News
Orioles reset: Which All-Star’s son? Looking at Baltimore’s options for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 MLB draft
In little more than a month, the Orioles will replace Adley Rutschman in their farm system with another first overall draft pick.
With the new collective bargaining agreement’s draft lottery system not going into effect until next summer, Baltimore’s 52-110 record last year, paired with a tiebreaker against the Arizona Diamondbacks, secured the organization’s second first overall selection in four years after it had the top pick only once in the draft’s first 54 iterations.
It will be executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias’ fourth straight top-five pick since taking charge of the Orioles’ front office. With the previous three, he’s taken college position players, but the top of this year’s amateur crop could see the Orioles draft a high schooler in the first round for the first time since taking right-hander Grayson Rodriguez 11th overall in 2018, their final draft under Dan Duquette. Given the players available, it’s doubtful Baltimore selects a pitcher with this year’s No. 1 pick; they’ve yet to select a pitcher earlier than the fifth round under Elias.
With the second-largest signing bonus pool in draft history — they hold five of the top 81 picks — the Orioles could take the best player available, as they did in 2019 choosing Rutschman with the first pick, or grab a well-regarded prospect expected to go slightly later in the first round to better spread around their pool, the strategy deployed taking Heston Kjerstad second in 2020 and Colton Cowser fifth in 2022.
With the MLB Draft Combine this week in San Diego, here’s a look at the group of players the Orioles are reportedly considering atop the 2022 draft.
Georgia high school outfielder Druw Jones
The son of 10-time Gold Glove outfielder Andruw Jones, Jones has shown the potential to be just as dynamic of a defender in center field. The near-consensus top player in this draft class, Jones’ right-handed bat plays, too, as the Vanderbilt commit could develop into a five-tool talent. With 2019′s top pick, the Orioles took the player regarded as the best available in Rutschman. Drafting Jones would be a repeat of that.
Florida high school outfielder Elijah Green
Listed at 6-foot-3 and upward of 210 pounds, Green boasts power to match that frame, one that could have allowed him to follow the path of his father, former Ravens tight end Eric Green. Despite his size, he’s also regarded as a speedster, with reports that have him as a 70 runner on the 20-80 scouting scale. That could allow him to play center in the long run, though the power profile would also fit in a corner.
Oklahoma high school infielder Jackson Holliday
Yet another pro athlete’s child, the son of seven-time All-Star Matt Holliday has been linked frequently to Baltimore in mock drafts, seen as a possibility should the Orioles decide to use their first pick for cost savings to deploy later in the draft. He played his way to the top of the draft this spring by setting a national record for hits. Holliday is committed to Oklahoma State, where his uncle is the head coach, his dad is an assistant, and both his grandfather and great uncle were once on the coaching staff.
Georgia high school infielder Termarr Johnson
Johnson had a workout at Camden Yards during the Orioles’ most recent homestand. He’s the least physically imposing of the high school crop, listed a few inches below 6-foot, but he’s considered perhaps the top pure hitter among the group, if not the whole draft. A shortstop in high school, he projects as a second baseman in the long run and could become the highest drafted high schooler at that position. The last left-handed-hitting prep infielder Baltimore grabbed with an early pick — Gunnar Henderson — has panned out well, and either Holliday or Johnson would fit that bill.
Cal Poly shortstop Brooks Lee
With a first name that would certainly make him popular in Baltimore, Lee has a game that could do the same. He excelled in the wood bat Cape Cod League last summer, hitting .405 with six home runs in 88 plate appearances. Then, in his redshirt sophomore season, Lee hit .357 with 15 home runs, a 1.125 OPS, a 16.1% walk rate and an impressive 9.8% strikeout rate. A switch-hitter known for his bat-to-ball skills, Lee dealt with back injuries as a high schooler and missed most of his true freshman year with a hamstring injury that required surgery, but he stayed healthy the past two springs.
LSU infielder Jacob Berry
This would be the biggest leap in terms of public draft prospect rankings, and thus likely to be the biggest cost-diverting selection. Ranked seventh among draft prospects by both Baseball America and MLB Pipeline, Berry has an impressive bat but lacks a clear defensive home. The top freshman in the country last season at Arizona, he hit .370/.464/.630 with 15 home runs this year with LSU, with most of the switch-hitter’s power coming from the left side. Primarily a third baseman for the Tigers, Berry’s bat can still profile at first base or designated hitter, though that’s rarely the role of a first overall pick.
Best of the rest
Georgia Tech catcher Kevin Parada hit 26 home runs, but his work behind the plate needs polish. The last time the Orioles had the No. 1 pick, Texas Tech infielder Jace Jung’s brother, Josh, went eighth overall; Jace could follow his brother as a top 10 selection. High schoolers Brock Porter and Dylan Lesko are considered the top pitchers in the class, but a prep right-hander has never gone first overall, and both are more likely to land in the middle of the first round.
What’s to come?
The Orioles begin the week with their first visit of the year to Toronto, meaning members of the roster who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 will be placed on the restricted list, as they aren’t permitted to enter Canada. In spring training, Elias said “a very, very high percentage” of the Orioles’ roster was vaccinated and thus they would be “probably less affected than what I read about other teams in our division” at the time. The New York Yankees placed no players on the restricted list for their trip to Toronto, while two Boston Red Sox pitchers were barred from entering Canada. The Tampa Bay Rays, who come to Camden Yards this weekend, have yet to visit the Blue Jays.
This series is also the Orioles’ first meeting with Toronto; the teams were scheduled to open the season against each other before the MLB lockout delayed the start of the season.
What was good?
Rutschman’s first two weeks in the majors were rather quiet, both by the gaudy exterior standards surrounding him and the modest ones Orioles manager Brandon Hyde has tried to establish for him. The third finally started to align with the former. Even with an 0-for-4 hat trick Sunday, Rutschman went 5-for-16 (.313) last week, with more extra-base hits than he recorded in his first 51 at-bats. Saturday marked his first three-hit game, in which he put three balls in play at 106 mph or harder; entering Sunday, that’s been done only 28 other times this season. The week raised Rutschman’s average by more than 40 points and his OPS by more than 100.
What wasn’t?
Hard to imagine a better qualifier for this space than the news one son of principal owner Peter Angelos is suing the other. Louis Angelos’ suit against Orioles CEO John Angelos doesn’t necessarily bring immediate change to the Orioles’ ongoing on-field process, but it certainly does color it. The legal action brings any claims that have surrounded this rebuild, including that ownership is committed to Baltimore and will provide financial backing for an eventual turn toward competitiveness, into question. The full ramifications remain to be seen, but legendary Orioles pitcher and broadcaster Jim Palmer probably expressed to The Baltimore Sun what most of the fan base is feeling: “All I care about is this gets resolved.”
On the farm
Gunnar Henderson made an immediate impression by homering on the second Triple-A pitch he saw, but his fellow promoted infielder had the more impressive week. Jordan Westburg, drafted 30th overall in 2020, hit .455 with a 1.387 OPS in his first week with Norfolk. Five of his 10 hits went for extra bases, including two home runs. He and Henderson, who posted a .963 OPS, each made three starts at shortstop, with Westburg’s other outings coming at second base and Henderson’s coming at third.
[email protected] JAYS
Monday, 7:07 p.m.
TV: MASN2
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
News
The 25 Best Anime Like Redo of Healer To Watch Right Now
A recent Dark Fantasy anime, Redo of Healer (Kaifuku Jutsushi no Yarinaoshi), caused many controversies when it first debuted. This anime genre is surprisingly popular among weebs, who are often drawn to series with controversial themes such as over-the-top fights. Then this list of anime like redo of healer is your perfect find!
You might find the scenes too disturbing for some viewers as it features dark fantasy revenge. Those of you who liked the complex narrative of Redo of Healer and are looking for something comparable are in the right place.
If you enjoyed Redo of Healer, we’ve compiled a list of other Dark Fantasy anime that will appeal to you. Keep reading!
25. Ajin
- Director: Tsuina Miura
- Writer: Gamon Sakurai
- Cast: Mamoru Miyano, Johnny Yong Bosch, Todd Haberkorn
- IMDb Ratings: 7.6
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix
Another anime like Redo of Healer that depicts a dark fantasy, Ajin, is the darkest of the darkest anime. Due to its dark theme and setting, it resembles the Redo of Healer.
“Ajin” are demi-human creatures who have a very fearsome reputation among the masses and are not to be underestimated. Humans hide from them to keep from being captured and tortured for eternity.
Kei, who had aspired to become a doctor, passed away in a car accident. He realizes that he too is an Ajin shortly after he is revived. Ajin wants to harm him on many different levels, but humans want him to live! It includes many brutal fights.
24. Arifureta
- Director: Kinji Yoshimoto
- Writer: Shoichi Sato
- Cast: Tia Lynn Ballard, Matt Shipman
- IMDb Ratings: 7.1
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Another anime like Redo of Healer, Arifureta, differs slightly from the average isekai anime. Many fans disliked its animation, and I am one of them. Adding to it, there are major dark elements like the Redo of Healer in the story.
Throughout the story, its protagonist, Hajime Nagumo, and his friends go to a fantasy land where they become heroes. Everybody but Hajime is blessed with extraordinary powers. As a result, Hajime becomes depressed.
23. Claymore
- Director: Hiroyuki Tanaka
- Writer: Yasuko Kobayashi
- Cast: Todd Haberkorn, Stephanie Young
- IMDb Ratings: 8
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, hulu
Another anime like Redo of Healer depicts controversial themes, so does this film. The fight scenes are animated rather than hardcore action scenes. This book has a lot of dark fantasy elements, so if you liked Redo of the Healer, you’re going to enjoy this one too!
Yoma (Demons) are known to spread chaos in ancient times. By assuming the form of those whose memories they’ve eaten, those demons can easily blend in with other humans. Only the half-demon and half-human Claymores that Yomas are truly scared of. Ultimately, they will become Yomas.
22. High School DxD
- Director: Tetsuya Yanagisawa
- Writer: Tetsuya Yanagisawa
- Cast: Scott Freeman, Jamie Marchi
- IMDb Ratings: 7.6
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix
You can find a lot of comedy in High School DxD. As with Redo of Healer, it includes a massive amount of not-so-natural humor that may not be to everyone’s liking.
The plot revolves around Issei, the number one fool who wants nothing more than to be surrounded by girls all the time. As a student at Kuou academy, he scores big and gets a gorgeous girlfriend, but little does he know he is in love with a devil in disguise.
After being killed by a gorgeous fallen angel, he is rescued by Rias, a demon and a classmate.
21. Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time
- Director: Tatsumi
- Writer: Nora Mōri
- Cast: Hiro Shimono, Ayana Taketatsu
- IMDb Ratings: 8.4
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time shares many similarities with Redo of Healer, an anime that includes a lot of comedy. It falls more into the light-hearted comedy category.
Considering the main character is always with a lot of girls, it is the true definition of the H-genre. He is the most muscular man in the World, well known to many women, making them want to marry him.
20. Made in Abyss
- Director: Masayuki Kojima
- Writer: Hideyuki Kurata
- Cast: Miyu Tomita, Mariya Ise
- IMDb Ratings: 8.4
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
This is another anime that portrays an orphan girl named Riko who, upon finding a giant hole near her orphanage labeled “The Abyss,” is determined to search for her mother.
There are a lot of strange creatures in the Abyss, so it’s not likely that you’ll forget about them for a while, and you know that it is a dark fantasy story!
19. Gate
- Director: Takahiko Kyōgoku
- Writer: Tatsuhiko Urahata
- Cast: Jun’ichi Suwabe, Nao Tôyama
- IMDb Ratings: 7.5
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
The anime portrays battles realistically while dealing with dark themes. Even though it has some darker elements, the cute characters are sure to make you smile!
In Tokyo, a large opening allows troops of orcs, dragons, and knights to enter, creating havoc throughout the land. Itami, the protagonist, was assigned to investigate what was going on in their World after he managed to send the creatures back there.
18. Demon King Daimao
- Director: Takashi Watanabe
- Writer: Takao Yoshioka
- Cast: Takashi Kondou, Takashi Kondou
- IMDb Ratings: 6.8
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
The young ninja Akuto Sai is intent on changing the World for good. He enrolls in Constant Magic Academy, where he meets Junko Hattori, a member of the ninja clan who is virtuous and moral. Their partnership promises to make the world a better place; however, things soon turn bad after he arrives, as he becomes the Demon King!
17. Valkyrie Drive
- Director: Hiraku Kaneko
- Writer: Yōsuke Kuroda
- Cast: Mikako Izawa, Masumi Tazawa
- IMDb Ratings: 6
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
The story starts with Mamori Tokonome, 16, teased for having a bad name in this anime. After waking up one day in Mermaid Island, things suddenly change for her. Fortunately, Mirei Shikishima could save her and awaken the powers she was hiding within her.The two people need to now find acquaintances on that dangerous island to survive.
16. God Eater
- Director: Takayuki Hirao
- Writer: Takayuki Hirao
- Cast: Maaya Sakamoto, Robbie Daymond
- IMDb Ratings: 7
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
A dark fantasy anime that brings true darkness to mind because of its apocalyptic setting, God Eater. The fighting scenes in this game are very intense and gloomy, similar to Redo of Healer. Sometimes it is hard to understand the characters’ conversations!
15. Sky of Connection / Yosuga no Sora
- Director: Takeo Takahashi
- Writer: Naruhisa Arakawa
- Cast: Hiro Shimono, Hiroko Taguchi
- IMDb Ratings: 7.1
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
A car accident leaves Haruka and Sora orphaned, and they move to their grandparents’ house after becoming orphaned. A bunch of girls from his school become romantically involved with Haruka. But Sora has trouble opening up to anyone.
Sora appears to be more to Haruka than just his sister. As a result, forbidden love begins and is a great romantic drama.
14.Lord Marksman and Vanadis
- Director: Manabu Okamoto
- Writer: Manabu Okamoto
- Cast: Konomi Kohara, Yumi Uchiyama
- IMDb Ratings: 7.1
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
The first episode will get you hooked right away because of how cool it is! In addition to offering excellent humor, this anime, like redo of healer, focuses primarily on war and features many beautiful girls. It is set in the medieval period and includes a hint of magic.
Tigrevurmud Vorn is a young Lord of some country who is the protagonist of this anime who brutally executes demons. The beautiful war maiden of Tigrevurmud’s enemy, Elena Viltaria, is the Seven Vanadis. The two meet and battle legendarily in this anime!
13. Prison School
- Director: Manabu Okamoto
- Writer: Manabu Okamoto
- Cast: Konomi Kohara, Yumi Uchiyama
- IMDb Ratings: 8.4
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
As the title suggests, Prison School is pretty much what it sounds like. The school used to be an all-girls school, but that suddenly changed when it began accepting male students.
But only five males enrolled despite the new rule. In Prison School, the boys begin a brutal journey that will ultimately test their bonds of friendship and brotherhood and has all the nasty stuff.
12. Mushoku Tensei
- Director: Manabu Okamoto
- Writer: Manabu Okamoto
- Cast: Konomi Kohara, Yumi Uchiyama
- IMDb Ratings: 8.4
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
As an excellent Isekai, this anime focuses on Redo of Healer quite a bit. I can tell right away that it will be part of the H-genre because it has a lot of realism in a fantasy world. Despite its comedic elements, it has a darker underlying theme that appeals to dark fantasy fans.
After getting hit by our favorite ‘Truck-Kun,’ a middle-aged man finds himself in another world. Rudeus lives with many pretty girls in the other World and is a magical user in the anime.
11. Elfen Lied
- Director: Mamoru Kanbe
- Writer: Takao Yoshioka
- Cast: Kinryū Arimoto, Emiko Hagiwara
- IMDb Ratings: 7.9
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Like the anime Redo of the Healer, Elfen Lied has realistic aspects. You may enjoy this if you are not bothered by realistic fights. In addition, this is a known controversial anime series.
Elfen Lied is about a girl covered in blood and was found on the beach by Kouta and Yuka. They take her to their house to save her. Their rescue of that girl came at an unexpected cost. Both of them named her Nyu, and she was anything but an ordinary girl!
10. Fate Zero
- Director: Ei Aoki
- Writer: Akira Hiyama ,Akihiro Yoshida
- Cast: Ayako Kawasumi,Kari Wahlgren,Sayaka Ôhara
- IMDb Ratings: 8.3
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
9. Rising of the Shield Hero
- Director: Takao Abo
- Writer: Keigo Koyanagi
- Cast: Kaito Ishikawa, Sarah Emi Bridcutt
- IMDb Ratings: 8.1
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
The theme of revenge ties this anime strongly to Redo of Healer. They had both been betrayed and left alone just to make everyone laugh.
Even though both protagonists are human, the one who retains some humanity is Naofumi, while the other loses it and becomes blinded by revenge! This anime involves four Cardinal Heroes who are summoned to the kingdom of Melromac to save it.
Naofumi (the weakest character in their World) is a shield hero. The entire kingdom bullies him. As soon as he is falsely accused of assault, he changes from a kind to a cold person. Naofumi sets out on a quest to clear his name despite all the claims against him.
8. Seven Mortal Sins
- Director: Kinji Yoshimoto
- Writer: Masashi Suzuki
- Cast: Nicole Endicott, Elizabeth Maxwell
- IMDb Ratings: 5.3
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
The ladies in Seven Mortal Sins are on a league of their own. What makes this similar to Kaifuku Jutsushi no Yarinaoshi is the first episode. From the very beginning, these two believe in betrayal and anger as a reason to seek revenge. This feel-good anime has many positive reviews and is on its way to extending its fan base in the future.
Each lead is stunning to look at, and all of them are females. This anime is similar to the redo of healer too.
7. Erased
- Director: Tomohiko Itō
- Writer: Taku Kishimoto
- Cast: Ben Diskin, Tao Tsuchiya
- IMDb Ratings: 8.7
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix
Due to the same time travel incident, Erased is similar to Redo of Healer. The finale of every episode of Erased is a major cliffhanger. There’s a twist to this time-travel story you don’t usually see!
It is about a part-time boy named Satoru Fujinuma, whose heartbreaking story. To avoid deaths or accidents, he has the power to turn back time. In the city, he is confronted with incidents that trigger his past traumas, making him question his ability, wondering if it will let him change the past.
6. Berserk
- Director: Kentaro Miura
- Writer: Kentaro Miura
- Cast: Marc Diraison, Nobutoshi Canna
- IMDb Ratings: 8.7
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Berserk anime is regarded as one of the darkest fantasy anime series ever made. It includes a lot of action, so you need to watch it ASAP if you’re into that kind of thing. We have a very realistic protagonist who is also a fantastic swordsman. We have some truly epic fights here!
The anime takes place during Medieval Europe and focuses on a young mercenary named Guts, who becomes the “Black Swordsman” who kills demons mercilessly.
Eventually, he joins a gang called “Band of the Hawk” and demonstrates a great deal of support for them. These anime scenes are incredible.
5. Blue Exorcist
- Director: Koichi Hatsumi
- Writer: Toshiya Ōno
- Cast: Nobuhiko Okamoto, Bryce Papenbrook
- IMDb Ratings: 7.5
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
The Blue Exorcist was one of the most exciting anime shows when it first came out, and it contains many dark fantasy elements. In Blue Exorcist, Rin Okumura is an ordinary boy transformed into an evil spirit. A demon possessing a boy crosses his path one day. This anime is similar to Redo of Healer in its intense action scenes.
He discovers that he is the son of Satan after his unfortunate encounter with him. While hiding his true identity, he joins the True Cross order and becomes an exorcist.
4. Akame ga Kill
- Director: Tomoki Kobayashi
- Writer: Makoto Uezu
- Cast: Sora Amamiya, Corey Hartzog
- IMDb Ratings: 7.8
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
The theme of darkness is taken to a whole new level in this anime, as in Redo of Healer. There are plenty of similarities between the characters and the setting as well. Akame ga Kill will leave you both laughing and crying at the same time!
In Akame ga Kill, a boy named Tatsumi travels to the Imperial Capital with his friends to earn some money.
In no time, his life changes when he is exposed to a group of assassins called Night Raid, joining them in their fight against corruption in the Capital.
3. Magical Girl Madoka Magica
- Director: Yukihiro Miyamoto
- Writer: Gen Urobuchi
- Cast: Kaori Mizuhashi, Aoi Yuki
- IMDb Ratings: 8.3
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix
Chances are you’ll think this anime is all about high school girls and is all cute and wholesome. However, you wouldn’t be so mistaken!
The story contains dark fantasy elements that are likely to scar you for life. The storyline in this anime gives a dark twist, and you are left in awe. It’s made for cynics, not for little girls. Sure it uses beautiful girls but has some alarming and gory scenes!
2. The Legend of the Legendary heroes
- Director: Takaya Kagami
- Writer: Saori Toyota
- Cast: Ian Sinclair, Patrick Seitz
- IMDb Ratings: 7.1
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
The timeline and setting of the Legend of the anime series Legendary Heroes anime similar to Redo of Healer. Additionally, it is also involved in many genres, including fantasy, comedy, action, and semi-political. All of that makes it an incredibly refreshing anime.
Ryner is a dangerous soldier cursed by a mysterious power and is bullied because of it throughout Legend of the Legendary Heroes.
He is in a relationship with a wonderful woman named Ferris, with a sharp wit and beauty. Attempting to eradicate all political corruption, they embark on a quest for mystical artifacts and meet many bloodthirsty enemies.
1. Goblin Slayer
- Director: Takaharu Ozaki
- Writer: Hideyuki Kurata
- Cast: Nao Tōyama, Hayden Daviau
- IMDb Ratings: 7.5
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Goblin Slayer is one of the best dark fantasy anime. In Goblin Slayer, an anime series like a redo of healer exhibits the reality of the fantasy world. In the same vein as Redo of Healer, Goblin Slayer also focuses on revenge. Also Goblins attack humans instead of humans!
The story of Goblin Slayer revolves around a Slayer who loves slaying goblins (literally!). A young priestess became an adventurer and became a helper for other adventurers.
They promise to eliminate all goblins from Earth after they murder their family. Many goblins are in his favorite missions, so he joins an adventure guild party in Goblin Slayer.
The post The 25 Best Anime Like Redo of Healer To Watch Right Now appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Five things we learned from the Ravens’ organized team activities
The Ravens wrapped up organized team activities last week, a series of nine voluntary workouts more notable for who wasn’t in attendance than who was. This week, the team will turn its focus to mandatory minicamp, three days of practices that will set the stage for the start of training camp in late July.
Here are five things we learned from the Ravens’ OTAs.
The Ravens need Lamar Jackson to show up.
Jackson has said he’ll show up at mandatory minicamp. Ravens coach John Harbaugh expects him to show up. The threat of fines — about $90,000 for a three-day absence, under the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement — is usually enough to get players to show up.
But until the Ravens’ most important player actually does show up in Owings Mills, he’ll be all anyone can talk about. Jackson’s absence loomed over the three weeks of OTAs, leaving coaches and teammates to account for his whereabouts and, more importantly, showing once more how limited the offense can be without him.
With contact frowned upon in offseason workouts, the Ravens’ running game is hard to evaluate from the sidelines. The ups and downs of their passing offense, however, are easier to discern. Tyler Huntley has had a handful of field-stretching completions in the practices open to reporters, but he’s largely resembled the quarterback who took over for an injured Jackson late last season: happy to spread the ball around but eager to get it out quickly.
With Jackson, the offense’s menu expands considerably. Of course, there are playbook considerations at this point in the offseason — offensive coordinator Greg Roman estimated in early June that Jackson is familiar with 80% of the 2022 scheme — but the Ravens have only so many days to figure out what might work for Jackson and his receiving corps by Week 1. If Jackson is a no-show this week, or if his head’s swimming, stuck trying to play catch-up, training camp becomes all the more important.
The wide receiver room remains a work in progress
In Mark Andrews, the Ravens have perhaps the NFL’s top tight end. As for the rest of their receiving room? With wideout Marquise “Hollywood” Brown gone, there’s a bit of a drop-off. Pro Football Focus last week rated the Ravens’ group of pass catchers as the fourth worst in the league, ahead of only the Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers and Houston Texans’.
Throughout OTAs, Andrews spearheaded what should be a strong tight end group. He’s often been the best player on the field, winning easily over the middle against cornerbacks, safeties and linebackers. Nick Boyle, looking lighter and healthier, has played like “a new guy” in his return to action. Rookies Charlie Kolar and Isaiah Likely have flashed their ability. Even Josh Oliver got a shoutout from Harbaugh last week.
The Ravens’ wide receivers, however, haven’t done much to build a buzz. Rashod Bateman, Baltimore’s 2021 first-round pick who struggled with drops at times in college, has had at least one in all three of the team’s open practices. Devin Duvernay and Tylan Wallace, who earned votes of confidence after the draft from team officials, have been mostly anonymous. James Proche II has been solid but unspectacular. There have been big plays — most notably Bateman’s 45-yard touchdown catch against double coverage — but they’ve been few and far between, hindered somewhat by a strong pass defense and Huntley’s limited range.
Maybe Jackson returns this week and lifts the group to a level not yet reached over this past month. Maybe it’s more of a slow build through training camp and the preseason. No one will care how the Ravens looked in May and June if they’re running by cornerbacks in September. But with the Ravens’ recent investment in the wide receiver position, not to mention their bold decision to trade their top returning wideout for draft capital, team officials have to show there’s a foundation in place for success.
Safety Kyle Hamilton leads an impressive rookie class
The Ravens’ 11-player draft class earned rave reviews from analysts and team officials, and nothing has changed in the weeks since to suggest that expectations should be tamped down.
Safety Kyle Hamilton has been one of the defense’s most impressive players, flying around the back end and showing his potential as a blitzer near the line of scrimmage. Fellow first-round pick Tyler Linderbaum, whose quarterbacks at Iowa mostly lined up under center, has handled shotgun snaps well and helped keep the Ravens’ interior pass rush at bay.
On offense, running back Tyler Badie has caught just about everything thrown his way, even passes he had no business bringing in. His explosiveness is obvious; Roman called his movement skills “really good.” At tight end, Kolar and Likely have emerged as reliable targets and impressed teammates with their willingness to learn. Offensive tackle Daniel Faalele’s technique as a pass blocker is far from perfect, but his size makes him tough to go around. The Orlando Brown Jr. comparisons are apt.
On defense, defensive tackle Travis Jones and cornerbacks Jalyn Armour-Davis and Damarion “Pepe” Williams have all positioned themselves for rotational roles in Year 1. Jones was one of the top players at the Ravens’ rookie minicamp, Armour-Davis snagged an interception at the team’s second open practice, and Williams hasn’t backed down from any receiver.
With punter Jordan Stout learning from Sam Koch and outside linebacker David Ojabo working his way back from a Achilles tendon tear, the Ravens’ rookie class should contribute in waves this season.
Safety is the Ravens’ most fascinating position
Maybe the most pleasant surprise of the Ravens’ OTAs was the presence of safety Chuck Clark, who had little to gain from attending voluntary workouts but came to practice anyway. He’d watched the Ravens sign free agent Marcus Williams to a five-year, $70 million deal and then draft Hamilton with their top pick. He’d become a subject of intense trade speculation, even as Harbaugh maintained that he was in the team’s plans.
But there Clark was in Owings Mills, at the front of the line in positional drills. There he was, leading the defense once again in team drills.
“Chuck is going to play a lot of football,” Harbaugh said last week. He added: “I consider Chuck to be a starter.”
It’s still unclear how that might look in Baltimore. Would Clark, who never left the field last season, continue to wear the green dot as the defense’s signal-caller? “We’ll see how it goes,” Harbaugh said.
Would the Ravens’ new “base” defense feature three safeties — Clark, Williams and Hamilton — instead of three cornerbacks or two inside linebackers? And where would that leave other safeties like Brandon Stephens, Geno Stone and Tony Jefferson?
Would the Ravens entertain trade offers for Clark during the season, or would his durability in a secondary that was wiped out by injuries last year make him too difficult to part with?
Mandatory minicamp won’t answer those questions, and training camp might not, either. But as the Ravens’ secondary looks to bounce back from a historically awful 2021, Clark’s role in Baltimore — if he has one at all — will have far-reaching consequences for the defense.
The roster picture will remain incomplete for a while
Jackson’s return would be a big one. So would Calais Campbell and Michael Pierce’s; the two veteran defensive linemen passed on attending OTAs. Cornerback Kyle Fuller, whose signing wasn’t finalized until the end of May, has also yet to show up.
But even if the Ravens get perfect attendance from their able-bodied veterans, there’s still the matter of their rehabilitating players. Running backs J.K. Dobbins (knee) and Gus Edwards (knee) might start training camp on the physically-unable-to-perform list as they work their way back from season-ending injuries. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley’s recovery from an ankle injury, while encouraging, hasn’t gotten him back on the field.
On defense, outside linebacker Tyus Bowser’s Achilles tendon injury could push his regular-season debut back, while David Ojabo’s could sideline him for most, if not all, of his rookie season. Cornerback Marcus Peters (knee) hasn’t been cleared to return. Defensive lineman Derek Wolfe is coming back from a hip injury, and safety Ar’Darius Washington from a foot injury.
All of which makes projecting the Ravens’ 53-man roster even more difficult than usual. That’s of little concern to team officials, who can’t afford to rush any recoveries and risk any missteps in their rehab process after an injury-marred 2021. In an ideal world, general manager Eric DeCosta and Harbaugh would have all hands on deck for their preseason games. In this reality, they’ll have to be patient with whomever they have, trusting in the depth they’ve built behind their sidelined big names.
()
News
The 50 Best Anime Movies Of All Time (2022)
Anime movies are becoming a part of popular culture these days. With the arrival of various streaming services like Funimation, Crunchyroll, and Netflix, it has become even easier to watch these excellent anime movies from the comfort of one’s home.
Anime is a term that covers movies and series from various genres and styles. In many, inspiration is seen to be drawn from Japan’s history. For those looking to discover things that anime offers, we present you with a list of the best anime movies collection of all time.
The anime industry has treated its fans with several great movies like A Silent Voice, Dragon Ball Z, Neon Genesis Evangelion, and many more. A list of the 50 best anime movies of all time has been compiled here in this article.
50. Panda and the Magic Serpent (1958)
- Director: Taiji Yabushita, Kazuhiko Okabe
- Writer: Eiichi Yamamoto, Yoshiyuki Fukuda, Osamu Tezuka
- Cast: Aiko Nagayama, Tatsuya Nakadai, Natsuka Yashiro and others
- IMDb Ratings: 6.5/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90%
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Panda and the Magic Serpent is based on- The Legend of the White Snake, a Chinese folktale. This was the first full-color anime and was the first to get the license in America. Unfortunately, the film didn’t perform well and had a very small theatre run.
Panda and the Magic Serpent was one of Hayao Miyazaki’s first, which inspired him to become an animator. The movie is about a Panda that experiences a series of adventures in a land that is home to a snake blessed with mystical powers.
49. Panda! Go, Panda! (1972)
- Director: Isao Takahata
- Writer: Hayao Miyazaki
- Cast: Steve Kramer, Barbara Goodson, Melissa Fahn, and others
- IMDb Ratings: 6.8/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 87%
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Those looking for their next watch after My Neighbour Toroto should focus on this movie. they made it in 1972, i.e., it was out before more than a decade before Studio Ghibli. Initially, it was a 33-minute long movie, but a year later, they expanded it.
The movie has lovely characters, and it is one of the best-known works by the studio. The plot is based on a little girl Mimiko who becomes a surrogate mother to a giant panda and his son. This happens while Mimiko’s grandmother is away. Things start getting weird from here.
The movie is a cute children’s movie. There are great theme songs. The movie is simple yet fascinating and was an example of what Studio Ghibli would show in their later work.
48. Roujin Z (1991)
- Director: Hiroyuki Kitakubo
- Writer: Katsuhiro Otomo, Satoshi Kon, Hiroyuki Kitakubo, Yasunori Honda and others
- Cast: Adam Henderson, Shinji Ogawa, Chisa Yokoyama, Rica Matsumoto, and others
- IMDb Ratings: 6.9/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 61%
- Streaming Platform: Gogoanime
Roujin Z is a strange mix of technology, politics, and emotions. The movie is set in Japan, where the technology has reached new levels, and a robotic hospital bed has also been set up there.
Kiyuro Takazawa is an 81-year-old man selected as the first patient of that hospital. Things seem to be going well until the patient’s thoughts begin to be transmitted by the bed. The nurse enlists top hackers to stop that from happening. This, in turn, induces the bed to come to its actual state, and it flees in the streets of Tokyo city. The movie is fun to watch and worthy of being among the best anime movies of all time.
47. Roujin-Z (1991)
- Director: Hiroyuki Kitakubo
- Writer: Katsuhiro Otomo, Satoshi Kon, Hiroyuki Kitakubo and others
- Cast: Adam Henderson, Shinji Ogawa, Chisa Yokoyama and others
- IMDb Ratings: 6.9/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 61%
- Streaming Platform: Gogoanime
Roujin-Z is a satire on the health care industry and the industrial-military complex of Japan. Katsuhiro Otomo is responsible for providing mecha designs, writing, and producing Roujin-Z.
It is about an experimental machine , it takes care of elderly people, but instead, it transforms into an unstoppable robot. Overall, the film is more like an OVA, and the designs are perfect. So those looking for their next watch after Akira should go for this gem.
46. The Place Promised in Our Early Days (2004)
- Director: Makoto Shinkai
- Writer: Shinta Kanō
- Cast: Hidetaka Yoshioka, Masato Hagiwara, Yūka Nanri and others
- IMDb Ratings: 7/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 80%
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
By watching one film by Makoto Shinkai, the audiences can guess what others will be like. His work tends to have a similar arrangement.
The Place Promised in Our Early Days is exemplary as it discovers all the significant themes an anime film can have. It is based in an alternate universe where Japan is divided into two parts and the US and Soviet Union occupied them.
The film is about three childhood friends- Hiroki, Sayuri, and Takuyi. They made a pact to fly to the secret tower built in the territory of Union and discover all the secrets hidden there. The film’s animation is excellent, and the director’s talents shine to point in this film.
45. Appleseed (2004)
- Director: Shinji Aramaki
- Writer: Shinji Aramaki, Haruka Handa, Masamune Shirow and others
- Cast: Takehito Koyasu, Toshiyuki Morikawa, Liam O’Brien, Carolyn Hennesy, and others
- IMDb Ratings: 7/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 25%
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Appleseed is based on the manga series by Masamune Shirow that came out in 1985. It is a sci-fi action movie and narrates to the audiences the story of Deunan Knute, who is an ESWAT soldier. She and her lover has the duty of defending Olympus. The movie is about a post-apocalyptic world, and it is the debut of Shinji Aramaki.
The movie has great visuals, action scenes, a techno soundtrack, and a great plot. Appleseed was the movie that proved the ease of using CGI in anime production. It is quite an entertaining science fiction movie and is a must-watch.
44. Robot Carnival (1987)
- Director: Koji Morimoto, Takashi Nakamura, Yasuomi Umetsu
- Writer: Koji Morimoto, Takashi Nakamura, Yasuomi Umetsu, and others
- Cast: Barbara Goodson, Tom Wyner, Kumiko Takizawa and others
- IMDb Ratings: 7/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Gogoanime
Robot Carnival is a collection of nine short movies produced by the most famous character designers and anime designers.
Some didn’t like Robot Carnival that much, but still, it is on our list of best anime movies of all time. We can’t deny the beauty of these nine short stories.
These nine segments are based on the theme of robots and Carl Macek produced them.
43. Mirai (2018)
- Director: Mamoru Hosoda
- Writer: Mamoru Hosoda
- Cast: John Cho, Rebecca Hall, Crispin Freeman, and others
- IMDb Ratings: 7/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90%
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Mirai is Mamoru Hosoda’s seventh film, and like his previous projects, his personal experiences did not inspire this. Nevertheless, Mirai is a beautiful adventure and fantasy anime movie and is also among the best films by Mamoru Hosoda. Unfortunately, studio Ghibli did not produce this anime film.
Mirai is about a young boy Kun who feels ignored by his family after Mirai, her little sister, arrives. He ran away from his home and came across a time-traveling gate away. He comes across his mother, who is just a little girl.
42. Neo-Tokyo (1987)
- Director: Katsuhiro Otomo, Rintaro, Yoshiaki Kawajiri
- Writer: Rintaro
- Cast: Jôji Yanami, Banjō Ginga, Masane Tsukayama and others
- IMDb Ratings: 7.1/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 50%
- Streaming Platform: Manga TV
Neo Tokyo or Manie- Manie was released in 1987, and it is a science fiction anthology film. Madhouse and Project Team Argos produce the movie. Short stories written by Taku Mayumura are adapted in this anthology film. Haruki Kadokawa executively produced it.
The plot revolves around Sachi (played by Hideko Yoshida/Cheryl Chase). It is about a girl and her cat locked in a game of hiding and seeks. Her quest leads her to an old longcase clock. This clock leads to a labyrinth world.
41. Patlabor: The Movie (1989)
- Director: Mamoru Oshii
- Writer: Mamoru Oshii, Kazunori Itō, Masami Yuki, and others
- Cast: Toshio Furukawa, Michihiro Ikemizu, Shigeru Chiba, Daisuke Gōri and others
- IMDb Ratings: 7.1/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 82%
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Mechs are a great anime fodder as they provide scope for great action scenes. And, as with Patlabor: The Movie, there are also specific Biblical references, political drama, and conspiracies.
The movie was set in 1999 in Tokyo and is about Labors who are giant mechs assigned the duty of protection and building. Unfortunately, pilots lose control of Labors, and a great catastrophe approaches, which gets the manufacturer of Labors under scrutiny.
Once the viewers are done watching this movie, they will jump into its great sequel, as good as this movie.
40. Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack (1988)
- Director: Yoshiyuki Tomino
- Writer: Yoshiyuki Tomino, Shūichi Ikeda, Tōru Furuya, and others
- Cast: Shūichi Ikeda, Tōru Furuya, Hirotaka Suzuoki and others
- IMDb Ratings: 7.3/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 84%
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Gundam movies have always been seen to take a stand on the horrors following the war and its effect on mankind. Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack has the same core concept.
There are scenes of tense fights set in space and an excellent soundtrack from Shigeaki Saegusa. In addition, it has one of the best Gundam designs in the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise.
The movie remains worth watching even after several decades of its release. However, it might be difficult for some to watch due to the series made on Gundam universe, which has several hundreds of episodes.
39. Pom Poko (1994)
- Director: Isao Takahata
- Writer: Isao Takahata
- Cast: Yuriko Ishida, Makoto Nonomura, John DiMaggio and others
- IMDb Ratings: 7.3/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 86%
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Pom Poko marked Isao Takahata’s first project based on a full fantasy world. It is about a clan of Japanese raccoon dogs , tanuki.
Pom Poko is about a secret society where there live shape-shifting racoon dogs. They try to save their city after humans come and get their land with development plans. These tanuki have to defend their home and learn to co-exist with humans. They retrain themselves for their ability of transformation that they lost long ago.
Studio Ghibli’s fans should watch the movie. The film is a children’s comedy movie but people of all ages can enjoy it. Pom Poko is an excellent take on Japan’s history and mythology.
38. Royal Space Force: The Wings of Honnêamise (1987)
- Director: Hiroyuki Yamaga
- Writer: Hiroyuki Yamaga, Hiroshi Ōnogi, and others
- Cast: Ellyn Stern, Jonathan Fahn, Dougray Grant, and others
- IMDb Ratings: 7.3/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%
- Streaming Platform: Apple itunes
On the verge of a war, a republic and a kingdom fight off for better technology. However, political viewers and other humans have a different perspectives when looking at technology. Political leaders see it as a way of potential in wars, and humans perceive it as a way and chance to explore space.
Royal Space Force didn’t have excellent box office records, but the movie’s title is new, and there are religious struggles and personal drama in the movie. Royal Space Force was among the first anime movies of Bandai and Gainax. This company has now become one of the most important companies in the industry of anime movies.
37. Belladonna of Sadness (1973)
- Director: Eiichi Yamamoto
- Writer: Eiichi Yamamoto, Yoshiyuki Fukuda, Osamu Tezuka
- Cast: Aiko Nagayama, Tatsuya Nakadai, Natsuka Yashiro and others
- IMDb Ratings: 7.4/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90%
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Belladonna of Sadness is inspired by Satanism and Witchcraft, a book written by Jules Michelet. This is the third installment and the final one in the Animerama trilogy by Osamu Tezuka. Unfortunately, the trilogy was so expensive that it was not doing well, bankrupting Mushi Pro.
The animated movie is about a peasant woman raped on her wedding night by the local lord. To take her revenge, she deals with the devil himself and transforms into a black-robed vision of desire and madness.
The movie is filled with horrifying rape, madness, nudity, and murder. This led to Belladonna of Sadness getting banned in several countries for many decades. Despite this, the movie is worth watching as nothing like this has been made before.
36. The Animatrix (2003)
- Director: Shinichirō Watanabe, Peter Chung, Takeshi Koike, and others
- Writer: Lana Wachowski, Lilly Wachowski, Shinichirō Watanabe and others
- Cast: Carrie-Anne Moss, Kevin Michael Richardson, Tom Kenny, and others
- IMDb Ratings: 7.4/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 89%
- Streaming Platform: HBO Max
The Animatrix is one of the best things from the Matrix franchise. It is an anthology of nine short films present in the Matrix universe. The Wachowskis recruited the seven most predominant anime directors to make this anthology series.
The backstory of the Matrix universe focuses on the original war between machines and man.
35. Urusei Yatsura 2: Beautiful Dreamer (1984)
- Director: Mamoru Oshii
- Writer: Rumiko Takahashi
- Cast: Toshio Furukawa, Akira Kamiya, Fumi Hirano and others
- IMDb Ratings: 7.5/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%
- Streaming Platform: Prime Video
Urusei Yatsura 2: Beautiful Dreamer is adapted from the manga series Urusei Yatsura by Rumiko Takahashi. The series first film was Only You, which was a romance movie. However, beautiful Dreamer was quite experimental, and it was the one that led to Oshii’s popularity as the director that we know today.
The plot of Beautiful Dreamer is based on Ataru Moroboshi, who is in high school, and his fiancée Lum. They prepare for the festivities of their high school annual function. However, they come across something strange, and that was that each day was repeating itself. Along with their friends, they both have to find the reason behind this loop.
34. Weathering With You (2019)
- Director: Makoto Shinkai
- Writer: Makoto Shinkai
- Cast: Alison Brie, Kotaro Daigo, Brandon Engman, Lee Pace, and others
- IMDb Ratings: 7.5/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Hodaka is a 16-year-old young boy who ran away from his home to Tokyo in a rainy summer. He becomes friends with an orphan girl who can manipulate the weather. The movie falls under fantasy and romance anime film.
A novel with the same name was published a day earlier from the release of Weathering With You. The manga adaptation of this was released in 2019. The movie was a great success, and it won numerous awards. It was released in the US in 2020.
The movie sheds light on personal and social issues but is also fun to watch. Weathering with You is quite a famous movie and has a large fan base. It earned a lot of love from viewers all across the globe.
33. Summer Wars (2009)
- Director: Mamoru Hosoda
- Writer: Satoko Okudera
- Cast: J. Michael Tatum, Christopher Sabat, John Swasey, Ryûnosuke Kamiki and others
- IMDb Ratings: 7.5/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 78%
- Streaming Platform: Funimation
After The Girl Who Leaped Through Time, Mamoru Hosoda came up with this charming movie. The story in Summer Wars is of a young boy who agrees to be the fake boyfriend of her crush while she is on a trip to see her family.
The matter worsens when a military AI threatens to destroy the reunion festivities and break the world. The movie is beautiful, and the characters are lovely. The story of Summer Wars is witty and prophetic.
32. Only Yesterday (1991)
- Director: Isao Takahata
- Writer: Isao Takahata
- Cast: Daisy Ridley, Dev Patel, Tara Strong, and others
- IMDb Ratings: 7.6/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Only Yesterday is a life story of a woman’s childhood spent as an adult in the countryside. Miyazaki’s movies often focus on the fantastical world, and Takahata focuses on human form animes. It is yet another great anime from Studio Ghibli and was a rare piece released back in 1991.
Only Yesterday became Japan’s highest-grossing anime film, and Takahata was also praised a lot. The movie is about a 27-year-old woman Taeko Okajima who wants to continue learning and growing even after becoming an adult.
31. Memories (1995)
- Director: Katsuhiro Otomo, Koji Morimoto, Tensai Okamura
- Writer: Katsuhiro Otomo
- Cast: Yū Hayashi, Tsutomu Isobe, Hideyuki Hori, and others
- IMDb Ratings: 7.6/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 82%
- Streaming Platform: Tubi
After completing Akira, Katsuhiro Otomo made this anthology of short films and named it Memories. There are three stories in Memories, and each has been directed by prominent directors of that time.
The first segment of this collection is Magnetic Rose, and it is the best part of this anthology. The other two installments of this anthology are Stink Bomb and Cannon Fodder.
Whatever genre of anime movies one would like, this sure must not be missed.
30. The Castle of Cagliostro (1979)
- Director: Hayao Miyazaki
- Writer: Hayao Miyazaki, Haruya Yamazaki, Maurice Leblanc, Tadashi Yamazaki
- Cast: David Hayter, Yasuo Yamada, Kiyoshi Kobayashi, and others
- IMDb Ratings: 7.6/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95%
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
The Castle of Cagliostro is adapted from Lupin the Third and a thief. Lupin III (played by Yasuo Yamada) is a master thief, and he discovers that the money he robbed from a casino is a counterfeit. Upon knowing that, he visits the source of this forgery- Cagliostro.
The thief comes across Clarisse (Sumi Shimamoto), a beautiful princess forced to marry. To rescue Clarisse, Lupin teams up with Inspector Zenigata and Fujiko Mine.
29. Tekkonkinkreet (2006)
- Director: Michael Arias
- Writer: Anthony Weintraub
- Cast: Yû Aoi, Kazunari Ninomiya, Yusuke Iseya, Min Tanaka, Rokurō Naya, Mugihito and others
- IMDb Ratings: 7.6/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 76%
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Tekkonkinkreet is a unique movie as it was the result of an international collaboration between Studio 4C of Japan and Michael Arris (who produced The Animatrix in the past). The movie is adapted from the manga of the same name.
In Treasure Town, the story unfolds. There live Black and White street urchins who work as complementary and opposite forces. They fight against the yakuza threat, and it is a perfect tale of good vs. evil. The visuals are beautiful, and the storyline is compelling.
28. Paprika (2006)
- Director: Satoshi Kon
- Writer: Satoshi Kon, Seishi Minakami
- Cast: Satoshi Kon, Debora Caprioglio, Paul St. Peter, Yuri Lowenthal, Megumi Hayashibara and others
- IMDb Ratings: 7.7/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 87%
- Streaming Platform: iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Instant Video, Vudu
Paprika is a Sci-Fi thriller that deals with the theme of what happens when technology can penetrate the deepest regions of the human mind. This was the last feature film by Satoshi Kon before his death.
It is about a device that allows the psychologists to enter the patient’s dreams. However, when the device gets stolen, its therapeutic intention changes to mind control. Doctor Atsuko Chiba is the main character, and he takes the responsibility to find the device and the thief. This science fiction is an excellent watch for lovers of this genre.
27. Vampire Hunter D (1985)
- Director: Yoshiaki Kawajiri, Toyoo Ashida
- Writer: Hideyuki Kikuchi
- Cast: Seizō Katō, Edie Mirman, Kaneto Shiozawa, Michael McConnohie, Kerrigan Mahan, and others
- IMDb Ratings: 7.7/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 72%
- Streaming Platform: Prime Video
Vampire Hunter D is a vintage classic set in the future time after a nuclear event. Supernatural creatures control the world, and Doris Lang gets bitten by a very old vampire.
So that she doesn’t transform into a vampire, she hires Vampire hunter D. This hunter himself is part vampire. The movie Vampire Hunter D is fun to watch and a must-watch for those who like supernatural anime movies.
26. The Girl Who Leapt Through Time (2006)
- Director: Mamoru Hosoda
- Writer: Satoko Okudera
- Cast: Riisa Naka, Takuya Ishida, Yasutaka Tsutsui, Andrew Francis and others
- IMDb Ratings: 7.7/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 83%
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
The theme of this movie, The Girl Who Leapt Through Time, is the spontaneity of life and free will. The movie is enjoyable to watch and look at. Makoto Konno discovers that she can jump through time.
She is just a 17-year-old girl and is just an average teen with everyday goals like getting good grades, getting out of embarrassing situations, and fixing her life. However, when she understands that because of her abilities, she is ruining the lives of others, she changes her track so that now she can leap through time for good. The Girl Who Leapt Through Time is a great anime movie and can be watched by all audiences, including the older audiences.
25. Steamboy (2004)
- Director: Katsuhiro Otomo
- Writer: Katsuhiro Otomo
- Cast:
- IMDb Ratings: 6.9/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 59%
- Streaming Platform:
Steamboy by Katsuhiro Otomo is a great movie, and there are many reasons behind that. First, the anime movie is set in 1866 in England. It is about Ray, who is a young inventor. He is just like his father and her grandfather.
After his grandfather, Lloyd Steam sends him a mysterious ball, and he finds his world completely changed. The ball’s power is wanted by many, but not everyone can use that power with good intentions.
Steamboy is a visually impressive movie and technical achievement in modern animation. It was inspired by Cannon Folder and the novels written by Harry Enton and Edward Ellis.
24. Interstella 5555 (2003)
- Director: Kazuhisa Takenouchi
- Writer: Leiji Matsumoto, Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, Thomas Bangalter, Cédric Hervet
- Cast: Thomas Bangalter, Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, Romanthony, Daft Punk, Todd Edwards, and others
- IMDb Ratings: 7.8/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 86%
- Streaming Platform: The Roku Channel on Roku Device
The movie Interstella 555 is about four alien musicians who a record producer kidnaps. He hides them as humans. A space pilot Shep is in love with Stella, a bass player. So she follows them to the Earth.
They reprogrammed them to forget their identity and were newly named The Crescendolls. During a concert, Shep was able to rescue all the musicians. Unfortunately, he failed to rescue Stella. The band regains their lost identity and search for Stella.
Interstella 5555 cost $4 million to produce, and it is one of a kind collaboration that music and anime fans will like.
23. Dragon Ball Z Movie (2018)
- Director: Tatsuya Nagamine
- Writer: Akira Toriyama
- Cast: Christopher Sabat, Sean Schemmel, Vic Mignogna and others
- IMDb Ratings: 7.8/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 82%
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Dragon Ball Z’s movie released in 2018 titled- Draon Ball Super: Broly is the latest Dragon Ball film. In this, the prominent villain comes across Goku and Vegeta. So, Paragus instructs Broly to kill Saiyan Prince to get his revenge.
This leads to several battles, and these battle scenes are mesmerizing. Frieza, Gogeta, and a story for Broly all make this movie fun and fascinating experience. It is a treat for anime fans. Till now, nine seasons of Dragon Ball Z have been released. It is an action anime film and series.
In Dragon Ball Z, the adventures of Goku can be seen who fights along with other warriors to protect the Earth from Evil. Every anime lover knows the name of this anime movie and series, reflecting how popular it has become.
22. Super Dimension Fortress Macross: Do You Remember Love? (1984)
- Director: Shoji Kawamori, Noboru Ishiguro
- Writer: Sukehiro Tomita
- Cast: Mari Iijima, Arihiro Hase, Mika Doi and others
- IMDb Ratings: 7.8/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Macross, or as it is known as Robotech in the US, had its first movie, Do You Remember Love? Released in 1984.
Like the show, the movie is about a giant space fortress, Macross, fighting the alien race Zentradi. The other focus of this anime movie is a love triangle between Hikaru Ichijyo, Lynn Minmay, and Misa Hayase. The cast of characters in both the movie and the show is the same.
This installment lets fans enjoy unique mecha designs, great storytelling, and a love triangle. The movie broke box office records in Japan and was a massive hit.
21. The Wind Rises (2013)
- Director: Hayao Miyazaki
- Writer: Hayao Miyazaki
- Cast: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, and others
- IMDb Ratings: 7.8/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 88%
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Want to watch movies other than Studio Ghibli’s? Then, go for Miyazaki’s The Wind Rises. The movie is quite tender and consists of all the things this filmmaker is fond of.
Jiro Horikoshi dreamt of designing an aircraft when he was young. But instead, he becomes a famous engineer when he grows up because of his intelligence and passion.
As wartime approaches, Jiro has to cast aside his dream of creating a beautiful aircraft as now they will use it for destruction and mass killings.
20. Tokyo Godfathers (2003)
- Director: Satoshi Kon
- Writer: Satoshi Kon, Keiko Nobumoto
- Cast: Aya Okamoto, Yoshiaki Umegaki, Tōru Emori, Victoria Grace, and others
- IMDb Ratings: 7.8/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
If you want to see a heartwarming anime, then Tokyo Godfathers is the perfect one. The movie will make the viewers laugh and cry at the same time. It was made by Satoshi Kon, who also made Perfect Blue.
The anime’s plot follows three homeless people- a runaway, a drunk, and a drag queen. First, they find an abandoned newborn on Christmas Eve and reunite the child with the mother. Then, they travel on the streets of Tokyo and learn about the child’s lineage and the dark truth associated with it.
19. Millennium Actress (2001)
- Director: Satoshi Kon
- Writer: Satoshi Kon, Sadayuki Murai
- Cast: Miyoko Shoji, Fumiko Orikasa, Mami Koyama and others
- IMDb Ratings: 7.9/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%
- Streaming Platform: Tubi, Pluto
This was the second film by Satoshi Kon and is like an extension of the world he created in Perfect Blue. The movie is inspired by the lives of two of Japan’s early stars- Setsuko Hara and Hideko Takamine.
The animated movie shows Genya Tachibana, a filmmaker beginning a documentary based on Chiyoko Fujiwara, a famous Japanese actress. Now, Chiyoko has become old, and she wants to stay away from any publicity. But, eventually, she welcomes Tachibana’s ideas.
Millennium Actress is an example of Satoshi Kon’s love for cinema, and the movie is a must-watch. Still, after many years pass, you will cherish the movie.
18. Cowboy Bebop: The Movie (2001)
- Director: Shinichirō Watanabe
- Writer: Keiko Nobumoto, Marc Handler
- Cast: Beau Billingslea, Steve Blum, Melissa Fahn, Wendee Lee and others
- IMDb Ratings: 7.9/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 66%
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
The movie Cowboy Bebop is based on the anime show by the same name. The plot is set in 2071, where a man releases a lethal pathogen in the capital city of Mars. A considerable bounty is put to find the terrorist.
The movie is true to the series, and there are many conspiracies and twists and turns. Although set between episodes 22 and 23 of the series, the movie can also be standalone.
17. Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989)
- Director: Hayao Miyazaki
- Writer: Hayao Miyazaki, Haruko Kato, Hiroko Seki and others
- Cast: Kirsten Dunst, Phil Hartman, Debbie Reynolds, and others
- IMDb Ratings: 7.9/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98%
- Streaming Platform: HBO Max
Kiki’s Delivery Service is based on the famous young adult novel written by Eiko Kadono in 1985. It is the story of adolescence and growing up. This was the fourth film of Hayao Miyazaki under Studio Ghibli.
Kiki is a 13-year-old witch who comes out in the world from the comfortable life of her old town. She had to leave her hometown to start her training as an adult. Kiki’s Delivery Service is about everyday struggles that an adult has to face, and there are magical elements in this story.
Kiki’s Delivery Service was crucial for Studio Ghibli as it was the highest-grossing anime film in 1989 in Japan.
16. Ninja Scroll (1993)
- Director: Yoshiaki Kawajiri
- Writer: Yoshiaki Kawajiri
- Cast: Andrew Philpot, Kōichi Yamadera, Toshihiko Seki and others
- IMDb Ratings: 7.9/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%
- Streaming Platform: Hulu
Ninja Scroll introduced many to the world of anime movies. The movie was released in 1995 in the UK, and then later in 2004, the uncensored version of Ninja Scroll was released.
The movie Ninja Scroll is very violent and is a classic action-adventure anime. Only mature audiences should watch this as there are hyper-violent scenes.
Kibagami Jubei is a swordsman in Edo-era Japna. He is given the task to stop the Shogin of The Dark. This task involves taking over the Eight Devils of Kimon. This is a ninja unit, and they have supernatural powers. Kibagami Jubei has the assistance of Kagero and Dakuan.
15. Castle in the Sky (1986)
- Director: Hayao Miyazaki
- Writer: Hayao Miyazaki, John Semper
- Cast: Mark Hamill, Anna Paquin, James Van Der Beek, Mayumi Tanaka, and others
- IMDb Ratings: 8/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Another movie by Hayao Miyazaki has been added to our list of best anime movies. This is yet another Studio Ghibli movie, and the movie is also known as Laputa: Castle in the Sky.
The movie’s plot is about a young orphan Sheeta and Col. Muska, her kidnapper. They are flying to a military prison when they get attacked by a group of air pirates. Unfortunately, they hardly escape from a mid-air collision.
The movie is not as popular as Spirited Away or Princess Mononoke but is an essential film from Studio Ghibli. The movie is a two-hour-long action-packed movie in which the viewers will be able to see government agents, pirates, and the military.
14. Barefoot Gen (1983)
- Director: Mori Masaki
- Writer: Keiji Nakazawa
- Cast: Masaki Kôda, Mori Masaki, Issei Miyazaki and others
- IMDb Ratings: 8/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 75%
- Streaming Platform: Prime Video
The most significant event in Japan’s history is the nuclear bombardment in Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The movie is based on manga series written by Keiji Nakazawa in 1973.
Barefoot Gen is about this event where a young boy struggles to survive the aftermaths of this bombing. This incident killed his friends and family. The scenes in the movie are heart-wrenching and breathtaking.
You can not reduce barefoot Gen to just this incident as it tells us much more. It is about hope and human emotions.
13. The Tale of the Princess Kaguya (2013)
- Director: Isao Takahata
- Writer: Isao Takahata, Mike Jones, Riko Sakaguchi
- Cast: Chloë Grace Moretz, James Caan, Lucy Liu, and others
- IMDb Ratings: 8/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Not all movies show a bamboo cutter finding a girl hidden in a bamboo shoot. However, things become calmed down after this bizarre incident. Princess Kaguya struggles to decide between country life and the life a big city offers. This is a tale of a status family and is a sweet tale that everyone can watch.
Things in the movie change when Kaguya gets accepted as a princess. Her father always wanted that for her, but she ran away because she wanted to live a country life instead of a big city. This scene speaks many things.
12. Perfect Blue (1999)
- Director: Satoshi Kon
- Writer: Yoshikazu Takeuchi
- Cast: Junko Iwao, Rica Matsumoto, Shiho Niiyama, Masaaki Okura, Shinpachi Tsuji, Emiko Furukawa
- IMDb Ratings: 8/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 80%
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Perfect Blue is a psychological thriller brought by Satoshi Kon. It is a perfect mix of obsession and reality. Mima Kirigoe is a member of the CHAM! group and perfectly blends with the onstage role of Lolita required from her.
She, later on, decided to leave the pop group and shed off her fake image created in front of the fans. Unfortunately, they didn’t go well as the fanbase couldn’t accept her changes. The fans questioned her sanity, and she struggled to find the reality of life. This is a compelling watch for all anime movies lovers.
11. Akira (1988)
- Director: Katsuhiro Otomo
- Writer: Katsuhiro Otomo, Izou Hashimoto, Izo Hashimoto
- Cast: Simon Prescott, Bob Buchholz, Michael Lindsay, Jamieson Price, Sandy Fox, and others
- IMDb Ratings: 8/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90%
- Streaming Platform: Hulu
The soundtrack, art style, and narration of Akira are amazing. Tetsuo Shima and Shōtarō Kaneda are members of a biker gang in the post-nuclear apocalypse of Neo Tokyo.
Akira solely doesn’t follow the manga source and diverts slightly from it. Tetsuo gains telekinetic abilities and comes to Colonel Shikishima and the secret organization. Akira is a great watch and is a famous movie in anime. It definitely should get a spot on the list of must-watch movies.
10. Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (1984)
- Director: Hayao Miyazaki
- Writer: Hayao Miyazaki, David Schmoeller, Kazunori Itō
- Cast: Shia LaBeouf, Patrick Stewart, Alison Lohman, and others
- IMDb Ratings: 8.1/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 89%
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind is the movie that led to the existence of Studio Ghibli. After the release of Castle of Cagliostro, Miyazaki was asked by Toshio Suzuki to make a manga.
Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (1984) is a fantasy and adventure anime and falls under one of the best anime movies of all time. The plot of this anime film is set in the future, where an apocalyptic conflict destroyed most of the world’s ecosystem. As a result, few left humans lived in semi-hospitable areas, which later became a toxic jungle.
Young Nausicaä can talk with giant insects living in the Valley of the Wind. Under Lord Yupa, Nausicaä can restore peace in the world.
9. Wolf Children (2012)
- Director: Mamoru Hosoda
- Writer: Mamoru Hosoda, Satoko Okudera
- Cast: Colleen Clinkenbeard, Lara Woodhull, Micah Solusod, and others
- IMDb Ratings: 8.1/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95%
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
It is known that raising kids is a hard job but what happens when they are wolves? After Hana’s love- a werewolf, passes away, she guides her wolf children. The children are Yuki and Ame, and it is time that they understand themselves.
There are fantastical elements, and the audience will relate a lot to this movie. However, the best part of Wolf Children is when Yuki transforms into a wolf to show her dearest friend Sōhei. This was a moment of pride for her in this sweet movie Wolf Children.
8. Ghost In The Shell (1997)
- Director: Mamoru Oshii
- Writer: Masamune Shirow
- Cast: Atsuko Tanaka, Akio Ôtsuka, Kôichi Yamadera and others
- IMDb Ratings: 8.1/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Ghost In The Shell was released in 1997 and is a sci-fi anime. It is yet another famous anime that made the list of best anime movies. The movie is set in New Port City in 2029 and exemplifies sheer creativity. The universe of Ghost In The Shell has been expanded by releasing the sequel Ghost In The Shell: Innocence, a TV series and a Hollywood adaptation in which Scarlett Johansson starred. The movie’s universe has grown, but the original one that came back in 1997 remains the best.
Ghost In The Shell is about Major Motoko Kusanagi, who is a police agent and she is hunting Puppet Master. He is responsible for taking over the minds of powerful and influential people. You will never forget this sci-fi anime movie in anime history, and the reasons behind that are uncountable.
7. Howl’s Moving Castle (2004)
- Director: Hayao Miyazaki
- Writer: Hayao Miyazaki, Diana Wynne Jones, Toshio Suzuki, Chieko Baisho, Christian Bale, and others
- Cast: Christian Bale, Takuya Kimura, Chieko Baisho, Emily Mortimer and others
- IMDb Ratings: 8.2/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 87%
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Howl’s Moving Castle was released in November 2004 in Japan and is adapted from Howl’s Moving Castle 1.
Sophie is the main character of the anime, and she has a boring life at the hat shop of her father. However, things change when she becomes friends with Howl. Howl lives in a magical castle that flies. Witch of Waste doesn’t take their relationship well and casts a spell on Sophie, due to which she ages prematurely.
The Howl now needs to use all his magical powers to fight against the Witch of Waste and bring Sophie’s youth and beauty back.
6. Demon Slayer (2020)
- Director: Haruo Sotozaki
- Writer: Koyoharu Gotouge
- Cast: Yuki Kaji, Bryce Papenbrook, Nobuhiko Okamoto, Eguchi Takuya, and others
- IMDb Ratings: 8.3/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98%
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
It is hard to miss Demon Slayer in the list of best anime movies of all time. Released in October 2020 in Japan and directed by Haruo Sotozaki, the movie is a great watch. It has been adapted from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.
The plot of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train is the extension of season 1 of the anime series and follows the story of a boy who wears a boar head and is raised by boars. He boards the Infinity Train for a new mission and the other slayers. He reveals his true powers when he is asleep. The slayers are assigned the mission to kill a demon who has been killing the train passengers.
5. Princess Mononoke (1997)
- Director: Hayao Miyazaki
- Writer: Hayao Miyazaki
- Cast: John DiMaggio, John DeMita, Keith David, Billy Crudup, and others
- IMDb Ratings: 8.4/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Princess Mononoke is yet another masterpiece brought to the audiences by Miyazaki. Princess Mononoke is darker than other Studio Ghibli films. The movie is a historical fantasy in which Ashitaka is a prince who is cursed.
He leaves his home and travels to find the cure but is soon caught in a war. The war is between the human mining colony and the gods of the forest. Princess Mononoke’s movie touches on morality and environmentalism and is excellent fantasy fiction.
4. Your Name (2016)
- Director: Makoto Shinkai
- Writer: Makoto Shinkai
- Cast: Mone Kamishiraishi, Ryûnosuke Kamiki, Kana Hanazawa, Masami Nagasawa and others
- IMDb Ratings: 8.4/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98%
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime, Netflix, Playstation, YouTube
Your Name is the highest-grossing anime film, and the movie is simply irresistible. There is romantic melodrama and great characters. The plot is about a Tokyo boy, Taki, and Mitsuha. They are high school students and often swap bodies and eventually have to face the difficulties of living like someone else. The Radwimps soundtrack also takes the viewers on an emotional path. After this movie, fans should watch Weathering With You.
This anime movie is not about a secret world but a real world where the main characters are seen exchanging bodies and living each other’s lives. The main characters, Taki and Mitsuha, are confused when it happens with them for the first time. But, gradually, they realize what is going on and then adjust accordingly. Both these main characters later are also seen communicating with each other to inform what the body owner missed. This anime is an excellent watch with a lovely main character.
3. Neon Genesis Evangelion (1995)
- Director: Hideaki Anno
- Writer: Hideaki Anno
- Cast: Megumi Ogata, Megumi Hayashibara, Kotono Mitsuishi and others
- IMDb Ratings: 8.5/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
This movie is a mandatory entry for the list of best anime movies, and it is one of the most popular anime across the world.
In this movie, a teenage boy finds that his father recruits him in a team of pilots. Shinji Ikari is a student, and he is recruited to pilot a giant robot made with the motive to fight Angels, a mysterious alien entity.
The violence in the movie is quite frightening. There are many brutal scenes as well. So, this movie is recommended for adults only due to the bloody and visceral scenes.
2. Grave Of The Fireflies (1988)
- Director: Isao Takahata
- Writer: Isao Takahata
- Cast: Ayano Shiraishi, Tsutomu Tatsumi, Rhoda Chrosite, Crispin Freeman, J. Robert Spencer, and others
- IMDb Ratings: 8.5/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%
- Streaming Platform: Apple iTunes, Vudu
Studio Ghibli’s Grave Of The Fireflies, set during World War II, is directed by Isao Takahata and is a heartbreaking story about two siblings. Seita and Satsuko get separated from their parents after the American bombing during World War II.
Seita is a teenager who has to take care of his younger sister Setsuko. Their story of survival set during World War II is very emotional. These siblings are seen relying on each other, and they struggle to survive and stay alive against all odds.
1. Spirited Away (2001)
- Director: Hayao Miyazaki
- Writer: Hayao Miyazaki, Kirk Wise, Toshio Suzuki, Joe Hisaishi, Mari Natsuki, Yo Oizumi, Ryûnosuke Kamiki, Tsunehiko Kamijō, Bunta Sugawara
- Cast: Rumi Hiiragi, Daveigh Chase, Miyu Irino, and others
- IMDb Ratings: 8.6/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Spirited Away is hard to miss when we talk about the best anime movies of all time. It charmed audiences all around the world. Studio Ghibli films introduced this to western audiences.
Chihiro is a young girl who leaped in a supernatural boathouse where various creatures and spirits live. The various adventures of this young girl are seen throughout the anime movie. Ghibli’s signature of creation and the remarkable execution remained the same even in this movie.
More About Anime Movies
Anime films and movies continue to gain immense popularity, but it will be difficult to define the term anime as it has gone through a long time of invention and evolution. This attempt to list the top 50 anime films brings the most famous, record-breaking, historical, and technical films together. The evolution of the anime industry is connects the evolution of technology. Whether it may be battle scenes, mecha anime films, or any other genre, today’s animation scene is just breathtaking.
There are various anime series also that are exceptionally great. Beginners in the world of anime should start with anime films first.
After watching these anime movies, viewers can also switch to anime series and tv series. In addition, various anime movies and series are adapted from the original manga, and they serve as a source. So, the world of anime becomes even more exciting.
Many other great anime movies might not be here, but we made sure that the best ones are in the list.
So, this was the compilation of the best anime films, and we hope that the viewers get to pick and choose from where they’ll start now. Those looking for their next watch also don’t need to search for too long now, as the list of best anime films are in a compilation now.
Some Frequently Asked Questions Related To The Topic Of Anime Movies Mentioned Above:
What Is The Top 1 Anime Movie?
Demon Slayer: Mugen Train is one of the best anime movies. It also was a hit and earned a lot after its release. An anime series on Demon Slayer is available to watch on Netflix and various other streaming services.
What Is The Most Liked Anime Movie?
Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, Your Name, A Silent Voice, Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle are some of the most liked anime films. There are several others also as well, anime fans worldwide love them.
Many other questions might also be there in the mind of the viewers. So do mention your questions and other queries in the comments below.
The post The 50 Best Anime Movies Of All Time (2022) appeared first on Gizmo Story.
Orioles reset: Which All-Star’s son? Looking at Baltimore’s options for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 MLB draft
The First Generation of Regional Jets
Don’t Talk To Police Or Your Name Might Be Mud
The 25 Best Anime Like Redo of Healer To Watch Right Now
Company Formation in the 21st Century – What to Look for in a Company Formation Specialist
Five things we learned from the Ravens’ organized team activities
Using Camtasia To Boost Your Affiliate Marketing Website Sales
The 50 Best Anime Movies Of All Time (2022)
VoIP Internet Phone Service – Offers Packet Switching Technique For Calling
The Website Design Marketing That Will Put Your Website Into the Spotlights
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News6 days ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Finance4 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion