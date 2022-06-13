Orioles avoid bullpen collapse, slug their way past Royals in 10-7 win to split four-game series

There was a hint of a smile as Anthony Santander rounded first base, and it wouldn’t be the last one the Orioles would flash Sunday at Kauffman Stadium. The ball had leaped off Santander’s bat, flying an estimated 455 feet and ending with a splash into the fountain beyond the right-center fence.

The emphatic crack of the bat was an early indication of what was to come for Baltimore in the series finale against the Kansas City Royals, breaking out at the plate to even the four-game series at two games apiece. After Santander’s blast, a four-run second inning continued the offensive eruption in a 10-7 victory before a flight to Toronto.

So frequently this season, the bullpen has held a game in check after a spotty performance from a starter. The reverse happened Sunday, with five of the six Kansas City earned runs coming off relievers, although the offense pushed the contest far enough out of reach to weather the Royals’ comeback attempt.

Royals right-hander Brad Keller was chased after just 1 2/3 innings, as he allowed long balls to Ryan Mountcastle and Rougned Odor before singles from Cedric Mullins and Austin Hays brought another two runners home. That early flurry of action allowed for a smooth afternoon for right-hander Dean Kremer, who made his second start of the season for Baltimore (26-35).

Kremer still isn’t fully built up but he pushed deeper than last week’s start, when he lasted 4 1/3 innings in a loss to the Cleveland Guardians. In that outing, a changeup left over the zone was his lone mistake, resulting in a three-run bomb in the first inning. Manager Brandon Hyde wanted Kremer to avoid the big inning, and that’s what he did best Sunday — allowing four hits and two runs (one earned) while striking out two and walking two to lower his ERA to 3.86.

Kremer would’ve escaped unscathed had shortstop Richie Martin not rushed a potential double-play throw. With Bobby Witt Jr. on first, Martin’s throw sailed wide of the bag and wound up in right field, and Witt, selected No. 2 overall after Adley Rutschman in the 2018 draft, blazed around the bases to get Kansas City on the board.

Then, with left-hander Keegan Akin in as relief, Hunter Dozier launched a two-run homer. And an inning later, Akin gave up a solo shot to Michael A. Taylor. Akin, pitching for the first time since June 4, had given up two homers in 35 2/3 innings this season before the three he allowed in two innings Sunday, with Witt joining the barrage.

Right-hander Bryan Baker allowed two more runs before right-hander Félix Bautista ended a two-run eighth. It was a frustrating sequence for Hyde, who watched as his bullpen twice allowed a seven-run lead shrink to uncomfortable margins. He needed to turn to left-hander Cionel Pérez for a save — an almost unthinkable necessity when the Orioles led 7-0 in the sixth inning and 10-3 in the seventh.

But the early firepower from Santander — coupled with the late add-ons — created enough cushion, one that covered for a shaky bullpen to split the four-game series.

Finding his footing

The error from Martin in the sixth inning momentarily marred his day, setting the Royals up for a three-run frame. But in the top of the seventh, Martin made amends with a blast to the left-center wall for his second triple of the game.

That knock scored two runs, and Mullins — the last Oriole to hit two triples in a game in September 2020 — plated Martin moments later with a base hit.

Martin has been in the organization since the Orioles selected him in the 2018 Rule 5 draft. The former first-round pick played 120 games in 2019 and 37 in 2021, and he received a call-up to join Baltimore on Friday night.

This year has been his best yet at the minor league level, batting .294 for Triple-A Norfolk. And through two games, Martin has continued that success at the dish, going 4-for-9 between the two games. His defensive versatility offers much of what the Orioles liked about Chris Owings, although there’s the potential for more offensive upside.

Around the horn

>> The Orioles placed Owings on unconditional release waivers, ending his time with the team. Owings struggled at the plate for Baltimore, hitting .107 before he was designated for assignment last week. The veteran offered more defensively, with the utility ability to play in the outfield or in the middle of the infield.

>> The Orioles signed shortstop Chris Givin to a minor league contract, adding organizational depth and assigning the 25-year-old to Double-A Bowie. Givin had been released by the Double-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres on May 31 after hitting .239 in 29 games.

