t have a chance to study them, nothing. I just went out there and did what I did.”
Kopech said Cueto’s 77-pitch outing was “really admirable.”
“Bold to say the least,” Kopech said. “He threw a bullpen (Saturday). I don’t think anyone expected him to be out there. And to go five, what he covered on a day when you’re not expected to pitch is impressive. I thought we might have seen some other guys we don’t see. Everyone is pulling in the right direction. It just didn’t go our way.”
The Sox tied the game at 3 with a two-run single by Andrew Vaughn in the seventh.
Ezequiel Duran’s three-run homer against José Ruiz in the 11th gave the Rangers a 6-3 lead, but the Sox answered with three in the bottom of the inning. Seby Zavala had a sacrifice fly and Danny Mendick drove in a run with a triple. Rangers outfielders Charlie Culberson and Eli White collided on the play.
AJ Pollock followed with a bloop single, scoring Mendick to tie the game.
The Rangers took the lead for good in the 12th on Jonah Heim’s two-run single to right against Matt Foster, who pitched for the fourth time in five days. La Russa said closer Liam Hendriks was “not available” Sunday.
“He should be available (Monday),” La Russa said.
The game had an unusual ending when Luis Robert was out attempting to reach third after Jake Burger flied out to left.
“That was a mistake,” La Russa said. “You know I like aggressiveness, but that wasn’t a good play.”
The series had a promising start for the Sox, who won 8-3 Friday after scoring five runs in the eighth inning. But they dropped the final two in the series, both in extra innings.
“That’s a really disappointing game to lose because there were so many things we did to overcome Kopech’s two-thirds, starting with López and Johnny,” La Russa said. “That’s a game we have to win. Have to find a way to win that thing. Did a lot of good things, didn’t do enough.”
NATO chief: Turkey has ‘legitimate concerns’ over terrorism
By JARI TANNER
HELSINKI (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Sunday that Turkey has “legitimate concerns” over terrorism and other issues that need to be taken seriously.
Turkey has accused Finland and Sweden of supporting Kurdish militants and says it will not back the two Nordic nations joining NATO until they change their policies.
Speaking at a joint news conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, Stoltenberg stressed that “no other NATO ally has suffered more terrorist attacks than Turkey” and pointed to its strategic geographic location with neighbors like Iraq and Syria.
“These are legitimate concerns. This is about terrorism, it’s about weapons exports,” Stoltenberg said. “We have to address the security concerns of all allies, including Turkish concerns about the terrorist group PKK.”
He spoke at Finland’s presidential summer residence Kultaranta in western Finland.
After decades of military non-alignment, Russia’s war in Ukraine pushed Finland and Sweden to apply to join NATO in May. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, however, accuses the Nordic nations of supporting Kurdish militants deemed by Turkey to be terrorists and has vetoed their entry into the 30-member alliance.
“When a vital key ally as Turkey raises concerns on terrorism then of course we have to sit down and take them seriously. And that’s exactly what we do,” Stoltenberg said.
The demands from Ankara to Helsinki and Stockholm also include lifting restrictions on arms exports to Turkey and extraditing members of certain Kurdish organizations that are opposed to Erdogan’s government.
In the past weeks, NATO’s chief has been trying to resolve the dispute but he did not disclose Sunday whether any progress has been made.
He was to attend an annual discussion panel in Kultaranta later Sunday together with Finnish and Nordic politicians, foreign and security policy experts and military representatives.
Stoltenberg will visit Sweden on Monday for talks with the Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson.
Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at
