News
Moscow-backed officials try to solidify rule in Ukraine
By DAVID KEYTON and JOHN LEICESTER
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Kremlin-installed officials in occupied southern Ukraine celebrated Russia Day on Sunday and began issuing Russian passports to residents in one city who requested them, as Moscow sought to solidify its rule over captured parts of the country.
At one of the central squares in the city of Kherson, Russian bands played a concert to celebrate Russia Day, the holiday that marks Russia’s emergence as a sovereign state after the collapse of the Soviet Union, according to Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti.
In the neighboring Zaporizhzhia region, Moscow-installed officials raised a Russian flag in Melitopol’s city center.
Ukrainian media reported that few, if any, local residents attended the Russia Day festivities in the two cities.
Also, the Russia-aligned administration in Melitopol started handing out Russian passports to those who applied for Russian citizenship.
RIA Novosti posted video of a Moscow-backed official congratulating new Russian citizens and telling them: “Russia will not go anywhere. We are here for good.”
President Vladimir Putin earlier this year issued a decree fast-tracking Russian citizenship for residents of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. In captured cities in the south and east, Moscow has also introduced the ruble as official currency, aired Russian news broadcasts and taken steps to introduce a Russian school curriculum.
The Kremlin’s administrators in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions have voiced plans to incorporate the areas into Russia, despite protests and signs of an insurgency among local residents.
Russian-installed officials Sunday in Melitopol reported an explosion in a garbage bin near the city’s police headquarters and said two residents were injured.
Another blast was reported at an electrical substation in the city of Berdyansk, which is also under Russian control. The Kremlin-backed administration pronounced it a terrorist attack, and officials said electricity was shut down in parts of the city.
On the battlefield, Russia said it is used missiles to destroy a large depot in western Ukraine that contained anti-tank and air-defense weapons supplied to Kyiv by the U.S. and European countries. It said the attack took place near the city of Chortkiv in the Ternopil region.
Ternopil Gov. Volodymyr Trush said missile strikes Saturday evening on Chortkiv wounded 22 people, including seven women and a 12-year-old boy. Trush said four Russian missiles damaged a military installation and four residential buildings.
Also, heavy fighting continued for control of Sievierodonetsk, an eastern city in Luhansk province with a prewar population of 100,000 that has emerged as central to Russia’s campaign to capture the Donbas, Ukraine’s industrial heartland.
Luhansk Gov. Serhii Haidai said on the Telegram messaging app that Russian forces were shelling a Sievierodonetsk chemical plant where up to 500 civilians, 40 of them children, were holed up.
An official with the pro-Moscow, self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic, Rodion Miroshnik, said 300 to 400 Ukrainian troops also remained inside the plant. He said that efforts were underway to evacuate the civilians but that the troops will be allowed out only if they surrender.
Leonid Pasechnik, head of the Luhansk People’s Republic, said the Ukrainians making their stand in Sievierodonetsk should save themselves the trouble.
“If I were them, I would already make a decision” to surrender, he said. “We will achieve our goal in any case.”
___
Follow AP’s coverage of the Ukraine war at
News
Chicago White Sox injury updates: What’s the latest on catcher Yasmani Grandal and relievers Joe Kelly and Aaron Bummer?
Joe Kelly threw a little more than 20 pitches during a simulated game Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field.
“It’s the best I’ve probably thrown at 10:30 in the morning, velocity-wise,” the Chicago White Sox reliever joked. “But everything else is good. Obviously not as crisp as I wanted it to be, but health-wise, it went great.”
Kelly has been on the injured list since May 26 with a strained left hamstring.
“My next step (is I) want to play as soon as I can,” Kelly said. “We’ll sit down and talk. If it has to be a hitter, Triple-A guy or a big-league guy, it’s all the same for me.”
Asked if he’s ready to come back, Kelly said, “I think so.”
“We’ll sit down and regroup and see where we’re at.” h
The Sox did some shuffling to their bullpen Sunday, placing Aaron Bummer on the 15-day injured list with a left lat strain. It was one of five roster moves announced before the game against the Rangers.
The Sox also optioned pitcher Davis Martin to Triple-A Charlotte, recalled pitcher Tanner Banks, selected the contract of catcher Seby Zavala from Charlotte and designated hitter/outfielder Yermín Mercedes for assignment.
Bummer’s injured list stint is retroactive to Thursday. He is is 0-1 with a 3.06 ERA, 21 strikeouts, one save and nine holds in 20 games. He last pitched Tuesday.
“He didn’t feel quite right and that’s why he got some extra rest,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “When they checked him, they found a little something in his lat which they really think it’s (knocks on wood) 15 days. Make sure he rests it and get some throwing in before he gets back.”
Zavala is back with the Sox after catcher Yasmani Grandal left Saturday’s game with left hamstring tightness.
“We are not putting (Grandal) on the DL because he showed up (Sunday) feeling pretty good,” La Russa said. “We are going to treat him the next couple of days and see how he feels. But I’m glad Seby is here. That protects us.”
Zavala slashed .183/.240/.376 with five homers and 15 RBIs in 37 games with the Sox last season. He has a .282/.396/.535 slash line with 12 doubles, eight home runs, 16 RBIs and 26 runs in 41 games with Charlotte this season.
Mercedes slashed .230/.376/.425 with four homers and 13 RBIs in 25 games with the Knights. He made a splash with the Sox early last season, becoming the first player since at least 1900 to begin a season with eight consecutive hits. He was named the AL Rookie of the Month for April but cooled off and was optioned to Charlotte on July 2.
()
News
Chicago White Sox starter Michael Kopech out after throwing 13 pitches in the 1st inning with right knee discomfort
Chicago White Sox starter Michael Kopech hobbled after throwing a pitch and exited Sunday’s start against the Texas Rangers in the first inning with right knee discomfort.
The training staff checked on Kopech after he threw a strike to the third hitter of the game, Rangers’ Adolis García, making the count 3-2. Kopech threw 13 pitches.
After a discussion, Kopech attempted to throw a warmup pitch, but quickly stopped. He spiked the ball behind the mound and left the game.
Kopech has been one of the top pitchers on the White Sox as he returned to the rotation after spending most of last season as a reliever. He entered Sunday with a 2-2 record and a 1.94 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 10 starts.
His highlights this season include allowing one hit in seven shutout innings against the New York Yankees in Game 2 of a May 22 doubleheader at Yankee Stadium. In that game, Kopech retired the first 17 batters before Rob Brantly broke up the perfect game with a two-out double in the sixth.
He allowed one hit while striking out eight and walking one in six innings in a 4-0 victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Kopech was replaced Sunday by Reynaldo López.
The Sox have been hit hard with injuries all season. Pitchers Lance Lynn (right knee surgery), Vince Velasquez (left groin strain) and Joe Kelly (left hamstring strain), shortstop Tim Anderson (right groin strain) and left fielder Eloy Jiménez (right hamstring tendon tear) are among those currently on the injured list. Lynn is slated to return Tuesday at Detroit.
()
News
Chicago Bears chalk up penalty for too much contact in OTAs to younger players eager to prove themselves: ‘They’re flying around’
With one day remaining in the Chicago Bears’ voluntary offseason program, there’s little question new coach Matt Eberflus has gotten his “HITS” principle across to players.
The hustle — or at least the intensity — in some previous OTAs led to the NFL docking the organization a planned day on the field Tuesday. The Bears were back at it Wednesday at the Walter Payton Center with fewer collisions and less contact than they’ve had in these sessions, which are without full pads.
Safety Jaquan Brisker collided with wide receiver Velus Jones on a play in the flat for a pass breakup, with both players going to the ground, but that was about the only notable contact that teams are supposed to avoid in rules collectively bargained for the purpose of player safety.
The defense was the big winner on the day. Cornerback Jaylon Johnson also had a nice pass breakup (without a collision), and safety DeAndre Houston-Carson intercepted quarterback Justin Fields twice. Eberflus noted that the offense was victorious in Monday’s session — held without media — and said he counted 11 chunk pass plays.
Eberflus said neither he nor the organization was fined by the league. One issue the Bears face: The NFLPA will be on the lookout for potential repeat violations.
The players association had a representative at an OTA in May, when sessions were too physical. The Bears were warned, and when video of subsequent OTAs showed similar issues, the NFL forced them to cancel Tuesday’s session.
Future penalties could be more severe — the team could lose minicamp dates. In some instances draft picks have been stripped.
“Hustle can be there and it is, and you can see that,” Eberflus said. “You guys were at practice. They run on offense. They run on defense. Man, we run.
“But the intensity part. The focus part of intensity can be there but not the physical part until we get the pads. Once we get the pads on in training camp, that’s when we’re going to focus on how we play the intensity piece. That cannot be done this time of year.
“We’re excited where we are with that. There’s guys, they’re flying around, they’re really moving to the ball. It looks fast to me.”
Third-year tight end Cole Kmet said a significantly younger roster with a lot of new faces eager to impress a new front office and coaching staff has created more vigorous sessions at a time when more veteran and established programs don’t have the foot on the gas pedal.
“We’re going 100% and you’re being asked to go 100% and you want to show out for a new staff,” Kmet said. “You have young guys and guys like me that want to stick around here and be around here. … And I think it’s a balance.
“As players … we’ve got to learn as a group how to practice correctly and take care of each other and keep guys off the ground. And practice in a way that’s beneficial for everybody, where we’re able to go 100% full effort, which you can do in these things, but still keep everybody safe and everybody off the ground.
“I think since Day 1 … it’s just been night and day with how we’ve been practicing.”
Left guard Cody Whitehair said it’s difficult to go full speed as a lineman in practice when not wearing pads.
“But this team is young and we need that intense practice and expectation from the group,” he said. “We do have a lot of young guys and the expectations are high, so you’ve got to expect an intense practice. I feel like the guys have really worked hard and have gotten a lot out of it.”
Despite the penalty, the players have a pretty good understanding of what coaches will expect at training camp, when legitimate football evaluation begins.
“When we get pads on, it’s going to be full go,” said Kmet, who used his unplanned day off Tuesday to play golf. “We’re going to be going at it, and it’s going to be good for everybody. We’re building up to that right now.
“We’re getting this break here soon. It’s going to be on everybody to take care of their bodies during this time and make sure they’re staying in shape and ready to roll when Day 1 comes around.”
()
Moscow-backed officials try to solidify rule in Ukraine
Chicago White Sox injury updates: What’s the latest on catcher Yasmani Grandal and relievers Joe Kelly and Aaron Bummer?
Number of Shiba Inu (SHIB) Active Addresses Surge by 44% as per WhaleStats
Bitcoin (BTC) Perpetual Contract Price Analysis: June 13
Chicago White Sox starter Michael Kopech out after throwing 13 pitches in the 1st inning with right knee discomfort
Chicago Bears chalk up penalty for too much contact in OTAs to younger players eager to prove themselves: ‘They’re flying around’
Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis: June 13
Chicago White Sox starter Michael Kopech out after throwing 13 pitches in the 1st inning with an apparent injury
Edward Snowden Emphasized Importance of Privacy in Crypto Sector
Jan. 6 panelists: Enough evidence uncovered to indict Trump
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News6 days ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Finance4 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
News4 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line