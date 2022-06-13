Blockchain
NFT Metaverse Pastel World Pushing Art and Tech Boundaries Despite Bear Market
Web3 venture Krew Studios has released further details about its much-hyped NFT avatar project Pastel World, both in a lengthy Twitter thread and freshly-updated litepaper.
The startup, which was behind the smash-hit NFT collection MASKS from actor/artist Jordi Mollà, describes Pastel World as the “most ambitious project released by the Krew Universe to date,” one whose multi-chain model will “pave the way for future collaborations” with emerging crypto communities.
Manga Meets Metaverse
Pastel World is the brainchild of singer-songwriter JVCKJ, formerly one half of multi-platinum pop pair Jack & Jack, and London-based illustrator Uriah Barrett-Thomas. An NFT/PFP collection in the mould of CryptoPunks, but with more utility, the series features authentic manga art and follows a fantastical storyline which ostensibly doubles as the project’s roadmap.
In a nutshell, each tokenized avatar is a “Prophet” journeying through space and time equipped only with a magical backpack, an enchanted item that must be nurtured to ensure survival in Pastel World. In due course, the metadata for each NFT will refresh, causing a gem to appear on Prophets’ backpacks – a precious stone that determines which ‘zone’ each character must inhabit. Moreover, each customizable element of the NFTs will play a part in the continued narrative.
To quote the aforementioned tweet thread, “The creativity that infuses the lore filters down to the planetary environment, divided into painstakingly mapped zones such as Cloud9, Fairy Kingdom, and The Grounded where the undead roam.”
Although Pastel World came about as a result of the aforementioned artistic collaboration, Krew Studios has been heavily involved in the creative and technical process via its web3 launch studio, Krew Labs. The company’s eponymous creative agency will also handle marketing and community management going forward.
“Anyone can create 10,000 PFPs and slap a theme on top, but it takes skill to craft an entire universe around an NFT collection,” says Rambino, Krew Studios’ co-founder. “One of the things that impressed us most about Pastel World was the lore.”
In all, 8,800 Pastel World NFTs have been minted on Ethereum and the team intends to pursue various integrations with other web3 communities, including those that have been incubated by the platform’s launchpad, Krew Universe.
With the upcoming introduction of special traits and accessories concealed in Prophets’ backpacks, and the evolution of the planet’s various zones, it is thought that Pastel World will transition into a full-blown metaverse.
Staying Bullish in a Bear Market
Like several other projects in the web3 space, Krew Studios is at pains to stress that it’s business as usual despite bearish market sentiment. The recent downturn has seen a sharp decline in NFT floor prices, with the industry still struggling to shrug off the reputational damage it suffered as a result of Terra’s spectacular crash.
In fairness, Krew’s optimism for the success of Pastel World isn’t delusory. As well as leveraging the talent and profile of both JVCKJ and Barrett-Thomas, the company is banking on its considerable production experience: prior to switching its attention to web3 in 2021, Krew Studios had worked on projects for clients such as Universal Music, Boohoo and Epic Records.
Over the past year, the studio has expanded its team to ensure it possesses the necessary experience to make a mark in web3. In-house creatives include experts in blockchain, digital art and gaming, while an experienced advisory team has been brought on board to help guide promising NFT artists and brands determined to make a splash in the crypto world.
In the near term, Krew’s goal with Pastel World is to nurture a passionate and engaged community of token-holders and traders, the better to cement the project’s status in the growing metaverse economy. The firm is also building infrastructure for upcoming web3 ventures and creating a private club for art collectors, Mask World, featuring curated NFTs.
Ether Drops Below $1,400, Pummeled By US Inflation And Difficulty Bomb Setback
Ether fell to its lowest level in more than a year as altcoins took a greater beating. The second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization recently traded for approximately $1,450, a decline of more than 15 percent since the weekend.
At the time of writing, Ethereum is trading at $1,327.40, a decrease of 26.5 percent over the previous week. Monday’s Coingecko statistics shows that ETH has lost over $200 in the last 24 hours and over $500 in the last week.
Ether Market Cap Sheds $38 Billion In Three Days
Throughout most of the last 30 days, the price of ether hovered around $1,800. The second part of the week was a miserable one for Ethereum, with its market capitalization falling by almost $38 billion in the last three days.
Suggested Reading | Bitcoin Takes A Beating At $27K As Crypto Economy Settles Just Above $1 Trillion
The overall market capitalization of cryptocurrencies has been trading in a downward trajectory for the past month and is currently supported at $1.17 trillion.
The cryptocurrency market lost more than $100 billion over the weekend after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen offered a gloomy crypto forecast.
Friday, crypto prices fell in tandem with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, both of which were down 2.9% and 3.5%, respectively. Next week’s two-day Federal Reserve meeting is anticipated to result in additional interest rate increases.
The losses of cryptocurrencies mirrored those of the equities markets, which dropped on Friday after the latest Consumer Price Index increased to 8.6 percent yearly, a more than 40-year high that showed rising prices will persist for some time.
ETH total market cap at $161 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com
Suggested Reading | Dogecoin Mining Revenue Massively Fell In Past 12 Months
‘Difficulty Bomb’ Drags Down ETH
The announcement that core developers have delayed the implementation of the so-called “difficulty bomb” resulted in a further decline of about 8.0 percent for Ethereum on Saturday, following a decline of roughly 7.0 percent on Friday.
Despite this week’s successful deployment of the merging on the Ropsten Testnet, Ethereum developers have opted to delay the bomb.
The Ethereum difficulty bomb is a unique piece of code that makes it significantly more difficult for miners to validate transactions on the blockchain and earn a reward via the proof-of-work consensus mechanism.
It has been incorporated into Ethereum in order to gradually eliminate mining on the chain as it switches to PoS.
According to technical indicators, the Ethereum price is exhibiting a falling triangle pattern, which might result in a near-term decline to as low as $1,200.
Featured image from Chemistry World, chart from TradingView.com
Crypto Markets Lose $100 Billion As Bitcoin Drops Below $26K
The broader crypto markets have been particularly shaken up in the previous 24 hours, with Bitcoin falling below the $26,000 threshold once more. Bitcoin is currently selling at $25,168.94, down 16% in the last week, according to statistics from Coingecko published on Monday.
As Bitcoin fell to its lowest level since late 2020, the entire cryptocurrency market is feeling the squeeze of recession fears, which could deter investors from placing riskier wagers.
Suggested Reading | Bitcoin Takes A Beating At $27K As Crypto Economy Settles Just Above $1 Trillion
However, alternative coins are affected far as severely. Ethereum, for instance, has fallen below $1,500, down 70 percent from its all-time high of over $4,900 in November 2021. In the past 24 hours, Dogecoin, TRON, and Avalanche all witnessed double-digit losses.
The overall market capitalization of cryptocurrencies has been trading in a declining channel for the past month and is currently supported at $1.17 trillion.
The crypto market has become increasingly tied to traditional equity markets in recent months (CNBC).
$100-B Wiped Out From Crypto Market
The cryptocurrency market lost more than $100 billion over the weekend after United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen offered a gloomy crypto warning.
The market valuation of Bitcoin has decreased to $520 billion. The silver lining for BTC bulls is that their control over alternative cryptocurrencies has increased to about 48 percent.
After a few brief and fruitless bids to surpass $32,000 in the last seven days, the world’s largest cryptocurrency began to progressively lose value. Bitcoin’s last rejection at this level sent its price down to $30,000, where it remained for several days.
BTC total market cap at $498 billion on the weekend chart | Source: TradingView.com
Rich Blake of the cryptocurrency startup Uphold says:
“Crypto appears to be losing the ideal opportunity to illustrate its forgotten function as a hedge against inflation.”
Inflation Jitters And Bitcoin’s Volatility
Inflation estimates for the United States, 8.6 percent, were announced late Friday. The four-decade record increased Bitcoin’s volatility, resulting in today’s plunge to the $25,000 mark.
In recent months, the crypto market has become increasingly connected with traditional equity markets. The Nasdaq, which focuses on technology, was down 3.5%, while the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average were down more than 2.5%.
Suggested Reading | Dogecoin Mining Revenue Massively Fell In Past 12 Months
Next week’s two-day meeting of the US Federal Reserve is anticipated to result in a further increase in interest rates. This week, Yellen also cautioned against putting cryptocurrency in 401(k) plans, adding to the gloomy sentiment.
Last week, the central banks of Australia and Canada, where inflation has also intensified, raised their rates by approximately 50 basis points, while the European Central Bank announced it would cease asset purchases and begin rate hikes later this summer.
Featured image from Reynolds and Reynolds, chart from TradingView.com
Ethereum Takes Major Hit, Can The Bulls Protect More Losses
Ethereum tumbled below the $1,500 support against the US Dollar. ETH must stay above $1,300 to avoid a drop towards $1,120 or even $1,000.
- Ethereum declined over 20% and traded below the $1,500 support.
- The price is now trading below $1,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $1,420 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair might start a recovery wave if there is a clear move above the $1,425 resistance.
Ethereum Price Declines Heavily
Ethereum failed to start a fresh increase above the $1,800 resistance. There was a sharp bearish reaction below the $1,720 and $1,700 support levels.
The bears gained strength and pushed the price below the $1,500 support level. It declined over 20% and broke the $1,420 support. A low is formed near $1,304 and the price settled below the 100 hourly simple moving average.
It is now consolidating losses above the $1,300 level. Ether already tested the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $1,544 swing high to $1,304 low.
On the upside, an initial resistance is near the $1,380 level. The first major resistance is near the $1,400 and $1,420 levels. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $1,420 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. The trend line is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $1,544 swing high to $1,304 low.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
The next major resistance is near the $1,500 level. A clear move above the $1,500 resistance might start a strong increase. The next major resistance is near the $1,700 level.
More Losses in ETH?
If ethereum fails to rise above the $1,420 resistance, it could continue to move down. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,320 zone.
The next major support is near the $1,300 level. A clear move and break below the $1,300 support could start another decline. In the stated case, the price could slide towards the $1,200 support zone in the near term or even $1,150.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now losing momentum in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now just near the 30 level.
Major Support Level – $1,300
Major Resistance Level – $1,420
