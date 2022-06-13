News
NATO chief: Turkey has ‘legitimate concerns’ over terrorism
By JARI TANNER
HELSINKI (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Sunday that Turkey has “legitimate concerns” over terrorism and other issues that need to be taken seriously.
Turkey has accused Finland and Sweden of supporting Kurdish militants and says it will not back the two Nordic nations joining NATO until they change their policies.
Speaking at a joint news conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, Stoltenberg stressed that “no other NATO ally has suffered more terrorist attacks than Turkey” and pointed to its strategic geographic location with neighbors like Iraq and Syria.
“These are legitimate concerns. This is about terrorism, it’s about weapons exports,” Stoltenberg said. “We have to address the security concerns of all allies, including Turkish concerns about the terrorist group PKK.”
He spoke at Finland’s presidential summer residence Kultaranta in western Finland.
After decades of military non-alignment, Russia’s war in Ukraine pushed Finland and Sweden to apply to join NATO in May. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, however, accuses the Nordic nations of supporting Kurdish militants deemed by Turkey to be terrorists and has vetoed their entry into the 30-member alliance.
“When a vital key ally as Turkey raises concerns on terrorism then of course we have to sit down and take them seriously. And that’s exactly what we do,” Stoltenberg said.
The demands from Ankara to Helsinki and Stockholm also include lifting restrictions on arms exports to Turkey and extraditing members of certain Kurdish organizations that are opposed to Erdogan’s government.
In the past weeks, NATO’s chief has been trying to resolve the dispute but he did not disclose Sunday whether any progress has been made.
He was to attend an annual discussion panel in Kultaranta later Sunday together with Finnish and Nordic politicians, foreign and security policy experts and military representatives.
Stoltenberg will visit Sweden on Monday for talks with the Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson.
___
Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at
News
Tony Awards start with a jolt of Ariana DeBose electricity
By MARK KENNEDY
NEW YORK (AP) — Host Ariana DeBose kicked off the Tony Awards on Sunday in a sparkling white jumpsuit and wide-brimmed hat, dancing and singing to the song “This Is Your Round of Applause,” which mashed up shards of musical theater favorites, like “Chicago, “The Wiz,” “Evita,” “Rent,” “Hair,” “Cabaret,” “Hairspray” and “West Side Story,” the movie remake for which she recently won an Oscar.
Still panting while welcoming viewers, she told the crowd that this was the season “Broadway got it’s groove back.”
Jesse Tyler Ferguson won the first acting Tony for best featured actor in a play for his work in the revival of “Take Me Out.” Ferguson, a five-time Emmy-nominated star of TV’s “Modern Family,” has had previous roles on Broadway, including “On the Town,” “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” and “Fully Committed.” This was his first Tony.
“Mom, Dad, thank you for letting me move to New York when I was 17,” said Ferguson, who also thanked his understudy and his husband.
The season was marked by the embrace of seven Black playwrights, from contemporary writers like Dominique Morisseau, Keenan Scott II and Antoinette Nwandu, to underappreciated historical playwrights like Alice Childress and Ntozake Shange. DeBose said Broadway was more representative.
DeBose celebrated the Black voices and onstage talent — as well as noting that two Broadway theaters were being renamed for Black icons James Earl Jones and Lena Horne — saying that The Great White Way was now a nickname “as opposed to a how-to guide.”
DeBose also hailed the heroic efforts of understudies, swings and standbys to keep shows going throughout pandemic spikes, noting that she and many other Tony nominees had once been unheralded understudies and swings.
Earlier, Darren Criss and Julianne Hough kicked off the four-hour awards, handing out mostly design awards. Criss opened the telecast with the original song, “Set the Stage,” as he and Hough energetically danced up ladders, on laundry hampers and in sliding theater seats to celebrate the artists who keep theater alive.
The first award of the night — for best score — went to “Six: The Musical,” with music and lyrics by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss. Marlow became the first out nonbinary composer-lyricist to win a Tony. “Six: The Musical” also picked up the award for best costumes for a musical.
The revival of “Company” nabbed best scenic design for a musical. Best orchestrations went to “Girl From the North Country.” “The Lehman Trilogy” won for best scenic design of a play and lighting design of a play.
“The Skin of Our Teeth” won best costumes for a play, “MJ” won for choreography, best lighting of a musical and sound design of a musical, while “Dana H.” won for sound design of a play.
The season — with 34 new productions — represents a full return to theaters after nearly two years of a pandemic-mandated shutdown. At the last Tonys nine months ago, the winners were pulled from just 18 eligible plays and musicals, and many of the competitive categories were depleted.
The telecast will have performances from this year’s Tony Award-nominated musicals, including “A Strange Loop,” “Company,” “Girl from the North Country,” “MJ,” “Mr. Saturday Night,” “Music Man,” “Paradise Square” and “Six.” The original cast members of the 2007 Tony-winning musical “Spring Awakening” will also reteam and perform.
Stephen Sondheim, the iconic composer who died in late 2021, will be honored in a special segment by Bernadette Peters singing his song “Children Will Listen.” Angela Lansbury, who was honored with a lifetime achievement Tony, wasn’t present so her “Sweeney Todd” co-star Len Cariou accepted on her behalf.
“A Strange Loop,” a theater meta-journey about a playwright writing a musical, goes into the show with a leading 11 Tony nominations. Right behind with 10 nominations each is “MJ,” a bio musical of the King of Pop stuffed with his biggest hits, and “Paradise Square,” a musical about Irish immigrants and Black Americans jostling to survive in New York City around the time of the Civil War.
The best actress in a musical frontrunners are Sharon D Clarke from the revival of “Caroline, or Change” and Joaquina Kalukango of “Paradise Square.” The best actor in a musical may come down to Jaquel Spivey from “A Strange Loop” versus Myles Frost as the King of Pop in “MJ the Musical.”
“The Lehman Trilogy,” Stefano Massini’s play spanning 150 years about what led to the collapse of financial giant Lehman Brothers, is the leading best new play contender, while David Morse in a revival of Paula Vogel’s “How I Learned to Drive” is the leading contender as best actor in a play. His co-star, Mary-Louise Parker, could become the first actor to receive consecutive Tonys for best actress in a play.
___
Mark Kennedy is at
News
Chicago Cubs’ rotation injuries present opportunities and challenges for young pitchers: ‘That’s how you become a big leaguer’
Manager David Ross needed few words to describe the state of the Chicago Cubs rotation.
“Short would be a good word,” Ross said Sunday after the Cubs’ 18-4 loss to the New York Yankees.
Besieged by injuries to veteran starters, there are opportunities for others to step up in their absence. Over the weekend, left-hander Wade Miley (left shoulder strain) and right-hander Marcus Stroman (right shoulder inflammation) joined left-hander Drew Smyly (right oblique strain) on the 15-day injured list. Those two moves came while right-hander Kyle Hendricks, slated to start Tuesday, is coming back from a dead arm/fatigue and hasn’t started since June 1.
Those injuries and uncertain timelines to return mean chances for pitchers such as Matt Swarmer and Keegan Thompson to show they deserve a short-term spot in the rotation and long-term considerations as big-league starters.
But don’t expect their respective starts against the Yankees to be part of their highlight reels.
After posting consecutive starts of six innings and one earned run, Swarmer got tagged for six home runs, all solo shots, Saturday to become the first Cubs pitcher to give up that many homers in a game since 1901.
Meanwhile, Thompson couldn’t get out of the first inning for the shortest start of his young big-league career. He gave up five runs (three earned) and walked three. Thompson’s ⅔ innings Sunday represents the shortest start by a Cubs pitcher since Jaime Garcia lasted ⅓ innings on Sept. 8, 2018, at Washington.
“We can’t be putting guys on base,” Ross said after the loss. “A high-run scoring environment here. Their lineup does a lot of damage. We’ve got to stay away from free passes.”
For only the eighth time in franchise history, the Cubs have recorded multiple games with 18 or more runs allowed in a season. They also did it three times in 1975 and twice in 2010, 1999, 1977, 1974, 1957 and 1922. The Cubs surrendered 18 runs Sunday at the Yankees and 20 runs May 26 at the Cincinnati Reds.
For Swarmer and Thompson, getting beat up by the best team in baseball is a good time to toss out those starts and refocus on getting locked in. The Cubs will learn how well they can bounce back after rough starts.
Thompson’s recent performance is slightly more concerning after his struggles Tuesday in Baltimore (seven runs in three innings). However, the Cubs need to figure out what they have internally among their starting pitchers. Figuring out whether Thompson ultimately is a better fit in the rotation or bullpen is part of the process in this rebuilding season. And the Cubs need more consistency from left-hander Justin Steele, who makes his next start Monday at Wrigley Field.
“It’s all about getting opportunities and unfortunately things happen at this level — guys get hurt and guys have to come in and get their opportunity and make the most of it,” Ross said. “That’s how you become a big leaguer.”
The Cubs, who have lost five straight, are in a stretch of 17 consecutive games. They don’t have another scheduled off day until June 27. The soonest Stroman can return is June 22 while Miley is eligible June 26. However, their timeline remains unclear, and Miley is expected to undergo further testing Monday. Expecting either pitcher to came back as soon as he’s allowed seems unrealistic.
Alec Mills is an option for spot starts in their absence, but Ross used him twice over the weekend, including 46 pitches in 3⅓ innings Sunday, and likely won’t be ready for Wednesday when the Cubs need a starter.
Rookie right-hander Caleb Kilian, currently at Triple-A Iowa, will likely be called up to make at least one start sometime in the next two weeks. Since he was optioned, Kilian must stay in the minors at least 15 days, barring a big-league IL move that allows an earlier recall. It puts the Cubs’ next road trip in play for Kilian.
The Cubs bullpen generally has pitched well, but the rotation could quickly get stressed by the three injuries and ineffective starts. It’s unclear how much of an abnormal, uncertain offseason because of the 99-day lockout is impacting starting pitchers’ health.
“These are the kind of things we think about all day long, like, is it random?” team President Jed Hoyer said Saturday. “Are we doing something wrong? Is it because of the short spring training? I think those are all good questions.
“We have to figure it out. Some are random like Seiya (Suzuki’s), but whether it’s Smyly with soft tissue or Miley’s shoulder, we need to get to the bottom of that.”
In the meantime, the Cubs have to get through it with who they have inside the organization.
()
News
Mets rotation already looks more complete; Eduardo Escobar enjoying hot streak
ANAHEIM — The days of using spot starters are finally behind the Mets.
Thanks to the return of Tylor Megill, the Mets rotation already looks more complete, and that’s with Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer still sitting on the injured list.
On Tuesday, for the first time in two weeks, the Mets will finally play a game at Citi Field again. They open a seven-game home stand beginning with three against the Brewers and four against the Marlins before going back on the road to Houston and Miami.
Chris Bassitt will take the hill on Tuesday against Milwaukee, followed by David Peterson on Wednesday and Megill on Thursday to close out the series.
Mets manager Buck Showalter said he wanted to give his starters an extra day of rest following their 11-day road trip on the west coast, giving them the opportunity to readjust to the eastern time zone. It also allows David Peterson to jump back into the rotation.
Peterson (3-0, 3.00 ERA) figures to remain in the starting five until Scherzer or deGrom return.
FOGO POWER
Eduardo Escboar is on a five-game hitting streak, batting .450 with five runs, three doubles, a triple, a home run, and six RBI in that span. Over his last 18 games, Escobar—the Fogo de Chao fanatic—is batting .33 with 12 runs, seven doubles, a triple, three home runs, 15 RBI and a .898 OPS.
“Another testament to trusting him,” said Showalter of Escobar. “Guys, when they get into their early 30s, they know what’s right and wrong.”
Showalter said he debated taking Escobar out of the lineup in the late-innings of the Mets’ blowout loss to the Angels on Saturday, but the skipper didn’t want to mess with his good timing at the plate.
Against lefties in particular, the switch-hitting Escobar is slashing .328/.362/.641. His production over the past few weeks has helped the Mets keep their first-place lead over the NL East, but his leadership in the clubhouse also goes a long way. J.D. Davis, Pete Alonso and Brandon Nimmo all said Escobar’s hot streak has been fun to watch because they understand how hard he works behind the scenes.
“I watch his mentality and the work he puts in,” Showalter said. “He’s been the same guy every day. Eddy could be 0-for-20 and he’s still the same guy. That’s not easy to do.”
HOLDERMAN TO THE IL
Mets reliever Colin Holderman was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder impingement. The right-hander said he isn’t too concerned about the injury because he caught it early. Former Met Dellin Betances, on the other hand, was forced to miss a couple of months on the IL with the same injury. But Holderman believes he can return after a minimum stay on the shelf.
Holderman was terrific across his first nine relief appearances for the Mets this season, posting a 0.82 ERA with 14 strikeouts in 11 innings. He said he first felt his shoulder impingement during his most recent outing against the Padres, when he walked three batters and allowed three earned runs while making just one out.
()
NATO chief: Turkey has ‘legitimate concerns’ over terrorism
Tony Awards start with a jolt of Ariana DeBose electricity
Chicago Cubs’ rotation injuries present opportunities and challenges for young pitchers: ‘That’s how you become a big leaguer’
Criminal Defense Attorney – The History
Mets rotation already looks more complete; Eduardo Escobar enjoying hot streak
Chicago Cubs’ rotation injuries present opportunities and challenges: ‘That’s how you become a big leaguer’
Eyeing returns to the majors, Jake Faria, Hunter Wood lead Saints past Red Wings
Tony Awards begin with non-acting honors handed out in NYC
Column: Tony La Russa isn’t worried about Chicago White Sox fan discontent — he’ll ignore it like he did in his 1st South Side stint
Kyle Higashioka leads Yankees’ homer barrage in latest lopsided win
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News6 days ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Finance4 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
News4 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line