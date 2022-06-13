News
Orioles avoid bullpen collapse, slug their way past Royals in 10-7 win to split four-game series
There was a hint of a smile as Anthony Santander rounded first base, and it wouldn’t be the last one the Orioles would flash Sunday at Kauffman Stadium. The ball had leaped off Santander’s bat, flying an estimated 455 feet and ending with a splash into the fountain beyond the right-center fence.
The emphatic crack of the bat was an early indication of what was to come for Baltimore in the series finale against the Kansas City Royals, breaking out at the plate to even the four-game series at two games apiece. After Santander’s blast, a four-run second inning continued the offensive eruption in a 10-7 victory before a flight to Toronto.
So frequently this season, the bullpen has held a game in check after a spotty performance from a starter. The reverse happened Sunday, with five of the six Kansas City earned runs coming off relievers, although the offense pushed the contest far enough out of reach to weather the Royals’ comeback attempt.
Royals right-hander Brad Keller was chased after just 1 2/3 innings, as he allowed long balls to Ryan Mountcastle and Rougned Odor before singles from Cedric Mullins and Austin Hays brought another two runners home. That early flurry of action allowed for a smooth afternoon for right-hander Dean Kremer, who made his second start of the season for Baltimore (26-35).
Kremer still isn’t fully built up but he pushed deeper than last week’s start, when he lasted 4 1/3 innings in a loss to the Cleveland Guardians. In that outing, a changeup left over the zone was his lone mistake, resulting in a three-run bomb in the first inning. Manager Brandon Hyde wanted Kremer to avoid the big inning, and that’s what he did best Sunday — allowing four hits and two runs (one earned) while striking out two and walking two to lower his ERA to 3.86.
Kremer would’ve escaped unscathed had shortstop Richie Martin not rushed a potential double-play throw. With Bobby Witt Jr. on first, Martin’s throw sailed wide of the bag and wound up in right field, and Witt, selected No. 2 overall after Adley Rutschman in the 2018 draft, blazed around the bases to get Kansas City on the board.
Then, with left-hander Keegan Akin in as relief, Hunter Dozier launched a two-run homer. And an inning later, Akin gave up a solo shot to Michael A. Taylor. Akin, pitching for the first time since June 4, had given up two homers in 35 2/3 innings this season before the three he allowed in two innings Sunday, with Witt joining the barrage.
Right-hander Bryan Baker allowed two more runs before right-hander Félix Bautista ended a two-run eighth. It was a frustrating sequence for Hyde, who watched as his bullpen twice allowed a seven-run lead shrink to uncomfortable margins. He needed to turn to left-hander Cionel Pérez for a save — an almost unthinkable necessity when the Orioles led 7-0 in the sixth inning and 10-3 in the seventh.
But the early firepower from Santander — coupled with the late add-ons — created enough cushion, one that covered for a shaky bullpen to split the four-game series.
Finding his footing
The error from Martin in the sixth inning momentarily marred his day, setting the Royals up for a three-run frame. But in the top of the seventh, Martin made amends with a blast to the left-center wall for his second triple of the game.
That knock scored two runs, and Mullins — the last Oriole to hit two triples in a game in September 2020 — plated Martin moments later with a base hit.
Martin has been in the organization since the Orioles selected him in the 2018 Rule 5 draft. The former first-round pick played 120 games in 2019 and 37 in 2021, and he received a call-up to join Baltimore on Friday night.
This year has been his best yet at the minor league level, batting .294 for Triple-A Norfolk. And through two games, Martin has continued that success at the dish, going 4-for-9 between the two games. His defensive versatility offers much of what the Orioles liked about Chris Owings, although there’s the potential for more offensive upside.
Around the horn
>> The Orioles placed Owings on unconditional release waivers, ending his time with the team. Owings struggled at the plate for Baltimore, hitting .107 before he was designated for assignment last week. The veteran offered more defensively, with the utility ability to play in the outfield or in the middle of the infield.
>> The Orioles signed shortstop Chris Givin to a minor league contract, adding organizational depth and assigning the 25-year-old to Double-A Bowie. Givin had been released by the Double-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres on May 31 after hitting .239 in 29 games.
()
News
Yankees rout Cubs, 18-4, to sweep series
Matt Carpenter got a chance to play Sunday when Gleyber Torres came down with a stomach illness. Like he did when he arrived at the visitors clubhouse in Tampa after signing with the Yankees and was rushed into the lineup, the veteran infielder made the most of the opportunity. He had three hits, including two home runs, and drove in seven runs in the Yankees 18-4 blowout of the Cubs at the Stadium.
The Yankees (43-16) have won four straight and 11 of their last 12 games. It was the seventh time they have swept a series having already assured their 15th series win with Saturday night’s win. The Yankees maintain the best record in the major leagues.
The Bombers showed off their major-league leading offense Sunday. They scored a season-high 18 runs on a season-high 17 hits, including four home runs.
Carpenter, who played in the field for the first time since joining the Yankees May 26, hit a 403-foot three-run shot in the second inning off Daniel Norris. He had a two-run, 399-foot shot in the sixth off Alec Mills. In 23 at-bats, Carpenter has seven hits and six of them are home runs. He is the second player since 1900 to have six home runs in the first seven hits with a team. Trevor Story also did it in 2017 with the Rockies.
Carpenter also had a ground ball double Sunday and a bunt single coming into the game.
After needing 13 innings to beat them Friday night in a 2-1 game, the Yankees rolled on to score 26 runs over the next two. They hit 11 home runs, a season-high six Saturday night and then got two from Carpenter and Kyle Higashioka homered twice, his first of the season, in Sunday’s blow out. They lead the majors in home runs with 97 home runs. No other team has broken the 85-homer mark yet this season.
Higashioka, who hit 10 home runs last season, went 100 plate appearances (89 at-bats) without a homer this season. His second home came with first baseman Frank Schwindel pitching, on a 35.1 mile an hour lobbed ball. The catcher was also not in the original lineup Sunday morning, ceding time to Jose Trevino, who has been hitting .440 with five home runs in his last 18 games. Trevino was scratched with a back issue.
They allowed just five runs over 31 innings, having posted a shutout on Saturday. Through 60 games, the Yankees pitching staff has allowed a major-league best 180 runs. They are the only staff in the big leagues to allow fewer than 200 runs at this point.
Sunday, Jameson Taillon gave the Yankees five innings. He scattered seven hits and walked one. He struck out five. Manny Banuelos allowed a run in three innings of work.
()
News
Twins bats silenced in 6-0 loss to Rays
Cole Sands was his own worst enemy on Sunday.
Making his third major league start, the Twins right-hander was tagged for five runs on five hits and a walk in 4⅔ innings in a 6-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays at Target Field but it wasn’t his pitching that got him into trouble early.
And he certainly didn’t get any help from the Twins’ offense, which was handcuffed by Tampa Bay left-hander Jeffrey Springs for 5⅓ innings as Minnesota fell short in its attempt to wrap up its fifth series sweep this season in front of 25,350.
Sands (0-3) wasn’t perfect, but his day could have gone better if not for a few miscues on the mound and as a defender. Only two of the Rays’ runs were scored by baserunners who reached on hits, and Sands made a costly throwing error in Tampa Bay’s two-run fourth inning.
The Rays scored their first run on a grounder up the middle by Ji-Man Choi, which Sands got a glove on but only enough to slow it down. Choi reached first easily and Brett Philips, who started the inning with a walk, scored to make it 1-0 in the third inning.
Tampa Bay added two runs in the fourth inning after Sands hit leadoff batter Randy Arozarena in the back. The Rays left fielder then stole second and moved to third after Sands fielded a grounder by Kevin Kiermaier and tried to get Arozarena at second. Instead, his throw sailed into center field and Arozarena advanced and Kerimaier reached on a fielder’s choice.
Next batter Taylor Walls grounded to first against a drawn-in infield and Jose Miranda threw home to stop the run. But his throw was high and catcher Ryan Jeffers couldn’t tag Arozarena. Walls later scored on a two-out single to left by No. 9 hitter Vidal Brujan to make it 3-0 in the fourth.
Meanwhile, Springs was mowing down Twins batters. He allowed only two hits and faced 18 batters in five innings before he issued a one-out walk to Carlos Correa and was replaced by right-hander Matt Whisler. Springs (2-1) allowed just two hits and walked two while fanning five.
The Rays added two runs off Sands in the fifth. Leadoff hitter Manuel Margot started with a double and scored on a two-out double by Arozarena — who then stole third and scored on Kiermaier’s single to left to make it 5-0.
Kevin Kiermaier hit a leadoff home run off Tyler Duffey to start the eighth for a 6-0 lead.
News
Gophers net offensive lineman from Indiana in 2023 recruiting class
The Gophers football program received the weekend’s second commitment for the 2023 recruiting class on Sunday.
De’Eric Mister, a 6-foot-7, 285-pound offensive tackle from Gary, Ind., pledged to Minnesota during the U’s “Summer Splash” official visit weekend. Maple Grove tight end Sam Peters was the first commit on Friday.
“After a great official visit, I’ve decided to be 100% percent committed to the University of Minnesota,” Mister wrote on social media.
Mister had one other scholarship offer from a Power Five program in Kentucky. His other listed offers are Ball State, Central Michigan and Illinois State, per rivals.
Minnesota has 11 total commitments for next year’s class, including four offensive linemen.
